2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top centers this offseason

He may not move like he once did, but he can still be trusted to catch the ball and knock down mid-range jumpers for days.

2021/22 stats: 12.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.0 bpg, 55.0 FG%, 30.4 3P%

2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691

Career earnings: $215,090,968

Agent: Jeff Schwartz