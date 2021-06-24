2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards available right now

There are some interesting names available in the 2021 NBA free-agent shooting guard class, but almost certainly not anyone you’d want your team throwing a max contract at.

The top 2-guard available, per our rankings, is Mavericks sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off a season where he arguably became Dallas’ No. 2 option alongside Luka Doncic. Hardaway has always had that ability to get hot from beyond the arc in a hurry, but his consistency is much improved in comparison to what it was earlier in his career, and that’s why he’ll be so coveted in free agency.

Trailing Hardaway is Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson, who has established himself as one of the very best three-point marksmen in the NBA over recent years. Making Robinson even more interesting is the fact that he showed an ability to finish around the rim off of cuts last year with Miami while also improving his defense.

At No. 3, we have Victor Oladipo, Robinson’s teammate last season for four games before he suffered yet another campaign-ending injury. At this point, it’d be very surprising if the two-time All-Star ever reaches those heights he once hit again. Simply too many major injuries in too short of a span of time.

Below, check out the full 2021 NBA free-agent shooting guard rankings.

