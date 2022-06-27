2022 Summer League rosters: Who's playing where this year

NBA summer league basketball will be played in July for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Most of the 2022 draftees are expected to dress up for their new teams – along with young players under contract trying to improve their game and free agents looking for new deals.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will once again be the main attraction, with all 30 franchises talking part from July 7 to July 17. Before that, the Kings will host the California Classic and the Jazz will do the same at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

As usual, we’ve put together how the rosters look as of now based on official updates, media reports and HoopsHype’s own sources.

Here you go: