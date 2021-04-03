2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available next year

After the disappointment of the 2021 NBA free agency class, with the way it fell apart due to certain players somewhat surprisingly signing extensions, the focus will now shift to the 2022 class, which has some elite names headlining it.
Of course, the problem is, a few of those names – like Luka Doncic and Trae Young – will almost certainly re-sign max extensions as restricted free agents. Others will opt out in 2021 and hit the market early. But there are other elite talents set to come available, like Kevin Durant, James Harden and Bradley Beal.
As you can see, however, the 2022 NBA free-agent class should be loaded and, barring a 2021-esque, extension-filled snoozefest, the drama should be high when some of those top-tier names start taking meetings with teams.
Below, check out how we rank the 2022 NBA free-agent class.
1
Luka Doncic / PG / Dallas (Restricted)
A dominant scorer and playmaker, and a great rebounder for his position, he also manages to come up clutch time and time again when needed. A player who can do it all thanks to craftiness and elite instincts with the ball in his hands.
2020/21 stats: 28.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 8.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 48.7 FG%, 37.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $8,049,360
Career earnings: $22,301,760
Agent: Bill Duffy
2
Kawhi Leonard / SF / LA Clippers
If not for load management, he’d be a perennial MVP candidate. Even so, he’s so smooth on offense that he has even made pull-up midrange jumpers cool again, and his defense remains among the stingiest in the NBA.
2020/21 stats: 25.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.9 apg, 0.5 bpg, 51.3 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $34,379,100
Career earnings: $151,788,362
3
James Harden / PG / Brooklyn (Player Option)
Top-tier scorer and passer in the NBA, with a driving ability that’s extremely difficult to stop thanks to his strong right shoulder and propensity to draw fouls.
2020/21 stats: 25.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 11.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 46.3 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $41,254,920
Career earnings: $227,728,993
Agent: Jason Ranne
4
Kevin Durant / SF / Brooklyn (Player Option)
One of the purest scorers the league has ever seen, able to drop in buckets from all three levels extremely efficiently, and he does it as a 7-footer. Still the same player he was pre-Achilles injury.
2020/21 stats: 29.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.4 bpg, 52.4 FG%, 43.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $39,058,950
Career earnings: $271,101,842
Agent: Rich Kleiman
5
Trae Young / PG / Atlanta (Restricted)
One of the best shooters in the league, capable of knocking down shots with his feet set or off the dribble, and from seriously deep ranges, as well. Also very underrated as a playmaker, though his defense needs work still.
2020/21 stats: 25.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 9.6 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.3 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $6,571,800
Career earnings: $18,208,080
Agent: Omar Wilkes
6
Bradley Beal / PG / Washington (Player Option)
Has turned into one of the best 2-guards in the league over recent years. An explosive scorer who can throw down dunks in the halfcourt and hit jumpers from all over the place, even those with a high degree of difficulty.
2020/21 stats: 31.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 48.5 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $28,751,774
Career earnings: $145,823,823
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
7
Kyrie Irving / PG / Brooklyn (Player Option)
An extremely crafty ball-handler who has a deep bag of tricks with the ball in his hands. Able to hit jumpers of all kinds, including quick pull-ups and difficult-to-contest fadeaways.
2020/21 stats: 27.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.3 spg, 51.6 FG%, 39.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $33,460,350
Career earnings: $162,265,892
Agent: Sam Permut
8
Stephen Curry / PG / Golden State
The greatest shooter in league history. His range is unparalleled and his quick release and tricky ball-handling make him nearly impossible to defend adequately. Very underrated passer, too.
2020/21 stats: 29.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 47.5 FG%, 41.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $45,780,966
Career earnings: $212,078,086
Agent: Jeff Austin
9
Jaren Jackson / C / Memphis (Restricted)
Poor rebounder for his position but a prototypical modern big man thanks to his unique ability to stretch the floor on offense and protect the paint on defense. Can do plenty of scoring off the bounce.
2020/21 stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.6 bpg, 48.5 FG%, 38.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,257,360
Career earnings: $20,107,560
Agent: Austin Brown
10
Zach LaVine / SG / Chicago
One of the most freakish athletes in the league who has developed the rest of his game to match his unreal leaping prowess over recent years. Excellent bucket-getter from three, the midrange and the basket area.
2020/21 stats: 27.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 51.1 FG%, 42.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $19,500,000
Career earnings: $68,147,297
Agent: Bill Duffy
11
Michael Porter / SF / Denver (Restricted)
Sky-high potential thanks to his blend of physical attributes and skill level. He’s learned how to use those tools to become an all-around basketball player, too, with a focus on scoring.
2020/21 stats: 16.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.9 bpg, 53.6 FG%, 45.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,550,800
Career earnings: $9,834,360
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
12
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander / SG / Oklahoma City (Restricted)
One of the craftiest players in the league, who uses a tight ball-handle and unique body movements to keep defenders guessing, usually making them look foolish. Great shooter as well, despite quirky jumper.
2020/21 stats: 23.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 50.8 FG%, 41.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,141,320
Career earnings: $11,469,600
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
13
Collin Sexton / SG / Cleveland (Restricted)
Feisty, explosive point guard who gets into you defensively and has the quickness to get to the basket with ease on offense, as well as the shooting ability to knock down shots from the outside or pull-up to hit them from midrange.
2020/21 stats: 23.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 47.6 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,991,880
Career earnings: $13,830,600
Agent: Austin Brown
14
Deandre Ayton / C / Phoenix (Restricted)
Athletic center with elite rebounding marks but who still has to figure out how to be more consistent on a nightly basis. Fantastic finisher near the basket with a solid face-up game from the midrange.
2020/21 stats: 14.5 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.1 bpg, 60.8 FG%, 23.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,018,200
Career earnings: $27,756,960
Agent: Bill Duffy
15
Jimmy Butler / SF / Miami (Player Option)
One of the best two-way players in the league, who is an extremely efficient scorer despite lacking an accurate three-pointer. Uses the foul line to make up for lack of outside shooting. Elite defender both one-on-one and as a helper.
2020/21 stats: 21.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 7.2 apg, 48.5 FG%, 20.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $34,379,100
Career earnings: $145,031,128
Agent: Bernie Lee
16
Kemba Walker / PG / Boston (Player Option)
Possesses one of the cleanest and quickest crossovers in the league, and his stepback and sidestep jumpers are extremely difficult to defend. Score-first point guard.
2020/21 stats: 18.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 39.7 FG%, 35.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $34,379,100
Career earnings: $126,172,283
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
17
Julius Randle / PF / New York
Has become one of the most versatile big men in basketball with a super diverse game. Able to hit threes, drive it on slow-footed opponents and set up teammates for easy looks.
2020/21 stats: 22.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 5.9 apg, 46.5 FG%, 41.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $19,845,000
Career earnings: $60,031,962
Agent: George Bass
18
John Wall / PG / Houston (Player Option)
May not be the athlete he was before all the major injuries, but still one of the faster point guards in the NBA. Streaky outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 20.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 6.8 apg, 40.0 FG%, 31.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $44,310,840
Career earnings: $184,924,266
Agent: Rich Paul
19
Jrue Holiday / PG / Milwaukee
Arguably the best defender the point guard position has to offer. Despite not being a top athlete, still able to get to the basket and finish thanks to high basketball IQ and size for the position.
2020/21 stats: 16.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.3 apg, 50.4 FG%, 38.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $25,876,111
Career earnings: $155,893,491
Agent: Jason Glushon
20
Chris Paul / PG / Phoenix
Getting up there in age, but still one of the top point guards in the league, with an unstoppable midrange game and excellent floor vision.
2020/21 stats: 16.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 8.7 apg, 49.0 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $41,358,814
Career earnings: $300,177,385
Agent: Steve Heumann
21
Mikal Bridges / SF / Phoenix (Restricted)
Excellent 3-and-D role player who can do some scoring off the dribble. Able to defend multiple positions at a high level and jump passing lanes.
2020/21 stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 52.9 FG%, 40.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,359,000
Career earnings: $12,077,400
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
22
Jusuf Nurkic / C / Portland
Big, bruising center who is a fantastic screen-setter and slept-on passer from the midrange. Can hit shots from that area, too, though he does the most of his damage near the basket.
2020/21 stats: 9.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 48.0 FG%, 35.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $12,888,889
Career earnings: $44,473,304
Agent: Rich Paul
23
Russell Westbrook / PG / Washington (Player Option)
A walking 20-point triple-double on a nightly basis but without any sort of efficiency to it. Still, overall a positive impact player who plays with all-out effort.
2020/21 stats: 21.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 10.7 apg, 43.3 FG%, 32.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $41,358,814
Career earnings: $247,545,187
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
24
Terry Rozier / SG / Charlotte
Explosive point guard who can get hot quickly and knock down shots from all over the place. Looks to score first usually, though a decent set-up man.
2020/21 stats: 20.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 46.8 FG%, 41.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $18,900,000
Career earnings: $47,564,446
Agent: Aaron Turner
25
Spencer Dinwiddie / SG / Brooklyn
Another major injury makes his future slightly cloudier, though he should bounce back well again. Great size for a guard and a nasty pull-up midrange game.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $11,454,048
Career earnings: $27,511,776
Agent: Jason Glushon
26
Marcus Smart / PG / Boston
One of the few point guards who can legitimately defend positions 1-4 at an elite level. Streaky scorer but always willing to put his body on the line to make winning plays.
2020/21 stats: 12.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 40.1 FG%, 32.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $12,946,428
Career earnings: $51,491,974
Agent: Happy Walters
27
Chris Boucher / C / Toronto
Makes an insane impact during his time on the court. Outstanding shot-blocker and outside shooter with his feet set. Must work on not trying to block everything, though.
2020/21 stats: 13.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 52.7 FG%, 40.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $6,500,000
Career earnings: $8,622,899
Agent: Sam Permut
28
Montrezl Harrell / C / LA Lakers
High-energy big man who uses fantastic athleticism and second-jumping ability to finish everything near the basket, though a poor rim-protector and overall defender on the other end.
2020/21 stats: 15.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 63.0 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $24,774,382
Agent: Rich Paul
29
TJ Warren / SF / Indiana
Crafty, confident bucket-getter who loves to score off the dribble. Used to mostly attack from the midrange, but has become a much-improved three-point shooter.
2020/21 stats: 15.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 52.9 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $12,000,000
Career earnings: $44,086,050
Agent: Ty Sullivan
30
Aaron Gordon / PF / Denver
Highly athletic 3/4 who is inconsistent with his outside shot but can defend positions 2-4 well. Good ball-handler and playmaker for his position.
2020/21 stats: 14.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 44.8 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $18,136,364
Career earnings: $77,610,368
Agent: Calvin Andrews
31
Norman Powell / SG / Portland
Has gone from merely a 3-and-D role player to a great scorer with elite outside shooting prowess. Excellent shooter from two, three and the foul line. Plus-defender on the wing, as well.
2020/21 stats: 19.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 49.5 FG%, 44.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,865,952
Career earnings: $33,345,746
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
32
Mitchell Robinson / C / New York (Team Option)
Athletic, freakishly long center who is one of the best rim-protectors and shot-changers the league has to offer. Limited range offensively but a great finisher near the basket.
2020/21 stats: 8.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 0.5 apg, 65.3 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $4,709,013
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
33
Eric Paschall / PF / Golden State (Restricted)
Versatile big man with quick feet who lacks in height but makes up for it with solid athleticism and a wide frame. Can do some face-up scoring, though his three-point shooting is a work in progress.
2020/21 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 49.1 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,517,981
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Ty Sullivan
34
Serge Ibaka / C / LA Clippers
Veteran big man with two primary roles: shooting and shot-blocking. As he’s aged, his outside game has improved a lot.
2020/21 stats: 10.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 50.7 FG%, 35.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,720,900
Career earnings: $129,123,661
Agent: Jim Tanner
35
Jonas Valanciunas / C / Memphis
An absolute pest down low due to his nonstop energy attacking the glass. Solid post-up game with a reliable hook shot he likes to go to.
2020/21 stats: 16.2 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 55.2 FG%, 31.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $15,000,000
Career earnings: $92,621,946
Agent: Mitch Nathan
36
JaMychal Green / PF / Denver
Average size and athleticism but makes up for it by being a great shooter for a frontcourt player, as well as a solid rebounder.
2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.8 FG%, 40.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $7,199,760
Career earnings: $30,636,962
Agent: Mike Hodges
37
Kevin Huerter / SG / Atlanta (Restricted)
Quick release with great elevation on his jumper, though his shooting numbers don’t quite reflect his great shooting form yet. Regardless, more than just a shooting specialist. Solid scoring game.
2020/21 stats: 11.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.9 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,761,920
Career earnings: $7,649,160
Agent: Andy Shiffman
38
Robert Covington / PF / Portland
Versatile defender who does the majority of his work off the ball, picking up steals and blocking shots. Good rebounder on the wing but just an average outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $12,138,345
Career earnings: $54,107,635
Agent: Andrew Morrison
39
Jeremy Lamb / SG / Indiana
Midrange specialist who does the bulk of his damage as a scorer from the elbows. Still, he’s also a capable outside shooter. Excellent free-throw shooter.
2020/21 stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.4 FG%, 41.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,500,000
Career earnings: $51,367,716
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
40
Wendell Carter Jr / C / Orlando (Restricted)
Versatile but inconsistent big man with a modern game thanks to shooting ability from the midrange. Decent rim-protector.
2020/21 stats: 11.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 52.6 FG%, 36.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,448,840
Career earnings: $15,097,080
Agent: Michael Siegel
41
Will Barton / SF / Denver
Has one role when he’s on the court, and that’s to get buckets. Has the confidence to do that at a solid level, too, though his efficiency is not great.
2020/21 stats: 12.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 42.9 FG%, 37.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,723,214
Career earnings: $51,184,472
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
42
Donte DiVincenzo / SG / Milwaukee (Restricted)
High-energy shooting guard who is willing to dive for loose balls and do the dirty work defensively. Improving three-point shooter and a very solid athlete.
2020/21 stats: 10.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 41.8 FG%, 38.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,044,160
Career earnings: $8,434,320
Agent: Chris Emens
43
Lonnie Walker IV / SG / San Antonio (Restricted)
Doesn’t have elite size for his position but he is an elite athlete among 2-guards with flashy finishing skills around the basket. Solid outside shooter and puts a lot of energy into his defensive duties.
2020/21 stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.5 FG%, 35.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,895,720
Career earnings: $8,020,080
Agent: Rich Paul
44
Marvin Bagley III / PF / Sacramento (Restricted)
Lefty big man with a good amount of skill, but lacking in strength and toughness down low. If he can improve that, he’ll be a more well-rounded power forward.
2020/21 stats: 13.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 50.2 FG%, 35.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $8,963,640
Career earnings: $24,834,720
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
45
Miles Bridges / PF / Charlotte (Restricted)
Southpaw swingman with freakish finishing ability above the basket. Excellent lob target for alley-oops. Can finish over anyone. Solid defender and plays with energy, but offensive game outside of dunking is limited.
2020/21 stats: 10.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 49.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,934,320
Career earnings: $10,896,360
Agent: Rich Paul
46
Blake Griffin / PF / Brooklyn
Ball-handling, playmaking big man who can still finish around the paint at a high level. Problem is, his athleticism is nowhere near what it once was and his three-point shot remains poor.
2020/21 stats: 11.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 39.2 FG%, 33.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $33,900,241
Career earnings: $226,026,896
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
47
Bobby Portis / C / Milwaukee
Floor-spacing big man who likes to shoot threes from the corners. An enforcer for his team, but not much of a rebounder.
2020/21 stats: 10.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 53.3 FG%, 47.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $3,623,000
Career earnings: $25,382,386
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
48
Josh Richardson / SG / Dallas
Very streaky outside shooter but has a decent pull-up midrange game he can fall back on. Much better defensively, where he can defend multiple positions and use length to pick up steals and athleticism for blocks.
2020/21 stats: 12.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 43.4 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,865,952
Career earnings: $33,220,839
Agent: Bill Duffy
49
Gary Harris / SG / Orlando
Has struggled through injuries in his career but when he’s healthy, he’s an efficient 2-guard who specializes playing off the ball. Good spot-up shooter and cutter, and a stout defender against backcourt players.
2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $19,610,714
Career earnings: $61,630,472
Agent: Aaron Mintz
50
Ivica Zubac / C / LA Clippers (Team option)
Throwback center in that he likes to operate down low. Solid post-up game, with a hook shot he can use over either shoulder. Likes to overpower smaller foes down low. Slow-footed so not great on switches, but can protect the paint.
2020/21 stats: 8.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 63.9 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $7,000,000
Career earnings: $17,373,909
Agent: Mike Lindeman
51
Thomas Bryant / C / Washington
Concerning injury history aside, he’s got a very modernized game for a center thanks to ability to shoot threes and block shots. A bundle of energy when he’s on the floor.
2020/21 stats: 14.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 64.8 FG%, 42.9 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $8,333,333
Career earnings: $18,527,190
Agent: Todd Ramasar
52
Rodney Hood / SF / Toronto
A torn Achilles during his best season really hurt his career trajectory, but he can still provide some perimeter scoring from three and the midrange.
2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 36.9 FG%, 29.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,047,450
Career earnings: $25,670,521
Agent: Austin Brown
53
Shake Milton / SG / Philadelphia (Team Option)
Confident scorer who thrives from the midrange thanks to a tidy pull-up jumper. Inconsistent as an outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 14.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 45.7 FG%, 32.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,701,593
Career earnings: $3,224,540
Agent: Andrew Morrison
54
Derrick Favors / C / Utah (Player Option)
Experienced big man. Lacks in the quickness department but uses size and length well to protect the paint and rebound. Solid finisher down low.
2020/21 stats: 5.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 62.6 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $111,146,066
Agent: Wallace Prather
55
Kris Dunn / PG / Atlanta
Offensively limited game due to poor outside shooting and scoring instincts in general, but one of the best defenders against fellow guards out there.
2020/21 stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.2 apg, 42.2 FG%, 30.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $4,767,000
Career earnings: $22,255,287
Agent: Ty Sullivan
56
Tristan Thompson / C / Boston
Rebounding, particularly on the offensive end, is his specialty. Capable finisher down low with soft touch on his hook shot. No range as a scorer, and not the best defender when forced to switch.
2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.4 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $108,696,603
Agent: Rich Paul
57
Jalen Brunson / PG / Dallas
Lefty point guard with a great pull-up game and a good three-point stroke.
2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 53.9 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $1,663,861
Career earnings: $4,310,713
Agent: Andrew Morrison
58
Avery Bradley / SG / Houston
Very quick feet and a strong frame for his position. Those two attributes make him one of the toughest one-on-one defenders against guards. Can hit open threes mostly with his feet set.
2020/21 stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $5,635,000
Career earnings: $61,486,872
Agent: Charles Briscoe
59
Joe Ingles / SF / Utah
Elite outside shooter who particularly likes to let them fly from the corners. Also able to run pick-and-rolls and create for teammates. Feisty defender.
2020/21 stats: 11.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 53.5 FG%, 49.4 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,363,637
Career earnings: $52,707,338
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
60
Goran Dragic / PG / Miami
Getting up there in age and not finishing as tidily as he used to from the paint, but he can still help teams with his scoring and vision as a passer.
2020/21 stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 44.1 FG%, 34.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $18,000,000
Career earnings: $133,118,250
Agent: Bill Duffy
61
Ricky Rubio / PG / Minnesota
One of the most reliable passers and creators in the league, though poor outside shooting numbers continue to plague him.
2020/21 stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 6.9 apg, 38.5 FG%, 29.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $17,000,000
Career earnings: $104,494,046
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
62
Anfernee Simons / SG / Portland (Restricted)
Quickly improving 2-guard who lacks in size but has the athleticism and shooting ability to make up for it.
2020/21 stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.6 FG%, 42.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,252,040
Career earnings: $6,239,400
Agent: Bill Duffy
63
Delon Wright / SG / Sacramento
Solid backup guard who is an able scorer, rebounder and passer as a bench player. Great pickpocket on the defensive end, and really good instincts jumping passing lanes.
2020/21 stats: 10.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.8 apg, 46.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,000,000
Career earnings: $25,742,422
Agent: Greg Lawrence
64
Robert Williams / C / Boston (Restricted)
Hasn’t gotten a huge role yet, but he makes a big impact in his stints on the floor. Elite shot-blocker and finisher around the rim.
2020/21 stats: 8.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 72.7 FG%
2020/21 earnings: $2,029,920
Career earnings: $5,624,040
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
65
Kyle Anderson / PF / Memphis
Supersized forward who plays almost in slow-motion, hence his nickname, who can do a bit of everything, though none of it at an elite level.
2020/21 stats: 12.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 47.5 FG%, 35.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,505,100
Career earnings: $32,799,494
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
66
Patrick Beverley / PG / LA Clippers
Elite defender against fellow point guards, but though he plays big for his size, he’s not as effective defensively against bigger players. Capable spot-up outside shooter.
2020/21 stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 44.2 FG%, 42.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,333,333
Career earnings: $51,181,852
Agent: Bill Duffy
67
Thaddeus Young / PF / Chicago
Underrated frontcourt player who is beloved by teammates. Good finisher around the basket and uses quickness well on the perimeter.
2020/21 stats: 12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 59.2 FG%, 24.0 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $13,545,000
Career earnings: $118,528,742
Agent: Jim Tanner
68
Derrick Jones Jr / SF / Portland
Outrageous athlete with a great wingspan. Makes at least one huge highlight every few games. Not just an athlete, though, he’s really improved shooting and defensive impact in recent years.
2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.5 FG%, 32.8 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,258,000
Career earnings: $13,422,304
Agent: Aaron Turner
69
Tomas Satoransky / SG / Chicago
Lacks the athleticism to be a high-level player, but uses ball-handling and playmaking to make an impact. Solid shooter off the dribble.
2020/21 stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 51.0 FG%, 40.5 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $10,000,000
Career earnings: $29,000,000
Agent: Alex Saratsis
70
Marc Gasol / C / LA Lakers
Father Time has caught up to him, but still a solid defender and a great passer for his position.
2020/21 stats: 4.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 40.5 FG%, 34.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,564,753
Career earnings: $183,093,600
Agent: Steve Heumann
71
Cory Joseph / PG / Detroit
Reliable floor general who can run the offense and get guys in the correct positions to run plays. Tough backcourt defender.
2020/21 stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 44.8 FG%, 32.7 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $12,600,000
Career earnings: $59,941,153
Agent: Rich Paul
72
Aaron Holiday / PG / Indiana (Restricted)
A point guard who mostly fills a 3-and-D role, but improving his playmaking skills.
2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 37.8 FG%, 33.1 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $2,345,640
Career earnings: $6,499,320
Agent: Bill Duffy
73
Taurean Prince / PF / Cleveland
High-energy swingman who can play some small-ball power forward in certain sets. Does his best work as a slasher.
2020/21 stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 36.7 FG%, 37.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $12,250,000
Career earnings: $22,999,665
Agent: Steve Heumann
74
George Hill / PG / Philadelphia
Has a lot of experience and appears to have plenty left in the tank in a secondary role. Good spot-up outside shooter and defender against opposing 1s and 2s.
2020/21 stats: 11.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 50.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%
2020/21 earnings: $9,590,602
Career earnings: $104,055,909
Agent: Matt Ward
