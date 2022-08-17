2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards this offseason

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /
SMALL FORWARDS / CENTERS
1
Miles Bridges / Charlotte (Restricted)
Athletic freak with great size and length at the wing who has improved his skill over recent years. Can defend multiple positions thanks to quick feet and long arms.
2021/22 stats: 20.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 49.1 FG%, 33.1 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $5,421,493
Career earnings: $16,317,853
Agent: Rich Paul
2
Carmelo Anthony / LA Lakers
No longer the superstar of his prime, but shooting the ball from beyond the arc almost better than ever. Has extended his career by being willing to accept a more secondary role off the bench.
2021/22 stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.8 bpg, 44.1 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $240,843,702
Agent: Aaron Mintz
3
Markieff Morris / Miami
Missed a lot of the season due to a neck injury, but when healthy, a solid scoring big man with face-up ability and defensive switchability.
2021/22 stats: 7.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $50,169,716
Agent: Chafie Fields
4
Blake Griffin / Brooklyn
Not the athlete of his prime, but he can still a bit of scoring and playmaking in a secondary role.
2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $255,764,829
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
5
Paul Millsap / Philadelphia
After failing to earn a role with two contenders this season, could retirement be next for this second-round-draftee legend?
2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 39.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $192,540,558
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
6
Gary Clark / New Orleans
Rugged forward with some pick-and-pop juice to his game.
2021/22 stats: 2.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $811,213
Career earnings: $4,401,708
Agent: Adam Pensack
7
Devontae Cacok / San Antonio (Restricted)
Energy big man who protects the rim and gets after it on the glass.
2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 67.7 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $726,128
Career earnings: $726,128
Agent: Daniel Curtin
8
Vlatko Cancar / Denver (Restricted)
Smooth big man who lacks strength down low.
2021/22 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 56.1 FG%, 58.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,142,768
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
9
Tyler Cook / Chicago (Restricted)
Big man who can finish down low.
2021/22 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 60.5 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $844,645
Agent: Chris Emens
10
Reggie Perry / Indiana
Big man with a solid mid-range jumper and some skill.
2021/22 stats: 9.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $102,694
Career earnings: $273,850
Agent: Michael Tellem
11
Jamorko Pickett / Detroit (Restricted)
Energetic frontcourt player with good rebounding instincts.
2021/22 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Derek Jackson
