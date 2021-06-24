2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available this offseason

USA Today Sports

Free Agency

The 2021 free-agent class is a bit more lackluster at the top in comparison to what many thought it could be with Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 1 on the board. Antetokounmp, as has been well-documented, opted to extend with the Bucks instead, presenting a huge blow to the class and to teams who had been saving up cap space specifically for him.

There is still one surefire in-his-prime superstar available however in Kawhi Leonard, and although most expect him to re-sign with the Clippers without much drama, anything can happen until he signs on the dotted line.

After Leonard, Chris Paul comes in as our second-best free agent of 2021, which is crazy considering no one expected to be in a position to opt out of the final year of his contract this time last offseason. Paul has performed so well with the Suns, however, that he’ll be a hot commodity if he does choose to test free agency.

After Paul, though, things start getting iffy for teams with money to spend.

At No. 3, we have veteran floor general Mike Conley, still a top point guard when healthy but potentially no longer the game-changer he was in his prime.

Below, check out our full rankings for the 2021 NBA free-agent class.

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS
SMALL FORWARDSPOWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

1
Kawhi Leonard / SF / Player option / Last team: LA Clippers

The top free agent of the 2021 class regardless of his knee issue, he had yet another outstanding two-way season. He continues to improve offensively, making him more impactful than ever with the ball.

2020/21 stats: 24.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.2 apg, 51.2 FG%, 39.8 3P%
Career earnings: $151,788,362
Agent: –

2
Chris Paul / PG / Player option / Last team: Phoenix

Remains arguably the best pure point guard in basketball. Who could have guessed one year ago that the Point God would be the second-best free agent of 2021? It feels like not that long ago his contract was a major talking point. Now, most teams would line up to offer him that money.

2020/21 stats: 16.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 8.9 apg, 49.9 FG%, 39.5 3P%
Career earnings: $300,177,385
Agent: Steve Heumann

3
Mike Conley / PG / Last team: Utah

Mike Conley passing the ball

Remains a steady force at lead guard, capable of performing at a high level with the ball in his hands or playing off-ball. A two-way contributor through and through.

2020/21 stats: 16.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.0 apg, 44.4 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Career earnings: $208,541,596
Agent: Mike Conley

4
John Collins / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta

John Collins

Despite posting huge numbers consistently, it still sometimes seems like he still hasn’t fully figured out his game, which is scary considering how good he is as-is. On offense, at least. His defense still needs refining.

2020/21 stats: 17.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 55.6 FG%, 39.9 3P%
Career earnings: $11,059,862
Agent: Sean Kennedy

5
Jarrett Allen / C / Restricted free agent / Last team: Cleveland

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

An absolute force on both ends of the floor. Not the perfect modern big man due to lack of floor-spacing but he’s such an elite dive threat out of the pick-and-roll that he creates space for teammates that way. Top shot-blocker and rebounder, too.

2020/21 stats: 12.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 61.8 FG%, 31.6 3P%
Career earnings: $10,034,582
Agent: Derrick Powell

6
DeMar DeRozan / SF / Last team: San Antonio

DeMar DeRozan

Has gone from overrated to underrated since joining the Spurs. Remains a poor three-point shooter, problematic for a modern 2-guard, but his playmaking and mid-range scoring make up for it to an extent.

2020/21 stats: 21.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.9 apg, 49.5 FG%, 25.7 3P%
Career earnings: $176,705,770
Agent: Aaron Goodwin

7
Kyle Lowry / PG / Last team: Toronto

Kyle Lowry

Despite getting up there in age, was still one of the best point guards in the East last season. Tough-nosed defender, reliable playmaker and three-level scorer with the ball in his hands.

2020/21 stats: 17.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 7.3 apg, 43.6 FG%, 39.6 3P%
Career earnings: $190,157,917
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

8
Lonzo Ball / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: New Orleans

Lonzo Ball

Has blossomed into a trustworthy three-point shooter over the last two seasons. Unique playmaker who loves the full-court pass off a defensive rebound and a plus-defender out of the backcourt.

2020/21 stats: 14.6 ppg, 5.7 apg, 4.8 rpg, 41.4 FG%, 37.8 3P%
Career earnings: $33,471,622
Agent: Rich Paul

9
Tim Hardaway Jr / SG / Last team: Dallas

Tim Hardaway Jr

An impressive postseason run probably raised his price tag this offseason by a good amount. Still somewhat streaky as an outside shooter, but he’s hitting north of 39 percent of his triples over the last two seasons. Solid defender.

2020/21 stats: 16.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.7 FG%, 39.1 3P%
Career earnings: $78,858,652
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

10
Norman Powell / SF / Player option / Last team: Portland

Norman Powell

Athletic wing with deep shooting range. Not the most fluid scorer unless he’s spotting up or driving it straight to the basket, but still a productive offensive player.

2020/21 stats: 18.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 41.1 3P%
Career earnings: $33,345,746
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

11
Spencer Dinwiddie / PG / Last team: Brooklyn

Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard with great size and ball-handling ability who is at his best operating out of the midrange. Coming off a major injury, however, which could force him to accept a shorter-term deal this offseason.

2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $27,511,776
Agent: Jason Glushon

12
Derrick Rose / PG / Last team: New York

Derrick Rose

Has gone through a rejuvenation over the past couple of seasons, but especially as a Knick for the second half of the last campaign. He’s done a great job of learning how to use his less athletic body to be an efficient offensive player. Interested teams will wonder how reliable his outside shooting numbers last season are, and whether or not they’re sustainable.

2020/21 stats: 14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 47.0 FG%, 38.8 3P%
Career earnings: $136,571,276
Agent: BJ Armstrong

13
Duncan Robinson / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami

Duncan Robinson

One of the best outside shooters in the league over the past couple of years. He’s also improved a good amount as a defender and on offense by learning how to use opponents’ aggressive defense against them to create easy buckets off of cuts.

2020/21 stats: 13.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%
Career earnings: $3,157,963
Agent: Jason Glushon

14
Dennis Schroeder / PG / Last team: LA Lakers

Dennis Schroeder

He’ll want to destroy footage of his latest postseason run ahead of free agency, but there is no doubt potentially interested teams will be concerned about what they saw. When in top form, though, he’s a top-tier backcourt defender and a decent scorer and playmaker.

2020/21 stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 43.7 FG%, 33.5 3P%
Career earnings: $69,780,502
Agent: Alex Saratsis

15
Richaun Holmes / C / Last team: Sacramento

Richaun Holmes

High-level frontcourt athlete who is an excellent finisher out of the pick-and-roll. Good touch around the basket and uses athleticism well to protect the paint.

2020/21 stats: 14.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 63.7 FG%, 18.3 3P%
Career earnings: $14,943,252
Agent: Brian Jungreis

16
Victor Oladipo / SG / Last team: Miami

Victor Oladipo

Considering he suffered yet another major season-ending injury in 2020-21, odds are, he’s likely going to need to take a short-term prove-it deal this offseason. Even when somewhat healthy last season, struggled mightily with his efficiency, though he did flash some moments of his All-Star self. Still, his two All-Star years are looking more like an aberration at this point.

2020/21 stats: 19.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 40.8 FG%, 32.6 3P%
Career earnings: $105,487,440
Agent: Aaron Turner

17
Kendrick Nunn / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami

Kendrick Nunn

Good scorer at the 2-guard spot who can get buckets from deep, the midrange or around the basket. Crafty in getting to his spots. Not much of a defender, though.

2020/21 stats: 14.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 48.5 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,128,083
Agent: Adam Pensack

18
Serge Ibaka / C / Player option / Last team: LA Clippers

Serge Ibaka

Injury concerns and mileage could concern potentially interested teams this offseason, though he’s still a solid floor-spacing, shot-blocking big man when healthy.

2020/21 stats: 11.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 51.0 FG%, 33.9 3P%
Career earnings: $129,123,661
Agent: Jim Tanner

19
Andre Drummond / C / Last team: LA Lakers

Andre Drummond

Another Laker who will want to burn the tape of his postseason run. Received a DNP-CD in the team’s last game of the playoffs. Elite rebounder and solid scorer around the rim but his actual impact on outcomes leaves a lot to be desired.

2020/21 stats: 14.9 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 49.3 FG%
Career earnings: $137,830,480
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

20
Montrezl Harrell / C / Player option / Last team: LA Lakers

Montrezl Harrell

High-energy big man who is a top finisher near the rim thanks to athleticism. Great threat out of the pick-and-roll. Lack of size and poor coordination make him a subpar defender.

2020/21 stats: 13.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 62.2 FG%
Career earnings: $24,774,382
Agent: Rich Paul

21
Lauri Markkanen / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Chicago

Floor-stretching power forward who can hit some shots off the dribble. Coming off his best shooting season, which could help his value in free agency. Overall a very inconsistent player throughout his career, though.

2020/21 stats: 13.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.0 FG%, 40.2 3P%
Career earnings: $20,389,668
Agent: Michael Lelchitski

22
Bobby Portis / PF / Player option / Last team: Milwaukee

Very solid backup big man who provides impressive scoring punch off the bench. Capable outside shooter and finisher around the basket, though not a good rebounder for his position. Plays with a lot of energy and can fire up teammates with his play.

2020/21 stats: 11.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 52.3 FG%, 47.1 3P%
Career earnings: $25,382,386
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

23
Will Barton / SF / Player option / Last team: Denver

An injury-riddled 2020-21 didn’t do his free-agent value any favors, but teams know what they’d be getting in him: A scorer who can get hot at a moment’s notice and knock down difficult shots from all over the place.

2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Career earnings: $51,184,472
Agent: Austin Brown

24
Kelly Oubre / SF / Last team: Golden State

Athletic swingman who can even play some small-ball power forward. Thrives in transition, though inconsistent shooting and the fact he can be a bit of a ball-stopper on offense hamper his impact.

2020/21 stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.6 3P%
Career earnings: $39,228,550
Agent: Torrel Harris

25
Evan Fournier / SG / Last team: Boston

Evan Fournier

Swingman who can get buckets from all three levels and create for others out of the pick-and-roll. His struggles are more on the other end of the floor.

2020/21 stats: 17.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 45.7 FG%, 41.3 3P%
Career earnings: $91,856,244
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye

26
TJ McConnell / PG / Last team: Indiana

Feisty point guard who is an absolute pest of a defender. Not much of a shooter or scorer but he’s a very good playmaker and table-setter with the ball in his hands. Might be at his best in a reserve role.

2020/21 stats: 8.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.6 apg, 55.9 FG%, 31.3 3P%
Career earnings: $11,471,631
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

27
Doug McDermott / SF / Last team: Indiana

Not an elite outside shooter, but on the level right below that with his three-point accuracy. With how important shooting is in the modern NBA, his lightning-quick release and good numbers from three will get him a solid contract this offseason.

2020/21 stats: 13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 53.2 FG%, 38.8 3P%
Career earnings: $32,436,434
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

28
Gary Trent Jr / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Toronto

Good three-point shooter at the 2-guard spot who can also score when attacking hard closeouts.

2020/21 stats: 15.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 40.8 FG%, 38.5 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Rich Paul

29
Josh Hart / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: New Orleans

An outstanding rebounder at the guard position, as well as a plus-backcourt defender thanks to strength and toughness on that end. Inconsistent outside shooter, though. If he were a more reliable shooter, it’d be easy to see him getting a bigger deal this offseason.

2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 32.6 3P%
Career earnings: $8,474,999
Agent: Aaron Mintz

30
Reggie Jackson / PG / Last team: LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson

Experienced point guard who can knock down shots off the dribble and is usually looking to score rather than pass. His excellent playoff run has undoubtedly raised his price tag, though he was solid all season long for the Clippers.

2020/21 stats: 10.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 45.0 FG%, 43.3 3P%
Career earnings: $70,812,158
Agent: Aaron Mintz

31
Devonte Graham / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Charlotte

Injuries caused him to have a disappointing 2020-21 after breaking out the season prior. Still an overall good shooter and playmaker, who can score off the dribble, too.

2020/21 stats: 14.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 37.7 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $4,069,177
Agent: Ty Sullivan

32
Talen Horton-Tucker / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: LA Lakers

Smooth lefty 2-guard with impressive scoring potential. Needs to keep working on outside stroke.

2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 45.8 FG%, 28.2 3P%
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Rich Paul

33
Mitchell Robinson / C / Team option / Last team: New York

One of the best shot-blockers in basketball and a solid rebounder. Has improved defensively in that he no longer chases as many blocks and puts himself in bad positions. Mostly just a catch-and-finish player on offense.

2020/21 stats: 8.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 0.5 apg, 65.3 FG%

Career earnings: $4,709,013
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

34
Josh Richardson / SG / Player option / Last team: Dallas

Inefficient offensive player due to an inconsistent jumper, especially from the outside. Mostly a spot-shooter, though he can do some pull-up scoring out of the pick-and-roll. A tenacious defender with good athleticism and toughness.

2020/21 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.7 FG%, 33.0 3P%
Career earnings: $33,220,839
Agent: Bill Duffy

35
Blake Griffin / PF / Last team: Brooklyn

Blake Griffin

Looked like a new man as a member of the Nets, displaying athleticism and effort we hadn’t seen from him in a long while. For a big man, he’s an excellent playmaker and creator and his versatility on defense has really improved.

2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 42.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%
Career earnings: $226,026,896
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

36
Kelly Olynyk / PF / Last team: Houston

Good scoring big man off the bench who can space the floor, handle the ball and pass it well for a power forward. Not totally lost defensively when forced to switch, but he’s not much of a rebounder or rim-protector.

2020/21 stats: 13.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 48.4 FG%, 34.2 3P%
Career earnings: $60,353,524
Agent: Greg Lawrence

37
Cameron Payne / PG / Last team: Phoenix

Went from hardly looking like an NBA player to becoming a very impactful reserve guard since joining the Suns. His quickness makes him very difficult to stay in front of while his improved jumper keeps defenders honest.

2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 48.4 FG%, 44.0 3P%
Career earnings: $11,951,095
Agent: Jason Glushon

38
Enes Kanter / C / Last team: Portland

A double-double machine comfortable as a starter or coming off the bench. His issues arise come playoff time when opponents pick-and-roll him off the floor due to poor movement skills on defense.

2020/21 stats: 11.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 60.4 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $99,812,533
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

39
Danny Green / SG / Last team: Philadelphia

Swingman with championship experience who’s at his best as purely a 3-and-D player, one who knows his role and performs it well.

2020/21 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.2 FG%, 40.5 3P%
Career earnings: $82,693,631
Agent: Raymond Brothers

40
Jeff Green / PF / Last team: Brooklyn

Jeff Green

Veteran wing who can even play some small-ball center. Coming off the best shooting season of his career and that, plus his versatility at his size, make him an extremely solid role player.

2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.2 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Career earnings: $72,434,810
Agent: Jason Glushon

41
Nicolas Batum / SF / Last team: LA Clippers

Completely changed the narrative on his career this year by having a huge resurgence with the Clippers. A well-rounded wing who can hit open shots, shoot off the dribble, do some playmaking and defend multiple positions.

2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 46.4 FG%, 40.4 3P%
Career earnings: $156,110,822
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye

42
Carmelo Anthony / PF / Last team: Portland

He may be in the twilight of his career but he just posted the most accurate outside shooting campaign at age 36. Also still remains completely unafraid of stepping up and taking big shots when his team needs it most.

2020/21 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.1 FG%, 40.9 3P%
Career earnings: $238,202,011
Agent: Aaron Mintz

43
Alex Caruso / PG / Last team: LA Lakers

One of the most intense and impactful backcourt defenders for his age group in the Association. High-flyer who can throw down huge dunks when least expected, and a capable three-point shooter, too.

2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 40.1 3P%
Career earnings: $5,704,500
Agent: Greg Lawrence

44
Paul Millsap / PF / Last team: Denver

Starting to show signs of slowing down, but still can be an effective big man off the bench who’s still a solid playmaker and shooter for a big man.

2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.6 FG%, 34.3 3P%
Career earnings: $190,800,096
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons

45
Goran Dragic / PG / Team option / Last team: Miami

Goran Dragic

Be it due to injury troubles, the quick turnaround between seasons or just age, he did not look like himself in 2020-21. Interested teams will be taking a gamble if they do offer him a long-term deal.

2020/21 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 43.2 FG%, 37.3 3P%
Career earnings: $133,118,250
Agent: Bill Duffy

46
Bruce Brown / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Brooklyn

Really impressed fans and media alike with the fact he wasn’t afraid to mix it up with big men and play some center in the playoffs, despite his size. A lot of toughness and grit as well as good athleticism. At his best as an off-ball slasher.

2020/21 stats: 8.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 55.6 FG%, 28.8 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Ty Sullivan

47
Bryn Forbes / SG / Player option / Last team: Milwaukee

Knockdown three-point shooter with some physical limitations, but does execute his role at an elite level. Won’t provide much besides outside shooting, however.

2020/21 stats: 10.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3P%
Career earnings: $10,193,227
Agent: Mike Lindeman

48
JaMychal Green / PF / Player option / Last team: Denver

Floor-stretching big man with some face-up scoring ability. Not much of a rebounder and just a so-so defender, however.

2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 46.3 FG%, 39.9 3P%
Career earnings: $30,636,962
Agent: Mike Hodges

49
Hamidou Diallo / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit

Elite athlete on the wing who really started to figure out his game from a skills perspective last season. Improving shooter and playmaker. High upside thanks to athleticism, length and size.

2020/21 stats: 11.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Adam Pensack

50
Nerlens Noel / C / Last team: New York

Nerlens Noel

Big man who thrives as a paint-protector, is capable of switching onto ball-handlers and who plays with loads of energy.

2020/21 stats: 5.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 61.4 FG%
Career earnings: $27,157,625
Agent: George Langberg

51
Lou Williams / SG / Last team: Atlanta

A microwave scorer off the bench capable of getting hot in a hurry. Smooth with the ball in his hands and getting buckets from anywhere in the halfcourt. Still won’t give much, if anything, defensively.

2020/21 stats: 11.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.0 FG%, 39.9 3P%
Career earnings: $82,208,319
Agent: Wallace Prather

52
Reggie Bullock / SF / Last team: New York

At his best as an outside shooter with his feet set, where, if he’s left open, he’ll more than likely knock down the shot. Solid defender.

2020/21 stats: 10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.2 FG%, 41.0 3P%
Career earnings: $19,057,764
Agent: David Bauman

53
Austin Rivers / SG / Last team: Denver

Tough 2-guard who can do some scoring and defend out of the backcourt. Never afraid to take any shot, though probably best-suited for a bench role.

2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 42.4 FG%, 36.9 3P%
Career earnings: $52,211,719
Agent: Aaron Mintz

54
Ish Smith / PG / Last team: Washington

Although he’s approaching his mid-30s, still one of the quickest players league-wide with the ball in his hands. Good playmaker and an improved outside shooter.

2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3P%
Career earnings: $36,022,075
Agent: Andrew Morrison

55
Robin Lopez / C / Last team: Washington

The hook-shot king of the NBA, he’s extremely accurate when teams let him get the ball to his right hand and over his left shoulder. Capable of doing some rim-protecting, too.

2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 63.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $89,540,945
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

56
Daniel Theis / C / Last team: Chicago

Shot-blocking, outside-shooting big man, though he needs to improve at the latter skill to become an even more reliable player. Plays with good energy and toughness.

2020/21 stats: 9.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 54.1 FG%, 32.2 3P%
Career earnings: $12,193,857
Agent: Aaron Mintz

57
Kent Bazemore / SF / Last team: Golden State

Athletic slasher on the wing with a much more accurate outside jumper than he used to have. Coming off the best shooting season of his career.

2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%
Career earnings: $77,555,843
Agent: Austin Walton

58
Alec Burks / SG / Last team: New York

One of the pillars of the surprising fourth-seed Knicks of 2020-21, who thrived as a bench bucket-getter. Confident scorer with range and pull-up shooting prowess.

2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 42.0 FG%, 41.5 3P%
Career earnings: $59,536,453
Agent: Alex Saratsis

59
Rudy Gay / PF / Last team: San Antonio

Steady presence on the court thanks to his veteran experience. Can do some scoring out of the low block and likes to hit outside shots from the corners.

2020/21 stats: 11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Career earnings: $166,046,165
Agent: Raymond Brothers

60
Tristan Thompson / C / Last team: Boston

Tristan Thompson

Excellent rebounder, especially on offense where he gets his team multiple extra possessions. Not much of a defender off of switches, though he is physical and strong enough to battle down low with paint-bound centers, and his scoring solely comes from being spoon-fed easy looks.

2020/21 stats: 7.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 51.8 FG%
Career earnings: $108,696,603
Agent: Rich Paul

61
Dwight Howard / C / Last team: Philadelphia

Now bought into his role as a reserve center and more of a team-first player, he’s been one of the more effective backup centers in basketball. Remains a good shot-blocker and rebounder.

2020/21 stats: 7.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 58.7 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $243,196,658
Agent: Charles Briscoe

62
Malik Monk / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Charlotte

Coming off by far his best season as a pro, which isn’t saying much considering how his career started. Explosive ability as a scorer with deep, off-the-dribble range on his jumper. Needs to continue getting more consistent.

2020/21 stats: 11.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.4 FG%, 40.1 3P%
Career earnings: $15,726,047
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

63
Patty Mills / PG / Last team: San Antonio

Reliable veteran backup guard who can still knock down triples thanks to his quick jumper and high release on his shot.

2020/21 stats: 10.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 41.2 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $62,013,853
Agent: Steve Heumann

64
Andre Iguodala / SF / Team option / Last team: Miami

Slowing down due to age, but a veteran voice in the locker room who still contributes on the defensive end. Very quick hands and long arms allow him to rack up steals when he’s on the floor.

2020/21 stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 38.3 FG%, 33.0 3P%
Career earnings: $184,074,259
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

65
Elfrid Payton / PG / Last team: New York

Still a very limited shooter but good quickness and floor vision at the point guard spot. Feisty defender, too, though his size forces him to strictly guard fellow backcourt players.

2020/21 stats: 10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 43.2 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $26,616,500
Agent: Ty Sullivan

66
Cody Zeller / C / Last team: Charlotte

Experienced big man who might be best-suited as a full-time backup these days. Soft hands and can finish with the right or left around the rim. Solid screen-setter.

2020/21 stats: 9.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 55.9 FG%, 14.3 3P%
Career earnings: $73,410,113
Agent: Sam Goldfeder

67
Furkan Korkmaz / SG / Last team: Philadelphia

Solid shooter with good size at 6-foot-7. Quick release on his jumper and can get hot quickly.

2020/21 stats: 9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.1 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $6,589,280
Agent: Mike Lindeman

68
Raul Neto / PG / Last team: Washington

Just put up career-highs in points and assists, though that might be a product of playing time more than anything. Undersized but tenacious. Limited athletically.

2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 46.8 FG%, 39.0 3P%
Career earnings: $8,909,194
Agent: Aylton Tesch

69
Khem Birch / C / Last team: Toronto

High-energy big man with shot-blocking and rebounding chops. Good finisher around the basket, though no range on his offense.

2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 49.7 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $8,205,356
Agent: Austin Brown

70
Trevor Ariza / SF / Last team: Miami

Trevor Ariza

Swingman who can man either frontcourt spot. Floor-spacer with some slashing ability and can defend multiple positions on the other end.

2020/21 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 41.1 FG%, 35.0 3P%
Career earnings: $116,320,528
Agent: Steve Heumann

71
Derrick Jones Jr / SF / Player option / Last team: Portland

One of the best athletes in a league full of freakish athletes. Has learned how to use his physical gifts very well defensively, though his offense is pretty much limited to slashes, dunks and transition chances.

2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.4 FG%, 31.6 3P%
Career earnings: $13,422,304
Agent: Aaron Turner

72
Otto Porter / SF / Last team: Orlando

Forward with great size and a good amount of skill as a ball-handler and playmaker, as well as shooting. Consistency and injury history are concerning.

2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $125,830,399
Agent: David Falk

73
Frank Kaminsky / C / Last team: Phoenix

Reserve-level big man who can be plugged into a lineup and asked to do some scoring. Good shooter and ball-handler for a center, though provides very little defensively.

2020/21 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 47.1 FG%, 36.5 3P%
Career earnings: $18,322,107
Agent: Bill Duffy

74
Alex Len / C / Last team: Washington

Energetic center with solid size whose game is limited to dunks and rebounds.

2020/21 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 61.5 FG%, 32.0 3P%
Career earnings: $32,441,628
Agent: Michael Lelchitski

75
Wayne Ellington / SG / Last team: Detroit

Excellent outside shooter. He’s at his best with both his feet set and coming off of screens. Can’t do much if forced to dribble.

2020/21 stats: 9.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.1 FG%, 42.2 3P%
Career earnings: $42,870,655
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

76
PJ Tucker / PF / Last team: Milwaukee

One of the best defenders in basketball on the wing. Isn’t afraid to match up and get physical with the league’s brightest stars. Good shooter from the corners.

2020/21 stats: 3.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 37.3 FG%, 33.6 3P%
Career earnings: $50,427,354
Agent: Andre Buck

77
Willy Hernangomez / C / Last team: New Orleans

Solid big man with soft touch around the basket and finishing ability with either hand. Can even provide some baskets out of post-ups, though better out of the pick-and-roll.

2020/21 stats: 7.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 56.3 FG%, 10.0 3P%
Career earnings: $7,721,130
Agent: Guillermo Bermejo

78
Georges Niang / PF / Last team: Utah

Despite a weird release on his jumper, he’s turned into one of the better shooting wings over recent seasons. Good effort on defense.

2020/21 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.7 FG%, 42.5 3P%
Career earnings: $5,768,765
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

79
Garrett Temple / SG / Last team: Chicago

Veteran off-ball guard whose one of the most trusted locker-room voices in the league. Capable outside shooter, though streaky.

2020/21 stats: 7.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 41.5 FG%, 33.5 3P%
Career earnings: $37,455,.445
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

80
Torrey Craig / SF / Last team: Phoenix

Torrey Craig, Phoenix Suns

Energy swingman with defensive versatility in that he can guard multiple positions. Not much of a scorer.

2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.0 FG%, 36.8 3P%
Career earnings: $5,756,104
Agent: Austin Brown

81
DeMarcus Cousins / C / Last team: LA Clippers

When given playing time, can still provide some scoring, rebounding and playmaking, though nowhere near at the levels of his pre-injury self.

2020/21 stats: 8.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.6 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $89,939,347
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

82
Gorgui Dieng / C / Last team: San Antonio

Floor-spacing center who can swat away shots defensively. Likes to shoot it from the corners and reliable from there.

2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 52.1 FG%, 42.9 3P%
Career earnings: $69,689,390
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

83
Isaiah Thomas / PG / Last team: New Orleans

Must prove he can still contribute. Short stint with the Pelicans wasn’t overly impressive.

2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $31,309,253
Agent: Bernie Lee

84
Kevon Looney / C / Player option / Last team: Golden State

Quietly one of the best defensive big men in the league when forced to switch onto ball-handlers. Solid and steady, just don’t expect big numbers out of him.

2020/21 stats: 4.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 54.8 FG%, 23.5 3P%
Career earnings: $14,638,904
Agent: Aaron Goodwin

85
Terence Davis / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Sacramento

High-level scoring potential with shooting ability from beyond the arc.

2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3P%
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Steve Heumann

86
James Ennis / SF / Last team: Orlando

Slippery wing with good leaping ability. Can do some ball-handling and shooting in a secondary role.

2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.3 FG%, 43.3 3P%
Career earnings: $14,182,505
Agent: Scott Nichols

87
Kris Dunn / PG / Player option / Last team: Atlanta

Coming off a lost season due to ankle troubles, but when healthy, one of the toughest defensive guards in the league.

2020/21 stats: 1.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 8.3 FG%
Career earnings: $22,255,287
Agent: Ty Sullivan

88
Willie Cauley-Stein / C / Last team: Dallas

Center who does the majority of his damage as a screen-setter and rolling to the rim for high-flying dunks. Should be a better rebounder and paint protector with his physical gifts.

2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 63.2 FG%, 9.1 3P%
Career earnings: $21,627,957
Agent: Adie von Gontard

89
Markieff Morris / PF / Last team: LA Lakers

Coming off a very inconsistent season, one that saw him just barely cling to a rotation spot in the playoffs. Shot it terribly in 2020-21, though that could have been an aberration.

2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.5 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $46,507,874
Agent: Chafie Fields

90
James Johnson / PF / Last team: New Orleans

James Johnson

Can do a bit of everything on offense, be it handle the ball, run a pick and roll as a playmaker or screener, slash to the basket or shoot with his feet set. Can also defend multiple positions. Slowing down athletically.

2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 44.6 FG%, 25.8 3P%
Career earnings: $77,011,415
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

91
Jeff Teague / PG / Last team: Milwaukee

At this point, he’s pretty much a replacement-level point guard. Can run an offense off the bench and create for others some.

2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 43.3 FG%, 43.9 3P%
Career earnings: $99,236,542
Agent: JR Hensley

92
Hassan Whiteside / C / Last team: Sacramento

Elite shot-blocker and rebounder but his lack of focus and effort, as well as his propensity for seeking out his own stats, greatly hamper his actual impact.

2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.6 apg, 56.3 FG%
Career earnings: $102,988,.751
Agent: Sean Kennedy

93
Mike James / PG / Last team: Brooklyn

Quick point guard with confidence as a scorer and off-the-dribble shooting ability.

2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 37.0 FG%, 35.5 3P%
Career earnings: $402,450
Agent: Neal Rosenshein

94
Tony Snell / SG / Last team: Atlanta

Has one role – to shoot threes – and knows it. Doesn’t try to do too much. Elite at his one skill, though provides little to nothing else.

2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 51.5 FG%, 56.9 3P%
Career earnings: $50,785,647
Agent: Austin Brown

95
JJ Redick / SG / Last team: Dallas

In the final stages of his career, but injuries could have made him look worse than he was last season. Still one of the best shooters in the league.

2020/21 stats: 7.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 39.7 FG%, 37.1 3P%
Career earnings: $118,345,008
Agent: Aaron Mintz

96
Wesley Matthews / SG / Last team: LA Lakers

Coming off a poor season with the Lakers, but a solid defender who can occasionally get hot from beyond the arc. High-effort player.

2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 35.3 FG%, 33.5 3P%
Career earnings: $109,969,682
Agent: Jeff Austin

97
Dewayne Dedmon / C / Last team: Miami

A decent rebounder and shot-blocker who finishes plays at a high rate around the basket. Has shown a three-point shot in the past, though it’s been years since he’s been reliable from beyond the arc.

2020/21 stats: 7.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 70.8 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $34,899,193
Agent: Michael Silverman

98
Gerald Green / SG / Last team: Houston

Still an explosive athlete, but not at the ridiculous level he was in his prime. That loss of quickness and vertical leaping ability have made his other flaws, inconsistent shooting primarily, glaring.

2018/19 stats: 9.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 35.4 3P%
Career earnings: $21,580,455
Agent: James Dunleavy

99
Taj Gibson / PF / Last team: New York

Steady big man who is at his best off the bench but can even be a spot starter when needed. Good touch around the basket with some short-midrange shooting ability.

2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 62.7 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $78,792,655
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

100
Bismack Biyombo / C / Last team: Charlotte

Bismack Biyombo

Bad hands around the rim and no jumper to speak of, but a good shot-blocker and decent rebounder.

2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 58.7 FG%
Career earnings: $87,424,093
Agent: BJ Armstrong

101
Sterling Brown / SG / Last team: Houston

A decent shooter on the wing who is also a respectable defender.

2020/21 stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3P%
Career earnings: $5,491,231
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

102
David Nwaba / SF / Last team: Houston

Very high-effort player who isn’t afraid to put his body on the line. Can defend multiple positions. Not much of an offensive game to speak of.

2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.6 FG%, 27.0 3P%
Career earnings: $5,625,854
Agent: Charles Briscoe

103
Jarred Vanderbilt / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Minnesota

Very impactful defender on the wing who has versatility in who he defends. Puts up huge steals and blocks numbers in limited playing time. Offensive game needs work but huge upside defensively.

2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 60.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Bill Duffy

104
JaVale McGee / C / Last team: Denver

Good finisher in the paint thanks to his freakish wingspan and still-solid athleticism. Can swat away shots defensively with aplomb.

2020/21 stats: 7.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 51.1 FG%, 20.8 3P%
Career earnings: $66,337,737
Agent: BJ Armstrong

105
Edmond Sumner / SG / Team option / Last team: Indiana

Undersized 2-guard coming off the best shooting season of his career.

2020/21 stats: 7.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 52.5 FG%, 39.8 3P%
Career earnings: $4,687,044
Agent: Sean Kennedy

106
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Oklahoma City

Shooter with great size at 6-foot-7, but lacks consistency with his three-point stroke.

2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.1 FG%, 33.4 3P%
Career earnings: $4,568,407
Agent: Michael Lelchitski

107
Denzel Valentine / SG / Last team: Chicago

Already almost 28, poor shooter throughout his career with a propensity for making questionable decisions at the worst times. Does play with good effort.

2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 37.3 FG%, 33.1 3P%
Career earnings: $14,579,568
Agent: Austin Brown

108
Tyler Johnson / SG / Last team: Brooklyn

Feisty defender despite lack of size who has good athleticism and plays energetically. Respectable outside shooter with his feet set.

2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $34,031,924
Agent: Austin Brown

109
Nemanja Bjelica / PF / Last team: Miami

Floor-spacing stretch-4 with a pretty outside stroke, though his numbers last season didn’t reflect that. Underrated passer. Doesn’t provide much on defense.

2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.4 FG%, 31.8 3P%
Career earnings: $32,175,000
Agent: Jason Ranne

110
Dennis Smith / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit

Dennis Smith

Had moments last year with the Pistons where he flashed the explosive point guard he was drafted to be. Still young enough to have upside, but running out of time to show it more consistently.

2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 40.0 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Career earnings: $17,188,557
Agent: Raymond Brothers

111
Solomon Hill / PF / Last team: Atlanta

Veteran swingman who is usually well-liked by teammates. Does the dirty work, willing to defend anyone. An OK shooter with his feet set.

2020/21 stats: 4.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 35.9 FG%, 32.1 3P%
Career earnings: $56,082,718
Agent: Chris Emens

112
Moritz Wagner / C / Last team: Orlando

Crafty scoring big man with some outside shooting touch, though struggles as a rebounder and isn’t consistent with his jumper.

2020/21 stats: 6.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 45.4 FG%, 34.1 3P%
Career earnings: $6,211,675
Agent: Jason Glushon

113
E'Twaun Moore / SG / Last team: Phoenix

Experienced guard whose speciality is purely as an outside shooter with little else to his game.

2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.5 FG%, 31.4 3P%
Career earnings: $41,135,269
Agent: Mark Bartesltein

114
Isaiah Hartenstein / C / Player option / Last team: Cleveland

Center with great size and length who can finish around the rim, but has a limited individual offensive game.

2020/21 stats: 5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 55.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $2,459,028
Agent: Mike Naiditch

115
Kyle Korver / SF / Last team: Milwaukee

Sat out all of last season though would still probably be one of the best shooters in the league if he does decide to return for another campaign.

2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3P%
Career earnings: $79,272,208
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

116
Maurice Harkless / PF / Last team: Sacramento

Forward with a great wingspan who can defend guards and fellow swingmen alike. His lack of a consistent outside jumper has really held him back.

2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 41.8 FG%, 27.4 3P%
Career earnings: $53,446,697
Agent: Bill Duffy

117
Boban Marjanovic / C / Last team: Dallas

Second-tallest player in the league with great hands down low and elite finishing ability in the paint. Not an every-night player due to defensive limitations in the modern NBA.

2020/21 stats: 4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 50.8 FG%, 12.5 3P%
Career earnings: $29,200,000
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

118
Stanley Johnson / PF / Last team: Toronto

Wing with good strength but completely lacking any sort of reliable offensive game due to poor ball-handling and shooting prowess. More of a defender and energy player.

2020/21 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 38.2 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Career earnings: $20,277,191
Agent: Bill Duffy

119
Mike Scott / PF / Last team: Philadelphia

Undersized big man who really is just a shooter from the corners at this stage in his career.

2020/21 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.0 FG%, 34.2 3P%
Career earnings: $27,064,863
Agent: Aaron Mintz

120
Justise Winslow / SF / Team option / Last team: Memphis

Justise Winslow

Injuries really set back his development, and this year was no different. Solid defender thanks to quick feet and strong frame, but his offensive game is nowhere near consistent enough. Poor feel on offense.

2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 35.2 FG%, 18.5 3P%
Career earnings: $37,229,126
Agent: Austin Brown

121
Jabari Parker / PF / Last team: Boston

Coming off the worst season of his career, though he did end it on somewhat of a high note with the Celtics, showing some ability as a reserve scorer. That’s probably his ceiling right now, a bench player who can occasionally get you some buckets.

2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 54.5 FG%, 18.2 3P%
Career earnings: $55,670,441
Agent: Reggie Brown

122
Avery Bradley / SG / Team option / Last team: Houston

Excellent point-of-attack defender who can hound opposing guards 94 feet. Solid shooter with feet set.

2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 37.4 FG%, 32.7 3P%
Career earnings: $61,486,872
Agent: Charles Briscoe

123
JaKarr Sampson / PF / Last team: Indiana

Explosive, high-energy swingman who thrives doing the dirty work around the paint and defensively.

2020/21 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.1 apg, 49.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $5,393,602
Agent: Aaron Turner

124
Marquese Chriss / PF / Last team: Golden State

Bouncy big man with great physical tools who hasn’t been able to put it all together yet. Injuries have set him back some.

2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 35.7 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $11,045,403
Agent: Aaron Goodwin

125
Shane Larkin / PG / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)

One of the best guards in Europe over the past few seasons. Despite short stature, very quick, changes direction exceptionally well and has deep range on his jumper.

2020/21 stats (Euroleague): 15.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 43.6 FG%, 39.2 3P%
Career earnings: $6,167,345
Agent: Jim Tanner

126
Shabazz Napier / PG / Last team: Washington

Capable backup guard who can run a second-team offense and do some individual scoring. Quick crossover.

2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $10,032,282
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

127
Jamal Crawford / SG / Last team: Brooklyn

Played one game in 2019-20 and zero since then. Now 41, but if he were inserted into a random game tomorrow, you wouldn’t be surprised to still see him get some buckets.

2018/19 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 39.7 FG%, 33.2 3P%
Career earnings: $124,283,187
Agent: Aaron Goodwin

128
Dante Exum / SG / Last team: Cleveland

Tall, long, athletic guard who hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft potential due to various injuries.

2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 38.5 FG%, 18.2 3P%
Career earnings: $46,125,425
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

129
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson / PF / Last team: Portland

Dirty-work forward who is at his best defensively where he’s able to guard multiple positions. Mediocre shooter but can finish plays around the rim.

2020/21 stats: 2.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.0 FG%
Career earnings: $9,660,113
Agent: Adie von Gontard

130
Zach Collins / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Portland

Zach Collins

Another player who was thought to have great upside ahead of the draft but has seen his career derailed due to injuries. Face-up potential out of the frontcourt with good toughness down low.

2020/21 stats: 5.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%
Career earnings: $16,332,615
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

131
Tony Bradley / C / Restricted free agent / Last team: Oklahoma City

Solid third-string center who can provide impactful minutes here and there, though hasn’t developed to the point where he’s an every-night player.

2020/21 stats: 7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 66.5 FG%
Career earnings: $8,598,860
Agent: John Spencer

132
Glenn Robinson III / SF / Last team: Sacramento

3-and-D swingman who loves to shoot it from the corners, one of the most efficient shots in basketball.

2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $11,305,330
Agent: Mike Naiditch

133
Meyers Leonard / C / Last team: Miami

Floor-spacing center with slow feet, making him a poor defender on switches, and equally unexplosive leaping ability, causing him to struggle on the glass and protecting the paint.

2020/21 stats: 3.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3P%
Career earnings: $60,142,479
Agent: Aaron Mintz

134
Emmanuel Mudiay / PG / Last team: Utah

Great size for a point guard with some athleticism, but lacks any and all feel for offense, both as a scorer and passer.

2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 40.1 FG%, 32.3 3P%
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Agent: BJ Armstrong

135
Frank Jackson / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit

Serviceable reserve combo guard who can do some scoring and playmaking.

2020/21 stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.7 FG%, 40.7 3P%
Career earnings: $4,511,492
Agent: Kevin Bradbury

136
Mike Muscala / C / Last team: Oklahoma City

A floor-spacer at the 5 who doesn’t provide much outside of decent three-point shooting.

2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.6 FG%, 37.0 3P%
Career earnings: $17,252,553
Agent: Sean Kennedy

137
Brad Wanamaker / PG / Last team: Charlotte

Backup point guard who can run the offense, score at the rim and get teammates in the right spots.

2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 38.5 FG%, 18.8 3P%
Career earnings: $4,534,161
Agent: Happy Walters

138
Saben Lee / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit

Decent outside shooter and creator, but still very much a work-in-progress.

2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, 47.1 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $516,836
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

139
Andre Roberson / SG / Last team: Brooklyn

Prior to missing two years due to injuries, he was one of the best defenders in the NBA thanks to length and absurd instincts. May have lost a step due to the injuries, though.

2020/21 stats: 1.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 14.3 FG%, 12.5 3P%
Career earnings: $36,077,231
Agent: Bill Duffy

140
Jordan McLaughlin / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Minnesota

Jordan McLaughlin

Undersized point guard, but a tough-nosed one who can shoot the ball and set up baskets. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in effort.

2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 41.3 FG%, 35.9 3P%
Career earnings: $583,328
Agent: Mitchell Butler

141
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot / SF / Last team: Brooklyn

3-and-D type with solid size on the wing but too inconsistent of a shooter to really stand out.

2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.5 FG%, 31.4 3P%
Career earnings: $7,463,404
Agent: Mike Lindeman

142
Quinn Cook / PG / Last team: Cleveland

Point guard on the smaller side without the elite athleticism to make up for it. Can hit open threes with his feet set.

2020/21 stats: 3.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.6 FG%, 42.3 3P%
Career earnings: $6,812,336
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

143
Ben McLemore / SG / Last team: LA Lakers

Role-playing 2-guard who’s mostly just asked to spot up from three with his feet set and hit shots. Not that consistent in that role, however.

2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 37.0 FG%, 34.6 3P%
Career earnings: $28,669,946
Agent: Rich Paul

144
Abdel Nader / SF / Last team: Phoenix

High-IQ player with decent shooting touch from beyond the arc.

2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 41.9 3P%
Career earnings: $5,917,045
Agent: Cervando Tejeda

145
Garrison Mathews / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Washington

Specializes as a spot-up shooter and has the ability to get hot in a flash, though lacks the athleticism to be a nightly difference-maker.

2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 40.9 FG%, 38.4 3P%
Career earnings: $767,620
Agent: Chris Patrick

146
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / PF / Last team: Dallas

Elite size and good-to-great athleticism, as well as length, on the wing, who gets after it defensively and doesn’t shy away from tough matchups. Problem is, his complete lack of an offensive game.

2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $60,356,045
Agent: Mitch Nathan

147
Langston Galloway / SG / Last team: Phoenix

2-guard in a point guard’s body who is usually out there to spot up from three and knock down shots. Coming off his best shooting season ever.

2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.7 apg, 44.9 FG%, 42.4 3P%
Career earnings: $29,369,108
Agent: Michael Siegel

148
Patrick Patterson / PF / Last team: LA Clippers

Big man lacking in athleticism but with decent shooting touch from beyond the arc.

2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 35.7 3P%
Career earnings: $43,925,266
Agent: Sam Goldfeder

149
Yogi Ferrell / PG / Last team: LA Clippers

Quick point guard who can hit shots from three as well as run a second-team offense.

2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 35.1 FG%, 32.1 3P%
Career earnings: $8,435,042
Agent: Cervando Tejeda

150
Jeremy Lin / PG / Last team: Beijing Shougang

Jeremy Lin, Beijing Ducks

Experienced point guard who was willing to play in the G League last year for another NBA shot, though one hasn’t come yet. Solid scorer.

2020/21 stats (G League): 19.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 6.4 apg, 50.5 FG%, 42.6 3P%
Career earnings: $64,498,737
Agent: Jim Tanner

151
Semi Ojeleye / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston

One of the strongest players in the league, but poor feel on offense and inconsistent shooting hamper his impact.

2020/21 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3P%
Career earnings: $6,041,604
Agent: Sean Kennedy

152
Max Strus / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami

Player made it in analytics lab considering he only shoots from the paint or from three. Not shy about letting threes fly.

2020/21 stats: 6.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 33.8 3P%
Career earnings: $726,666
Agent: Kieran Piller

153
Trey Lyles / PF / Last team: San Antonio

Big man with some shooting and ball-handling ability. Lacks strength down low.

2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 47.8 FG%, 35.0 3P%
Career earnings: $21,386,049
Agent: Rich Paul

154
Nicolo Melli / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Dallas

Floor-spacing power forward who isn’t a consistent enough shooter.

2020/21 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 32.6 FG%, 27.1 3P%
Career earnings: $8,000,000
Agent: Sam Goldfeder

155
Chris Chiozza / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Brooklyn

Very quick point guard who plays with swagger. Can score and create for others in spurts.

2020/21 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 35.2 FG%, 31.0 3P%
Career earnings: $666,057
Agent: Robert Fayne

156
Thanasis Antetokounmpo / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Milwaukee

Athletic wing with great size who is just lacking in the fundamentals department. Good upside.

2020/21 stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.9 FG%, 24.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,178,177
Agent: Alex Saratsis

157
Luke Kornet / C / Last team: Boston

Fits into the floor-spacing, shot-blocking big man archetype, but isn’t elite at either role.

2020/21 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 25.4 3P%
Career earnings: $6,196,510
Agent: Jim Tanner

158
Harry Giles / C / Last team: Portland

Formerly an elite prospect, injuries have really set back his development. Still a fairly athletic big man with some explosion as a paint finisher.

2020/21 stats: 2.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.3 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $8,265,804
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

159
Matthew Dellavedova / PG / Last team: Cleveland

Looks to be in the final stages of his NBA career based on recent decline, but at one point was one of the toughest point guard defenders out there.

2020/21 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 25.0 FG%, 16.0 3P%
Career earnings: $43,258,256
Agent: Bill Duffy

160
Ryan Arcidiacono / PG / Team option / Last team: Chicago

Ryan Arcidiacono

Off-ball point guard if that’s possible who can do some shooting with his feet set and put his body on the line when needed.

2020/21 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 41.9 FG%, 37.3 3P%
Career earnings: $7,501,633
Agent: Joel Bell

161
Ed Davis / C / Last team: Minnesota

Valued locker room voice throughout his career, but one who’s lost a step athletically and no longer can provide nightly impact.

2020/21 stats: 2.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 43.2 FG%
Career earnings: $44,545,534
Agent: Aaron Mintz

162
Ersan Ilyasova / PF / Last team: Utah

Veteran big man with outside shooting ability and a strong willingness to take charges.

2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 38.9 FG%, 43.9 3P%
Career earnings: $69,733,301
Agent: Aylton Tesch

163
Frank Ntilikina / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: New York

Came in as a poor offensive player and that hasn’t changed in years. On the other end, excellent defender thanks to length and quick feet.

2020/21 stats: 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 36.7 FG%, 47.9 3P%
Career earnings: $18,689,218
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye

164
Shaquille Harrison / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Denver

High-energy swingman who makes a big impact defensively when given the opportunity.

2020/21 stats: 2.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 33.3 FG%, 18.8 3P%
Career earnings: $4,091,542
Agent: Todd Ramasar

165
Gary Clark / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Philadelphia

Solid defender on the wing who can shoot it some when left open.

2020/21 stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.8 apg, 30.3 FG%, 28.7 3P%
Career earnings: $3,411,345
Agent: Adam Pensack

166
DaQuan Jeffries / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston

2-guard with a solid nose for scoring but lacking athletically and as a shooter.

2020/21 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 29.9 3P%
Career earnings: $2,344,.007
Agent: Erik Kabe

167
Rayjon Tucker / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Philadelphia

Three-level scorer with upside as a bucket-getter. Exudes confidence when he has the ball.

2020/21 stats: 2.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $1,272,328
Agent: Reggie Brown

168
Tim Frazier / PG / Last team: Memphis

Unselfish player who’d rather set up teammates than seek out his own shot, with good reason, as he’s unreliable as a shooter.

2020/21 stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 15.0 FG%
Career earnings: $7,616,.221
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

169
Isaac Bonga / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Washington

Swingman with surprising ball-handling and playmaking ability for a man with his size and length.

2020/21 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 37.0 FG%, 27.7 3P%
Career earnings: $4,080,713
Agent: Jason Ranne

170
Freddie Gillespie / PF / Restricted free agent / Toronto

Freddie Gillespie

Good rebounder and shot-blocker despite average athleticism.

2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 52.4 FG%
Career earnings: $363,015
Agent: Mike Naiditch

171
Armoni Brooks / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston

2-guard who flashed impressive scoring and shooting last season late in the campaign.

2020/21 stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.6 FG%, 38.2 3P%
Career earnings: $135,362
Agent: Mike Naiditch

172
Donta Hall / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Orlando

Respectable shot-blocker and rebounder who does the majority of his limited scoring in the paint.

2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 71.4 FG%
Career earnings: $477,780
Agent: Andy Bountogianis

173
Justin Jackson / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Milwaukee

Good floater when he gets in the paint but lacks in strength, causing him to struggle on defense, and isn’t a good enough shooter to warrant consistent playing time.

2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.3 FG%, 30.8 3P%
Career earnings: $13,563,997
Agent: Jim Tanner

174
Brandon Goodwin / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta

Despise lack of size, a point guard with good quickness who is a productive shooter, even off the dribble.

2020/21 stats: 4.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.7 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $2,281,176
Agent: Aaron Turner

175
Trent Forrest / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Utah

Completely lacks a three-point jumper but a stout point-of-attack defender who can get to the basket.

2020/21 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.1 FG%, 19.2 3P%
Career earnings: $470,690
Agent: Justin Haynes

176
Udonis Haslem / C / Last team: Miami

In the very (very) late stages of his career, but still considered a top team leader and a trustworthy locker room voice.

2020/21 stats: Four points and one rebound in one game.
Career earnings: $66,355,962
Agent: Mitch Nathan

177
Chasson Randle / PG / Last team: Orlando

Quick point guard who can ocassionally provide scoring and playmaking.

2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 38.8 FG%, 33.8 3P%
Career earnings: $3,201,089
Agent: Darrell Comer

178
Javonte Green / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Chicago

Explosive, freakish athlete on the wing who can throw down huge dunks in transition. Solid at jumping passing lanes for steals. Rest of his game isn’t as polished, though.

2020/21 stats: 3.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.4 apg, 52.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: David Gasman

179
Nathan Knight / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta

Big man lacking in athleticism but has a good amount of skill and a funky left-handed face-up game.

2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 37.0 FG%, 18.2 3P%
Career earnings: $522,989
Agent: Sean Kennedy

180
DJ Wilson / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston

Came in with the upside of a shot-blocking three-point shooter out of the frontcourt, but never really developed into that role. Plays with good energy.

2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $12,178,720
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

181
Skylar Mays / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta

Smooth combo guard who can do some scoring but lacks in burst.

2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3P%
Career earnings: $532,218
Agent: Kieran Piller

182
Tremont Waters / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston

Lacks in size but makes up for it in confidence and deep shooting ability. Able to fill up the scoring sheet at lower levels.

2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.5 FG%, 39.5 3P%
Career earnings: $791,846
Agent: Kim Grillier

183
Gabe Vincent / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami

Combo guard who isn’t much of a playmaker but can shoot it with his feet set, just not that consistently. Might be better defensively, where he plays with tenacity.

2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 37.8 FG%, 30.9 3P%
Career earnings: $740,318
Agent: Bill Neff

184
Tacko Fall / C / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston

Tallest player in the league who has only gotten spot minutes throughout his career. Elite presence down low as far as deterring shot attempts, but very slow-footed and gets winded quickly.

2020/21 stats: 2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 72.4 FG%
Career earnings: $733,492
Agent: Justin Haynes

185
Amir Coffey / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: LA Clippers

Guard/forward type with great size and very good athleticism, though not very polished offensively as far as shooting and ball-handling.

2020/21 stats: 3.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 43.7 FG%, 41.1 3P%
Career earnings: $658,410
Agent: Javon Phillips

