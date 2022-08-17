2022 NBA free agent rankings: The best players left

Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers

Free Agency

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /
SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

1
Miles Bridges / PF / Charlotte (Restricted)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic freak with great size and length at the wing who has improved his skill over recent years. Can defend multiple positions thanks to quick feet and long arms.

2021/22 stats: 20.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 49.1 FG%, 33.1 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $5,421,493
Career earnings: $16,317,853
Agent: Rich Paul

2
Collin Sexton / SG / Cleveland (Restricted)

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off of a major injury, which could hurt his free-agent value. When healthy, a confident bucket getter with outstanding numbers from beyond the arc.

2021/22 stats: 16.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 bpg, 45.0 FG%, 24.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $6,349,671
Career earnings: $20,180,271
Agent: Rich Paul

3
Montrezl Harrell / C / Charlotte

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

High-energy player whose defensive deficiencies force him off the floor at times. Even so, a good scorer down low and a solid rebounder, especially on the offensive end.

2021/22 stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.6 bpg, 64.5 FG%, 23.5 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $9,720,900
Career earnings: $34,495,282
Agent: Derrick Powell

4
Dennis Schroeder / PG / Houston

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Will he buy into a smaller role on a contender or will he favor being the main guy on teams with lower expectations? He can score and assist decently well and can really defend when focused.

2021/22 stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 0.1 bpg, 43.1 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $5,890,000
Career earnings: $75,670,502
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

5
LaMarcus Aldridge / C / Brooklyn

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

He may not move like he once did, but he can still be trusted to catch the ball and knock down mid-range jumpers for days.

2021/22 stats: 12.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.0 bpg, 55.0 FG%, 30.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $215,090,968
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

6
Eric Bledsoe / PG / Portland

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran point guard with some athleticism, defensive aptitude and scoring ability left, though coming off a tough Achilles injury.

2021/22 stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 42.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $18,125,000
Career earnings: $126,752,507
Agent: Rich Paul

7
Carmelo Anthony / PF / LA Lakers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No longer the superstar of his prime, but shooting the ball from beyond the arc almost better than ever. Has extended his career by being willing to accept a more secondary role off the bench.

2021/22 stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.8 bpg, 44.1 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $240,843,702
Agent: Aaron Mintz

8
Hassan Whiteside / C / Utah

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Frustrating at times but when he’s engaged, he remains a top-level rebounder and shot-blocker, if nothing else.

2021/22 stats: 8.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 1.6 bpg, 65.2 FG%
2021/22 earnings: $2,401,537
Career earnings: $105,390,288
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

9
Jordan Nwora / SF / Milwaukee (Restricted)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Smooth outside jump shooter with solid size for a modern wing.

2021/22 stats: 7.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 40.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,517,981
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

10
DJ Augustin / PG / LA Lakers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran point guard who still possesses solid quickness and playmaking chops.

2021/22 stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.3 FG%, 41.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $7,622,467
Career earnings: $64,098,272
Agent: Raymond Brothers

11
Markieff Morris / PF / Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Missed a lot of the season due to a neck injury, but when healthy, a solid scoring big man with face-up ability and defensive switchability.

2021/22 stats: 7.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $50,169,716
Agent: Chafie Fields

12
DeMarcus Cousins / C / Denver

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Proved yet again he’s got plenty left in the tank. Big man with great scoring touch.

2021/22 stats: 9.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,038,942
Career earnings: $94,281,285
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

13
Isaiah Thomas / PG / Charlotte

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Had solid moments with Charlotte as a shooter. Can still score the basketball some.

2021/22 stats: 8.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $607,284
Career earnings: $35,512,375
Agent: Bernie Lee

14
Frank Jackson / PG / Detroit

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Solid at driving to the basket and making the intelligent play, though his streakiness as a shooter affects his impact.

2021/22 stats: 10.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 40.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,000,000
Career earnings: $6,961,220
Agent: Kevin Bradbury

15
Rajon Rondo / PG / Cleveland

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his age, can still take care of some playmaking and shooting during his time on the floor.

2021/22 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 38.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $115,777,250
Agent: Bill Duffy

16
Wayne Ellington / SG / LA Lakers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Elite three-point shooter when he gets his chances.

2021/22 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 41.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $47,587,347
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

17
Jeremy Lamb / SG / Sacramento

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries have hampered him, but he can still get some buckets off the bench when called upon.

2021/22 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 38.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $10,500,000
Career earnings: $54,392,500
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

18
Blake Griffin / PF / Brooklyn

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Not the athlete of his prime, but he can still a bit of scoring and playmaking in a secondary role.

2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $255,764,829
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

19
Andre Iguodala / SF / Golden State

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Still an impactful defender thanks to instincts and long arms, though he’s often plagued with injuries these days.

2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 38.0 FG%, 23.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $182,314,035
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

20
Kent Bazemore / SF / LA Lakers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With his athleticism dwindling, the one attribute that set him apart, he’s a borderline rotational wing now. Still gets minutes thanks to defensive effort.

2021/22 stats: 3.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 32.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,401,537
Career earnings: $78,779,703
Agent: Austin Walton

21
Ben McLemore / SG / Portland

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2-guard with hops who can get hot from three from time to time.

2021/22 stats: 10.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,389,641
Career earnings: $30,891,878
Agent: Rich Paul

22
Tristan Thompson / C / Chicago

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Can rebound some off the bench and finish plays around the basket.

2021/22 stats: 6.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,000,000
Career earnings: $116,140,044
Agent: Rich Paul

23
Lou Williams / SG / Atlanta

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

A bucket-getting guard on his last legs in the NBA, there’s a chance he opts for retirement this summer.

2021/22 stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 39.1 FG%, 36.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $5,000,000
Career earnings: $85,698,368
Agent: Wallace Prather

24
Ed Davis / C / Cleveland

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran leader well-liked in the locker room who plays with good scrappiness.

2021/22 stats: 0.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.3 bpg, 68.8 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $46,486,744
Agent: Aaron Mintz

25
Avery Bradley / SG / LA Lakers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive backcourt specialist who can knock down open jumpers, usually from the corners or wings.

2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 spg, 42.3 FG%, 39.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $69,122,584
Agent: Charles Briscoe

26
Brandon Goodwin / PG / Cleveland

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic point guard with some playmaking ability as a drive-and-disher.

2021/22 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 41.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $343,988
Career earnings: $2,323,711
Agent: Aaron Turner

27
Jarrett Culver / SG / Memphis

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic and has defensive potential but his offensive game is still extremely raw.

2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.8 FG%, 25.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $6,395,160
Career earnings: $18,313,080
Agent: Chris Emens

28
Jake Layman / SF / Minnesota

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic swingman who can finish above the rim but struggles to shoot the ball.

2021/22 stats: 2.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.3 apg, 41.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,940,184
Career earnings: $14,516,943
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

29
Kris Dunn / PG / Portland

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At his best on the defensive end, inconsistent offensive player.

2021/22 stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.6 apg, 43.1 FG%, 9.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $312,080
Career earnings: $27,238,466
Agent: Aaron Mintz

30
Dwight Howard / C / LA Lakers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

NBA career in its final stanza, but can still finish around the rim, defend and rebound some.

2021/22 stats: 6.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 61.2 FG%, 53.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $245,142,483
Agent: Qais Haider

31
Lance Stephenson / SG / Indiana

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A somewhat effective scorer, playmaker and rebounder for his position, though he can’t be fully trusted not to do something wild from time to time.

2021/22 stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,476,806
Career earnings: $36,884,399
Agent: Reggie Brown

32
Luka Garza / C / Detroit

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Good nose for scoring in the paint but could stand to work on his three-point shot and rebounding defensively.

2021/22 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 44.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $925,258
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Mike Kneisley

33
Paul Millsap / PF / Philadelphia

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After failing to earn a role with two contenders this season, could retirement be next for this second-round-draftee legend?

2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 39.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $192,540,558
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons

34
Matt Thomas / SG / Chicago

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Near-elite outside shooter who can occasionally be trusted to play spot minutes and be a threat from the outside.

2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 41.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,669,178
Career earnings: $4,029,325
Agent: Alex Saratsis

35
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot / SG / Atlanta

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Solid defender thanks to long arms and can knock down open threes.

2021/22 stats: 4.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 39.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,939,350
Career earnings: $8,866,032
Agent: Pedja Materic

36
Josh Jackson / SF / Sacramento

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Struggles mightily as a shooter as his overall offensive game remains very unpolished. Almost out of time to prove his top-four pick status.

2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 40.0 FG%, 25.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $5,005,350
Career earnings: $27,522,173
Agent: BJ Armstrong

37
Udonis Haslem / C / Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The oldest player in the league, will this finally be the summer he calls it quits on an astounding career for an undrafted player? A valued locker-room presence.

2021/22 stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $68,099,795
Agent: Mitch Nathan

38
Greg Monroe / C / Minnesota

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran, reliable big man who can be trusted to do some scoring in spot minutes off the bench.

2021/22 stats: 5.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 56.1 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $198,748
Career earnings: $77,421,378
Agent: Joel Bell

39
Facundo Campazzo / PG / Denver (Restricted)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Undersized point guard who plays with quickness and toughness. Flashy passer but unreliable outside shooter.

2021/22 stats: 5.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 36.1 FG%, 30.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,200,000
Career earnings: $6,400,000
Agent: David Carro

40
Yuta Watanabe / SF / Toronto (Restricted)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mobile swingman who can knock down open threes and do some damage in transition.

2021/22 stats: 4.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,762,796
Career earnings: $2,084,689
Agent: Joe Smith

41
David Duke / PG / Brooklyn (Restricted)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic guard who likes to get to the basket but struggles as a shooter.

2021/22 stats: 4.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.1 FG%, 24.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar

42
Justin Champagnie / SF / Toronto (Restricted)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive-minded wing who can hit shots from the outside.

2021/22 stats: 2.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.3 apg, 46.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar

43
Lindell Wigginton / PG / Milwaukee

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic point guard who can run an offense and hit shots off the dribble.

2021/22 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $233,973
Career earnings: $233,973
Agent: Mike George

44
Chris Chiozza / PG / Golden State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Quick point guard with good vision with the ball in his hands.

2021/22 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 29.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $600,005
Agent: Robert Fayne

45
Tony Snell / SG / New Orleans

Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

Has one job when he’s on the court, which he does relatively well: to shoot the basketball.

2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.4 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,389,641
Career earnings: $52,663,234
Agent: Austin Brown

46
Rodney Hood / SG / LA Clippers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Lefty guard with a solid off-the-dribble midrange jumper who clearly has lost a step following major injury troubles.

2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,239,544
Career earnings: $27,552,690
Agent: Austin Brown

47
Joe Wieskamp / SG / San Antonio (Restricted)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Backup guard with some playmaking and shooting ability.

2021/22 stats: 2.1 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 35.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $563,663
Career earnings: $563,663
Agent: Kyle McAlarney

48
Zavier Simpson / PG / Oklahoma City

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Slashing point guard with drive-and-kick chops and defensive intensity.

2021/22 stats: 11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.5 apg, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $37,223
Career earnings: $37,223
Agent: Brian Jungreis

49
Gary Clark / PF / New Orleans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rugged forward with some pick-and-pop juice to his game.

2021/22 stats: 2.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $811,213
Career earnings: $4,401,708
Agent: Adam Pensack

50
Elfrid Payton / PG / Phoenix

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Experienced point guard who can’t really shoot but can get to the rim and run a second-unit offense.

2021/22 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 38.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,239,544
Career earnings: $29,356,044
Agent: Chafie Fields

51
Malcolm Hill / SF / Chicago (Restricted)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Swingman with outside shooting potential.

2021/22 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 46.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $271,197
Career earnings: $271,197
Agent: Ben Pensack

52
Ryan Arcidiacono / PG / New York

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Scrappy point guard who is a pest on defense and can hit open shots.

2021/22 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $774,727
Career earnings: $8,028,681
Agent: Joel Bell

53
Jared Harper / PG / New Orleans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Smooth point guard with quick feet and plus-instincts defensively.

2021/22 stats: 7.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 53.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $85,081
Career earnings: $194,950
Agent: Aaron Turner

54
Keljin Blevins / SF / Portland (Restricted)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Swingman with ball-handling ability who struggles as a shooter.

2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 30.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Aaron Goodwin

55
Cassius Winston / PG / Washington (Restricted)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Lack of size and athletic ability have hurt him in trying to replicate his college production in the NBA. High IQ point guard.

2021/22 stats: 2.0 ppg, 0.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

56
Melvin Frazier / SG / Oklahoma City (Restricted)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Score-minded guard who is at his best slashing to the basket.

2021/22 stats: 10.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 27.1 FG%, 0.48 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $13,294
Career earnings: $2,378,299
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

57
Neemias Queta / C / Sacramento (Restricted)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic big man who can finish around the rim.

2021/22 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 44.7 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $300,443
Agent: Bill Duffy

58
Scottie Lewis / SG / Charlotte (Restricted)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Crafty guard with a good nose for scoring.

2021/22 stats: 0.5 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Rich Paul

59
Skylar Mays / SG / Atlanta

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Quick guard who can get hot from time to time.

2021/22 stats: 2.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 50.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $510,907
Career earnings: $510,907
Agent: Kieran Piller

60
Isaac Bonga / SF / Toronto

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Has potential but hasn’t put it together. Great size with good skill level.

2021/22 stats: 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 23.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,729,217
Career earnings: $5,721,377
Agent: Jason Ranne

61
Devontae Cacok / PF / San Antonio (Restricted)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Energy big man who protects the rim and gets after it on the glass.

2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 67.7 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $726,128
Career earnings: $726,128
Agent: Daniel Curtin

62
Mason Jones / SG / LA Lakers (Restricted)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Good nose for scoring the ball with a decent jumper.

2021/22 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 46.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $295,125
Career earnings: $295,125
Agent: Daniel Curtin

63
Vlatko Cancar / PF / Denver (Restricted)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Smooth big man who lacks strength down low.

2021/22 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 56.1 FG%, 58.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,142,768
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

64
Tyler Cook / PF / Chicago (Restricted)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Big man who can finish down low.

2021/22 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 60.5 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $844,645
Agent: Chris Emens

65
Xavier Moon / SG / LA Clippers (Restricted)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Can do some scoring against third units.

2021/22 stats: 5.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 49.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $202,069
Career earnings: $202,069
Agent:

66
Reggie Perry / PF / Indiana

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Big man with a solid midrange jumper and some skill.

2021/22 stats: 9.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $102,694
Career earnings: $273,850
Agent: Michael Tellem

67
Anthony Lamb / SF / San Antonio

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Good instincts for scoring the ball but lacking athleticism and size.

2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $85,578
Career earnings: $85,578
Agent: Daniel Curtin

68
Robert Woodard / SF / San Antonio (Restricted)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic and long but lacking in the skill department.

2021/22 stats: 0.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 12.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $101,034
Career earnings: $3,017,981
Agent: Kieran Piller

69
Elijah Hughes / SG / Portland (Restricted)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Good defensive guard with athleticism.

2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 32.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,517,981
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent:

70
Gabe York / PG / Indiana

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Flashy guard who likes to create for others.

2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 28.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $10,635
Career earnings: $10,635
Agent: Sam Goldfeder

71
Matt Ryan / SF / Boston (Restricted)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Swingman with some shooting and slashing ability.

2021/22 stats: 3.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 20.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $111,669
Career earnings: $111,669
Agent: Eric Fleisher

72
Jamorko Pickett / PF / Detroit (Restricted)

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Energetic frontcourt player with good rebounding instincts.

2021/22 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Derek Jackson

73
Brodric Thomas / SG / Boston (Restricted)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Slashing 2-guard with good ball-handling.

2021/22 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Duncan Lloyd

74
Nate Hinton / SG / Indiana (Restricted)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Shooting guard with good instincts for scoring.

2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $96,213
Career earnings: $96,213
Agent: Tallen Todorovich

75
DJ Stewart / SG / San Antonio

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive-minded swingman who plays with great effort on that end.

2021/22 stats:
2021/22 earnings:
Career earnings:
Agent: David Bauman

76
David Johnson / PG / Toronto (Restricted)

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Great size at point guard with defensive potential.

2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

77
Arnoldas Kulboka / SF / Charlotte (Restricted)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Excellent size on the wing with slashing potential.

2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Jason Ranne

