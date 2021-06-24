2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available right now

If you’re an NBA team with money to spend and lacking a difference-making swingman, you’re in luck, because of all the free-agent position groups in 2021, small forward might be the most loaded.

Obviously, headline the group is two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who’s still very clearly at the top of his game – he’s getting even better on offense if that’s possible – and coming off another 1st Team All-NBA campaign with the Clippers.

Following up Leonard is DeMar DeRozan, who even played some power forward with the Spurs and who could very well have played his final game with San Antonio last year. Next season will be DeRozan’s age-32 campaign wherever he does sign, but that shouldn’t worry teams as the four-time All-Star is looking as spry as ever recently.

At No. 3, we have the sharpshooting Norman Powell, who adds a good level of athleticism and explosiveness to his outside shooting skill-set. Powell is hitting over 40 percent of his threes over the last three seasons.

The small-forward class falls off a good bit after that, but Will Barton and Kelly Oubre are young and proven enough to be considered solid options for teams this offseason, and they round out our Top 5 here.

Below, check out our full rankings for the 2021 NBA free-agent small forward class.

