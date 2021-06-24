2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available right now

If you’re an NBA team with money to spend and lacking a difference-making swingman, you’re in luck, because of all the free-agent position groups in 2021, small forward might be the most loaded.
Obviously, headline the group is two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who’s still very clearly at the top of his game – he’s getting even better on offense if that’s possible – and coming off another 1st Team All-NBA campaign with the Clippers.
Following up Leonard is DeMar DeRozan, who even played some power forward with the Spurs and who could very well have played his final game with San Antonio last year. Next season will be DeRozan’s age-32 campaign wherever he does sign, but that shouldn’t worry teams as the four-time All-Star is looking as spry as ever recently.
At No. 3, we have the sharpshooting Norman Powell, who adds a good level of athleticism and explosiveness to his outside shooting skill-set. Powell is hitting over 40 percent of his threes over the last three seasons.
The small-forward class falls off a good bit after that, but Will Barton and Kelly Oubre are young and proven enough to be considered solid options for teams this offseason, and they round out our Top 5 here.
Below, check out our full rankings for the 2021 NBA free-agent small forward class.
1
Kawhi Leonard / Player option / Last team: LA Clippers
The top free agent of the 2021 class regardless of his knee issue, he had yet another outstanding two-way season. He continues to improve offensively, making him more impactful than ever with the ball.
2020/21 stats: 24.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.2 apg, 51.2 FG%, 39.8 3P%
Career earnings: $151,788,362
Agent: –
2
DeMar DeRozan / Last team: San Antonio
Has gone from overrated to underrated since joining the Spurs. Remains a poor three-point shooter, problematic for a modern 2-guard, but his playmaking and mid-range scoring make up for it to an extent.
2020/21 stats: 21.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.9 apg, 49.5 FG%, 25.7 3P%
Career earnings: $176,705,770
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
3
Norman Powell / Player option / Last team: Portland
Athletic wing with deep shooting range. Not the most fluid scorer unless he’s spotting up or driving it straight to the basket, but still a productive offensive player.
2020/21 stats: 18.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 41.1 3P%
Career earnings: $33,345,746
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
4
Will Barton / Player option / Last team: Denver
An injury-riddled 2020-21 didn’t do his free-agent value any favors, but teams know what they’d be getting in him: A scorer who can get hot at a moment’s notice and knock down difficult shots from all over the place.
2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Career earnings: $51,184,472
Agent: Austin Brown
5
Kelly Oubre / Last team: Golden State
Athletic swingman who can even play some small-ball power forward. Thrives in transition, though inconsistent shooting and the fact he can be a bit of a ball-stopper on offense hamper his impact.
2020/21 stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.6 3P%
Career earnings: $39,228,550
Agent: Torrel Harris
6
Doug McDermott / Last team: Indiana
Not an elite outside shooter, but on the level right below that with his three-point accuracy. With how important shooting is in the modern NBA, his lightning-quick release and good numbers from three will get him a solid contract this offseason.
2020/21 stats: 13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 53.2 FG%, 38.8 3P%
Career earnings: $32,436,434
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
7
Josh Hart / Restricted free agent / Last team: New Orleans
An outstanding rebounder at the guard position, as well as a plus-backcourt defender thanks to strength and toughness on that end. Inconsistent outside shooter, though. If he were a more reliable shooter, it’d be easy to see him getting a bigger deal this offseason.
2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 32.6 3P%
Career earnings: $8,474,999
Agent: Aaron Mintz
8
Nicolas Batum / Last team: LA Clippers
Completely changed the narrative on his career this year by having a huge resurgence with the Clippers. A well-rounded wing who can hit open shots, shoot off the dribble, do some playmaking and defend multiple positions.
2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 46.4 FG%, 40.4 3P%
Career earnings: $156,110,822
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
9
Hamidou Diallo / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit
Elite athlete on the wing who really started to figure out his game from a skills perspective last season. Improving shooter and playmaker. High upside thanks to athleticism, length and size.
2020/21 stats: 11.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,919,177
Agent: Adam Pensack
10
Reggie Bullock / Last team: New York
At his best as an outside shooter with his feet set, where, if he’s left open, he’ll more than likely knock down the shot. Solid defender.
2020/21 stats: 10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.2 FG%, 41.0 3P%
Career earnings: $19,057,764
Agent: David Bauman
11
Kent Bazemore / Last team: Golden State
Athletic slasher on the wing with a much more accurate outside jumper than he used to have. Coming off the best shooting season of his career.
2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%
Career earnings: $77,555,843
Agent: Austin Walton
12
Andre Iguodala / Team option / Last team: Miami
Slowing down due to age, but a veteran voice in the locker room who still contributes on the defensive end. Very quick hands and long arms allow him to rack up steals when he’s on the floor.
2020/21 stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 38.3 FG%, 33.0 3P%
Career earnings: $184,074,259
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
13
Trevor Ariza / Last team: Miami
Swingman who can man either frontcourt spot. Floor-spacer with some slashing ability and can defend multiple positions on the other end.
2020/21 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 41.1 FG%, 35.0 3P%
Career earnings: $116,320,528
Agent: Steve Heumann
14
Derrick Jones Jr / Player option / Last team: Portland
One of the best athletes in a league full of freakish athletes. Has learned how to use his physical gifts very well defensively, though his offense is pretty much limited to slashes, dunks and transition chances.
2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.4 FG%, 31.6 3P%
Career earnings: $13,422,304
Agent: Aaron Turner
15
Otto Porter / Last team: Orlando
Forward with great size and a good amount of skill as a ball-handler and playmaker, as well as shooting. Consistency and injury history are concerning.
2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3P%
Career earnings: $125,830,399
Agent: David Falk
16
Torrey Craig / Last team: Phoenix
Energy swingman with defensive versatility in that he can guard multiple positions. Not much of a scorer.
2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.0 FG%, 36.8 3P%
Career earnings: $5,756,104
Agent: Austin Brown
17
James Ennis / Last team: Orlando
Slippery wing with good leaping ability. Can do some ball-handling and shooting in a secondary role.
2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.3 FG%, 43.3 3P%
Career earnings: $14,182,505
Agent: Scott Nichols
18
David Nwaba / Last team: Houston
Very high-effort player who isn’t afraid to put his body on the line. Can defend multiple positions. Not much of an offensive game to speak of.
2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.6 FG%, 27.0 3P%
Career earnings: $5,625,854
Agent: Charles Briscoe
19
Kyle Korver / Last team: Milwaukee
Sat out all of last season though would still probably be one of the best shooters in the league if he does decide to return for another campaign.
2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3P%
Career earnings: $79,272,208
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
20
Justise Winslow / Team option / Last team: Memphis
Injuries really set back his development, and this year was no different. Solid defender thanks to quick feet and strong frame, but his offensive game is nowhere near consistent enough. Poor feel on offense.
2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 35.2 FG%, 18.5 3P%
Career earnings: $37,229,126
Agent: Austin Brown
21
Glenn Robinson III / Last team: Sacramento
3-and-D swingman who loves to shoot it from the corners, one of the most efficient shots in basketball.
2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
Career earnings: $11,305,330
Agent: Mike Naiditch
22
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot / Last team: Brooklyn
3-and-D type with solid size on the wing but too inconsistent of a shooter to really stand out.
2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.5 FG%, 31.4 3P%
Career earnings: $7,463,404
Agent: Mike Lindeman
23
Abdel Nader / Last team: Phoenix
High-IQ player with decent shooting touch from beyond the arc.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 41.9 3P%
Career earnings: $5,917,045
Agent: Cervando Tejeda
24
Max Strus / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami
Player made it in analytics lab considering he only shoots from the paint or from three. Not shy about letting threes fly.
2020/21 stats: 6.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 33.8 3P%
Career earnings: $726,666
Agent: Kieran Piller
25
Thanasis Antetokounmpo / Restricted free agent / Last team: Milwaukee
Athletic wing with great size who is just lacking in the fundamentals department. Good upside.
2020/21 stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.9 FG%, 24.1 3P%
Career earnings: $3,178,177
Agent: Alex Saratsis
26
Isaac Bonga / Restricted free agent / Last team: Washington
Swingman with surprising ball-handling and playmaking ability for a man with his size and length.
2020/21 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 37.0 FG%, 27.7 3P%
Career earnings: $4,080,713
Agent: Jason Ranne
27
Justin Jackson / Restricted free agent / Last team: Milwaukee
Good floater when he gets in the paint but lacks in strength, causing him to struggle on defense, and isn’t a good enough shooter to warrant consistent playing time.
2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.3 FG%, 30.8 3P%
Career earnings: $13,563,997
Agent: Jim Tanner
