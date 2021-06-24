2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available right now

The 2021 free-agent power class is headlined by two restricted free agents, though one may be a bit more easily had than the other.

John Collins leads the pack, and rightfully so based on his production, upside as a floor-spacing big man and much-improved impact to winning in 2020-21. It’s hard to see the Hawks letting him go easily, but perhaps there’s still some ill-will there about Atlanta bypassing signing him to an extension last offseason.

After Collins is Lauri Markkanen, who still has potential based on his outside shooting ability out of the frontcourt, but who has been very inconsistent in his NBA career and who might need some toughening up before becoming as impactful of a player as someone with his skillset should be.

Then, there’s Bobby Portis, a reserve big man who has proven in his career that he can be someone trusted to come off the bench and do some solid scoring, be it on a bad team or a great one.

At No. 4, we have the resurgent Blake Griffin, who looked like a brand-new guy following his move to the Nets, and who could interest teams with his energy and playmaking ability. He even proved with Brooklyn that he can still dunk, too!

Below, check out our full rankings for the 2021 NBA free-agent power forward class.

