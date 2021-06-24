2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available this offseason

The 2021 free-agent class is a bit more lackluster at the top in comparison to what many thought it could be with Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 1 on the board. Antetokounmp, as has been well-documented, opted to extend with the Bucks instead, presenting a huge blow to the class and to teams who had been saving up cap space specifically for him.
There is still one surefire in-his-prime superstar available however in Kawhi Leonard, and although most expect him to re-sign with the Clippers without much drama, anything can happen until he signs on the dotted line.
After Leonard, Chris Paul comes in as our second-best free agent of 2021, which is crazy considering no one expected to be in a position to opt out of the final year of his contract this time last offseason. Paul has performed so well with the Suns, however, that he’ll be a hot commodity if he does choose to test free agency.
After Paul, though, things start getting iffy for teams with money to spend.
At No. 3, we have veteran floor general Mike Conley, still a top point guard when healthy but potentially no longer the game-changer he was in his prime.
Below, check out our full rankings for the 2021 NBA free-agent class.
POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS
SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1
Kawhi Leonard / SF / Player option / Last team: LA Clippers
The top free agent of the 2021 class regardless of his knee issue, he had yet another outstanding two-way season. He continues to improve offensively, making him more impactful than ever with the ball.
2020/21 stats: 24.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.2 apg, 51.2 FG%, 39.8 3P%
Career earnings: $151,788,362
Agent: –
2
Chris Paul / PG / Player option / Last team: Phoenix
Remains arguably the best pure point guard in basketball. Who could have guessed one year ago that the Point God would be the second-best free agent of 2021? It feels like not that long ago his contract was a major talking point. Now, most teams would line up to offer him that money.
2020/21 stats: 16.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 8.9 apg, 49.9 FG%, 39.5 3P%
Career earnings: $300,177,385
Agent: Steve Heumann
3
Mike Conley / PG / Last team: Utah
Remains a steady force at lead guard, capable of performing at a high level with the ball in his hands or playing off-ball. A two-way contributor through and through.
2020/21 stats: 16.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.0 apg, 44.4 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Career earnings: $208,541,596
Agent: Mike Conley
4
John Collins / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta
Despite posting huge numbers consistently, it still sometimes seems like he still hasn’t fully figured out his game, which is scary considering how good he is as-is. On offense, at least. His defense still needs refining.
2020/21 stats: 17.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 55.6 FG%, 39.9 3P%
Career earnings: $11,059,862
Agent: Sean Kennedy
5
Jarrett Allen / C / Restricted free agent / Last team: Cleveland
An absolute force on both ends of the floor. Not the perfect modern big man due to lack of floor-spacing but he’s such an elite dive threat out of the pick-and-roll that he creates space for teammates that way. Top shot-blocker and rebounder, too.
2020/21 stats: 12.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 61.8 FG%, 31.6 3P%
Career earnings: $10,034,582
Agent: Derrick Powell
6
DeMar DeRozan / SF / Last team: San Antonio
Has gone from overrated to underrated since joining the Spurs. Remains a poor three-point shooter, problematic for a modern 2-guard, but his playmaking and mid-range scoring make up for it to an extent.
2020/21 stats: 21.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.9 apg, 49.5 FG%, 25.7 3P%
Career earnings: $176,705,770
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
7
Kyle Lowry / PG / Last team: Toronto
Despite getting up there in age, was still one of the best point guards in the East last season. Tough-nosed defender, reliable playmaker and three-level scorer with the ball in his hands.
2020/21 stats: 17.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 7.3 apg, 43.6 FG%, 39.6 3P%
Career earnings: $190,157,917
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
8
Lonzo Ball / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: New Orleans
Has blossomed into a trustworthy three-point shooter over the last two seasons. Unique playmaker who loves the full-court pass off a defensive rebound and a plus-defender out of the backcourt.
2020/21 stats: 14.6 ppg, 5.7 apg, 4.8 rpg, 41.4 FG%, 37.8 3P%
Career earnings: $33,471,622
Agent: Rich Paul
9
Tim Hardaway Jr / SG / Last team: Dallas
An impressive postseason run probably raised his price tag this offseason by a good amount. Still somewhat streaky as an outside shooter, but he’s hitting north of 39 percent of his triples over the last two seasons. Solid defender.
2020/21 stats: 16.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.7 FG%, 39.1 3P%
Career earnings: $78,858,652
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
10
Norman Powell / SF / Player option / Last team: Portland
Athletic wing with deep shooting range. Not the most fluid scorer unless he’s spotting up or driving it straight to the basket, but still a productive offensive player.
2020/21 stats: 18.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 41.1 3P%
Career earnings: $33,345,746
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
11
Spencer Dinwiddie / PG / Last team: Brooklyn
Guard with great size and ball-handling ability who is at his best operating out of the midrange. Coming off a major injury, however, which could force him to accept a shorter-term deal this offseason.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $27,511,776
Agent: Jason Glushon
12
Derrick Rose / PG / Last team: New York
Has gone through a rejuvenation over the past couple of seasons, but especially as a Knick for the second half of the last campaign. He’s done a great job of learning how to use his less athletic body to be an efficient offensive player. Interested teams will wonder how reliable his outside shooting numbers last season are, and whether or not they’re sustainable.
2020/21 stats: 14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 47.0 FG%, 38.8 3P%
Career earnings: $136,571,276
Agent: BJ Armstrong
13
Duncan Robinson / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami
One of the best outside shooters in the league over the past couple of years. He’s also improved a good amount as a defender and on offense by learning how to use opponents’ aggressive defense against them to create easy buckets off of cuts.
2020/21 stats: 13.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%
Career earnings: $3,157,963
Agent: Jason Glushon
14
Dennis Schroeder / PG / Last team: LA Lakers
He’ll want to destroy footage of his latest postseason run ahead of free agency, but there is no doubt potentially interested teams will be concerned about what they saw. When in top form, though, he’s a top-tier backcourt defender and a decent scorer and playmaker.
2020/21 stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 43.7 FG%, 33.5 3P%
Career earnings: $69,780,502
Agent: Alex Saratsis
15
Richaun Holmes / C / Last team: Sacramento
High-level frontcourt athlete who is an excellent finisher out of the pick-and-roll. Good touch around the basket and uses athleticism well to protect the paint.
2020/21 stats: 14.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 63.7 FG%, 18.3 3P%
Career earnings: $14,943,252
Agent: Brian Jungreis
16
Victor Oladipo / SG / Last team: Miami
Considering he suffered yet another major season-ending injury in 2020-21, odds are, he’s likely going to need to take a short-term prove-it deal this offseason. Even when somewhat healthy last season, struggled mightily with his efficiency, though he did flash some moments of his All-Star self. Still, his two All-Star years are looking more like an aberration at this point.
2020/21 stats: 19.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 40.8 FG%, 32.6 3P%
Career earnings: $105,487,440
Agent: Aaron Turner
17
Kendrick Nunn / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami
Good scorer at the 2-guard spot who can get buckets from deep, the midrange or around the basket. Crafty in getting to his spots. Not much of a defender, though.
2020/21 stats: 14.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 48.5 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,128,083
Agent: Adam Pensack
18
Serge Ibaka / C / Player option / Last team: LA Clippers
Injury concerns and mileage could concern potentially interested teams this offseason, though he’s still a solid floor-spacing, shot-blocking big man when healthy.
2020/21 stats: 11.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 51.0 FG%, 33.9 3P%
Career earnings: $129,123,661
Agent: Jim Tanner
19
Andre Drummond / C / Last team: LA Lakers
Another Laker who will want to burn the tape of his postseason run. Received a DNP-CD in the team’s last game of the playoffs. Elite rebounder and solid scorer around the rim but his actual impact on outcomes leaves a lot to be desired.
2020/21 stats: 14.9 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 49.3 FG%
Career earnings: $137,830,480
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
20
Montrezl Harrell / C / Player option / Last team: LA Lakers
High-energy big man who is a top finisher near the rim thanks to athleticism. Great threat out of the pick-and-roll. Lack of size and poor coordination make him a subpar defender.
2020/21 stats: 13.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 62.2 FG%
Career earnings: $24,774,382
Agent: Rich Paul
21
Lauri Markkanen / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Chicago
Floor-stretching power forward who can hit some shots off the dribble. Coming off his best shooting season, which could help his value in free agency. Overall a very inconsistent player throughout his career, though.
2020/21 stats: 13.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.0 FG%, 40.2 3P%
Career earnings: $20,389,668
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
22
Bobby Portis / PF / Player option / Last team: Milwaukee
Very solid backup big man who provides impressive scoring punch off the bench. Capable outside shooter and finisher around the basket, though not a good rebounder for his position. Plays with a lot of energy and can fire up teammates with his play.
2020/21 stats: 11.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 52.3 FG%, 47.1 3P%
Career earnings: $25,382,386
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
23
Will Barton / SF / Player option / Last team: Denver
An injury-riddled 2020-21 didn’t do his free-agent value any favors, but teams know what they’d be getting in him: A scorer who can get hot at a moment’s notice and knock down difficult shots from all over the place.
2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Career earnings: $51,184,472
Agent: Austin Brown
24
Kelly Oubre / SF / Last team: Golden State
Athletic swingman who can even play some small-ball power forward. Thrives in transition, though inconsistent shooting and the fact he can be a bit of a ball-stopper on offense hamper his impact.
2020/21 stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.6 3P%
Career earnings: $39,228,550
Agent: Torrel Harris
25
Evan Fournier / SG / Last team: Boston
Swingman who can get buckets from all three levels and create for others out of the pick-and-roll. His struggles are more on the other end of the floor.
2020/21 stats: 17.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 45.7 FG%, 41.3 3P%
Career earnings: $91,856,244
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
26
TJ McConnell / PG / Last team: Indiana
Feisty point guard who is an absolute pest of a defender. Not much of a shooter or scorer but he’s a very good playmaker and table-setter with the ball in his hands. Might be at his best in a reserve role.
2020/21 stats: 8.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.6 apg, 55.9 FG%, 31.3 3P%
Career earnings: $11,471,631
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
27
Doug McDermott / SF / Last team: Indiana
Not an elite outside shooter, but on the level right below that with his three-point accuracy. With how important shooting is in the modern NBA, his lightning-quick release and good numbers from three will get him a solid contract this offseason.
2020/21 stats: 13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 53.2 FG%, 38.8 3P%
Career earnings: $32,436,434
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
28
Gary Trent Jr / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Toronto
Good three-point shooter at the 2-guard spot who can also score when attacking hard closeouts.
2020/21 stats: 15.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 40.8 FG%, 38.5 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Rich Paul
29
Josh Hart / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: New Orleans
An outstanding rebounder at the guard position, as well as a plus-backcourt defender thanks to strength and toughness on that end. Inconsistent outside shooter, though. If he were a more reliable shooter, it’d be easy to see him getting a bigger deal this offseason.
2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 32.6 3P%
Career earnings: $8,474,999
Agent: Aaron Mintz
30
Reggie Jackson / PG / Last team: LA Clippers
Experienced point guard who can knock down shots off the dribble and is usually looking to score rather than pass. His excellent playoff run has undoubtedly raised his price tag, though he was solid all season long for the Clippers.
2020/21 stats: 10.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 45.0 FG%, 43.3 3P%
Career earnings: $70,812,158
Agent: Aaron Mintz
31
Devonte Graham / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Charlotte
Injuries caused him to have a disappointing 2020-21 after breaking out the season prior. Still an overall good shooter and playmaker, who can score off the dribble, too.
2020/21 stats: 14.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 37.7 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $4,069,177
Agent: Ty Sullivan
32
Talen Horton-Tucker / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: LA Lakers
Smooth lefty 2-guard with impressive scoring potential. Needs to keep working on outside stroke.
2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 45.8 FG%, 28.2 3P%
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Rich Paul
33
Mitchell Robinson / C / Team option / Last team: New York
One of the best shot-blockers in basketball and a solid rebounder. Has improved defensively in that he no longer chases as many blocks and puts himself in bad positions. Mostly just a catch-and-finish player on offense.
2020/21 stats: 8.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 0.5 apg, 65.3 FG%
Career earnings: $4,709,013
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
34
Josh Richardson / SG / Player option / Last team: Dallas
Inefficient offensive player due to an inconsistent jumper, especially from the outside. Mostly a spot-shooter, though he can do some pull-up scoring out of the pick-and-roll. A tenacious defender with good athleticism and toughness.
2020/21 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.7 FG%, 33.0 3P%
Career earnings: $33,220,839
Agent: Bill Duffy
35
Blake Griffin / PF / Last team: Brooklyn
Looked like a new man as a member of the Nets, displaying athleticism and effort we hadn’t seen from him in a long while. For a big man, he’s an excellent playmaker and creator and his versatility on defense has really improved.
2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 42.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%
Career earnings: $226,026,896
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
36
Kelly Olynyk / PF / Last team: Houston
Good scoring big man off the bench who can space the floor, handle the ball and pass it well for a power forward. Not totally lost defensively when forced to switch, but he’s not much of a rebounder or rim-protector.
2020/21 stats: 13.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 48.4 FG%, 34.2 3P%
Career earnings: $60,353,524
Agent: Greg Lawrence
37
Cameron Payne / PG / Last team: Phoenix
Went from hardly looking like an NBA player to becoming a very impactful reserve guard since joining the Suns. His quickness makes him very difficult to stay in front of while his improved jumper keeps defenders honest.
2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 48.4 FG%, 44.0 3P%
Career earnings: $11,951,095
Agent: Jason Glushon
38
Enes Kanter / C / Last team: Portland
A double-double machine comfortable as a starter or coming off the bench. His issues arise come playoff time when opponents pick-and-roll him off the floor due to poor movement skills on defense.
2020/21 stats: 11.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 60.4 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $99,812,533
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
39
Danny Green / SG / Last team: Philadelphia
Swingman with championship experience who’s at his best as purely a 3-and-D player, one who knows his role and performs it well.
2020/21 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.2 FG%, 40.5 3P%
Career earnings: $82,693,631
Agent: Raymond Brothers
40
Jeff Green / PF / Last team: Brooklyn
Veteran wing who can even play some small-ball center. Coming off the best shooting season of his career and that, plus his versatility at his size, make him an extremely solid role player.
2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.2 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Career earnings: $72,434,810
Agent: Jason Glushon
41
Nicolas Batum / SF / Last team: LA Clippers
Completely changed the narrative on his career this year by having a huge resurgence with the Clippers. A well-rounded wing who can hit open shots, shoot off the dribble, do some playmaking and defend multiple positions.
2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 46.4 FG%, 40.4 3P%
Career earnings: $156,110,822
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
42
Carmelo Anthony / PF / Last team: Portland
He may be in the twilight of his career but he just posted the most accurate outside shooting campaign at age 36. Also still remains completely unafraid of stepping up and taking big shots when his team needs it most.
2020/21 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.1 FG%, 40.9 3P%
Career earnings: $238,202,011
Agent: Aaron Mintz
43
Alex Caruso / PG / Last team: LA Lakers
One of the most intense and impactful backcourt defenders for his age group in the Association. High-flyer who can throw down huge dunks when least expected, and a capable three-point shooter, too.
2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 40.1 3P%
Career earnings: $5,704,500
Agent: Greg Lawrence
44
Paul Millsap / PF / Last team: Denver
Starting to show signs of slowing down, but still can be an effective big man off the bench who’s still a solid playmaker and shooter for a big man.
2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.6 FG%, 34.3 3P%
Career earnings: $190,800,096
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
45
Goran Dragic / PG / Team option / Last team: Miami
Be it due to injury troubles, the quick turnaround between seasons or just age, he did not look like himself in 2020-21. Interested teams will be taking a gamble if they do offer him a long-term deal.
2020/21 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 43.2 FG%, 37.3 3P%
Career earnings: $133,118,250
Agent: Bill Duffy
46
Bruce Brown / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Brooklyn
Really impressed fans and media alike with the fact he wasn’t afraid to mix it up with big men and play some center in the playoffs, despite his size. A lot of toughness and grit as well as good athleticism. At his best as an off-ball slasher.
2020/21 stats: 8.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 55.6 FG%, 28.8 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Ty Sullivan
47
Bryn Forbes / SG / Player option / Last team: Milwaukee
Knockdown three-point shooter with some physical limitations, but does execute his role at an elite level. Won’t provide much besides outside shooting, however.
2020/21 stats: 10.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3P%
Career earnings: $10,193,227
Agent: Mike Lindeman
48
JaMychal Green / PF / Player option / Last team: Denver
Floor-stretching big man with some face-up scoring ability. Not much of a rebounder and just a so-so defender, however.
2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 46.3 FG%, 39.9 3P%
Career earnings: $30,636,962
Agent: Mike Hodges
49
Hamidou Diallo / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit
Elite athlete on the wing who really started to figure out his game from a skills perspective last season. Improving shooter and playmaker. High upside thanks to athleticism, length and size.
2020/21 stats: 11.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Adam Pensack
50
Nerlens Noel / C / Last team: New York
Big man who thrives as a paint-protector, is capable of switching onto ball-handlers and who plays with loads of energy.
2020/21 stats: 5.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 61.4 FG%
Career earnings: $27,157,625
Agent: George Langberg
51
Lou Williams / SG / Last team: Atlanta
A microwave scorer off the bench capable of getting hot in a hurry. Smooth with the ball in his hands and getting buckets from anywhere in the halfcourt. Still won’t give much, if anything, defensively.
2020/21 stats: 11.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.0 FG%, 39.9 3P%
Career earnings: $82,208,319
Agent: Wallace Prather
52
Reggie Bullock / SF / Last team: New York
At his best as an outside shooter with his feet set, where, if he’s left open, he’ll more than likely knock down the shot. Solid defender.
2020/21 stats: 10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.2 FG%, 41.0 3P%
Career earnings: $19,057,764
Agent: David Bauman
53
Austin Rivers / SG / Last team: Denver
Tough 2-guard who can do some scoring and defend out of the backcourt. Never afraid to take any shot, though probably best-suited for a bench role.
2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 42.4 FG%, 36.9 3P%
Career earnings: $52,211,719
Agent: Aaron Mintz
54
Ish Smith / PG / Last team: Washington
Although he’s approaching his mid-30s, still one of the quickest players league-wide with the ball in his hands. Good playmaker and an improved outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3P%
Career earnings: $36,022,075
Agent: Andrew Morrison
55
Robin Lopez / C / Last team: Washington
The hook-shot king of the NBA, he’s extremely accurate when teams let him get the ball to his right hand and over his left shoulder. Capable of doing some rim-protecting, too.
2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 63.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%
Career earnings: $89,540,945
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
56
Daniel Theis / C / Last team: Chicago
Shot-blocking, outside-shooting big man, though he needs to improve at the latter skill to become an even more reliable player. Plays with good energy and toughness.
2020/21 stats: 9.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 54.1 FG%, 32.2 3P%
Career earnings: $12,193,857
Agent: Aaron Mintz
57
Kent Bazemore / SF / Last team: Golden State
Athletic slasher on the wing with a much more accurate outside jumper than he used to have. Coming off the best shooting season of his career.
2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%
Career earnings: $77,555,843
Agent: Austin Walton
58
Alec Burks / SG / Last team: New York
One of the pillars of the surprising fourth-seed Knicks of 2020-21, who thrived as a bench bucket-getter. Confident scorer with range and pull-up shooting prowess.
2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 42.0 FG%, 41.5 3P%
Career earnings: $59,536,453
Agent: Alex Saratsis
59
Rudy Gay / PF / Last team: San Antonio
Steady presence on the court thanks to his veteran experience. Can do some scoring out of the low block and likes to hit outside shots from the corners.
2020/21 stats: 11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Career earnings: $166,046,165
Agent: Raymond Brothers
60
Tristan Thompson / C / Last team: Boston
Excellent rebounder, especially on offense where he gets his team multiple extra possessions. Not much of a defender off of switches, though he is physical and strong enough to battle down low with paint-bound centers, and his scoring solely comes from being spoon-fed easy looks.
2020/21 stats: 7.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 51.8 FG%
Career earnings: $108,696,603
Agent: Rich Paul
61
Dwight Howard / C / Last team: Philadelphia
Now bought into his role as a reserve center and more of a team-first player, he’s been one of the more effective backup centers in basketball. Remains a good shot-blocker and rebounder.
2020/21 stats: 7.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 58.7 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $243,196,658
Agent: Charles Briscoe
62
Malik Monk / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Charlotte
Coming off by far his best season as a pro, which isn’t saying much considering how his career started. Explosive ability as a scorer with deep, off-the-dribble range on his jumper. Needs to continue getting more consistent.
2020/21 stats: 11.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.4 FG%, 40.1 3P%
Career earnings: $15,726,047
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
63
Patty Mills / PG / Last team: San Antonio
Reliable veteran backup guard who can still knock down triples thanks to his quick jumper and high release on his shot.
2020/21 stats: 10.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 41.2 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $62,013,853
Agent: Steve Heumann
64
Andre Iguodala / SF / Team option / Last team: Miami
Slowing down due to age, but a veteran voice in the locker room who still contributes on the defensive end. Very quick hands and long arms allow him to rack up steals when he’s on the floor.
2020/21 stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 38.3 FG%, 33.0 3P%
Career earnings: $184,074,259
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
65
Elfrid Payton / PG / Last team: New York
Still a very limited shooter but good quickness and floor vision at the point guard spot. Feisty defender, too, though his size forces him to strictly guard fellow backcourt players.
2020/21 stats: 10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 43.2 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $26,616,500
Agent: Ty Sullivan
66
Cody Zeller / C / Last team: Charlotte
Experienced big man who might be best-suited as a full-time backup these days. Soft hands and can finish with the right or left around the rim. Solid screen-setter.
2020/21 stats: 9.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 55.9 FG%, 14.3 3P%
Career earnings: $73,410,113
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
67
Furkan Korkmaz / SG / Last team: Philadelphia
Solid shooter with good size at 6-foot-7. Quick release on his jumper and can get hot quickly.
2020/21 stats: 9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.1 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $6,589,280
Agent: Mike Lindeman
68
Raul Neto / PG / Last team: Washington
Just put up career-highs in points and assists, though that might be a product of playing time more than anything. Undersized but tenacious. Limited athletically.
2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 46.8 FG%, 39.0 3P%
Career earnings: $8,909,194
Agent: Aylton Tesch
69
Khem Birch / C / Last team: Toronto
High-energy big man with shot-blocking and rebounding chops. Good finisher around the basket, though no range on his offense.
2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 49.7 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $8,205,356
Agent: Austin Brown
70
Trevor Ariza / SF / Last team: Miami
Swingman who can man either frontcourt spot. Floor-spacer with some slashing ability and can defend multiple positions on the other end.
2020/21 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 41.1 FG%, 35.0 3P%
Career earnings: $116,320,528
Agent: Steve Heumann
71
Derrick Jones Jr / SF / Player option / Last team: Portland
One of the best athletes in a league full of freakish athletes. Has learned how to use his physical gifts very well defensively, though his offense is pretty much limited to slashes, dunks and transition chances.
2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.4 FG%, 31.6 3P%
Career earnings: $13,422,304
Agent: Aaron Turner
72
Otto Porter / SF / Last team: Orlando
Forward with great size and a good amount of skill as a ball-handler and playmaker, as well as shooting. Consistency and injury history are concerning.
2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $125,830,399
Agent: David Falk
73
Frank Kaminsky / C / Last team: Phoenix
Reserve-level big man who can be plugged into a lineup and asked to do some scoring. Good shooter and ball-handler for a center, though provides very little defensively.
2020/21 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 47.1 FG%, 36.5 3P%
Career earnings: $18,322,107
Agent: Bill Duffy
74
Alex Len / C / Last team: Washington
Energetic center with solid size whose game is limited to dunks and rebounds.
2020/21 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 61.5 FG%, 32.0 3P%
Career earnings: $32,441,628
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
75
Wayne Ellington / SG / Last team: Detroit
Excellent outside shooter. He’s at his best with both his feet set and coming off of screens. Can’t do much if forced to dribble.
2020/21 stats: 9.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.1 FG%, 42.2 3P%
Career earnings: $42,870,655
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
76
PJ Tucker / PF / Last team: Milwaukee
One of the best defenders in basketball on the wing. Isn’t afraid to match up and get physical with the league’s brightest stars. Good shooter from the corners.
2020/21 stats: 3.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 37.3 FG%, 33.6 3P%
Career earnings: $50,427,354
Agent: Andre Buck
77
Willy Hernangomez / C / Last team: New Orleans
Solid big man with soft touch around the basket and finishing ability with either hand. Can even provide some baskets out of post-ups, though better out of the pick-and-roll.
2020/21 stats: 7.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 56.3 FG%, 10.0 3P%
Career earnings: $7,721,130
Agent: Guillermo Bermejo
78
Georges Niang / PF / Last team: Utah
Despite a weird release on his jumper, he’s turned into one of the better shooting wings over recent seasons. Good effort on defense.
2020/21 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.7 FG%, 42.5 3P%
Career earnings: $5,768,765
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
79
Garrett Temple / SG / Last team: Chicago
Veteran off-ball guard whose one of the most trusted locker-room voices in the league. Capable outside shooter, though streaky.
2020/21 stats: 7.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 41.5 FG%, 33.5 3P%
Career earnings: $37,455,.445
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
80
Torrey Craig / SF / Last team: Phoenix
Energy swingman with defensive versatility in that he can guard multiple positions. Not much of a scorer.
2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.0 FG%, 36.8 3P%
Career earnings: $5,756,104
Agent: Austin Brown
81
DeMarcus Cousins / C / Last team: LA Clippers
When given playing time, can still provide some scoring, rebounding and playmaking, though nowhere near at the levels of his pre-injury self.
2020/21 stats: 8.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.6 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $89,939,347
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
82
Gorgui Dieng / C / Last team: San Antonio
Floor-spacing center who can swat away shots defensively. Likes to shoot it from the corners and reliable from there.
2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 52.1 FG%, 42.9 3P%
Career earnings: $69,689,390
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
83
Isaiah Thomas / PG / Last team: New Orleans
Must prove he can still contribute. Short stint with the Pelicans wasn’t overly impressive.
2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $31,309,253
Agent: Bernie Lee
84
Kevon Looney / C / Player option / Last team: Golden State
Quietly one of the best defensive big men in the league when forced to switch onto ball-handlers. Solid and steady, just don’t expect big numbers out of him.
2020/21 stats: 4.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 54.8 FG%, 23.5 3P%
Career earnings: $14,638,904
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
85
Terence Davis / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Sacramento
High-level scoring potential with shooting ability from beyond the arc.
2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3P%
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Steve Heumann
86
James Ennis / SF / Last team: Orlando
Slippery wing with good leaping ability. Can do some ball-handling and shooting in a secondary role.
2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.3 FG%, 43.3 3P%
Career earnings: $14,182,505
Agent: Scott Nichols
87
Kris Dunn / PG / Player option / Last team: Atlanta
Coming off a lost season due to ankle troubles, but when healthy, one of the toughest defensive guards in the league.
2020/21 stats: 1.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 8.3 FG%
Career earnings: $22,255,287
Agent: Ty Sullivan
88
Willie Cauley-Stein / C / Last team: Dallas
Center who does the majority of his damage as a screen-setter and rolling to the rim for high-flying dunks. Should be a better rebounder and paint protector with his physical gifts.
2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 63.2 FG%, 9.1 3P%
Career earnings: $21,627,957
Agent: Adie von Gontard
89
Markieff Morris / PF / Last team: LA Lakers
Coming off a very inconsistent season, one that saw him just barely cling to a rotation spot in the playoffs. Shot it terribly in 2020-21, though that could have been an aberration.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.5 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $46,507,874
Agent: Chafie Fields
90
James Johnson / PF / Last team: New Orleans
Can do a bit of everything on offense, be it handle the ball, run a pick and roll as a playmaker or screener, slash to the basket or shoot with his feet set. Can also defend multiple positions. Slowing down athletically.
2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 44.6 FG%, 25.8 3P%
Career earnings: $77,011,415
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
91
Jeff Teague / PG / Last team: Milwaukee
At this point, he’s pretty much a replacement-level point guard. Can run an offense off the bench and create for others some.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 43.3 FG%, 43.9 3P%
Career earnings: $99,236,542
Agent: JR Hensley
92
Hassan Whiteside / C / Last team: Sacramento
Elite shot-blocker and rebounder but his lack of focus and effort, as well as his propensity for seeking out his own stats, greatly hamper his actual impact.
2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.6 apg, 56.3 FG%
Career earnings: $102,988,.751
Agent: Sean Kennedy
93
Mike James / PG / Last team: Brooklyn
Quick point guard with confidence as a scorer and off-the-dribble shooting ability.
2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 37.0 FG%, 35.5 3P%
Career earnings: $402,450
Agent: Neal Rosenshein
94
Tony Snell / SG / Last team: Atlanta
Has one role – to shoot threes – and knows it. Doesn’t try to do too much. Elite at his one skill, though provides little to nothing else.
2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 51.5 FG%, 56.9 3P%
Career earnings: $50,785,647
Agent: Austin Brown
95
JJ Redick / SG / Last team: Dallas
In the final stages of his career, but injuries could have made him look worse than he was last season. Still one of the best shooters in the league.
2020/21 stats: 7.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 39.7 FG%, 37.1 3P%
Career earnings: $118,345,008
Agent: Aaron Mintz
96
Wesley Matthews / SG / Last team: LA Lakers
Coming off a poor season with the Lakers, but a solid defender who can occasionally get hot from beyond the arc. High-effort player.
2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 35.3 FG%, 33.5 3P%
Career earnings: $109,969,682
Agent: Jeff Austin
97
Dewayne Dedmon / C / Last team: Miami
A decent rebounder and shot-blocker who finishes plays at a high rate around the basket. Has shown a three-point shot in the past, though it’s been years since he’s been reliable from beyond the arc.
2020/21 stats: 7.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 70.8 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $34,899,193
Agent: Michael Silverman
98
Gerald Green / SG / Last team: Houston
Still an explosive athlete, but not at the ridiculous level he was in his prime. That loss of quickness and vertical leaping ability have made his other flaws, inconsistent shooting primarily, glaring.
2018/19 stats: 9.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 35.4 3P%
Career earnings: $21,580,455
Agent: James Dunleavy
99
Taj Gibson / PF / Last team: New York
Steady big man who is at his best off the bench but can even be a spot starter when needed. Good touch around the basket with some short-midrange shooting ability.
2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 62.7 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $78,792,655
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
100
Bismack Biyombo / C / Last team: Charlotte
Bad hands around the rim and no jumper to speak of, but a good shot-blocker and decent rebounder.
2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 58.7 FG%
Career earnings: $87,424,093
Agent: BJ Armstrong
101
Sterling Brown / SG / Last team: Houston
A decent shooter on the wing who is also a respectable defender.
2020/21 stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3P%
Career earnings: $5,491,231
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
102
David Nwaba / SF / Last team: Houston
Very high-effort player who isn’t afraid to put his body on the line. Can defend multiple positions. Not much of an offensive game to speak of.
2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.6 FG%, 27.0 3P%
Career earnings: $5,625,854
Agent: Charles Briscoe
103
Jarred Vanderbilt / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Minnesota
Very impactful defender on the wing who has versatility in who he defends. Puts up huge steals and blocks numbers in limited playing time. Offensive game needs work but huge upside defensively.
2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 60.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Bill Duffy
104
JaVale McGee / C / Last team: Denver
Good finisher in the paint thanks to his freakish wingspan and still-solid athleticism. Can swat away shots defensively with aplomb.
2020/21 stats: 7.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 51.1 FG%, 20.8 3P%
Career earnings: $66,337,737
Agent: BJ Armstrong
105
Edmond Sumner / SG / Team option / Last team: Indiana
Undersized 2-guard coming off the best shooting season of his career.
2020/21 stats: 7.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 52.5 FG%, 39.8 3P%
Career earnings: $4,687,044
Agent: Sean Kennedy
106
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Oklahoma City
Shooter with great size at 6-foot-7, but lacks consistency with his three-point stroke.
2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.1 FG%, 33.4 3P%
Career earnings: $4,568,407
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
107
Denzel Valentine / SG / Last team: Chicago
Already almost 28, poor shooter throughout his career with a propensity for making questionable decisions at the worst times. Does play with good effort.
2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 37.3 FG%, 33.1 3P%
Career earnings: $14,579,568
Agent: Austin Brown
108
Tyler Johnson / SG / Last team: Brooklyn
Feisty defender despite lack of size who has good athleticism and plays energetically. Respectable outside shooter with his feet set.
2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $34,031,924
Agent: Austin Brown
109
Nemanja Bjelica / PF / Last team: Miami
Floor-spacing stretch-4 with a pretty outside stroke, though his numbers last season didn’t reflect that. Underrated passer. Doesn’t provide much on defense.
2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.4 FG%, 31.8 3P%
Career earnings: $32,175,000
Agent: Jason Ranne
110
Dennis Smith / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit
Had moments last year with the Pistons where he flashed the explosive point guard he was drafted to be. Still young enough to have upside, but running out of time to show it more consistently.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 40.0 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Career earnings: $17,188,557
Agent: Raymond Brothers
111
Solomon Hill / PF / Last team: Atlanta
Veteran swingman who is usually well-liked by teammates. Does the dirty work, willing to defend anyone. An OK shooter with his feet set.
2020/21 stats: 4.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 35.9 FG%, 32.1 3P%
Career earnings: $56,082,718
Agent: Chris Emens
112
Moritz Wagner / C / Last team: Orlando
Crafty scoring big man with some outside shooting touch, though struggles as a rebounder and isn’t consistent with his jumper.
2020/21 stats: 6.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 45.4 FG%, 34.1 3P%
Career earnings: $6,211,675
Agent: Jason Glushon
113
E'Twaun Moore / SG / Last team: Phoenix
Experienced guard whose speciality is purely as an outside shooter with little else to his game.
2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.5 FG%, 31.4 3P%
Career earnings: $41,135,269
Agent: Mark Bartesltein
114
Isaiah Hartenstein / C / Player option / Last team: Cleveland
Center with great size and length who can finish around the rim, but has a limited individual offensive game.
2020/21 stats: 5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 55.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $2,459,028
Agent: Mike Naiditch
115
Kyle Korver / SF / Last team: Milwaukee
Sat out all of last season though would still probably be one of the best shooters in the league if he does decide to return for another campaign.
2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3P%
Career earnings: $79,272,208
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
116
Maurice Harkless / PF / Last team: Sacramento
Forward with a great wingspan who can defend guards and fellow swingmen alike. His lack of a consistent outside jumper has really held him back.
2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 41.8 FG%, 27.4 3P%
Career earnings: $53,446,697
Agent: Bill Duffy
117
Boban Marjanovic / C / Last team: Dallas
Second-tallest player in the league with great hands down low and elite finishing ability in the paint. Not an every-night player due to defensive limitations in the modern NBA.
2020/21 stats: 4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 50.8 FG%, 12.5 3P%
Career earnings: $29,200,000
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
118
Stanley Johnson / PF / Last team: Toronto
Wing with good strength but completely lacking any sort of reliable offensive game due to poor ball-handling and shooting prowess. More of a defender and energy player.
2020/21 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 38.2 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Career earnings: $20,277,191
Agent: Bill Duffy
119
Mike Scott / PF / Last team: Philadelphia
Undersized big man who really is just a shooter from the corners at this stage in his career.
2020/21 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.0 FG%, 34.2 3P%
Career earnings: $27,064,863
Agent: Aaron Mintz
120
Justise Winslow / SF / Team option / Last team: Memphis
Injuries really set back his development, and this year was no different. Solid defender thanks to quick feet and strong frame, but his offensive game is nowhere near consistent enough. Poor feel on offense.
2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 35.2 FG%, 18.5 3P%
Career earnings: $37,229,126
Agent: Austin Brown
121
Jabari Parker / PF / Last team: Boston
Coming off the worst season of his career, though he did end it on somewhat of a high note with the Celtics, showing some ability as a reserve scorer. That’s probably his ceiling right now, a bench player who can occasionally get you some buckets.
2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 54.5 FG%, 18.2 3P%
Career earnings: $55,670,441
Agent: Reggie Brown
122
Avery Bradley / SG / Team option / Last team: Houston
Excellent point-of-attack defender who can hound opposing guards 94 feet. Solid shooter with feet set.
2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 37.4 FG%, 32.7 3P%
Career earnings: $61,486,872
Agent: Charles Briscoe
123
JaKarr Sampson / PF / Last team: Indiana
Explosive, high-energy swingman who thrives doing the dirty work around the paint and defensively.
2020/21 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.1 apg, 49.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $5,393,602
Agent: Aaron Turner
124
Marquese Chriss / PF / Last team: Golden State
Bouncy big man with great physical tools who hasn’t been able to put it all together yet. Injuries have set him back some.
2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 35.7 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $11,045,403
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
125
Shane Larkin / PG / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
One of the best guards in Europe over the past few seasons. Despite short stature, very quick, changes direction exceptionally well and has deep range on his jumper.
2020/21 stats (Euroleague): 15.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 43.6 FG%, 39.2 3P%
Career earnings: $6,167,345
Agent: Jim Tanner
126
Shabazz Napier / PG / Last team: Washington
Capable backup guard who can run a second-team offense and do some individual scoring. Quick crossover.
2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $10,032,282
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
127
Jamal Crawford / SG / Last team: Brooklyn
Played one game in 2019-20 and zero since then. Now 41, but if he were inserted into a random game tomorrow, you wouldn’t be surprised to still see him get some buckets.
2018/19 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 39.7 FG%, 33.2 3P%
Career earnings: $124,283,187
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
128
Dante Exum / SG / Last team: Cleveland
Tall, long, athletic guard who hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft potential due to various injuries.
2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 38.5 FG%, 18.2 3P%
Career earnings: $46,125,425
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
129
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson / PF / Last team: Portland
Dirty-work forward who is at his best defensively where he’s able to guard multiple positions. Mediocre shooter but can finish plays around the rim.
2020/21 stats: 2.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.0 FG%
Career earnings: $9,660,113
Agent: Adie von Gontard
130
Zach Collins / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Portland
Another player who was thought to have great upside ahead of the draft but has seen his career derailed due to injuries. Face-up potential out of the frontcourt with good toughness down low.
2020/21 stats: 5.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%
Career earnings: $16,332,615
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
131
Tony Bradley / C / Restricted free agent / Last team: Oklahoma City
Solid third-string center who can provide impactful minutes here and there, though hasn’t developed to the point where he’s an every-night player.
2020/21 stats: 7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 66.5 FG%
Career earnings: $8,598,860
Agent: John Spencer
132
Glenn Robinson III / SF / Last team: Sacramento
3-and-D swingman who loves to shoot it from the corners, one of the most efficient shots in basketball.
2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $11,305,330
Agent: Mike Naiditch
133
Meyers Leonard / C / Last team: Miami
Floor-spacing center with slow feet, making him a poor defender on switches, and equally unexplosive leaping ability, causing him to struggle on the glass and protecting the paint.
2020/21 stats: 3.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3P%
Career earnings: $60,142,479
Agent: Aaron Mintz
134
Emmanuel Mudiay / PG / Last team: Utah
Great size for a point guard with some athleticism, but lacks any and all feel for offense, both as a scorer and passer.
2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 40.1 FG%, 32.3 3P%
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Agent: BJ Armstrong
135
Frank Jackson / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit
Serviceable reserve combo guard who can do some scoring and playmaking.
2020/21 stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.7 FG%, 40.7 3P%
Career earnings: $4,511,492
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
136
Mike Muscala / C / Last team: Oklahoma City
A floor-spacer at the 5 who doesn’t provide much outside of decent three-point shooting.
2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.6 FG%, 37.0 3P%
Career earnings: $17,252,553
Agent: Sean Kennedy
137
Brad Wanamaker / PG / Last team: Charlotte
Backup point guard who can run the offense, score at the rim and get teammates in the right spots.
2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 38.5 FG%, 18.8 3P%
Career earnings: $4,534,161
Agent: Happy Walters
138
Saben Lee / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit
Decent outside shooter and creator, but still very much a work-in-progress.
2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, 47.1 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $516,836
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
139
Andre Roberson / SG / Last team: Brooklyn
Prior to missing two years due to injuries, he was one of the best defenders in the NBA thanks to length and absurd instincts. May have lost a step due to the injuries, though.
2020/21 stats: 1.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 14.3 FG%, 12.5 3P%
Career earnings: $36,077,231
Agent: Bill Duffy
140
Jordan McLaughlin / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Minnesota
Undersized point guard, but a tough-nosed one who can shoot the ball and set up baskets. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in effort.
2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 41.3 FG%, 35.9 3P%
Career earnings: $583,328
Agent: Mitchell Butler
141
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot / SF / Last team: Brooklyn
3-and-D type with solid size on the wing but too inconsistent of a shooter to really stand out.
2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.5 FG%, 31.4 3P%
Career earnings: $7,463,404
Agent: Mike Lindeman
142
Quinn Cook / PG / Last team: Cleveland
Point guard on the smaller side without the elite athleticism to make up for it. Can hit open threes with his feet set.
2020/21 stats: 3.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.6 FG%, 42.3 3P%
Career earnings: $6,812,336
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
143
Ben McLemore / SG / Last team: LA Lakers
Role-playing 2-guard who’s mostly just asked to spot up from three with his feet set and hit shots. Not that consistent in that role, however.
2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 37.0 FG%, 34.6 3P%
Career earnings: $28,669,946
Agent: Rich Paul
144
Abdel Nader / SF / Last team: Phoenix
High-IQ player with decent shooting touch from beyond the arc.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 41.9 3P%
Career earnings: $5,917,045
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
145
Garrison Mathews / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Washington
Specializes as a spot-up shooter and has the ability to get hot in a flash, though lacks the athleticism to be a nightly difference-maker.
2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 40.9 FG%, 38.4 3P%
Career earnings: $767,620
Agent: Chris Patrick
146
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / PF / Last team: Dallas
Elite size and good-to-great athleticism, as well as length, on the wing, who gets after it defensively and doesn’t shy away from tough matchups. Problem is, his complete lack of an offensive game.
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $60,356,045
Agent: Mitch Nathan
147
Langston Galloway / SG / Last team: Phoenix
2-guard in a point guard’s body who is usually out there to spot up from three and knock down shots. Coming off his best shooting season ever.
2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.7 apg, 44.9 FG%, 42.4 3P%
Career earnings: $29,369,108
Agent: Michael Siegel
148
Patrick Patterson / PF / Last team: LA Clippers
Big man lacking in athleticism but with decent shooting touch from beyond the arc.
2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 35.7 3P%
Career earnings: $43,925,266
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
149
Yogi Ferrell / PG / Last team: LA Clippers
Quick point guard who can hit shots from three as well as run a second-team offense.
2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 35.1 FG%, 32.1 3P%
Career earnings: $8,435,042
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
150
Jeremy Lin / PG / Last team: Beijing Shougang
Experienced point guard who was willing to play in the G League last year for another NBA shot, though one hasn’t come yet. Solid scorer.
2020/21 stats (G League): 19.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 6.4 apg, 50.5 FG%, 42.6 3P%
Career earnings: $64,498,737
Agent: Jim Tanner
151
Semi Ojeleye / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston
One of the strongest players in the league, but poor feel on offense and inconsistent shooting hamper his impact.
2020/21 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3P%
Career earnings: $6,041,604
Agent: Sean Kennedy
152
Max Strus / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami
Player made it in analytics lab considering he only shoots from the paint or from three. Not shy about letting threes fly.
2020/21 stats: 6.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 33.8 3P%
Career earnings: $726,666
Agent: Kieran Piller
153
Trey Lyles / PF / Last team: San Antonio
Big man with some shooting and ball-handling ability. Lacks strength down low.
2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 47.8 FG%, 35.0 3P%
Career earnings: $21,386,049
Agent: Rich Paul
154
Nicolo Melli / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Dallas
Floor-spacing power forward who isn’t a consistent enough shooter.
2020/21 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 32.6 FG%, 27.1 3P%
Career earnings: $8,000,000
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
155
Chris Chiozza / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Brooklyn
Very quick point guard who plays with swagger. Can score and create for others in spurts.
2020/21 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 35.2 FG%, 31.0 3P%
Career earnings: $666,057
Agent: Robert Fayne
156
Thanasis Antetokounmpo / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Milwaukee
Athletic wing with great size who is just lacking in the fundamentals department. Good upside.
2020/21 stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.9 FG%, 24.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,178,177
Agent: Alex Saratsis
157
Luke Kornet / C / Last team: Boston
Fits into the floor-spacing, shot-blocking big man archetype, but isn’t elite at either role.
2020/21 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 25.4 3P%
Career earnings: $6,196,510
Agent: Jim Tanner
158
Harry Giles / C / Last team: Portland
Formerly an elite prospect, injuries have really set back his development. Still a fairly athletic big man with some explosion as a paint finisher.
2020/21 stats: 2.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.3 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $8,265,804
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
159
Matthew Dellavedova / PG / Last team: Cleveland
Looks to be in the final stages of his NBA career based on recent decline, but at one point was one of the toughest point guard defenders out there.
2020/21 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 25.0 FG%, 16.0 3P%
Career earnings: $43,258,256
Agent: Bill Duffy
160
Ryan Arcidiacono / PG / Team option / Last team: Chicago
Off-ball point guard if that’s possible who can do some shooting with his feet set and put his body on the line when needed.
2020/21 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 41.9 FG%, 37.3 3P%
Career earnings: $7,501,633
Agent: Joel Bell
161
Ed Davis / C / Last team: Minnesota
Valued locker room voice throughout his career, but one who’s lost a step athletically and no longer can provide nightly impact.
2020/21 stats: 2.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 43.2 FG%
Career earnings: $44,545,534
Agent: Aaron Mintz
162
Ersan Ilyasova / PF / Last team: Utah
Veteran big man with outside shooting ability and a strong willingness to take charges.
2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 38.9 FG%, 43.9 3P%
Career earnings: $69,733,301
Agent: Aylton Tesch
163
Frank Ntilikina / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: New York
Came in as a poor offensive player and that hasn’t changed in years. On the other end, excellent defender thanks to length and quick feet.
2020/21 stats: 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 36.7 FG%, 47.9 3P%
Career earnings: $18,689,218
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
164
Shaquille Harrison / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Denver
High-energy swingman who makes a big impact defensively when given the opportunity.
2020/21 stats: 2.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 33.3 FG%, 18.8 3P%
Career earnings: $4,091,542
Agent: Todd Ramasar
165
Gary Clark / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Philadelphia
Solid defender on the wing who can shoot it some when left open.
2020/21 stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.8 apg, 30.3 FG%, 28.7 3P%
Career earnings: $3,411,345
Agent: Adam Pensack
166
DaQuan Jeffries / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston
2-guard with a solid nose for scoring but lacking athletically and as a shooter.
2020/21 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 29.9 3P%
Career earnings: $2,344,.007
Agent: Erik Kabe
167
Rayjon Tucker / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Philadelphia
Three-level scorer with upside as a bucket-getter. Exudes confidence when he has the ball.
2020/21 stats: 2.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $1,272,328
Agent: Reggie Brown
168
Tim Frazier / PG / Last team: Memphis
Unselfish player who’d rather set up teammates than seek out his own shot, with good reason, as he’s unreliable as a shooter.
2020/21 stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 15.0 FG%
Career earnings: $7,616,.221
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
169
Isaac Bonga / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Washington
Swingman with surprising ball-handling and playmaking ability for a man with his size and length.
2020/21 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 37.0 FG%, 27.7 3P%
Career earnings: $4,080,713
Agent: Jason Ranne
170
Freddie Gillespie / PF / Restricted free agent / Toronto
Good rebounder and shot-blocker despite average athleticism.
2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 52.4 FG%
Career earnings: $363,015
Agent: Mike Naiditch
171
Armoni Brooks / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston
2-guard who flashed impressive scoring and shooting last season late in the campaign.
2020/21 stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.6 FG%, 38.2 3P%
Career earnings: $135,362
Agent: Mike Naiditch
172
Donta Hall / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Orlando
Respectable shot-blocker and rebounder who does the majority of his limited scoring in the paint.
2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 71.4 FG%
Career earnings: $477,780
Agent: Andy Bountogianis
173
Justin Jackson / SF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Milwaukee
Good floater when he gets in the paint but lacks in strength, causing him to struggle on defense, and isn’t a good enough shooter to warrant consistent playing time.
2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.3 FG%, 30.8 3P%
Career earnings: $13,563,997
Agent: Jim Tanner
174
Brandon Goodwin / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta
Despise lack of size, a point guard with good quickness who is a productive shooter, even off the dribble.
2020/21 stats: 4.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.7 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $2,281,176
Agent: Aaron Turner
175
Trent Forrest / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Utah
Completely lacks a three-point jumper but a stout point-of-attack defender who can get to the basket.
2020/21 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.1 FG%, 19.2 3P%
Career earnings: $470,690
Agent: Justin Haynes
176
Udonis Haslem / C / Last team: Miami
In the very (very) late stages of his career, but still considered a top team leader and a trustworthy locker room voice.
2020/21 stats: Four points and one rebound in one game.
Career earnings: $66,355,962
Agent: Mitch Nathan
177
Chasson Randle / PG / Last team: Orlando
Quick point guard who can ocassionally provide scoring and playmaking.
2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 38.8 FG%, 33.8 3P%
Career earnings: $3,201,089
Agent: Darrell Comer
178
Javonte Green / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Chicago
Explosive, freakish athlete on the wing who can throw down huge dunks in transition. Solid at jumping passing lanes for steals. Rest of his game isn’t as polished, though.
2020/21 stats: 3.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.4 apg, 52.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: David Gasman
179
Nathan Knight / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta
Big man lacking in athleticism but has a good amount of skill and a funky left-handed face-up game.
2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 37.0 FG%, 18.2 3P%
Career earnings: $522,989
Agent: Sean Kennedy
180
DJ Wilson / PF / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston
Came in with the upside of a shot-blocking three-point shooter out of the frontcourt, but never really developed into that role. Plays with good energy.
2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $12,178,720
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
181
Skylar Mays / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta
Smooth combo guard who can do some scoring but lacks in burst.
2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3P%
Career earnings: $532,218
Agent: Kieran Piller
182
Tremont Waters / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston
Lacks in size but makes up for it in confidence and deep shooting ability. Able to fill up the scoring sheet at lower levels.
2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.5 FG%, 39.5 3P%
Career earnings: $791,846
Agent: Kim Grillier
183
Gabe Vincent / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami
Combo guard who isn’t much of a playmaker but can shoot it with his feet set, just not that consistently. Might be better defensively, where he plays with tenacity.
2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 37.8 FG%, 30.9 3P%
Career earnings: $740,318
Agent: Bill Neff
184
Tacko Fall / C / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston
Tallest player in the league who has only gotten spot minutes throughout his career. Elite presence down low as far as deterring shot attempts, but very slow-footed and gets winded quickly.
2020/21 stats: 2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 72.4 FG%
Career earnings: $733,492
Agent: Justin Haynes
185
Amir Coffey / SG / Restricted free agent / Last team: LA Clippers
Guard/forward type with great size and very good athleticism, though not very polished offensively as far as shooting and ball-handling.
2020/21 stats: 3.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 43.7 FG%, 41.1 3P%
Career earnings: $658,410
Agent: Javon Phillips
POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS
SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS