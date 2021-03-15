2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available next offseason

The future is not what it used to be. After a flurry of extensions during the offseason, the much-vaunted 2021 free-agent class doesn’t look as exciting as many hoped it would be – especially if Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul opt in.
Anyways, we have ranked the top talents available next summer. Check out our full list below.
1
Kawhi Leonard / SF / LA Clippers (Player Option)
If not for load management, he’d be a perennial MVP candidate. Even so, he’s so smooth on offense that he has even made pull-up midrange jumpers cool again, and his defense remains among the stingiest in the NBA.
2020/21 stats: 26.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.9 apg, 0.5 bpg, 51.1 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $34,379,100
Career earnings: $117,409,262
2
Jrue Holiday / PG / Milwaukee (Player Option)
Considered one of the best defensive guards in the NBA by many players, he can also run an offense like a true floor general and provide nearly 20 points per night. An all-around lead guard.
2020/21 stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.8 spg, 49.1 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $25,876,111
Career earnings: $130,017,380
Agent: Jason Glushon
3
John Collins / PF / Atlanta (Restricted)
Incredibly bouncy big man who is a beast scoring out of the pick-and-roll. Possesses a great jump shot, too, even from three-point range. However, he still needs to improve his defense.
2020/21 stats: 18.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.0 bpg, 53.6 FG%, 38.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,137,302
Career earnings: $6,922,560
Agent: Sean Kennedy
4
Mike Conley / PG / Utah
A solid three-point shooter with an automatic off-hand floater in the paint. Sound floor general whose numbers might improve playing next to a less ball-dominant shooting guard.
2020/21 stats: 16.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.4 FG%, 42.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $34,502,130
Career earnings: $174,039,464
Agent: Mike Conley Sr.
5
Victor Oladipo / SG / Houston
We’re years removed from his last All-Star campaign, which lasted only 36 games before he went down with a major injury. Will the dynamic 2-guard ever get back to that elite level again?
2020/21 stats: 20.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 39.9 FG%, 33.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $21,000,000
Career earnings: $84,487,440
Agent: Aaron Turner
6
Jarrett Allen / C / Cleveland (Restricted)
Elite shot-blocker and finisher in the paint. Knows how to use his otherworldly wingspan to make an impact when he’s on the court.
2020/21 stats: 13.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.7 bpg, 66.9 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $3,909,902
Career earnings: $6,124,680
Agent: Jim Tanner
7
DeMar DeRozan / SG / San Antonio
Throwback 2-guard who does the majority of his damage in the mid-post or closer to the basket. Not an analytics darling due to poor outside shooting and makes little defensive impact. He’ll still give you 20 a night, though.
2020/21 stats: 20.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.4 FG%, 30.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $27,739,975
Career earnings: $148,965,795
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
8
Chris Paul / PG / Phoenix (Player Option)
Still one of the best pure floor generals in the NBA, despite getting up there in age. He’ll be 36 by the last year of his deal, a season in which he’ll be owed $44.2 million. Would he really turn that down to hit unrestricted free agency?
2020/21 stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 8.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 48.6 FG%, 39.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $41,358,814
Career earnings: $258,818,571
Agent: Steve Heumann
9
Kyle Lowry / PG / Toronto
Even in his mid-30s, he remains one of the steadiest point guards in the league, capable of scoring, creating and defending at high levels.
2020/21 stats: 18.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 7.0 apg, 1.2 spg, 45.7 FG%, 40.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $30,500,000
Career earnings: $159,657,917
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
10
Lonzo Ball / PG / New Orleans (Restricted)
Great playmaker and rebounder at the lead-guard spot. He has really improved his outside shooting, though he still struggles at finishing near the basket.
2020/21 stats: 14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 42.8 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $11,003,782
Career earnings: $22,467,840
Agent: Rich Paul
11
Andre Drummond / C / Cleveland
Rebound machine who can finish above the rim offensively. Zero shooting range. Inconsistent defender due to up-and-down levels of effort on that end.
2020/21 stats: 17.5 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.2 bpg, 47.4 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $28,751,774
Career earnings: $109,078,706
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
12
Serge Ibaka / C / LA Clippers (Player Option)
A big man who has remodeled his game well to fit what the modern NBA asks of frontcourt players. Great rim-protector and capable outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 11.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.2 bpg, 50.8 FG%, 35.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $119,865,661
Agent: Jim Tanner
13
Spencer Dinwiddie / PG / Brooklyn (Player Option)
Bucket-getting lead ball-handler with great size for the position at 6-foot-6. At his best going at opponents one-on-one and shooting over them off-the-dribble.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 0.7 spg, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $11,454,048
Career earnings: $16,057,728
Agent: Jason Glushon
14
Dennis Schroeder / PG / LA Lakers
Highly energetic floor general who can do some scoring and playmaking, but is particularly effective on the defensive end, where he uses his great lateral foot speed and long arms to be a nuisance against opposing guards.
2020/21 stats: 14.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 0.9 spg, 44.0 FG%, 31.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $15,500,000
Career earnings: $54,280,502
Agent: Alex Saratsis
15
Duncan Robinson / SF / Miami Heat (Restricted)
Elite three-point marksmen with a quick jumper and high release point, making him difficult to contest. Excellent coming off screens and on dribble hand-offs.
2020/21 stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.5 spg, 42.9 FG%, 39.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $1,494,102
Agent: Jason Glushon
16
Montrezl Harrell / PF / LA Lakers (Player Option)
A force down-low as a finisher and offensive rebounder. His paint defense, however, needs to improve, as he hasn’t offered much resistance on that end throughout his career.
2020/21 stats: 13.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.7 bpg, 62.6 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $15,516,382
Agent: Rich Paul
17
Paul Millsap / PF / Denver
Getting up there in age but still a fantastic defender who can face up and guard multiple positions. Very good spot-up three-point shooter. Versatile player.
2020/21 stats: 10.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 52.4 FG%, 41.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,000,000
Career earnings: $180,800,096
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
18
Lauri Markkanen / PF / Chicago (Restricted)
Has potential as a three-point shooting big man, but the shots have not always dropped in his NBA career, at least not at the level his shooting form would indicate.
2020/21 stats: 19.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.6 spg, 51.4 FG%, 39.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $6,731,508
Career earnings: $13,658,160
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
19
Richaun Holmes / PF / Sacramento Kings
High-energy big man who thrives around the paint and can finish through contact. Really good out of the screen-and-role.
2020/21 stats: 13.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.5 bpg, 65.1 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $5,005,350
Career earnings: $9,937,902
Agent: Pedro Power
20
Norman Powell / SG / Toronto (Player Option)
Bouncy swingman who has really improved his touch on offense and become a really good three-point shooter.
2020/21 stats: 18.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 48.8 FG%, 43.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,865,952
Career earnings: $22,479,794
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
21
Tim Hardaway Jr / SG / Dallas
Good shooter from the outside, be it with his feet set or off the dribble. A bit streaky, but when he’s hot, he can really stroke it.
2020/21 stats: 16.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.6 spg, 43.8 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $18,975,000
Career earnings: $59,883,652
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
22
Evan Fournier / SG / Orlando
Solid scorer who can get buckets off the dribble from three, the midrange and near the rim. Smooth overall game on offense.
2020/21 stats: 18.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 45.0 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $17,150,000
Career earnings: $74,706,244
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
23
LaMarcus Aldridge / PF / San Antonio
Veteran All-Star big man with fantastic shooting touch from the perimeter and an effective face-up game.
2020/21 stats: 13.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.9 bpg, 46.4 FG%, 36.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $24,000,000
Career earnings: $194,820,937
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
24
Gary Trent Jr. / SG / Portland (Restricted)
Was one of the big surprises of the 2020 bubble. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter with good size in the backcourt.
2020/21 stats: 15.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 42.3 FG%, 40.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Rich Paul
25
Mitchell Robinson / C / New York (Team Option)
Elite rim-protector, but needs to work on not trying to block everything. Freakishly long and athletic, which helps him finish above the rim.
2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 1.5 bpg, 66.0 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $3,045,152
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
26
Goran Dragic / PG / Miami (Team Option)
An aging but still super effective floor general who can bulldoze his way into the paint for tough finishes as well as knock down spot-up three-pointers with aplomb.
2020/21 stats: 14.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, 0.6 spg, 45.8 FG%, 36.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $18,000,000
Career earnings: $115,118,250
Agent: Bill Duffy
27
Kelly Oubre / SF / Golden State
Possesses top-notch athleticism on the wing. Can throw down monster dunks on anyone. Has struggled with his outside shooting in Golden State.
2020/21 stats: 15.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $14,375,000
Career earnings: $24,853,550
Agent: Torrel Harris
28
JaMychal Green / PF / Denver (Player Option)
Well-rounded floor-spacing big man who has a solid face-up game, knocks down spot-up threes at a high rate and can do some scoring out of post-ups.
2020/21 stats: 9.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.6 spg, 44.4 FG%, 42.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,199,760
Career earnings: $23,437,202
Agent: Mike Hodges
29
Blake Griffin / PF / Brooklyn
Versatile big man who thrives with the ball in his hands, be it to score or create for others. Athleticism seems to be all but gone compared to his heyday, but can still provide secondary scoring around the basket.
2020/21 stats: 12.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 36.5 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $36,810,996
Career earnings: $192,126,655
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
30
Lou Williams / SG / LA Clippers
One of the Sixth Men ever, and one who is still playing the game at a high level. A walking bucket and underrated playmaker.
2020/21 stats: 12.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 42.2 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $8,000,000
Career earnings: $74,208,319
Agent: Wallace Prather
31
Elfrid Payton / PG / New York
One of the better young passers in the NBA who uses athleticism and length well defensively. Poor outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $21,849,500
Agent: Ty Sullivan
32
Patrick Mills / PG / San Antonio
Veteran 2-guard with championship experience. Still knocks down the three-ball at a solid level. Doesn’t provide much on the floor besides scoring.
2020/21 stats: 13.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.6 spg, 44.8 FG%, 40.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,535,714
Career earnings: $48,478,139
Agent: Steve Heumann
33
PJ Tucker / PF / Houston
Plays like a center in a wing’s body. Can defend multiple positions at a high level and knocks down threes at an acceptable rate.
2020/21 stats: 4.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.9 spg, 36.6 FG%, 31.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,969,537
Career earnings: $42,457,817
Agent: Andre Buck
34
Talen Horton-Tucker / SG / LA Lakers (Restricted)
A promising swingman with great wingspan, he was one of the sensations of the preseason. Tantalizing potential.
2020/21 stats: 7.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.8 spg, 44.1 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,517,981
Career earnings: $898,310
Agent: Rich Paul
35
Bobby Portis / PF / Milwaukee (Player Option)
Solid scorer and three-point shooter for a frontcourt player, but he’ll have to improve his defense to prove he’s not a one-dimensional player.
2020/21 stats: 10.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.8 spg, 54.6 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,623,000
Career earnings: $21,759,386
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
36
Hamidou Diallo / SG / Detroit (Restricted)
In a league of freak athletes, he stands out as one of the freakiest. Unreal jumping ability. Becoming a more effective slasher and has huge defensive upside. Poor shooter.
2020/21 stats: 11.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.0 spg, 48.1 FG%, 29.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
37
Enes Kanter / C / Portland
Throwback post-up game, can finish over either shoulder down low and uses strength well in the paint. Plus-rebounder.
2020/21 stats: 11.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.7 bpg, 59.4 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $5,005,350
Career earnings: $94,807,183
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
38
Josh Hart / SG / New Orleans (Restricted)
Elite rebounder for his position. Decent form on his jumper but doesn’t hit them at a high enough rate.
2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 44.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,491,159
Career earnings: $4,983,840
Agent: Aaron Mintz
39
Will Barton / SG / Denver (Player Option)
Explosive scorer who can get hot at a moment’s notice and drop buckets from just about anywhere on the floor.
2020/21 stats: 11.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 44.2 FG%, 38.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,723,214
Career earnings: $37,461,258
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
40
Josh Richardson / SG / Dallas Mavericks (Player Option)
Athletic defender on the wing who is a streaky outside shooter but can do some scoring off the dribble.
2020/21 stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 0.9 spg, 42.7 FG%, 28.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,865,952
Career earnings: $22,354,887
Agent: Erik Kabe
41
Kendrick Nunn / SG / Miami (Restricted)
Lefty 2-guard who is a confident scorer from three, the midrange and near the rim. Able to stop on a dime and hit pull-up jumpers.
2020/21 stats: 14.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.1 spg, 46.1 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $1,464,222
Agent: Adam Pensack
42
Alex Caruso / PG / LA Lakers
Athletic, strong guard who thrives being a pest defensively. Has proven he can contribute on a winning team.
2020/21 stats: 5.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.0 spg, 42.8 FG%, 40.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,750,000
Career earnings: $2,954,500
Agent: Greg Lawrence
43
Nicolas Batum / PF / Los Angeles Clippers
Has proven this season he has more left in the tank than many thought. Good three-point shooter and defender, as well as a smart passer. Great complementary piece for contenders.
2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 spg, 47.2 FG%, 43.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $11,608,231
Career earnings: $144,502,591
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
44
Devonte Graham / PG / Charlotte (Restricted)
One of the most improved players last season, he can really shoot it off the dribble, distribute the rock and finish with touch in the short midrange.
2020/21 stats: 13.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 35.2 FG%, 34.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $2,405,316
Agent: Ty Sullivan
45
Derrick Rose / PG / New York
He’s not what he was in his prime, but he’s still a super solid point guard who can finish around the basket and set up shooters with his drive-and-kick game.
2020/21 stats: 13.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.2 spg, 43.0 FG%, 37.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,682,926
Career earnings: $128,888,350
Agent: BJ Armstrong
46
Rudy Gay / SF / San Antonio
Veteran wing with a ton of experience whose specialty is midrange scoring. Uses size well to shoot over defenders.
2020/21 stats: 11.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.7 spg, 41.9 FG%, 36.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $14,500,000
Career earnings: $151,546,165
Agent: Raymond Brothers
47
Wayne Ellington / SG / Detroit
One of the best outside shooters in basketball, but provides very little else on either end of the floor. Can shoot off of one or two dribbles and coming off screens. Lightning quick release.
2020/21 stats: 10.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.5 spg, 45.4 FG%, 43.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,564,753
Career earnings: $39,305,902
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
48
Otto Porter / SF / Chicago
Versatile wing who can defend multiple positions and hit threes at a plus-level. Uses size and length to get shots off of against smaller defenders. Underrated off-the-dribble scorer.
2020/21 stats: 11.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.6 spg, 44.4 FG%, 40.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $28,489,239
Career earnings: $97,341,160
Agent: David Falk
49
Bryn Forbes / SG / Milwaukee (Player option)
Has one role during his time on the floor: to put up threes and knock them down. He’s been doing it at an elite level this season, too. Makes little impact elsewhere, however.
2020/21 stats: 9.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.2 spg, 46.7 FG%, 44.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,337,145
Career earnings: $7,856,082
Agent: Mike Lindeman
50
Danny Green / SG / Philadelphia
Streaky three-point shooter who specializes in shooting from the corners. Tough defender who’s extremely effective on that end of the floor.
2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.3 spg, 39.3 FG%, 37.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $15,365,853
Career earnings: $67,327,778
Agent: Raymond Brothers
51
Nemanja Bjelica / PF / Sacramento
Prototypical modern big man in that he spaces the floor from three at a high level. Has a decent post-up game too when attacking mismatches.
2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.3 spg, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,150,000
Career earnings: $25,025,000
Agent: Jason Ranne
52
Doug McDermott / SF / Indiana
Elite outside shooter with his feet set and underrated slasher.
2020/21 stats: 13.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.3 spg, 50.6 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,333,333
Career earnings: $17,769,768
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
53
Daniel Theis / C / Boston
Fills a unique role, that of a shot-blocking, three-point shooting big man. Solid outside shooter with feet set. Great timing as a rim-protector, and has the foot speed to switch without getting exposed.
2020/21 stats: 9.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.6 spg, 56.4 FG%, 37.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,000,000
Career earnings: $7,193,857
Agent: Michael Tellem
54
Kelly Olynyk / C / Miami
Elite outside shooter and passer for a big man, but struggles to protect the rim and rebound. Overall, a positive presence when he’s in the game.
2020/21 stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 44.1 FG%, 32.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,598,243
Career earnings: $47,533,874
Agent: Greg Lawrence
55
Bruce Brown / PG / Brooklyn (Restricted)
High-energy guard who excels as a driver and slasher. Solid finisher around the basket, but not much of an outside shooter. Good defender for his position.
2020/21 stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 59.0 FG%, 27.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Ty Sullivan
56
Carmelo Anthony / PF / Portland
Legendary small forward who will be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. Has proven he’s got plenty left in the tank in 2020-21, too, as a scorer and outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 13.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.9 spg, 41.3 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $235,637,258
Agent: Aaron Mintz
57
TJ McConnell / PG / Indiana
Backup guard who isn’t much of an outside shooter but is one of the best steals merchants in recent basketball history. Absolute pest of a defender with unreal instincts jumping passing lanes. Good quickness and floor vision.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.8 apg, 2.0 spg, 52.6 FG%, 31.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,500,000
Career earnings: $7,971,631
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
58
Cody Zeller / C / Charlotte
Knows his role and plays it well. Doesn’t try to do too much. Solid screen-setter.
2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.6 bpg, 51.4 FG%, 15.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $15,415,730
Career earnings: $57,994,383
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
59
Jeff Green / C / Brooklyn
Perfect role player for teams with title aspirations thanks to versatility. Good defender who can cover multiple positions, and a plus-three-point shooter. Despite getting older, he can still throw down dunks.
2020/21 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 50.7 FG%, 42.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $69,870,057
Agent: Jason Glushon
60
Dwight Howard / C / Philadelphia
Proved last season that he’s willing and able to play a reserve role at an extremely high level. Posting huge numbers per-36 minutes. Does the dirty work defensively and on the glass.
2020/21 stats: 6.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.4 spg, 58.7 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $240,631,905
Agent: Charles Briscoe
61
JJ Redick / SG / New Orleans
Elite three-point shooter who is relentless in running around screens to get himself good looks from the outside.
2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.3 spg, 40.7 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,013,700
Career earnings: $105,331,308
Agent: Aaron Mintz
62
Avery Bradley / SG / Miami (Team Option)
Average outside shooter but a high-level defender, especially against opposing lead guards.
2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 47.0 FG%, 42.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,635,000
Career earnings: $55,851,872
Agent: Charles Briscoe
63
Gorgui Dieng / C / Memphis
Despite elongated release, a big man who can hit threes at a high level when left open. Solid team defender.
2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 spg, 51.9 FG%, 47.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $17,287,640
Career earnings: $52,101,702
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
64
Markieff Morris / PF / LA Lakers
Big man who is a versatile defender thanks to foot quickness and size, but a streaky outside shooter. Solid face-up game and unafraid to post up and score on smaller defenders.
2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.3 bpg, 40.7 FG%, 32.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,331,593
Career earnings: $44,176,281
Agent: Chafie Fields
65
Kent Bazemore / SG / Golden State
Bouncy swingman with a streaky three-point stroke. Capable multi-positional defender.
2020/21 stats: 6.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.0 FG%, 43.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,320,044
Career earnings: $75,235,799
Agent: Austin Walton
66
Hassan Whiteside / C / Sacramento
Can post double-doubles with ease and one of the best statistical shot-blockers in recent league history. The problem comes with his effort as well as with his propensity to chase stats as opposed to playing within his role.
2020/21 stats: 8.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.5 apg, 1.3 bpg, 58.0 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $2,320,044
Career earnings: $100,668,707
Agent: Sean Kennedy
67
DeMarcus Cousins / C
Severe injury history has sapped him of his peak athleticism, but he proved this year he can still contribute as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker, just not at the levels we’re used to seeing from him.
2020/21 stats: 9.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 37.6 FG%, 33.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,331,593
Career earnings: $86,887,515
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
68
Meyers Leonard / C / Miami (Team Option)
Will have to return from a tough injury but is a veteran big man who can knock down threes with his feet set. Has deep range. Should be a much better defender with his athleticism and size.
2020/21 stats: 3.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,400,000
Career earnings: $50,742,479
Agent: Aaron Mintz
69
Mike Scott / PF / Philadelphia
Floor-spacing power forward with some defensive versatility. Shouldn’t be expected to do too much but spot-up from three.
2020/21 stats: 4.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.3 apg, 0.5 spg, 41.3 FG%, 38.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,005,350
Career earnings: $22,059,513
Agent: Aaron Mintz
70
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / SF / Oklahoma City (Restricted)
Guard with great size and a textbook shooting stroke, but hasn’t been consistent enough as a shooter in the NBA. 3-and-D type.
2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 37.7 FG%, 33.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $2,904,546
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
71
Mike Muscala / C / Oklahoma City
Floor-spacer out of the frontcourt, but a poor rebounder and defender.
2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.3 bpg, 44.1 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,283,034
Career earnings: $14,969,519
Agent: Sean Kennedy
72
Furkan Korkmaz / SG / Philadelphia
Guard with a quick release, and trigger, from beyond the arc, but not a consistent enough outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.6 apg, 38.3 FG%, 34.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,762,796
Career earnings: $4,826,484
Agent: Mike Lindeman
73
Wesley Matthews / SG / Los Angeles Lakers
Defensive-minded guard with some outside shooting ability, but streaky from three. Makes winning plays and a positive impact.
2020/21 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.5 spg, 35.6 FG%, 33.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,623,000
Career earnings: $106,346,682
Agent: Jeff Austin
74
Tony Snell / SG / Atlanta
Limited player but he does have good size and a picture-perfect shooting stroke.
2020/21 stats: 5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.3 bpg, 48.2 FG%, 56.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $12,178,571
Career earnings: $38,607,076
Agent: Austin Brown
75
Reggie Bullock / SF / New York
Three-point specialist with some defensive ability.
2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.6 spg, 40.6 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,200,000
Career earnings: $14,857,764
Agent: David Bauman
