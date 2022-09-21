Nets season preview: From turmoil to contention?

* The availability of Irving and Simmons remains in question… Irving shouldn’t have an issue playing in all 82 games next season now that the vaccine mandate in Brooklyn has been adjusted. But this is Irving we’re talking about, so to expect him not to miss action for some sort of non-injury-related reason is bold and probably foolhardy at this point. Until proven otherwise, Irving’s availability will remain in question. The same goes for Simmons, who is reportedly healthy now and expected to be ready to go from the jump in 2022-23. Hopefully, for his sake, the mental health issues that he dealt with are in the past, too, and the talented Australian player won’t miss any more long stretches of time. But, again, this is something we’ll have to see to believe.

* Who is going to play backup center? … The Nets’ starter at center can probably be written down in pen at this point, as young big man Nic Claxton, an athletic, energetic almost-7-footer who can block shots, finish around the cup and defend on switches, looks ready to take on that role full time. Who can Brooklyn count on to take the backup role behind him, however? That remains to be seen, as the only true backup center on the roster is Day’Ron Sharpe, a big man with upside but who remains just 20 years old and only played in 32 games his rookie season last year. Maybe Simmons, as has been reported by beat writers this summer, can play some center in closing lineups. For now, though, this spot will be one to keep an eye on for the Nets, especially with LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin seemingly out of the picture.

* Who’s going to play defense on this team? … As the saying goes, defense wins championships – and that is even true in the offense-heavy modern NBA. Just look at the two teams that made it to the Finals last year as an example: Golden State and Boston. Both teams were stifling on the defensive end in the playoffs, with various high-level defenders on both sides, able to switch, trap, protect the rim, jump passing lanes, etc. Can the Nets come close to that level on the less glamorous end of the floor in 2022-23? The pickups of Simmons and Royce O’Neale will help in that regard, massively in the former’s case, as will the fact that Claxton is projected to have a bigger role from the jump next year with DeAndre Jordan long gone. For a team that finished 20th league-wide in defensive rating last year and had the third-worst defense in the postseason, it’s not clear if Simmons, O’Neale and Claxton will be enough to remedy matters and batten down the hatches defensively.