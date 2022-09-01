2022 Eurobasket preview: Top 15 players in the tournament

The 2022 Eurobasket tournament is going to be the most exciting non-NBA basketball event in quite some time, with arguably the three favorites for 2022-23 NBA MVP honors participating, along with a slew of other high-level players in the event.

Some of the other players taking part in the tournament, by the way, may not be NBA stars, but they elevate their play to a great extent in FIBA competition.

To help preview the exciting showcase, we decided to rank the Top 15 players in the tournament, arguably the 15 likeliest men to win best-of-the-tournament honors when all is said and done.

This was voted upon by a panel of our writers and editors so without further ado, let’s get right into the action.