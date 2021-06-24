2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top centers available right now

Youth and upside headline the free-agent center class of 2021 in the NBA, but not so much in terms of proven star talent.

Regardless, at least one player is set to receive a hefty payday in Jarrett Allen, who should command a long-term contract at an annual average value of over $15 million thanks to his production thus far in his career and his yet-to-reach potential.

After Allen, however, things get dicey for teams needing centers, as Richaun Holmes is our second-ranked free-agent big man this offseason, and he’s mostly a role player with good rebounding and finishing skills but lacking in special qualities.

Serge Ibaka checks in at No. 3, and he’s coming off an injury-riddled campaign and season-ending back surgery, a scary combination for a player with so many miles on his body.

At No. 4 is another big-name veteran on the heels of a disappointing season in Andre Drummond, who ended his 2020-21 with the Lakers receiving a DNP-CD as Los Angeles was eliminated.

As you can tell, there are some decent names in the free-agent center class of 2021, but outside of one player, no one who’s about to get a big-time contract.

Below, check out our full rankings for the top free-agent centers available in 2021.

