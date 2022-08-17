2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards this offseason

A somewhat effective scorer, playmaker and rebounder for his position, though he can’t be fully trusted not to do something wild from time to time.

2021/22 stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT%

2021/22 earnings: $1,476,806

Career earnings: $36,884,399

Agent: Reggie Brown