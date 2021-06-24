2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available right now

If there’s any position group in contention with small forward to be considered the most talent-laden in 2021 free agency, it’s the point guard spot, which is filled with proven big names and younger men with loads of potential.
At No. 1 is Chris Paul, who, despite having just turned 36, is still performing like one of the best point guards in the Association. Many once considered Paul’s contract an albatross, but Paul has performed so well with the Suns that it would not be surprising to see him opt out and hit the free-agent market in search of one final major payday before Father Time affects him too much.
After Paul is another veteran floor general in Mike Conley, who may not be quite on that Paul level, but is still among the top half of point guards in the league when healthy.
Coming in third in our rankings is Kyle Lowry, another veteran, except one that actually has a ring, and another player defying time and still performing at an elite level at the point-guard spot.
Below, check out our full 2021 NBA free-agent point guard rankings.
1
Chris Paul / Player option / Last team: Phoenix
Remains arguably the best pure point guard in basketball. Who could have guessed one year ago that the Point God would be the second-best free agent of 2021? It feels like not that long ago his contract was a major talking point. Now, most teams would line up to offer him that money.
2020/21 stats: 16.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 8.9 apg, 49.9 FG%, 39.5 3P%
Career earnings: $300,177,385
Agent: Steve Heumann
2
Mike Conley / Last team: Utah
Remains a steady force at lead guard, capable of performing at a high level with the ball in his hands or playing off-ball. A two-way contributor through and through.
2020/21 stats: 16.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.0 apg, 44.4 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Career earnings: $208,541,596
Agent: Mike Conley
3
Kyle Lowry / Last team: Toronto
Despite getting up there in age, was still one of the best point guards in the East last season. Tough-nosed defender, reliable playmaker and three-level scorer with the ball in his hands.
2020/21 stats: 17.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 7.3 apg, 43.6 FG%, 39.6 3P%
Career earnings: $190,157,917
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
4
Lonzo Ball / Restricted free agent / Last team: New Orleans
Has blossomed into a trustworthy three-point shooter over the last two seasons. Unique playmaker who loves the full-court pass off a defensive rebound and a plus-defender out of the backcourt.
2020/21 stats: 14.6 ppg, 5.7 apg, 4.8 rpg, 41.4 FG%, 37.8 3P%
Career earnings: $33,471,622
Agent: Rich Paul
5
Spencer Dinwiddie / PG / Last team: Brooklyn
Guard with great size and ball-handling ability who is at his best operating out of the midrange. Coming off a major injury, however, which could force him to accept a shorter-term deal this offseason.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $27,511,776
Agent: Jason Glushon
6
Derrick Rose / PG / Last team: New York
Has gone through a rejuvenation over the past couple of seasons, but especially as a Knick for the second half of the last campaign. He’s done a great job of learning how to use his less athletic body to be an efficient offensive player. Interested teams will wonder how reliable his outside shooting numbers last season are, and whether or not they’re sustainable.
2020/21 stats: 14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 47.0 FG%, 38.8 3P%
Career earnings: $136,571,276
Agent: BJ Armstrong
7
Dennis Schroeder / PG / Last team: LA Lakers
He’ll want to destroy footage of his latest postseason run ahead of free agency, but there is no doubt potentially interested teams will be concerned about what they saw. When in top form, though, he’s a top-tier backcourt defender and a decent scorer and playmaker.
2020/21 stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 43.7 FG%, 33.5 3P%
Career earnings: $69,780,502
Agent: Alex Saratsis
8
TJ McConnell / Last team: Indiana
Feisty point guard who is an absolute pest of a defender. Not much of a shooter or scorer but he’s a very good playmaker and table-setter with the ball in his hands. Might be at his best in a reserve role.
2020/21 stats: 8.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.6 apg, 55.9 FG%, 31.3 3P%
Career earnings: $11,471,631
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
9
Reggie Jackson / Last team: LA Clippers
Experienced point guard who can knock down shots off the dribble and is usually looking to score rather than pass. His excellent playoff run has undoubtedly raised his price tag, though he was solid all season long for the Clippers.
2020/21 stats: 10.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 45.0 FG%, 43.3 3P%
Career earnings: $70,812,158
Agent: Aaron Mintz
10
Devonte Graham / Restricted free agent / Last team: Charlotte
Injuries caused him to have a disappointing 2020-21 after breaking out the season prior. Still an overall good shooter and playmaker, who can score off the dribble, too.
2020/21 stats: 14.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 37.7 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $4,069,177
Agent: Ty Sullivan
11
Alex Caruso / Last team: LA Lakers
One of the most intense and impactful backcourt defenders for his age group in the Association. High-flyer who can throw down huge dunks when least expected, and a capable three-point shooter, too.
2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 40.1 3P%
Career earnings: $5,704,500
Agent: Greg Lawrence
12
Cameron Payne / Last team: Phoenix
Went from hardly looking like an NBA player to becoming a very impactful reserve guard since joining the Suns. His quickness makes him very difficult to stay in front of while his improved jumper keeps defenders honest.
2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 48.4 FG%, 44.0 3P%
Career earnings: $11,951,095
Agent: Jason Glushon
13
Goran Dragic / Team option / Last team: Miami
Be it due to injury troubles, the quick turnaround between seasons or just age, he did not look like himself in 2020-21. Interested teams will be taking a gamble if they do offer him a long-term deal.
2020/21 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 43.2 FG%, 37.3 3P%
Career earnings: $133,118,250
Agent: Bill Duffy
14
Bruce Brown / Restricted free agent / Last team: Brooklyn
Really impressed fans and media alike with the fact he wasn’t afraid to mix it up with big men and play some center in the playoffs, despite his size. A lot of toughness and grit as well as good athleticism. At his best as an off-ball slasher.
2020/21 stats: 8.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 55.6 FG%, 28.8 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Ty Sullivan
15
Ish Smith / Last team: Washington
Although he’s approaching his mid-30s, still one of the quickest players league-wide with the ball in his hands. Good playmaker and an improved outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.4 FG%, 36.7 3P%
Career earnings: $36,022,075
Agent: Andrew Morrison
16
Patty Mills / Last team: San Antonio
Reliable veteran backup guard who can still knock down triples thanks to his quick jumper and high release on his shot.
2020/21 stats: 10.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 41.2 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $62,013,853
Agent: Steve Heumann
17
Elfrid Payton / Last team: New York
Still a very limited shooter but good quickness and floor vision at the point guard spot. Feisty defender, too, though his size forces him to strictly guard fellow backcourt players.
2020/21 stats: 10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 43.2 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $26,616,500
Agent: Ty Sullivan
18
Raul Neto / Last team: Washington
Just put up career-highs in points and assists, though that might be a product of playing time more than anything. Undersized but tenacious. Limited athletically.
2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 46.8 FG%, 39.0 3P%
Career earnings: $8,909,194
Agent: Aylton Tesch
19
Isaiah Thomas / Last team: New Orleans
Must prove he can still contribute. Short stint with the Pelicans wasn’t overly impressive.
2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $31,309,253
Agent: Bernie Lee
20
Kris Dunn / Player option / Last team: Atlanta
Coming off a lost season due to ankle troubles, but when healthy, one of the toughest defensive guards in the league.
2020/21 stats: 1.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 8.3 FG%
Career earnings: $22,255,287
Agent: Ty Sullivan
21
Jeff Teague / Last team: Milwaukee
At this point, he’s pretty much a replacement-level point guard. Can run an offense off the bench and create for others some.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 43.3 FG%, 43.9 3P%
Career earnings: $99,236,542
Agent: JR Hensley
22
Mike James / Last team: Brooklyn
Quick point guard with confidence as a scorer and off-the-dribble shooting ability.
2020/21 stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 37.0 FG%, 35.5 3P%
Career earnings: $402,450
Agent: Neal Rosenshein
23
Dennis Smith / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit
Had moments last year with the Pistons where he flashed the explosive point guard he was drafted to be. Still young enough to have upside, but running out of time to show it more consistently.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 40.0 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Career earnings: $17,188,557
Agent: Raymond Brothers
24
Shane Larkin / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
One of the best guards in Europe over the past few seasons. Despite short stature, very quick, changes direction exceptionally well and has deep range on his jumper.
2020/21 stats (Euroleague): 15.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 43.6 FG%, 39.2 3P%
Career earnings: $6,167,345
Agent: Jim Tanner
25
Shabazz Napier / Last team: Washington
Capable backup guard who can run a second-team offense and do some individual scoring. Quick crossover.
2019/20 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $10,032,282
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
26
Emmanuel Mudiay / Last team: Utah
Great size for a point guard with some athleticism, but lacks any and all feel for offense, both as a scorer and passer.
2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 40.1 FG%, 32.3 3P%
Career earnings: $15,757,144
Agent: BJ Armstrong
27
Frank Jackson / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit
Serviceable reserve combo guard who can do some scoring and playmaking.
2020/21 stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.7 FG%, 40.7 3P%
Career earnings: $4,511,492
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
28
Brad Wanamaker / Last team: Charlotte
Backup point guard who can run the offense, score at the rim and get teammates in the right spots.
2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 38.5 FG%, 18.8 3P%
Career earnings: $4,534,161
Agent: Happy Walters
29
Saben Lee / PG / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit
Decent outside shooter and creator, but still very much a work-in-progress.
2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, 47.1 FG%, 34.8 3P%
Career earnings: $516,836
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
30
Jordan McLaughlin / Restricted free agent / Last team: Minnesota
Undersized point guard, but a tough-nosed one who can shoot the ball and set up baskets. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in effort.
2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 41.3 FG%, 35.9 3P%
Career earnings: $583,328
Agent: Mitchell Butler
31
Quinn Cook / Last team: Cleveland
Point guard on the smaller side without the elite athleticism to make up for it. Can hit open threes with his feet set.
2020/21 stats: 3.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.6 FG%, 42.3 3P%
Career earnings: $6,812,336
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
32
Yogi Ferrell / Last team: LA Clippers
Quick point guard who can hit shots from three as well as run a second-team offense.
2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 35.1 FG%, 32.1 3P%
Career earnings: $8,435,042
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
33
Jeremy Lin / Last team: Beijing Shougang
Experienced point guard who was willing to play in the G League last year for another NBA shot, though one hasn’t come yet. Solid scorer.
2020/21 stats (G League): 19.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 6.4 apg, 50.5 FG%, 42.6 3P%
Career earnings: $64,498,737
Agent: Jim Tanner
34
Chris Chiozza / Restricted free agent / Last team: Brooklyn
Very quick point guard who plays with swagger. Can score and create for others in spurts.
2020/21 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 35.2 FG%, 31.0 3P%
Career earnings: $666,057
Agent: Robert Fayne
35
Matthew Dellavedova / Last team: Cleveland
Looks to be in the final stages of his NBA career based on recent decline, but at one point was one of the toughest point guard defenders out there.
2020/21 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 25.0 FG%, 16.0 3P%
Career earnings: $43,258,256
Agent: Bill Duffy
36
Ryan Arcidiacono / Team option / Last team: Chicago
Off-ball point guard if that’s possible who can do some shooting with his feet set and put his body on the line when needed.
2020/21 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 41.9 FG%, 37.3 3P%
Career earnings: $7,501,633
Agent: Joel Bell
37
Frank Ntilikina / Restricted free agent / Last team: New York
Came in as a poor offensive player and that hasn’t changed in years. On the other end, excellent defender thanks to length and quick feet.
2020/21 stats: 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 36.7 FG%, 47.9 3P%
Career earnings: $18,689,218
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
38
Rayjon Tucker / Restricted free agent / Last team: Philadelphia
Three-level scorer with upside as a bucket-getter. Exudes confidence when he has the ball.
2020/21 stats: 2.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3P%
Career earnings: $1,272,328
Agent: Reggie Brown
39
Tim Frazier / Last team: Memphis
Unselfish player who’d rather set up teammates than seek out his own shot, with good reason, as he’s unreliable as a shooter.
2020/21 stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 15.0 FG%
Career earnings: $7,616,.221
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
40
Brandon Goodwin / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta
Despise lack of size, a point guard with good quickness who is a productive shooter, even off the dribble.
2020/21 stats: 4.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.7 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $2,281,176
Agent: Aaron Turner
41
Trent Forrest / Restricted free agent / Last team: Utah
Completely lacks a three-point jumper but a stout point-of-attack defender who can get to the basket.
2020/21 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.1 FG%, 19.2 3P%
Career earnings: $470,690
Agent: Justin Haynes
42
Chasson Randle / Last team: Orlando
Quick point guard who can ocassionally provide scoring and playmaking.
2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 38.8 FG%, 33.8 3P%
Career earnings: $3,201,089
Agent: Darrell Comer
43
Javonte Green / Restricted free agent / Last team: Chicago
Explosive, freakish athlete on the wing who can throw down huge dunks in transition. Solid at jumping passing lanes for steals. Rest of his game isn’t as polished, though.
2020/21 stats: 3.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.4 apg, 52.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: David Gasman
44
Tremont Waters / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston
Lacks in size but makes up for it in confidence and deep shooting ability. Able to fill up the scoring sheet at lower levels.
2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.5 FG%, 39.5 3P%
Career earnings: $791,846
Agent: Kim Grillier
45
Gabe Vincent / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami
Combo guard who isn’t much of a playmaker but can shoot it with his feet set, just not that consistently. Might be better defensively, where he plays with tenacity.
2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 37.8 FG%, 30.9 3P%
Career earnings: $740,318
Agent: Bill Neff
