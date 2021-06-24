2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available right now

The 2021 free-agent power class is headlined by two restricted free agents, though one may be a bit more easily had than the other.
John Collins leads the pack, and rightfully so based on his production, upside as a floor-spacing big man and much-improved impact to winning in 2020-21. It’s hard to see the Hawks letting him go easily, but perhaps there’s still some ill-will there about Atlanta bypassing signing him to an extension last offseason.
After Collins is Lauri Markkanen, who still has potential based on his outside shooting ability out of the frontcourt, but who has been very inconsistent in his NBA career and who might need some toughening up before becoming as impactful of a player as someone with his skillset should be.
Then, there’s Bobby Portis, a reserve big man who has proven in his career that he can be someone trusted to come off the bench and do some solid scoring, be it on a bad team or a great one.
At No. 4, we have the resurgent Blake Griffin, who looked like a brand-new guy following his move to the Nets, and who could interest teams with his energy and playmaking ability. He even proved with Brooklyn that he can still dunk, too!
Below, check out our full rankings for the 2021 NBA free-agent power forward class.
1
John Collins / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta
Despite posting huge numbers consistently, it still sometimes seems like he still hasn’t fully figured out his game, which is scary considering how good he is as-is. On offense, at least. His defense still needs refining.
2020/21 stats: 17.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 55.6 FG%, 39.9 3P%
Career earnings: $11,059,862
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2
Lauri Markkanen / Restricted free agent / Last team: Chicago
Floor-stretching power forward who can hit some shots off the dribble. Coming off his best shooting season, which could help his value in free agency. Overall a very inconsistent player throughout his career, though.
2020/21 stats: 13.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.0 FG%, 40.2 3P%
Career earnings: $20,389,668
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
3
Bobby Portis / Player option / Last team: Milwaukee
Very solid backup big man who provides impressive scoring punch off the bench. Capable outside shooter and finisher around the basket, though not a good rebounder for his position. Plays with a lot of energy and can fire up teammates with his play.
2020/21 stats: 11.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 52.3 FG%, 47.1 3P%
Career earnings: $25,382,386
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
4
Blake Griffin / Last team: Brooklyn
Looked like a new man as a member of the Nets, displaying athleticism and effort we hadn’t seen from him in a long while. For a big man, he’s an excellent playmaker and creator and his versatility on defense has really improved.
2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 42.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%
Career earnings: $226,026,896
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
5
Kelly Olynyk / Last team: Houston
Good scoring big man off the bench who can space the floor, handle the ball and pass it well for a power forward. Not totally lost defensively when forced to switch, but he’s not much of a rebounder or rim-protector.
2020/21 stats: 13.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 48.4 FG%, 34.2 3P%
Career earnings: $60,353,524
Agent: Greg Lawrence
6
Jeff Green / Last team: Brooklyn
Veteran wing who can even play some small-ball center. Coming off the best shooting season of his career and that, plus his versatility at his size, make him an extremely solid role player.
2020/21 stats: 11.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.2 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Career earnings: $72,434,810
Agent: Jason Glushon
7
Carmelo Anthony / Last team: Portland
He may be in the twilight of his career but he just posted the most accurate outside shooting campaign at age 36. Also still remains completely unafraid of stepping up and taking big shots when his team needs it most.
2020/21 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.1 FG%, 40.9 3P%
Career earnings: $238,202,011
Agent: Aaron Mintz
8
Paul Millsap / Last team: Denver
Starting to show signs of slowing down, but still can be an effective big man off the bench who’s still a solid playmaker and shooter for a big man.
2020/21 stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.6 FG%, 34.3 3P%
Career earnings: $190,800,096
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
9
JaMychal Green / Player option / Last team: Denver
Floor-stretching big man with some face-up scoring ability. Not much of a rebounder and just a so-so defender, however.
2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 46.3 FG%, 39.9 3P%
Career earnings: $30,636,962
Agent: Mike Hodges
10
Rudy Gay / Last team: San Antonio
Steady presence on the court thanks to his veteran experience. Can do some scoring out of the low block and likes to hit outside shots from the corners.
2020/21 stats: 11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Career earnings: $166,046,165
Agent: Raymond Brothers
11
PJ Tucker / Last team: Milwaukee
One of the best defenders in basketball on the wing. Isn’t afraid to match up and get physical with the league’s brightest stars. Good shooter from the corners.
2020/21 stats: 3.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 37.3 FG%, 33.6 3P%
Career earnings: $50,427,354
Agent: Andre Buck
12
Georges Niang / Last team: Utah
Despite a weird release on his jumper, he’s turned into one of the better shooting wings over recent seasons. Good effort on defense.
2020/21 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.7 FG%, 42.5 3P%
Career earnings: $5,768,765
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
13
Markieff Morris / Last team: LA Lakers
Coming off a very inconsistent season, one that saw him just barely cling to a rotation spot in the playoffs. Shot it terribly in 2020-21, though that could have been an aberration.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.5 FG%, 31.1 3P%
Career earnings: $46,507,874
Agent: Chafie Fields
14
James Johnson / Last team: New Orleans
Can do a bit of everything on offense, be it handle the ball, run a pick and roll as a playmaker or screener, slash to the basket or shoot with his feet set. Can also defend multiple positions. Slowing down athletically.
2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 44.6 FG%, 25.8 3P%
Career earnings: $77,011,415
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
15
Taj Gibson / Last team: New York
Steady big man who is at his best off the bench but can even be a spot starter when needed. Good touch around the basket with some short-midrange shooting ability.
2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 62.7 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $78,792,655
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
16
Jarred Vanderbilt / Restricted free agent / Last team: Minnesota
Very impactful defender on the wing who has versatility in who he defends. Puts up huge steals and blocks numbers in limited playing time. Offensive game needs work but huge upside defensively.
2020/21 stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 60.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Bill Duffy
17
Nemanja Bjelica / Last team: Miami
Floor-spacing stretch-4 with a pretty outside stroke, though his numbers last season didn’t reflect that. Underrated passer. Doesn’t provide much on defense.
2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.4 FG%, 31.8 3P%
Career earnings: $32,175,000
Agent: Jason Ranne
18
Solomon Hill / Last team: Atlanta
Veteran swingman who is usually well-liked by teammates. Does the dirty work, willing to defend anyone. An OK shooter with his feet set.
2020/21 stats: 4.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 35.9 FG%, 32.1 3P%
Career earnings: $56,082,718
Agent: Chris Emens
19
Maurice Harkless / Last team: Sacramento
Forward with a great wingspan who can defend guards and fellow swingmen alike. His lack of a consistent outside jumper has really held him back.
2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 41.8 FG%, 27.4 3P%
Career earnings: $53,446,697
Agent: Bill Duffy
20
Stanley Johnson / Last team: Toronto
Wing with good strength but completely lacking any sort of reliable offensive game due to poor ball-handling and shooting prowess. More of a defender and energy player.
2020/21 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 38.2 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Career earnings: $20,277,191
Agent: Bill Duffy
21
Mike Scott / Last team: Philadelphia
Undersized big man who really is just a shooter from the corners at this stage in his career.
2020/21 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.0 FG%, 34.2 3P%
Career earnings: $27,064,863
Agent: Aaron Mintz
22
Jabari Parker / Last team: Boston
Coming off the worst season of his career, though he did end it on somewhat of a high note with the Celtics, showing some ability as a reserve scorer. That’s probably his ceiling right now, a bench player who can occasionally get you some buckets.
2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 54.5 FG%, 18.2 3P%
Career earnings: $55,670,441
Agent: Reggie Brown
23
JaKarr Sampson / Last team: Indiana
Explosive, high-energy swingman who thrives doing the dirty work around the paint and defensively.
2020/21 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.1 apg, 49.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $5,393,602
Agent: Aaron Turner
24
Marquese Chriss / Last team: Golden State
Bouncy big man with great physical tools who hasn’t been able to put it all together yet. Injuries have set him back some.
2020/21 stats: 6.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 35.7 FG%, 20.0 3P%
Career earnings: $11,045,403
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
25
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson / Last team: Portland
Dirty-work forward who is at his best defensively where he’s able to guard multiple positions. Mediocre shooter but can finish plays around the rim.
2020/21 stats: 2.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.0 FG%
Career earnings: $9,660,113
Agent: Adie von Gontard
26
Zach Collins / Restricted free agent / Last team: Portland
Another player who was thought to have great upside ahead of the draft but has seen his career derailed due to injuries. Face-up potential out of the frontcourt with good toughness down low.
2020/21 stats: 5.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%
Career earnings: $16,332,615
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
27
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist / Last team: Dallas
Elite size and good-to-great athleticism, as well as length, on the wing, who gets after it defensively and doesn’t shy away from tough matchups. Problem is, his complete lack of an offensive game.
2019/20 stats: 2.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3P%
Career earnings: $60,356,045
Agent: Mitch Nathan
28
Patrick Patterson / Last team: LA Clippers
Big man lacking in athleticism but with decent shooting touch from beyond the arc.
2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 43.6 FG%, 35.7 3P%
Career earnings: $43,925,266
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
29
Semi Ojeleye / Restricted free agent / Last team: Boston
One of the strongest players in the league, but poor feel on offense and inconsistent shooting hamper his impact.
2020/21 stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 40.3 FG%, 36.7 3P%
Career earnings: $6,041,604
Agent: Sean Kennedy
30
Trey Lyles / Last team: San Antonio
Big man with some shooting and ball-handling ability. Lacks strength down low.
2020/21 stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 47.8 FG%, 35.0 3P%
Career earnings: $21,386,049
Agent: Rich Paul
31
Nicolo Melli / Restricted free agent / Last team: Dallas
Floor-spacing power forward who isn’t a consistent enough shooter.
2020/21 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 32.6 FG%, 27.1 3P%
Career earnings: $8,000,000
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
32
Ersan Ilyasova / Last team: Utah
Veteran big man with outside shooting ability and a strong willingness to take charges.
2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 38.9 FG%, 43.9 3P%
Career earnings: $69,733,301
Agent: Aylton Tesch
33
Gary Clark / Restricted free agent / Last team: Philadelphia
Solid defender on the wing who can shoot it some when left open.
2020/21 stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.8 apg, 30.3 FG%, 28.7 3P%
Career earnings: $3,411,345
Agent: Adam Pensack
34
Freddie Gillespie / Restricted free agent / Toronto
Good rebounder and shot-blocker despite average athleticism.
2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 52.4 FG%
Career earnings: $363,015
Agent: Mike Naiditch
35
Donta Hall / Restricted free agent / Last team: Orlando
Respectable shot-blocker and rebounder who does the majority of his limited scoring in the paint.
2020/21 stats: 5.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 71.4 FG%
Career earnings: $477,780
Agent: Andy Bountogianis
36
Nathan Knight / Restricted free agent / Last team: Atlanta
Big man lacking in athleticism but has a good amount of skill and a funky left-handed face-up game.
2020/21 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 37.0 FG%, 18.2 3P%
Career earnings: $522,989
Agent: Sean Kennedy
37
DJ Wilson / Restricted free agent / Last team: Houston
Came in with the upside of a shot-blocking three-point shooter out of the frontcourt, but never really developed into that role. Plays with good energy.
2020/21 stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3P%
Career earnings: $12,178,720
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
