2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available next offseason

The future is not what it used to be. After a flurry of extensions during the offseason, the much-vaunted 2021 free-agent class doesn’t look as exciting as many hoped it would be – especially if Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul opt in.
Anyways, we have ranked the top talents available next summer. Check out our full list below.
1
Kawhi Leonard / SF / LA Clippers (Player Option)
If not for load management, he’d be a perennial MVP candidate. Even so, he’s so smooth on offense that he has even made pull-up midrange jumpers cool again, and his defense remains among the stingiest in the NBA.
2019/20 stats: 27.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.9 apg, 0.6 bpg, 47.0 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $34,379,100
Career earnings: $117,409,262
2
Chris Paul / PG / Phoenix (Player Option)
Still one of the best pure floor generals in the NBA, despite getting up there in age. He’ll be 36 by the last year of his deal, a season in which he’ll be owed $44.2 million. Would he really turn that down to hit unrestricted free agency?
2019/20 stats: 17.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 6.7 apg, 48.9 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $41,358,814
Career earnings: $258,818,571
Agent: Steve Heumann
3
Blake Griffin / PF / Detroit
This season will define a lot for him as far as what his free agency will look like. If he can regain his 2018-19 All-NBA form, he’ll get paid. If he has another injury-played campaign, though, his prospects won’t be as rich.
2019/20 stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 0.4 bpg, 35.2 FG%, 24.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $36,810,996
Career earnings: $192,126,655
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
4
Victor Oladipo / SG / Indiana
We’re years removed from his last All-Star campaign, which lasted only 36 games before he went down with a major injury. Will the dynamic 2-guard ever get back to that elite level again?
2019/20 stats: 14.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 39.4 FG%, 31.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $21,000,000
Career earnings: $84,487,440
Agent: –
5
Jrue Holiday / PG / Milwaukee (Player Option)
Considered one of the best defensive guards in the NBA by many players, he can also run an offense like a true floor general and provide nearly 20 points per night. An all-around lead guard.
2019/20 stats: 19.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 6.7 apg, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $25,876,111
Career earnings: $130,017,380
Agent: Jason Glushon
6
Kyle Lowry / PG / Toronto
Even in his mid-30s, he remains one of the steadiest point guards in the league, capable of scoring, creating and defending at high levels.
2019/20 stats: 19.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 7.5 apg, 41.6 FG%, 35.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $30,500,000
Career earnings: $159,657,917
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
7
Andre Drummond / C / Cleveland
Rebound machine who can finish above the rim offensively. Zero shooting range. Inconsistent defender due to up-and-down levels of effort on that end.
2019/20 stats: 17.7 ppg, 15.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.4 bpg, 53.3 FG%, 14.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $28,751,774
Career earnings: $109,078,706
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
8
John Collins / PF / Atlanta (Restricted)
Incredibly bouncy big man who is a beast scoring out of the pick-and-roll. Possesses a great jump shot, too, even from three-point range. However, he still needs to improve his defense.
2019/20 stats: 21.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.6 bpg, 58.3 FG%, 40.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,137,302
Career earnings: $6,922,560
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
9
Spencer Dinwiddie / PG / Brooklyn (Player Option)
Bucket-getting lead ball-handler with great size for the position at 6-foot-6. At his best going at opponents one-on-one and shooting over them off-the-dribble.
2019/20 stats: 20.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.8 apg, 41.5 FG%, 30.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $11,454,048
Career earnings: $16,057,728
Agent: Raymond Brothers
10
LaMarcus Aldridge / PF / San Antonio
Veteran All-Star big man with fantastic shooting touch from the perimeter and an effective face-up game.
2019/20 stats: 18.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 49.3 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $24,000,000
Career earnings: $194,820,937
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
11
Dennis Schroeder / PG / LA Lakers
One of the best bench contributors in the league last season, he really improved his free-agent stock with the Thunder. Will his efficiency remain that consistent in Los Angeles?
2019/20 stats: 18.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, 46.9 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $15,500,000
Career earnings: $54,280,502
Agent: Alex Saratsis
12
Lonzo Ball / PG / New Orleans (Restricted)
Great playmaker and rebounder at the lead-guard spot. He has really improved his outside shooting, though he still struggles at finishing near the basket.
2019/20 stats: 11.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 7.0 apg, 40.3 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $11,003,782
Career earnings: $22,467,840
Agent: Raymond Brothers
13
DeMar DeRozan / SG / San Antonio Spurs
Throwback 2-guard who does the majority of his damage in the mid-post or closer to the basket. Not an analytics darling due to poor outside shooting and makes little defensive impact. He’ll still give you 20 a night, though.
2019/20 stats: 22.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.6 apg, 53.1 FG%, 25.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $27,739,975
Career earnings: $148,965,795
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
14
Mike Conley / PG / Utah
His fit with the Jazz was not perfect, but he’s still a solid three-point shooter with an automatic off-hand floater in the paint. Sound floor general whose numbers might improve playing next to a less ball-dominant shooting guard.
2019/20 stats: 14.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.4 apg, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $34,502,130
Career earnings: $174,039,464
Agent: Mike Conley Sr.
15
Montrezl Harrell / PF / LA Lakers (Player Option)
A force down-low as a finisher and offensive rebounder. His paint defense, however, needs to improve, as he hasn’t offered much resistance on that end throughout his career.
2019/20 stats: 18.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 58.0 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $15,516,382
Agent: Rich Paul
16
Serge Ibaka / C / LA Clippers (Player Option)
A big man who has remodeled his game well to fit what the modern NBA asks of frontcourt players. Great rim-protector and capable outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 15.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 51.2 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $119,865,661
Agent: Jim Tanner
17
Lou Williams / SG / LA Clippers
One of the Sixth Men ever, and one who is still playing the game at a high level. A walking bucket and underrated playmaker.
2019/20 stats: 18.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.6 apg, 41.8 FG%, 35.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $8,000,000
Career earnings: $74,208,319
Agent: Wallace Prather
18
Jarrett Allen / C / Brooklyn (Restricted)
Elite shot-blocker and finisher in the paint. Knows how to use his otherworldly wingspan to make an impact when he’s on the court.
2019/20 stats: 11.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.3 bpg, 64.9 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $3,909,902
Career earnings: $6,124,680
Agent: Jim Tanner
19
Kelly Oubre / SF / Golden State
Possesses top-notch athleticism on the wing. Can throw down monster dunks on anyone. Much-improved outside shooter and off-ball slasher.
2019/20 stats: 18.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.2 FG%, 35.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $14,375,000
Career earnings: $24,853,550
Agent: Torrel Harris
20
Evan Fournier / SG / Orlando
Solid scorer who can get buckets off the dribble from three, the midrange and near the rim. Smooth overall game on offense.
2019/20 stats: 18.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 46.7 FG%, 39.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $17,150,000
Career earnings: $74,706,244
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
21
Will Barton / SG / Denver (Player Option)
Explosive scorer who can get hot at a moment’s notice and drop buckets from just about anywhere on the floor.
2019/20 stats: 15.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,723,214
Career earnings: $37,461,258
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
22
Duncan Robinson / SF / Miami Heat (Restricted)
Elite three-point marksmen with a quick jumper and high release point, making him difficult to contest. Excellent coming off screens and on dribble hand-offs.
2019/20 stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 47.0 FG%, 44.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $1,494,102
Agent: Jason Glushon
23
Norman Powell / SG / Toronto (Player Option)
Bouncy swingman who has really improved his touch on offense and become an above-average three-point shooter.
2019/20 stats: 16.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 49.5 FG%, 39.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,865,952
Career earnings: $22,479,794
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
24
Devonte Graham / PG / Charlotte (Restricted)
One of the most improved players last season, he can really shoot it off the dribble, distribute the rock and finish with touch in the short midrange.
2019/20 stats: 18.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 7.5 apg, 38.2 FG%, 37.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $2,405,316
Agent: Ty Sullivan
25
Tristan Thompson / C / Boston (Player Option)
A double-double machine with underrated distributing abilities. Gobbles up offensive rebounds and gives his team a lot of extra opportunities per night.
2019/20 stats: 12.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 51.2 FG%, 39.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $99,438,603
Agent: Rich Paul
26
Goran Dragic / PG / Miami (Team Option)
An aging but still super effective floor general who can bulldoze his way into the paint for tough finishes as well as knock down spot-up three-pointers with aplomb.
2019/20 stats: 16.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.1 apg, 44.1 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $18,000,000
Career earnings: $115,118,250
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
27
Josh Richardson / SG / Dallas Mavericks (Player Option)
Athletic defender on the wing who is a streaky outside shooter but can do some scoring off the dribble.
2019/20 stats: 13.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 43.0 FG%, 34.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,865,952
Career earnings: $22,354,887
Agent: Erik Kabe
28
Tim Hardaway Jr / SG / Dallas
Good shooter from the outside, be it with his feet set or off the dribble. A bit streaky, but when he’s hot, he can really stroke it.
2019/20 stats: 15.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 43.4 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $18,975,000
Career earnings: $59,883,652
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
29
Derrick Rose / PG / Detroit
He’s not what he was in his prime, but he’s still a super solid point guard who can finish around the basket and set up shooters with his drive-and-kick game.
2019/20 stats: 18.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 5.6 apg, 49.0 FG%, 30.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,682,926
Career earnings: $128,888,350
Agent: BJ Armstrong
30
Lauri Markkanen / PF / Chicago (Restricted)
Has potential as a three-point shooting big man, but the shots have not been dropping thus far in his NBA career, at least not at the level his shooting form would indicate.
2019/20 stats: 14.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.5 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $6,731,508
Career earnings: $13,658,160
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
31
PJ Tucker / PF / Houston
Plays like a center in a wing’s body. Can defend multiple positions at a high level and knocks down threes at an acceptable rate.
2019/20 stats: 6.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 41.5 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,969,537
Career earnings: $42,457,817
Agent: Andre Buck
32
Danny Green / SG / Philadelphia
Streaky three-point shooter who specializes in shooting from the corners. Tough defender who’s extremely effective on that end of the floor.
2019/20 stats: 8.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 41.6 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $15,365,853
Career earnings: $67,327,778
Agent: Raymond Brothers
33
JJ Redick / SG / New Orleans
Elite three-point shooter who is relentless in running around screens to get himself good looks from the outside.
2019/20 stats: 15.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.3 FG%, 45.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,013,700
Career earnings: $105,331,308
Agent: Aaron Mintz
34
Paul Millsap / PF / Denver
Getting up there in age but still a fantastic defender who can face up and guard multiple positions. Very good spot-up three-point shooter last season. Versatile player.
2019/20 stats: 11.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.2 FG%, 43.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,000,000
Career earnings: $180,800,096
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
35
Kendrick Nunn / SG / Miami (Restricted)
Lefty 2-guard who is a confident scorer from three, the midrange and near the rim. Able to stop on a dime and hit pull-up jumpers.
2019/20 stats: 15.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $1,464,222
Agent: Adam Pensack
36
Richaun Holmes / PF / Sacramento Kings
High-energy big man who thrives around the paint and can finish through contact. Really good out of the screen-and-role.
2019/20 stats: 12.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 64.8 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $5,005,350
Career earnings: $9,937,902
Agent: Pedro Power
37
Gary Trent Jr. / SG / Portland (Restricted)
One of the big surprises of the 2020 bubble. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter with good size in the backcourt.
2019/20 stats: 8.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 44.4 FG%, 41.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $2,255,316
Agent: Rich Paul
38
Justise Winslow / SF / Memphis (Team Option)
Injury troubles have been a concern, but a good playmaker from the wing who can defend multiple positions at a high level.
2019/20 stats: 11.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, 38.8 FG%, 22.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,000,000
Career earnings: $24,229,126
Agent: Raymond Brothers
39
Rudy Gay / SF / San Antonio
Veteran wing with a ton of experience whose specialty is midrange scoring. Uses size well to shoot over defenders.
2019/20 stats: 10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.6 FG%, 33.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $14,500,000
Career earnings: $151,546,165
Agent: Raymond Brothers
40
Talen Horton-Tucker / SG / LA Lakers (Restricted)
A promising swingman with great wingspan, he was one of the sensations of the preseason. Tantalizing potential.
2019/20 stats: 5.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 46.7 FG%, 30.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,517,981
Career earnings: $898,310
Agent: Rich Paul
41
Hassan Whiteside / C / Sacramento
Can post double-doubles with ease and one of the best statistical shot-blockers in recent league history. The problem comes with his effort as well as with his propensity to chase stats as opposed to playing within his role.
2019/20 stats: 15.5 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 2.9 bpg, 62.1 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $2,320,044
Career earnings: $100,668,707
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
42
Mitchell Robinson / C / New York (Team Option)
Elite rim-protector, but needs to work on not trying to block everything. Freakishly long and athletic, which helps him finish above the rim.
2019/20 stats: 9.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 74.2 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $3,045,152
Agent: Rich Paul
43
Cody Zeller / C / Charlotte
Knows his role and plays it well. Doesn’t try to do too much. Solid screen-setter.
2019/20 stats: 11.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 52.4 FG%, 24.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $15,415,730
Career earnings: $57,994,383
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
44
Enes Kanter / C / Portland
Throwback post-up game, can finish over either shoulder down low and uses strength well in the paint. Plus-rebounder.
2019/20 stats: 8.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 57.2 FG%, 14.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,005,350
Career earnings: $94,807,183
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
45
Alex Caruso / PG / LA Lakers
Athletic, strong guard who thrives being a pest defensively. Has proven he can contribute on a winning team.
2019/20 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,750,000
Career earnings: $2,954,500
Agent: Greg Lawrence
46
Josh Hart / SG / New Orleans (Restricted)
Elite rebounder for his position. Decent form on his jumper but doesn’t hit them at a high enough rate.
2019/20 stats: 10.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 42.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,491,159
Career earnings: $4,983,840
Agent: Aaron Mintz
47
Jabari Parker / PF / Sacramento
A once-promising career that was seemingly derailed by multiple major knee injuries. It’ll be key for him to prove he can still be an efficient double-digit scorer this season if he wants to land a respectable contract next offseason.
2019/20 stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 58.3 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $6,500,000
Career earnings: $48,739,712
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
48
Kelly Olynyk / C / Miami
Elite outside shooter and passer for a big man, but struggles to protect the rim and rebound. Overall, a positive presence when he’s in the game.
2019/20 stats: 8.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 46.2 FG%, 40.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,598,243
Career earnings: $47,533,874
Agent: Greg Lawrence
49
Bobby Portis / PF / Milwaukee (Player Option)
Solid scorer and three-point shooter for a frontcourt player, but he’ll have to improve his defense this season to prove he’s not a one-dimensional player.
2019/20 stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,623,000
Career earnings: $21,759,386
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
50
Avery Bradley / SG / Miami (Team Option)
Average outside shooter but a high-level defender, especially against opposing lead guards.
2019/20 stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.4 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,635,000
Career earnings: $55,851,872
Agent: Bill Duffy
51
Nerlens Noel / PF / New York
High-energy big man who likes to attack the offensive glass and defends the paint well. He’s effective in a small role, but if he’s to land a big contract next offseason, he’ll have to show he can do it 30 minutes per night.
2019/20 stats: 7.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.9 apg, 68.4 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $5,000,000
Career earnings: $22,157,625
52
JaVale McGee / C / Cleveland
Energetic big man with a lot of playoff experience who finishes at an elite level around the rim and can really protect the paint defensively.
2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 63.7 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $4,200,000
Career earnings: $62,137,737
Agent: BJ Armstrong
53
Rodney Hood / SF / Portland (Team Option)
Smooth scoring wing with great size and shiftiness. Can get buckets from all three levels. Whether Portland picks up his option will depend on how he looks in his first year back from a major Achilles injury.
2019/20 stats: 11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 50.6 FG%, 49.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,047,450
Career earnings: $15,623,071
Agent: Austin Brown
54
Dwight Howard / C / Philadelphia
Proved last season that he’s willing and able to play a reserve role at an extremely high level. Posting huge numbers per-36 minutes. Does the dirty work defensively and on the glass.
2019/20 stats: 7.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 72.9 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $240,631,905
Agent: Charles Briscoe
55
Carmelo Anthony / SF / Portland
A future Hall-of-Famer, his acceptance to take more of a backseat this past season helped extend his career and turn him into of the most productive role players in the league. Still a guy you want taking big shots late in games.
2019/20 stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 43.0 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $235,637,258
56
Patrick Mills / PG / San Antonio
Veteran 2-guard with championship experience. Still knocks down the three-ball at a solid level. Doesn’t provide much on the floor besides scoring.
2019/20 stats: 11.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 43.1 FG%, 38.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,535,714
Career earnings: $48,478,139
Agent: Steve Heumann
57
Elfrid Payton / PG / New York
One of the better young passers in the NBA who uses athleticism and length well defensively. Poor outside shooter.
2019/20 stats: 10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.2 apg, 43.9 FG%, 20.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $21,849,500
Agent: Ty Sullivan
58
Trevor Ariza / SF / Houston
Veteran wing who fits the 3-and-D archetype to a T. Still a solid defender and three-point shooter in his mid-30s.
2019/20 stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 43.8 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $12,800,000
Career earnings: $103,520,528
Agent: Steve Heumann
59
Kent Bazemore / SG / Golden State
Bouncy swingman with a streaky three-point stroke. Capable multi-positional defender.
2019/20 stats: 8.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 37.5 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,320,044
Career earnings: $75,235,799
Agent: Austin Walton
60
Malik Monk / SG / Charlotte (Restricted)
Has not lived up to his pre-draft billing whatsoever. Poor outside shooter, bad shot selection, little defensive impact.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.4 FG%, 28.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,345,687
Career earnings: $10,380,360
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
61
Doug McDermott / SF / Indiana
Elite outside shooter with his feet set.
2019/20 stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.1 apg, 48.8 FG%, 43.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,333,333
Career earnings: $17,769,768
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
62
Otto Porter / SF / Chicago
Needs to bounce back after a rough 2019-20 season, but has proven to be an elite outside shooter in his career. He can also do some scoring off the dribble, too.
2019/20 stats: 11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.3 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $28,489,239
Career earnings: $97,341,160
Agent: David Falk
63
Ishmael Smith / PG / Washington
Experienced floor general who possesses elite quickness and has improved his three-point shooting greatly. Great in a reserve role.
2019/20 stats: 10.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 44.7 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $6,000,000
Career earnings: $30,022,075
Agent: Andrew Morrison
64
Nemanja Bjelica / PF / Sacramento
Prototypical modern big man in that he spaces the floor from three at a high level. Has a decent post-up game too when attacking mismatches.
2019/20 stats: 11.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 48.1 FG%, 41.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,150,000
Career earnings: $25,025,000
Agent: Jason Ranne
65
Boban Marjanovic / C / Dallas
One of the most likable players in the league due to his gargantuan size and friendly demeanor. A tough big man who sets bruising screens and can finish well around the paint. Mostly a 15-minute-per-game piece.
2019/20 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 57.3 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $3,500,000
Career earnings: $25,700,000
Agent: Mike Lindeman
66
Zach Collins / C / Portland (Restricted)
Up-and-down career thus far due to consistent injury troubles, but has shown he can shoot the ball a bit and play with high intensity when does see the floor.
2019/20 stats: 7.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.1 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,406,255
Career earnings: $10,926,360
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
67
Kevon Looney / F / Golden State (Player option)
A Steve Kerr favorite, he has solid hands and can finish tidily around the rim. Does his job and stays within his role.
2019/20 stats: 3.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 36.7 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $4,821,429
Career earnings: $9,817,475
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
68
Ben McLemore / SG / Houston
After a slow start to his career, he has really come along lately, turning into a solid defensive player and a very solid three-point shooter.
2019/20 stats: 10.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.4 FG%, 40.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,283,034
Career earnings: $25,776,316
Agent: Andrew Morrison
Basketball, Free Agency, NBA, Ranking, Evergreen, Featured, Top