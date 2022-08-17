2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards this offseason

2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards this offseason

1
Collin Sexton / Cleveland (Restricted)

Coming off of a major injury, which could hurt his free-agent value. When healthy, a confident bucket getter with outstanding numbers from beyond the arc.

2021/22 stats: 16.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 bpg, 45.0 FG%, 24.4 3P%
2021/22 earnings: $6,349,671
Career earnings: $20,180,271
Agent: Rich Paul

2
Wayne Ellington / LA Lakers

Elite three-point shooter when he gets his chances.

2021/22 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 41.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $47,587,347
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

3
Jeremy Lamb / Sacramento

Injuries have hampered him, but he can still get some buckets off the bench when called upon.

2021/22 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 38.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $10,500,000
Career earnings: $54,392,500
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

4
Ben McLemore / Portland

2-guard with hops who can get hot from three from time to time.

2021/22 stats: 10.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,389,641
Career earnings: $30,891,878
Agent: Rich Paul

5
Lou Williams / Atlanta

A bucket-getting guard on his last legs in the NBA, there’s a chance he opts for retirement this summer.

2021/22 stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 39.1 FG%, 36.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $5,000,000
Career earnings: $85,698,368
Agent: Wallace Prather

6
Avery Bradley / LA Lakers

Defensive backcourt specialist who can knock down open jumpers, usually from the corners or wings.

2021/22 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 spg, 42.3 FG%, 39.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,641,691
Career earnings: $69,122,584
Agent: Charles Briscoe

7
Jarrett Culver / Memphis

Athletic and has defensive potential but his offensive game is still extremely raw.

2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.8 FG%, 25.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $6,395,160
Career earnings: $18,313,080
Agent: Chris Emens

8
Lance Stephenson / Indiana

A somewhat effective scorer, playmaker and rebounder for his position, though he can’t be fully trusted not to do something wild from time to time.

2021/22 stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,476,806
Career earnings: $36,884,399
Agent: Reggie Brown

9
Matt Thomas / Chicago

Near-elite outside shooter who can occasionally be trusted to play spot minutes and be a threat from the outside.

2021/22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 41.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,669,178
Career earnings: $4,029,325
Agent: Alex Saratsis

10
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot / Atlanta

Solid defender thanks to long arms and can knock down open threes.

2021/22 stats: 4.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 39.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,939,350
Career earnings: $8,866,032
Agent: Pedja Materic

11
Tony Snell / New Orleans

Has one job when he’s on the court, which he does relatively well: to shoot the basketball.

2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.4 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,389,641
Career earnings: $52,663,234
Agent: Austin Brown

12
Rodney Hood / LA Clippers

Lefty guard with a solid off-the-dribble mid-range jumper who clearly has lost a step following major injury troubles.

2021/22 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $2,239,544
Career earnings: $27,552,690
Agent: Austin Brown

13
Joe Wieskamp / San Antonio (Restricted)

Backup guard with some playmaking and shooting ability.

2021/22 stats: 2.1 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 35.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $563,663
Career earnings: $563,663
Agent: Kyle McAlarney

14
Melvin Frazier / Oklahoma City (Restricted)

Score-minded guard who is at his best slashing to the basket.

2021/22 stats: 10.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 27.1 FG%, 0.48 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $13,294
Career earnings: $2,378,299
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

15
Scottie Lewis / Charlotte (Restricted)

Crafty guard with a good nose for scoring.

2021/22 stats: 0.5 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Rich Paul

16
Skylar Mays / Atlanta

Quick guard who can get hot from time to time.

2021/22 stats: 2.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 50.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $510,907
Career earnings: $510,907
Agent: Kieran Piller

17
Mason Jones / LA Lakers (Restricted)

Good nose for scoring the ball with a decent jumper.

2021/22 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 46.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $295,125
Career earnings: $295,125
Agent: Daniel Curtin

18
Xavier Moon / LA Clippers (Restricted)

Can do some scoring against third units.

2021/22 stats: 5.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 49.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $202,069
Career earnings: $202,069
Agent: –

19
Elijah Hughes / Portland (Restricted)

Good defensive guard with athleticism.

2021/22 stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 32.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $1,517,981
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent:

20
Brodric Thomas / Boston (Restricted)

Slashing 2-guard with good ball-handling.

2021/22 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $462,629
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Duncan Lloyd

21
Nate Hinton / Indiana (Restricted)

Shooting guard with good instincts for scoring.

2021/22 stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0 FG%, 0.0 3PT%
2021/22 earnings: $96,213
Career earnings: $96,213
Agent: Tallen Todorovich

22
DJ Stewart / San Antonio

Defensive-minded swingman who plays with great effort on that end.

2021/22 stats:
2021/22 earnings:
Career earnings:
Agent: David Bauman

