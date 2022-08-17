2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards this offseason

SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS /
1
Dennis Schroeder / Houston
Will he buy into a smaller role on a contender or will he favor being the main guy on teams with lower expectations? He can score and assist decently well and can really defend when focused.
2021/22 stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 0.1 bpg, 43.1 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $5,890,000
Career earnings: $75,670,502
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2
Eric Bledsoe / PG / Portland
Veteran point guard with some athleticism, defensive aptitude and scoring ability left, though coming off a tough Achilles injury.
2021/22 stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 42.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $18,125,000
Career earnings: $126,752,507
Agent: Rich Paul
3
DJ Augustin / LA Lakers
Veteran point guard who still possesses solid quickness and playmaking chops.
2021/22 stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.3 FG%, 41.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $7,622,467
Career earnings: $64,098,272
Agent: Raymond Brothers
4
Isaiah Thomas / Charlotte
Had solid moments with Charlotte as a shooter. Can still score the basketball some.
2021/22 stats: 8.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $607,284
Career earnings: $35,512,375
Agent: Bernie Lee
5
Frank Jackson / Detroit
Solid at driving to the basket and making the intelligent play, though his streakiness as a shooter affects his impact.
2021/22 stats: 10.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 40.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,000,000
Career earnings: $6,961,220
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
6
Rajon Rondo / Cleveland
Despite his age, can still take care of some playmaking and shooting during his time on the floor.
2021/22 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 38.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $115,777,250
Agent: Bill Duffy
7
Brandon Goodwin / Cleveland
Athletic point guard with some playmaking ability as a drive-and-disher.
2021/22 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 41.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $343,988
Career earnings: $2,323,711
Agent: Aaron Turner
8
Kris Dunn / Portland
At his best on the defensive end, inconsistent offensive player.
2021/22 stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.6 apg, 43.1 FG%, 9.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $312,080
Career earnings: $27,238,466
Agent: Aaron Mintz
9
Facundo Campazzo / Denver (Restricted)
Undersized point guard who plays with quickness and toughness. Flashy passer but unreliable outside shooter.
2021/22 stats: 5.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 36.1 FG%, 30.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $3,200,000
Career earnings: $6,400,000
Agent: David Carro
10
David Duke / Brooklyn (Restricted)
Athletic guard who likes to get to the basket but struggles as a shooter.
2021/22 stats: 4.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 36.1 FG%, 24.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar
11
Lindell Wigginton / Milwaukee
Athletic point guard who can run an offense and hit shots off the dribble.
2021/22 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $233,973
Career earnings: $233,973
Agent: Mike George
12
Chris Chiozza / Golden State
Quick point guard with good vision with the ball in his hands.
2021/22 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 29.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $600,005
Agent: Robert Fayne
13
Zavier Simpson / Oklahoma City
Slashing point guard with drive-and-kick chops and defensive intensity.
2021/22 stats: 11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.5 apg, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $37,223
Career earnings: $37,223
Agent: Brian Jungreis
14
Elfrid Payton / Phoenix
Experienced point guard who can’t really shoot but can get to the rim and run a second-unit offense.
2021/22 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 38.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,239,544
Career earnings: $29,356,044
Agent: Chafie Fields
15
Ryan Arcidiacono / New York
Scrappy point guard who is a pest on defense and can hit open shots.
2021/22 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $774,727
Career earnings: $8,028,681
Agent: Joel Bell
16
Jared Harper / New Orleans
Smooth point guard with quick feet and plus-instincts defensively.
2021/22 stats: 7.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 53.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $85,081
Career earnings: $194,950
Agent: Aaron Turner
17
Cassius Winston / Washington (Restricted)
Lack of size and athletic ability have hurt him in trying to replicate his college production in the NBA. High IQ point guard.
2021/22 stats: 2.0 ppg, 0.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
18
Gabe York / Indiana
Flashy guard who likes to create for others.
2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 28.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $10,635
Career earnings: $10,635
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
19
David Johnson / Toronto (Restricted)
Great size at point guard with defensive potential.
2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
