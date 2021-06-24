2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available right now

If there’s any position group in contention with small forward to be considered the most talent-laden in 2021 free agency, it’s the point guard spot, which is filled with proven big names and younger men with loads of potential.

At No. 1 is Chris Paul, who, despite having just turned 36, is still performing like one of the best point guards in the Association. Many once considered Paul’s contract an albatross, but Paul has performed so well with the Suns that it would not be surprising to see him opt out and hit the free-agent market in search of one final major payday before Father Time affects him too much.

After Paul is another veteran floor general in Mike Conley, who may not be quite on that Paul level, but is still among the top half of point guards in the league when healthy.

Coming in third in our rankings is Kyle Lowry, another veteran, except one that actually has a ring, and another player defying time and still performing at an elite level at the point-guard spot.

Below, check out our full 2021 NBA free-agent point guard rankings.

