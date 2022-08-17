2022 NBA free agent rankings: The best players left

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /
1
Miles Bridges / PF / Charlotte (Restricted)
Athletic freak with great size and length at the wing who has improved his skill over recent years. Can defend multiple positions thanks to quick feet and long arms.
2021/22 stats: 20.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 49.1 FG%, 33.1 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $5,421,493
Career earnings: $16,317,853
Agent: Rich Paul
2
Collin Sexton / SG / Cleveland (Restricted)
Coming off of a major injury, which could hurt his free-agent value. When healthy, a confident bucket getter with outstanding numbers from beyond the arc.
2021/22 stats: 16.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 bpg, 45.0 FG%, 24.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $6,349,671
Career earnings: $20,180,271
Agent: Rich Paul
3
Montrezl Harrell / C / Charlotte
High-energy player whose defensive deficiencies force him off the floor at times. Even so, a good scorer down low and a solid rebounder, especially on the offensive end.
2021/22 stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.6 bpg, 64.5 FG%, 23.5 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $9,720,900
Career earnings: $34,495,282
Agent: Derrick Powell
4
Dennis Schroeder / PG / Houston
Will he buy into a smaller role on a contender or will he favor being the main guy on teams with lower expectations? He can score and assist decently well and can really defend when focused.
2021/22 stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 0.1 bpg, 43.1 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $5,890,000
Career earnings: $75,670,502
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
5
LaMarcus Aldridge / C / Brooklyn
He may not move like he once did, but he can still be trusted to catch the ball and knock down mid-range jumpers for days.
2021/22 stats: 12.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.0 bpg, 55.0 FG%, 30.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $215,090,968
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
6
Eric Bledsoe / PG / Portland
Veteran point guard with some athleticism, defensive aptitude and scoring ability left, though coming off a tough Achilles injury.
2021/22 stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 42.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $18,125,000
Career earnings: $126,752,507
Agent: Rich Paul
7
Carmelo Anthony / PF / LA Lakers
No longer the superstar of his prime, but shooting the ball from beyond the arc almost better than ever. Has extended his career by being willing to accept a more secondary role off the bench.
2021/22 stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.8 bpg, 44.1 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $240,843,702
Agent: Aaron Mintz
8
Hassan Whiteside / C / Utah
Frustrating at times but when he’s engaged, he remains a top-level rebounder and shot-blocker, if nothing else.
2021/22 stats: 8.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 1.6 bpg, 65.2 FG%
2021/22 earnings: $2,401,537
Career earnings: $105,390,288
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
9
Jordan Nwora / SF / Milwaukee (Restricted)
Smooth outside jump shooter with solid size for a modern wing.
2021/22 stats: 7.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 40.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,517,981
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
10
DJ Augustin / PG / LA Lakers
Veteran point guard who still possesses solid quickness and playmaking chops.
2021/22 stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.3 FG%, 41.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $7,622,467
Career earnings: $64,098,272
Agent: Raymond Brothers
11
Markieff Morris / PF / Miami
Missed a lot of the season due to a neck injury, but when healthy, a solid scoring big man with face-up ability and defensive switchability.
2021/22 stats: 7.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $50,169,716
Agent: Chafie Fields
12
DeMarcus Cousins / C / Denver
Proved yet again he’s got plenty left in the tank. Big man with great scoring touch.
2021/22 stats: 9.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,038,942
Career earnings: $94,281,285
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
13
Isaiah Thomas / PG / Charlotte
Had solid moments with Charlotte as a shooter. Can still score the basketball some.
2021/22 stats: 8.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $607,284
Career earnings: $35,512,375
Agent: Bernie Lee
14
Frank Jackson / PG / Detroit
Solid at driving to the basket and making the intelligent play, though his streakiness as a shooter affects his impact.
2021/22 stats: 10.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 40.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,000,000
Career earnings: $6,961,220
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
15
Rajon Rondo / PG / Cleveland
Despite his age, can still take care of some playmaking and shooting during his time on the floor.
2021/22 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 38.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $115,777,250
Agent: Bill Duffy
16
Wayne Ellington / SG / LA Lakers
Elite three-point shooter when he gets his chances.
2021/22 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 41.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $47,587,347
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
17
Jeremy Lamb / SG / Sacramento
Injuries have hampered him, but he can still get some buckets off the bench when called upon.
2021/22 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 38.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $10,500,000
Career earnings: $54,392,500
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
18
Blake Griffin / PF / Brooklyn
Not the athlete of his prime, but he can still a bit of scoring and playmaking in a secondary role.
2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $255,764,829
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
19
Andre Iguodala / SF / Golden State
Still an impactful defender thanks to instincts and long arms, though he’s often plagued with injuries these days.
2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 38.0 FG%, 23.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $182,314,035
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
20
Kent Bazemore / SF / LA Lakers
With his athleticism dwindling, the one attribute that set him apart, he’s a borderline rotational wing now. Still gets minutes thanks to defensive effort.
2021/22 stats: 3.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 32.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,401,537
Career earnings: $78,779,703
Agent: Austin Walton
21
Ben McLemore / SG / Portland
2-guard with hops who can get hot from three from time to time.
2021/22 stats: 10.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,389,641
Career earnings: $30,891,878
Agent: Rich Paul
22
Tristan Thompson / C / Chicago
Can rebound some off the bench and finish plays around the basket.
2021/22 stats: 6.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,000,000
Career earnings: $116,140,044
Agent: Rich Paul
23
Lou Williams / SG / Atlanta
A bucket-getting guard on his last legs in the NBA, there’s a chance he opts for retirement this summer.
2021/22 stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 39.1 FG%, 36.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $5,000,000
Career earnings: $85,698,368
Agent: Wallace Prather
24
Ed Davis / C / Cleveland
Veteran leader well-liked in the locker room who plays with good scrappiness.
2021/22 stats: 0.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.3 bpg, 68.8 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $46,486,744
Agent: Aaron Mintz
25
Avery Bradley / SG / LA Lakers
Defensive backcourt specialist who can knock down open jumpers, usually from the corners or wings.
2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 spg, 42.3 FG%, 39.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $69,122,584
Agent: Charles Briscoe
26
Brandon Goodwin / PG / Cleveland
Athletic point guard with some playmaking ability as a drive-and-disher.
2021/22 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 41.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $343,988
Career earnings: $2,323,711
Agent: Aaron Turner
27
Jarrett Culver / SG / Memphis
Athletic and has defensive potential but his offensive game is still extremely raw.
2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.8 FG%, 25.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $6,395,160
Career earnings: $18,313,080
Agent: Chris Emens
28
Jake Layman / SF / Minnesota
Athletic swingman who can finish above the rim but struggles to shoot the ball.
2021/22 stats: 2.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.3 apg, 41.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,940,184
Career earnings: $14,516,943
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
29
Kris Dunn / PG / Portland
At his best on the defensive end, inconsistent offensive player.
2021/22 stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.6 apg, 43.1 FG%, 9.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $312,080
Career earnings: $27,238,466
Agent: Aaron Mintz
30
Dwight Howard / C / LA Lakers
NBA career in its final stanza, but can still finish around the rim, defend and rebound some.
2021/22 stats: 6.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 61.2 FG%, 53.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $245,142,483
Agent: Qais Haider
31
Lance Stephenson / SG / Indiana
A somewhat effective scorer, playmaker and rebounder for his position, though he can’t be fully trusted not to do something wild from time to time.
2021/22 stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,476,806
Career earnings: $36,884,399
Agent: Reggie Brown
32
Luka Garza / C / Detroit
Good nose for scoring in the paint but could stand to work on his three-point shot and rebounding defensively.
2021/22 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 44.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $925,258
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Mike Kneisley
33
Paul Millsap / PF / Philadelphia
After failing to earn a role with two contenders this season, could retirement be next for this second-round-draftee legend?
2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 39.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $192,540,558
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
34
Matt Thomas / SG / Chicago
Near-elite outside shooter who can occasionally be trusted to play spot minutes and be a threat from the outside.
2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 41.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,669,178
Career earnings: $4,029,325
Agent: Alex Saratsis
35
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot / SG / Atlanta
Solid defender thanks to long arms and can knock down open threes.
2021/22 stats: 4.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 39.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,939,350
Career earnings: $8,866,032
Agent: Pedja Materic
36
Josh Jackson / SF / Sacramento
Struggles mightily as a shooter as his overall offensive game remains very unpolished. Almost out of time to prove his top-four pick status.
2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 40.0 FG%, 25.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $5,005,350
Career earnings: $27,522,173
Agent: BJ Armstrong
37
Udonis Haslem / C / Miami
The oldest player in the league, will this finally be the summer he calls it quits on an astounding career for an undrafted player? A valued locker-room presence.
2021/22 stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $68,099,795
Agent: Mitch Nathan
38
Greg Monroe / C / Minnesota
Veteran, reliable big man who can be trusted to do some scoring in spot minutes off the bench.
2021/22 stats: 5.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 56.1 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $198,748
Career earnings: $77,421,378
Agent: Joel Bell
39
Facundo Campazzo / PG / Denver (Restricted)
Undersized point guard who plays with quickness and toughness. Flashy passer but unreliable outside shooter.
2021/22 stats: 5.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 36.1 FG%, 30.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,200,000
Career earnings: $6,400,000
Agent: David Carro
40
Yuta Watanabe / SF / Toronto (Restricted)
Mobile swingman who can knock down open threes and do some damage in transition.
2021/22 stats: 4.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,762,796
Career earnings: $2,084,689
Agent: Joe Smith
41
David Duke / PG / Brooklyn (Restricted)
Athletic guard who likes to get to the basket but struggles as a shooter.
2021/22 stats: 4.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.1 FG%, 24.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar
42
Justin Champagnie / SF / Toronto (Restricted)
Defensive-minded wing who can hit shots from the outside.
2021/22 stats: 2.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.3 apg, 46.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar
43
Lindell Wigginton / PG / Milwaukee
Athletic point guard who can run an offense and hit shots off the dribble.
2021/22 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $233,973
Career earnings: $233,973
Agent: Mike George
44
Chris Chiozza / PG / Golden State
Quick point guard with good vision with the ball in his hands.
2021/22 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 29.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $600,005
Agent: Robert Fayne
45
Tony Snell / SG / New Orleans
Has one job when he’s on the court, which he does relatively well: to shoot the basketball.
2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.4 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,389,641
Career earnings: $52,663,234
Agent: Austin Brown
46
Rodney Hood / SG / LA Clippers
Lefty guard with a solid off-the-dribble midrange jumper who clearly has lost a step following major injury troubles.
2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,239,544
Career earnings: $27,552,690
Agent: Austin Brown
47
Joe Wieskamp / SG / San Antonio (Restricted)
Backup guard with some playmaking and shooting ability.
2021/22 stats: 2.1 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 35.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $563,663
Career earnings: $563,663
Agent: Kyle McAlarney
48
Zavier Simpson / PG / Oklahoma City
Slashing point guard with drive-and-kick chops and defensive intensity.
2021/22 stats: 11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.5 apg, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $37,223
Career earnings: $37,223
Agent: Brian Jungreis
49
Gary Clark / PF / New Orleans
Rugged forward with some pick-and-pop juice to his game.
2021/22 stats: 2.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $811,213
Career earnings: $4,401,708
Agent: Adam Pensack
50
Elfrid Payton / PG / Phoenix
Experienced point guard who can’t really shoot but can get to the rim and run a second-unit offense.
2021/22 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 38.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,239,544
Career earnings: $29,356,044
Agent: Chafie Fields
51
Malcolm Hill / SF / Chicago (Restricted)
Swingman with outside shooting potential.
2021/22 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 46.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $271,197
Career earnings: $271,197
Agent: Ben Pensack
52
Ryan Arcidiacono / PG / New York
Scrappy point guard who is a pest on defense and can hit open shots.
2021/22 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $774,727
Career earnings: $8,028,681
Agent: Joel Bell
53
Jared Harper / PG / New Orleans
Smooth point guard with quick feet and plus-instincts defensively.
2021/22 stats: 7.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 53.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $85,081
Career earnings: $194,950
Agent: Aaron Turner
54
Keljin Blevins / SF / Portland (Restricted)
Swingman with ball-handling ability who struggles as a shooter.
2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 30.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
55
Cassius Winston / PG / Washington (Restricted)
Lack of size and athletic ability have hurt him in trying to replicate his college production in the NBA. High IQ point guard.
2021/22 stats: 2.0 ppg, 0.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
56
Melvin Frazier / SG / Oklahoma City (Restricted)
Score-minded guard who is at his best slashing to the basket.
2021/22 stats: 10.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 27.1 FG%, 0.48 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $13,294
Career earnings: $2,378,299
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
57
Neemias Queta / C / Sacramento (Restricted)
Athletic big man who can finish around the rim.
2021/22 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 44.7 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $300,443
Agent: Bill Duffy
58
Scottie Lewis / SG / Charlotte (Restricted)
Crafty guard with a good nose for scoring.
2021/22 stats: 0.5 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Rich Paul
59
Skylar Mays / SG / Atlanta
Quick guard who can get hot from time to time.
2021/22 stats: 2.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 50.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $510,907
Career earnings: $510,907
Agent: Kieran Piller
60
Isaac Bonga / SF / Toronto
Has potential but hasn’t put it together. Great size with good skill level.
2021/22 stats: 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 23.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,729,217
Career earnings: $5,721,377
Agent: Jason Ranne
61
Devontae Cacok / PF / San Antonio (Restricted)
Energy big man who protects the rim and gets after it on the glass.
2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 67.7 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $726,128
Career earnings: $726,128
Agent: Daniel Curtin
62
Mason Jones / SG / LA Lakers (Restricted)
Good nose for scoring the ball with a decent jumper.
2021/22 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 46.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $295,125
Career earnings: $295,125
Agent: Daniel Curtin
63
Vlatko Cancar / PF / Denver (Restricted)
Smooth big man who lacks strength down low.
2021/22 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 56.1 FG%, 58.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,142,768
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
64
Tyler Cook / PF / Chicago (Restricted)
Big man who can finish down low.
2021/22 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 60.5 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $844,645
Agent: Chris Emens
65
Xavier Moon / SG / LA Clippers (Restricted)
Can do some scoring against third units.
2021/22 stats: 5.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 49.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $202,069
Career earnings: $202,069
Agent:
66
Reggie Perry / PF / Indiana
Big man with a solid midrange jumper and some skill.
2021/22 stats: 9.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $102,694
Career earnings: $273,850
Agent: Michael Tellem
67
Anthony Lamb / SF / San Antonio
Good instincts for scoring the ball but lacking athleticism and size.
2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $85,578
Career earnings: $85,578
Agent: Daniel Curtin
68
Robert Woodard / SF / San Antonio (Restricted)
Athletic and long but lacking in the skill department.
2021/22 stats: 0.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 12.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $101,034
Career earnings: $3,017,981
Agent: Kieran Piller
69
Elijah Hughes / SG / Portland (Restricted)
Good defensive guard with athleticism.
2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 32.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,517,981
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent:
70
Gabe York / PG / Indiana
Flashy guard who likes to create for others.
2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 28.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $10,635
Career earnings: $10,635
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
71
Matt Ryan / SF / Boston (Restricted)
Swingman with some shooting and slashing ability.
2021/22 stats: 3.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 20.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $111,669
Career earnings: $111,669
Agent: Eric Fleisher
72
Jamorko Pickett / PF / Detroit (Restricted)
Energetic frontcourt player with good rebounding instincts.
2021/22 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Derek Jackson
73
Brodric Thomas / SG / Boston (Restricted)
Slashing 2-guard with good ball-handling.
2021/22 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Duncan Lloyd
74
Nate Hinton / SG / Indiana (Restricted)
Shooting guard with good instincts for scoring.
2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $96,213
Career earnings: $96,213
Agent: Tallen Todorovich
75
DJ Stewart / SG / San Antonio
Defensive-minded swingman who plays with great effort on that end.
2021/22 stats:
2021/22 earnings:
Career earnings:
Agent: David Bauman
76
David Johnson / PG / Toronto (Restricted)
Great size at point guard with defensive potential.
2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
77
Arnoldas Kulboka / SF / Charlotte (Restricted)
Excellent size on the wing with slashing potential.
2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Jason Ranne
