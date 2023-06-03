2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available this summer

The 2023 NBA free agent class isn’t a particularly strong one, with just two All-NBA-level players headlining it in the form of James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who are then followed up by a few borderline All-Stars like Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton and Draymond Green.

Might, then, we see players being overpaid this summer as teams desperate to shoot up the standings spend more than they should on above-average starters?

Perhaps, or we could see the trade market take center stage over the offseason, which could lead to some excitement.

Below, our 2023 NBA free agent rankings, where we voted for our top players available this offseason.

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /

SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS