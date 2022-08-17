2022 NBA free agent rankings: The best players left

No longer the superstar of his prime, but shooting the ball from beyond the arc almost better than ever. Has extended his career by being willing to accept a more secondary role off the bench.

2021/22 stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.8 bpg, 44.1 FG%, 37.5 3P%

2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691

Career earnings: $240,843,702

Agent: Aaron Mintz