2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available this offseason

The 2021 free-agent class is a bit more lackluster at the top in comparison to what many thought it could be with Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 1 on the board. Antetokounmp, as has been well-documented, opted to extend with the Bucks instead, presenting a huge blow to the class and to teams who had been saving up cap space specifically for him.

There is still one surefire in-his-prime superstar available however in Kawhi Leonard, and although most expect him to re-sign with the Clippers without much drama, anything can happen until he signs on the dotted line.

After Leonard, Chris Paul comes in as our second-best free agent of 2021, which is crazy considering no one expected to be in a position to opt out of the final year of his contract this time last offseason. Paul has performed so well with the Suns, however, that he’ll be a hot commodity if he does choose to test free agency.

After Paul, though, things start getting iffy for teams with money to spend.

At No. 3, we have veteran floor general Mike Conley, still a top point guard when healthy but potentially no longer the game-changer he was in his prime.

Below, check out our full rankings for the 2021 NBA free-agent class.

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS

SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS