2023 World Cup: Top 23 players in the tournament

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is here, with Team USA gunning for gold after falling short in the 2019 World Cup in China.

Stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will miss the tournament, but 57 NBA players will compete in the tournament.

We decided to project the Top 23 players for the World Cup (featuring many of said NBA players). This was voted upon by a panel of our writers and editors, so without further ado, let’s get right into the action.