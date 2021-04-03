2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available next year

After the disappointment of the 2021 NBA free agency class, with the way it fell apart due to certain players somewhat surprisingly signing extensions, the focus will now shift to the 2022 class, which has some elite names headlining it.

Of course, the problem is, a few of those names – like Luka Doncic and Trae Young – will almost certainly re-sign max extensions as restricted free agents. Others will opt out in 2021 and hit the market early. But there are other elite talents set to come available, like Kevin Durant, James Harden and Bradley Beal.

As you can see, however, the 2022 NBA free-agent class should be loaded and, barring a 2021-esque, extension-filled snoozefest, the drama should be high when some of those top-tier names start taking meetings with teams.

Below, check out how we rank the 2022 NBA free-agent class.