2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top centers this offseason

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /
SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS
1
Montrezl Harrell / Charlotte
High-energy player whose defensive deficiencies force him off the floor at times. Even so, a good scorer down low and a solid rebounder, especially on the offensive end.
2021/22 stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.6 bpg, 64.5 FG%, 23.5 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $9,720,900
Career earnings: $34,495,282
Agent: Derrick Powell
2
LaMarcus Aldridge / Brooklyn
He may not move like he once did, but he can still be trusted to catch the ball and knock down mid-range jumpers for days.
2021/22 stats: 12.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.0 bpg, 55.0 FG%, 30.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $215,090,968
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
3
Hassan Whiteside / Utah
Frustrating at times but when he’s engaged, he remains a top-level rebounder and shot-blocker, if nothing else.
2021/22 stats: 8.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 1.6 bpg, 65.2 FG%
2021/22 earnings: $2,401,537
Career earnings: $105,390,288
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
4
DeMarcus Cousins / Denver
Proved yet again he’s got plenty left in the tank. Big man with great scoring touch.
2021/22 stats: 9.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,038,942
Career earnings: $94,281,285
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
5
Tristan Thompson / Chicago
Can rebound some off the bench and finish plays around the basket.
2021/22 stats: 6.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,000,000
Career earnings: $116,140,044
Agent: Rich Paul
6
Ed Davis / Cleveland
Veteran leader well-liked in the locker room who plays with good scrappiness.
2021/22 stats: 0.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.3 bpg, 68.8 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $46,486,744
Agent: Aaron Mintz
7
Dwight Howard / LA Lakers
NBA career in its final stanza, but can still finish around the rim, defend and rebound some.
2021/22 stats: 6.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 61.2 FG%, 53.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $245,142,483
Agent: Qais Haider
8
Luka Garza / Detroit
Good nose for scoring in the paint but could stand to work on his three-point shot and rebounding defensively.
2021/22 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 44.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $925,258
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Mike Kneisley
9
Udonis Haslem / Miami
The oldest player in the league, will this finally be the summer he calls it quits on an astounding career for an undrafted player? A valued locker-room presence.
2021/22 stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $68,099,795
Agent: Mitch Nathan
10
Greg Monroe / Minnesota
Veteran, reliable big man who can be trusted to do some scoring in spot minutes off the bench.
2021/22 stats: 5.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 56.1 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $198,748
Career earnings: $77,421,378
Agent: Joel Bell
11
Neemias Queta / Sacramento (Restricted)
Athletic big man who can finish around the rim.
2021/22 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 44.7 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $300,443
Agent: Bill Duffy
Basketball, Free Agency, NBA, Free Agency