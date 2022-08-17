2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards this offseason

2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards this offseason

Free Agency

2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards this offseason

August 17, 2022- by

By |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /
SMALL FORWARDSCENTERS

1
Miles Bridges / Charlotte (Restricted)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic freak with great size and length at the wing who has improved his skill over recent years. Can defend multiple positions thanks to quick feet and long arms.

2021/22 stats: 20.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 49.1 FG%, 33.1 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $5,421,493
Career earnings: $16,317,853
Agent: Rich Paul

2
Carmelo Anthony / LA Lakers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No longer the superstar of his prime, but shooting the ball from beyond the arc almost better than ever. Has extended his career by being willing to accept a more secondary role off the bench.

2021/22 stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.8 bpg, 44.1 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $240,843,702
Agent: Aaron Mintz

3
Markieff Morris / Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Missed a lot of the season due to a neck injury, but when healthy, a solid scoring big man with face-up ability and defensive switchability.

2021/22 stats: 7.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $50,169,716
Agent: Chafie Fields

4
Blake Griffin / Brooklyn

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Not the athlete of his prime, but he can still a bit of scoring and playmaking in a secondary role.

2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $255,764,829
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

5
Paul Millsap / Philadelphia

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After failing to earn a role with two contenders this season, could retirement be next for this second-round-draftee legend?

2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 39.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $192,540,558
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons

6
Gary Clark / New Orleans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rugged forward with some pick-and-pop juice to his game.

2021/22 stats: 2.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $811,213
Career earnings: $4,401,708
Agent: Adam Pensack

7
Devontae Cacok / San Antonio (Restricted)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Energy big man who protects the rim and gets after it on the glass.

2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 67.7 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $726,128
Career earnings: $726,128
Agent: Daniel Curtin

8
Vlatko Cancar / Denver (Restricted)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Smooth big man who lacks strength down low.

2021/22 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 56.1 FG%, 58.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,142,768
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

9
Tyler Cook / Chicago (Restricted)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Big man who can finish down low.

2021/22 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.2 apg, 60.5 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $844,645
Agent: Chris Emens

10
Reggie Perry / Indiana

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Big man with a solid mid-range jumper and some skill.

2021/22 stats: 9.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $102,694
Career earnings: $273,850
Agent: Michael Tellem

11
Jamorko Pickett / Detroit (Restricted)

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Energetic frontcourt player with good rebounding instincts.

2021/22 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Derek Jackson

, Basketball, Free Agency, NBA

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home