2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards this offseason

2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards this offseason

Free Agency

2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards this offseason

August 17, 2022- by

By |

SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS /
POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

1
Dennis Schroeder / Houston

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Will he buy into a smaller role on a contender or will he favor being the main guy on teams with lower expectations? He can score and assist decently well and can really defend when focused.

2021/22 stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 0.1 bpg, 43.1 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $5,890,000
Career earnings: $75,670,502
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

2
Eric Bledsoe / PG / Portland

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran point guard with some athleticism, defensive aptitude and scoring ability left, though coming off a tough Achilles injury.

2021/22 stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 42.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $18,125,000
Career earnings: $126,752,507
Agent: Rich Paul

3
DJ Augustin / LA Lakers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran point guard who still possesses solid quickness and playmaking chops.

2021/22 stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.3 FG%, 41.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $7,622,467
Career earnings: $64,098,272
Agent: Raymond Brothers

4
Isaiah Thomas / Charlotte

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Had solid moments with Charlotte as a shooter. Can still score the basketball some.

2021/22 stats: 8.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $607,284
Career earnings: $35,512,375
Agent: Bernie Lee

5
Frank Jackson / Detroit

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Solid at driving to the basket and making the intelligent play, though his streakiness as a shooter affects his impact.

2021/22 stats: 10.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 40.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,000,000
Career earnings: $6,961,220
Agent: Kevin Bradbury

6
Rajon Rondo / Cleveland

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his age, can still take care of some playmaking and shooting during his time on the floor.

2021/22 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 38.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $115,777,250
Agent: Bill Duffy

7
Brandon Goodwin / Cleveland

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic point guard with some playmaking ability as a drive-and-disher.

2021/22 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 41.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $343,988
Career earnings: $2,323,711
Agent: Aaron Turner

8
Kris Dunn / Portland

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At his best on the defensive end, inconsistent offensive player.

2021/22 stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.6 apg, 43.1 FG%, 9.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $312,080
Career earnings: $27,238,466
Agent: Aaron Mintz

9
Facundo Campazzo / Denver (Restricted)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Undersized point guard who plays with quickness and toughness. Flashy passer but unreliable outside shooter.

2021/22 stats: 5.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 36.1 FG%, 30.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,200,000
Career earnings: $6,400,000
Agent: David Carro

10
David Duke / Brooklyn (Restricted)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic guard who likes to get to the basket but struggles as a shooter.

2021/22 stats: 4.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.1 FG%, 24.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar

11
Lindell Wigginton / Milwaukee

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic point guard who can run an offense and hit shots off the dribble.

2021/22 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $233,973
Career earnings: $233,973
Agent: Mike George

12
Chris Chiozza / Golden State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Quick point guard with good vision with the ball in his hands.

2021/22 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 29.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $600,005
Agent: Robert Fayne

13
Zavier Simpson / Oklahoma City

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Slashing point guard with drive-and-kick chops and defensive intensity.

2021/22 stats: 11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.5 apg, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $37,223
Career earnings: $37,223
Agent: Brian Jungreis

14
Elfrid Payton / Phoenix

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Experienced point guard who can’t really shoot but can get to the rim and run a second-unit offense.

2021/22 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 38.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,239,544
Career earnings: $29,356,044
Agent: Chafie Fields

15
Ryan Arcidiacono / New York

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Scrappy point guard who is a pest on defense and can hit open shots.

2021/22 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $774,727
Career earnings: $8,028,681
Agent: Joel Bell

16
Jared Harper / New Orleans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Smooth point guard with quick feet and plus-instincts defensively.

2021/22 stats: 7.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 53.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $85,081
Career earnings: $194,950
Agent: Aaron Turner

17
Cassius Winston / Washington (Restricted)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Lack of size and athletic ability have hurt him in trying to replicate his college production in the NBA. High IQ point guard.

2021/22 stats: 2.0 ppg, 0.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

18
Gabe York / Indiana

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Flashy guard who likes to create for others.

2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 28.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $10,635
Career earnings: $10,635
Agent: Sam Goldfeder

19
David Johnson / Toronto (Restricted)

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Great size at point guard with defensive potential.

2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

, Basketball, Free Agency, NBA

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home