2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available this summer

The 2023 NBA free agent class isn’t a particularly strong one, with just two All-NBA-level players headlining it in the form of James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who are then followed up by a few borderline All-Stars like Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton and Draymond Green.
Might, then, we see players being overpaid this summer as teams desperate to shoot up the standings spend more than they should on above-average starters?
Perhaps, or we could see the trade market take center stage over the offseason, which could lead to some excitement.
Below, our 2023 NBA free agent rankings, where we voted for our top players available this offseason.
POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /
SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1
James Harden / PG / Philadelphia (Player Option)
His game has aged well, as he’s arguably one of the best playmakers in the NBA at the moment while still providing fantastic scoring from beyond the arc, near the rim and from the free-throw line. Questions about his playoff prowess continue to linger as he has still just made it to the Conference Finals once since 2014-15.
2022/23 stats: 21.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 10.7 apg, 44.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $33,000,000
Career earnings: $272,039,833
Agent: Michael Silverman, Brandon Grier, Troy Payne
2
Kyrie Irving / PG / Dallas
Off-court drama aside, and in fairness, there was a lot less of it since he joined Dallas, he’s an elite scorer from the point-guard position and a top-notch playmaker. One of the best tough-shot-makers in the NBA with elite ball-handling and very good quickness.
2022/23 stats: 27.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 49.4 FG%, 37.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,328,700
Career earnings: $197,857,092
Agent: Shetellia Riley Irving
3
Kristaps Porzingis / PF / Washington (Player Option)
Just enjoyed his best season in years, in part thanks to his staying healthy but mostly because of his on-court contributions, where he was able to score a lot of face-up buckets, space the floor from deep three and protect the rim at a high level.
2022/23 stats: 23.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 49.8 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $33,833,400
Career earnings: $107,053,494
Agent: Janis Porzingis, Jeff Schwartz, Sam Goldfeder
4
Fred VanVleet / PG / Toronto (Player Option)
A confident floor general who can get buckets from all over the floor and create for teammates. A hard-nosed defender who gives a lot of effort on that end, too.
2022/23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $21,250,000
Career earnings: $60,782,008
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz
5
Khris Middleton / SF / Milwaukee (Player Option)
Coming off an injury-plagued campaign, which will be of some concern to prospective suitors. When healthy, one of the best swingmen of the game who can score at a high level while also defending, creating and rebounding. Smooth off-the-dribble shooter.
2022/23 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,984,276
Career earnings: $158,332,891
Agent: Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz
6
Draymond Green / PF / Golden State (Player Option)
Getting up there in age but still one of the best defenders in the entire NBA. Can hit open shots, is an elite playmaker for his position and guard multiple poisitions on the other end.
2022/23 stats: 8.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.8 apg, 52.7 FG%, 30.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $25,806,468
Career earnings: $130,914,411
Agent: Rich Paul
7
Jerami Grant / PF / Portland
Scoring numbers are way up recently but it hasn’t translated to team success. Teams have to decide: Is he a good-stats-on-a-bad team player? Does provide versatile defense as he can guard multiple positions.
2022/23 stats: 20.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.5 FG%, 40.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $20,955,000
Career earnings: $60,966,660
Agent: Rich Paul
8
Nikola Vucevic / C / Chicago
A floor-spacing center who can score from three or the midrange but also has a strong post game. A very good rebounder who can also protect the rim, though perhaps not at a top-notch level. Facing up on opposing centers and getting buckets that way is his speciality.
2022/23 stats: 17.6 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 52.0 FG%, 34.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $22,000,000
Career earnings: $134,209,237
Agent: Rade Filipovich and Bill Duffy
9
Brook Lopez / C / Milwaukee
Despite getting up there in age, he just had a great campaign, one that led the Defensive Player of the Year votes. Has adapted his game so well for the modern era of the sport, turning from a plodding low-post threat to a floor-spacing shot-blocker at the 5.
2022/23 stats: 15.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 53.1 FG%, 37.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,906,976
Career earnings: $158,867,792
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
10
Kyle Kuzma / PF / Washington (Player Option)
Coming off a career season but it was for a bad Wizards team. Is he another player who can only put up good stats on bad teams, providing empty numbers? Modern power forward in that he can shoot and dribble.
2022/23 stats: 21.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 44.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,000,000
Career earnings: $21,650,178
Agent: Austin Brown
11
Jakob Poeltl / C / Toronto
Beast rebounder and rim protector. Solid threat out of the pick-and-roll but not much of a scorer. He’s impactful as a defender and on the glass, but he does make a good-sized impact consistently.
2022/23 stats: 12.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 62.9 FG%, 59.2 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $9,398,148
Career earnings: $29,083,657
Agent: Michael Tellem and James Dunleavy
12
D'Angelo Russell / PG / LA Lakers
Questionable shot selection at times but can make difficult shots at a higher clip than most players. Can score from three and the midrange, off the dribble or with his feet set. Not much of a defender. Those issues with shot selection and defense really get exacerbated in the playoffs, too, including last postseason when he was benched by the end for the second year running.
2022/23 stats: 17.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 46.9 FG%, 39.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,377,750
Career earnings: $108,965,728
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz
13
Jordan Clarkson / SG / Utah (Player Option)
At his best as a Sixth Man who can go out there and just look to attack. Unique skill set as a scorer in that he doesn’t have consistent go-to moves. He has a great feel for the game that helps him score in tough-to-predict ways.
2022/23 stats: 20.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 44.4 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,340,000
Career earnings: $75,272,395
Agent: Rich Paul
14
Austin Reaves / SG / LA Lakers (Restricted)
Growing into one of the best young guards in the league who is adept at drawing fouls, especially for his age, and can shoot the ball from three or from the midrange. Smooth feel for the game and gives good effort on defense. One of the Lakers’ best players in their last playoff run, Reaves is about to get paid this offseason after proving his foul-hunting, shot-making style of player also translates so well to the postseason.
2022/23 stats: 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 52.9 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $2,488,776
Agent: Aaron Reilly
15
Cameron Johnson / PF / Brooklyn (Restricted)
Maybe not as young as you would hope a player eligible for their rookie-scale extension would be but still one of the best free agents in his class thanks to his elite shooting ability and versatile defending.
2022/23 stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.0 FG%, 40.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,887,899
Career earnings: $12,705,600
Agent: Ty Sullivan, Steve Heumann, Melvin Booker
16
Gary Trent Jr / SG / Toronto (Player Option)
Shooting specialist who can hit shots off the dribble. He provides little else in the way of playmaking, rebounding or defense, however.
2022/23 stats: 17.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 43.3 FG%, 36.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,505,000
Career earnings: $20,144,177
Agent: Lucas Newton and Rich Paul
17
Harrison Barnes / PF / Sacramento
Veteran swingman who can play small forward or small-ball power forward. Capable outside shooter and provides defensive versatility, as well as leadership in the locker room.
2022/23 stats: 150 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 47.3 FG%, 37.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,352,273
Career earnings: $148,629,017
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Sam Goldfeder.
18
Bruce Brown / SG / Denver (Player Option)
High-energy guard who has done a bit of everything in his career, including play small-ball center at his size. Will fight for every loose ball, can hit open three-pointers and is an effective slasher and basket-attacker. Tenacious defender who also steps up in the playoffs and proved this postseason that he can make a huge impact when the games really start to matter.
2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $8,655,279
Agent: Ty Sullivan
19
Russell Westbrook / PG / LA Clippers
Salvaged his reputation with much-improved play on the Clippers as opposed to his time on the Lakers, where he was blamed for ever Laker miscue. Great at attacking the rim and can hit jumpers, though not efficiently.
2022/23 stats: 15.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.5 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $47,063,478
Career earnings: $291,756,333
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
20
Josh Hart / SF / New York (Player Option)
He won’t put up the stats of some of the players ahead of him on this list but he is certainly an impactful player, a tough defender and one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Decent spot-up shooting threat from three.
2022/23 stats: 9.8 pg, 7.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 52.9 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,960,000
Career earnings: $20,474,999
Agent: Aaron Mintz, Dave Spahn, Steve Heumann
21
Naz Reid / C / Minnesota
Really developed into a solid scoring big man with an ability to shoot and dribble, as well as finish around the basket. Hard to defend by other big men thanks to his quick first step and high skill level. Got injured at a brutal time, suffering a wrist fracture in late March that cost him the end of the regular season and playoffs in a contract year. Still reportedly high on the Timberwolves’ priorities this offseason.
2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 53.7 FG%, 34.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Sean Kennedy
22
Christian Wood / PF / Dallas
Yet another player that teams have to decide if he’s an impactful piece on winning teams, or if he’s just out there looking for his own stats. Can score from three and off the dribble, a solid skill set for a modern big man.
2022/23 stats: 16.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 51.5 FG%, 37.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $14,317,459
Career earnings: $31,054,897
Agent: Adam Pensack
23
Rui Hachimura / PF / LA Lakers (Restricted)
Athletic forward with good size who really shines on defense, where he provides versatility, as well as a midrange scorer and slasher on offense. Along with Reaves, also had an excellent postseason that will get him paid this summer with his midrange game shining in the playoffs, as well as his ability to attack the basket and defend multiple positions.
2022/23 stats: 11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.6 FG%, 31.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,263,188
Career earnings: $14,078,16
Agent: Jason Ranne and Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
24
Dillon Brooks / SF / Memphis
Love him or hate him, his tactics are often effective. Besides his trash-talking, he’s one of the best wing defenders in the league and a confident scorer, though sometimes he goes cold and will take shots you would rather he didn’t. It’s already been established he won’t return to Memphis next season, with reports on the matter coming out quickly – and in a peculiar fashion – after the Grizzlies’ embarrassing round-one defeat to the Lakers. Will teams overlook his horrible playoff performance where he shot 31.2 percent from the floor?
2022/23 stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 39.6 FG%, 32.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,400,000
Career earnings: $27,412,377
Agent: Mike George, Shayaun Saee, Corey Barker
25
PJ Washington / PF / Charlotte (Restricted)
Pick-and-pop type big man with some skill as a ball-handler. Floor-spacing forward and can provide some versatility on defense and he can guard wings in certain matchups, as well as big men.
2022/23 stats: 15.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,808,435
Career earnings: $12,070,560
Agent: Kevin Bradbury and Paul Washington
26
Donte DiVincenzo / SG / Golden State (Player Option)
Good shooter and solid athlete who understands his role as a complementary piece and doesn’t try to do too much.
2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 43.5 FG%, 39.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,500,000
Career earnings: $13,110,150
Agent: Jason Glushon
27
Gabe Vincent / PG / Miami
Not the most consistent player but can get hot as a spot-up shooter from the outside. Does provide good toughness on defense and can score off the dribble. Enjoyed a brilliant playoff run at the perfect time heading into free agency where he made tough shots, hit threes, attacked the basket and played good defense as Miami made an unexpectedly deep run, a stretch of games that surely will make him some money this offseason.
2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 40.2 FG%, 33.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $2,409,496
Agent: Bill Neff
28
Caris LeVert / SG / Cleveland
Smooth scorer off the bench who also has a unique nose for scoring the basketball in ways that are tough for defenders to predict. Smooth, slippery scorer with an inconsistent outside jumper.
2022/23 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.1 FG%, 39.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,796,296
Career earnings: $41,226,981
Agent: Austin Brown
29
Max Strus / SG / Miami
Had a down season shooting the basketball but does possess a quick, picturesque release on his three-point shot. Tries on defense, just limited on that end due to athleticism. Enjoyed a solid run as a starter during Miami’s deep run in the playoffs in 2023, although he cooled off towards the end of it back to career averages, so who’s to say if he did enough for a huge payday this summer, as he’s already 27 without much upside or potential left to tap.
2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.0 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $2,395,844
Agent: Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein
30
Grant Williams / PF / Boston (Restricted)
Although he may not have ideal size for the position, he is more of a small-ball power forward who has become an elite spot-up shooter from three. Defensively is where he shines, however, as he can guard multiple positions. In and out of the rotation at points in the playoffs but finished on a strong note. In the end, he’s a versatile defender, makes winning plays and can hit three-pointers; he’ll get paid this offseason for that skill set, even if it’s not by Boston.
2022/23 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 45.4 FG%, 39.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,306,281
Career earnings: $7,496,400
Agent: Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe
31
Kelly Oubre / SF / Charlotte
Has been around the league for a good amount of time and remains what he is: an explosive athlete with inconsistent shooting ability and poor decision-making.
2022/23 stats: 20.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 43.1 FG%, 31.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,600,000
Career earnings: $51,228,550
Agent: Torrel Harris
32
KJ Martin / SF / Houston
Explosive swingman who is at his best as an off-ball slasher and transition threat. Capable defender though there is potential there for more.
2022/23 stats: 12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 56.9 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Shayaun Saee and Mike George
33
Dennis Schroeder / PG / LA Lakers
Quick point guard who can really put pressure on the basket, force defenses to collapse and either score or hit open shooters spotting up. Can do some scoring with his jumper, too, though not the most consistent at that.
2022/23 stats: 12.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 41.5 FG%, 32.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,641,682
Career earnings: $75,670,502
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis
34
Mason Plumlee / C / LA Clippers
Another veteran big man who can set screens, finish out of the pick and roll and is an underrated playmaker out of the short roll. Can finish around the basket but don’t expect much more scoring unless he’s being spoon-fed.
2022/23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 68.0 FG%, 63.6 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $9,080,417
Career earnings: $64,648,103
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin
35
Malik Beasley / SG / LA Lakers (Team Option)
He can get hold and cold quickly but a confident spot-up shooter from three with some off-the-dribble scoring juice to his game.
2022/23 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 39.6 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $15,558,035
Career earnings: $35,751,372
Agent: Brian Jungreis
36
Lonnie Walker / SG / LA Lakers
Explosive guard that can throw down huge dunks in the halfcourt or in transition and provide some off-the-dribble scoring.
2022/23 stats: 11.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 44.8 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $12,467,976
Agent: Rich Paul and Lucas Newton
37
Tre Jones / PG / San Antonio (Restricted)
Underrated point guard who, like his brother, doesn’t take too many risks with the basketball, takes care of it and doesn’t turn it over much. Can also provide some scoring off the dribble.
2022/23 stats: 12.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.6 apg, 45.9 FG%, 28.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
38
Matisse Thybulle / SF / Portland (Restricted)
A defender first and foremost who can guard a lot of different positions while also racking up steals and blocks. Not much of a threat on offense.
2022/23 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 43.5 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,379,526
Career earnings: $8,133,600
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
39
Coby White / SG / Chicago (Restricted)
Wants to be a starter, which will play into his free agency decision. Has deep shooting range and great quickness, just needs to improve consistency.
2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 44.3 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $7,413,955
Career earnings: $16,717,560
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Steve Heumann
40
Ayo Dosunmu / PG / Chicago (Restricted)
Promising young point guard with two-way potential.
2022/23 stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 49.3 FG%, 31.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman
41
Seth Curry / SG / Brooklyn
Three-point shooting specialist who can get hot quickly and score off the dribble.
2022/23 stats: 9.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.3 FG%, 40.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,496,653
Career earnings: $33,286,379
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz
42
Jalen McDaniels / PF / Philadelphia
2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 33.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Nima Namakian
43
Thomas Bryant / C / Denver
Can block some shots, rebound and finish around the rim, as well as play with energy.
2022/23 stats: 9.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.5 apg, 62.3 FG%, 44.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $27,193,857
Agent: Todd Ramasar
44
Patrick Beverley / PG / Chicago
3-and-D point guard who can provide leadership and does well to aggravate opponents with his antics.
2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 40.0 FG%, 33.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,801,614
Career earnings: $65,502,839
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
45
Alec Burks / SG / Detroit (Team Option)
Reliable off-ball guard who can handle a nice scoring load, primarily off the bench though can also be trusted as a spot starter.
2022/23 stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 43.6 FG%, 41.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,012,800
Career earnings: $69,072,453
Agent: Alex Saratsis
46
Georges Niang / PF / Philadelphia
Not afraid to shoot as soon as he catches it, almost to a fault. Does space the floor well from beyond the arc for a big man.
2022/23 stats: 8.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 44.2 FG%, 40.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,465,000
Career earnings: $9,068,765
Agent: Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein
47
Dennis Smith / PG / Charlotte
Another player who had a resurgent season, showing explosiveness off the bounce and scoring off the dribble.
2022/23 stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, 41.2 FG%, 21.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $18,977,813
Agent: John Noonan
48
Josh Richardson / SG / New Orleans
A defender on the wing who can defend opposing guards and wings well thanks to foot speed and length. Able to knock down shots from three and off the dribble, though far from at an elite level.
2022/23 stats: 10.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 43.1 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,196,094
Career earnings: $44,836,167
Agent: Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe
49
Jaylen Nowell / SG / Minnesota
2-guard who can do some scoring but unreliable outside shooter to this point, hurting his impact in the modern game.
2022/23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 44.8 FG%, 28.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $4,700,602
Agent: Ryan Davis
50
Jevon Carter / PG / Milwaukee (Player Option)
Defensive-minded point guard who gives a lot of effort on that end but can also have the occasional scoring outburst.
2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 42.3 FG%, 42.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,025,000
Career earnings: $10,287,465
Agent: Zach Kurtin, Reggie Brown, Mark Bartelstein
51
Talen Horton-Tucker / SF / Utah (Player Option)
Enjoyed some of the best basketball of his career last season, finally showing more of the promise he displayed early on in his Lakers career. Can score, rebound and assist.
2022/23 stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 41.9 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,260,000
Career earnings: $11,916,291
Agent: Rich Paul and Lucas Newton
52
Torrey Craig / SF / Phoenix
Swingman who specializes in defense, playing with a lot of toughness on that end of the floor. Capable of hitting open threes but won’t give you much else on offense.
2022/23 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.6 FG%, 39.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,121,951
Career earnings: $10,634,153
Agent: David Spahn, Austin Brown, Aaron Mintz
53
Shake Milton / PG / Philadelphia
Swingman with slashing and cutting scoring abilities who can do some spot-up shooting.
2022/23 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,997,718
Career earnings: $5,071,278
Agent: Andrew Morrison
54
Joe Ingles / SF / Milwaukee
Outside shooting specialist who can score a bit off the dribble, too, and is a solid wing defender.
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 43.5 FG%, 40.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $65,743,702
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman
55
Dwight Powell / PF / Dallas
Pick-and-roll big man who can finish with athletic lobs around the rim. Not a threat from outside of five feet from the basket.
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 73.0 FG%, 66.7 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $11,080,125
Career earnings: $60,781,395
Agent: Mike George and Jeff Schwartz.
56
Andre Drummond / C / Chicago (Player Option)
Rebounding monster who can finish with force around the rim and who is a load to keep off of the glass. Mostly a situational player at this point but can make an impact from time to time.
2022/23 stats: 6.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.5 apg, 60.6 FG%, 53.6 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $3,200,000
Career earnings: $140,232,017
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips
57
Yuta Watanabe / SF / Brooklyn
Just had his best season shooting the basketball, though he cooled off as the season progressed. Plays with energy and can do some scoring off of cuts.
2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 44.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $2,657,610
Agent: Joe Smith and Thaddeus Foucher
58
Josh Okogie / SG / Phoenix
Enjoyed a great career resurgence this season, earning a role on one of the best teams in the league as a 3-and-D wing who provided some off-the-dribble scoring.
2022/23 stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.1 FG%, 33.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $11,433,224
Agent: Calvin Andrews
59
Reggie Jackson / PG / Denver
Supremely confident point guard who is almost always looking for his own shot and isn’t a very efficient scorer.
2022/23 stats: 10.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,215,260
Career earnings: $81,196,658
Agent: Aaron Mintz
60
Jeff Green / SF / Denver
Despite his getting older, he still looks very explosive as he had various highlight dunks last season. Also provides some defensive versatility.
2022/23 stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 48.8 FG%, 28.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,500,000
Career earnings: $76,934,810
Agent: Jason Glushon
61
Jae Crowder / SF / Milwaukee
3-and-D weapon who is a winning player, willing to dive for loose balls and draw charges. His veteran experience is also a plus. A brutal playoff showing where he averaged fewer than 11 minutes in four games (of a six-game series) and made zero three-pointers in six attempts will cost him in free agency, although teams should still show interest in him as a backup option.
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.9 FG%, 43.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,183,800
Career earnings: $56,283,506
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman
62
Cam Reddish / SF / Portland (Restricted)
Already on his third team since being a Top 10 pick, time might be running out for him to show why he was drafted so highly. At his best, a three-level scorer but hasn’t been anywhere consistent enough in the NBA yet.
2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.6 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,954,454
Career earnings: $13,373,880
Agent: Omar Wilkes and Rich Paul
63
Jock Landale / C / Phoenix
Bruising big man who plays with toughness and good effort on both ends, and can finish around the basket. He stepped up for Deandre Ayton a few times in the playoffs, showing teams he might be ready for a bigger role in a new situation.
2022/23 stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 52.8 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski
64
Drew Eubanks / PF / Portland
Rim-protecting big man who can finish around the bucket a bit. Perhaps not an every-night player on a great team.
2022/23 stats: 6.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 64.1 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $4,017,202
Agent: James Dunleavy
65
Moritz Wagner / PF / Orlando
Big man with guard skills who can shoot and do some ball-handling, though still hasn’t truly found a role in the NBA.
2022/23 stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, 41.2 FG%, 21.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $18,977,813
Agent: Jason Glushon
66
Damion Lee / SG / Phoenix
Confident scorer who can get buckets from three or the midrange, with his feet set or off the dribble.
2022/23 stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.2 FG%, 44.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $4,781,472
Agent: Dave Spahn and Austin Brown
67
Kevin Love / C / Miami
His best current skill might be his ability to draw charges, which makes up for some of his other defensive deficincies. Outside shooter who can do some damage on the glass.
2022/23 stats: 8.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 38.9 FG%, 33.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $28,942,830
Career earnings: $237,969,812
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Sam Goldfeder
68
Troy Brown / SF / LA Lakers
Wing who can provide some spot-up shooting, defense and scoring off of slashes.
2022/23 stats: 7.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 43.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $14,515,564
Agent: Rich Paul
69
Trey Lyles / PF / Sacramento
The numbers may not have been huge but he’s had a very solid season off the bench, showing some of the skills that made him so enticing as a prospect, primarily as a shooter and ball-handler out of the frontcourt.
2022/23 stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.8 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,625,000
Career earnings: $23,886,049
Agent: Rich Paul
70
Terrence Ross / SF / Phoenix
Athletic, bouncy 2-guard who can get hot quickly as a scorer, and has deep range on his jumper.
2022/23 stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 43.0 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,500,000
Career earnings: $81,089,837
Agent: Mitch Nathan and Aaron Mintz.
71
Victor Oladipo / SG / Miami (Player Option)
Is he still a surefire every-night rotation player, or a deep bench weapon? Still has some athleticism and speed but not as much as in his prime. Struggles taking care of the ball and not that consistent of a shooter. Yet another season-ending injury all but guarantees he’ll be back in Miami next season, where he’ll have one more chance to prove he can provide at least an impactful bench presence before he hits unrestricted free agency.
2022/23 stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 33.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,750,000
Career earnings: $107,877,081
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips
72
JaMychal Green / PF / Golden State
On the donwturn of his career but can still provide some spot-up shooting and face-up scoring as a big man in the right situation.
2022/23 stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 54.0 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,200,000
Career earnings: $38,836,962
Agent: Mike Hodges
73
Paul Reed / PF / Philadelphia
Energy big man who really attacks the offensive glass, can finish around the rim and set good screens.
2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 59.3 FG%, 16.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $2,127,109
Agent: Ronald Shade
74
TJ Warren / SF / Phoenix
Not the player he was before the long injury layoff but probably still someone teams will gamble on for next season. An expert in getting smooth buckets off the dribble from the midrange and can also hit threes at a decent clip.
2022/23 stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.9 FG%, 32.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,628,597
Career earnings: $57,026,050
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown
75
Keita Bates-Diop / SF / San Antonio
Versatile defender who can do some scoring as a spot-up shooter and with his face-up game.
2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 50.8 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,878,720
Career earnings: $4,433,648
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz
76
Hamidou Diallo / SG / Detroit
Very athletic guard who can give a team some shooting and defense.
2022/23 stats: 9.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 57.3 FG%, 23.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,200,000
Career earnings: $9,119,177
Agent: Joe Smith and Thaddeus Foucher
77
Jaxson Hayes / C / New Orleans (Restricted)
Bouncy big man who thrives out of the pick-and-roll and can finish around the basket.
2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 55.1 FG%, 10.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,803,012
Career earnings: $15,315,480
Agent: Bill Duffy
78
Nickeil Alexander-Walker / SG / Minnesota (Restricted)
Quick, long guard who can score from all three levels and be a pest on defense.
2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.4 FG%, 38.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,009,633
Career earnings: $9,339,480
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith
79
Mike Muscala / C / Boston (Team Option)
A center who specializes in shooting threes and drawing charges. Knows his role and doesn’t try to do too much.
2022/23 stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.9 FG%, 39.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,500,000
Career earnings: $20,752,553
Agent: Sean Kennedy
80
Dario Saric / PF / Oklahoma City
Looks healed up from his major knee injury. A versatile forward who can do a bit of scoring, playmaking, rebounding, and guard multiple positions.
2022/23 stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 45.8 FG%, 39.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,240,000
Career earnings: $28,509,665
Agent: Jeff Schwartz, Mike Lindeman, Jared Mucha
81
Derrick Rose / PG / New York (Team Option)
Looking at the tail end of his career now, he might still be able to give teams off-the-dribble scoring and playmaking off the bench, though far from at the MVP level he was once at. Game hasn’t aged all that well once he lost his outrageous explosiveness.
2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 38.4 FG%, 30.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $14,520,730
Career earnings: $150,016,396
Agent: BJ Armstrong
82
Anthony Lamb / SG / Golden State (Restricted)
Big man with ball-handling and shooting skills.
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.1 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $694,878
Career earnings: $351,425
Agent: Daniel Curtin, EJ Kusnyer, Jordan Cornish
83
Bismack Biyombo / C / Phoenix
Remains one of the better shot-blockers in the league, though his offensive game remains nearly non-existent. Not the best hands down low and a very poor free-throw shooter, so opponents choose to foul him rather than let him dunk.
2022/23 stats: 4.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 57.8 FG%, 35.7 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $88,942,306
Agent: BJ Armstrong and Jason Ranne
84
Will Barton / SF / Toronto
Not the athlete he once was, which has caused his impact and production to fall off. When he has it going, he’s a solid scorer who can get hot from three and score off the dribble with a high degree of difficulty.
2022/23 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $15,059,712
Career earnings: $66,809,472
Agent: Rich Beda, Andrew Morrison, Austin Brown
85
Wenyen Gabriel / PF / LA Lakers
Floor-spacer who can split time between small forward and power forward and provide some defensive versatility.
2022/23 stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.5 apg, 59.6 FG%, 27.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,878,720
Career earnings: $3,663,276
Agent: Gary Durrant
86
Montrezl Harrell / C / Philadelphia (Player Option)
Once a Sixth Man of the Year, his near-total lack of defensive resistance has made him an end-of-bench player at this point. Can still pull down some rebounds and score around the basket when called upon.
2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 59.8 FG%, 69.3 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $2,463,490
Career earnings: $34,495,282
Agent: Derrick Powell
87
Oshae Brissett / SF / Indiana
Versatile swingman who provides energy and defense, as well as scoring off of slashes.
2022/23 stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 38.6 FG%, 31.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,846,738
Career earnings: $3,086,654
Agent: Mike George, Shayaun Saee, Corey Barker
88
Kendrick Nunn / SG / Washington
Left-handed guard with a quick first step, a solid crossover and a good nose for scoring off the dribble, primarily from the midrange.
2022/23 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 42.4 FG%, 35.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,250,000
Career earnings: $8,128,083
Agent: Adam Pensack and Lucas Newton
89
Terence Davis / SG / Sacramento
Scoring-minded guard who doesn’t provide much in the way of defense but can occasionally get hot with his off-the-dribble bucket-getting.
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 42.3 FG%, 36.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,000,000
Career earnings: $6,416,291
Agent: Joel Bell
90
Lamar Stevens / PF / Cleveland (Team Option)
Energy power forward who has improved his outside shooting this season.
2022/23 stats: 5.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 44.8 FG%, 31.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $2,517,981
Agent: Scott Nichols
91
John Wall / PG
Started some games this season but didn’t overly impress with those minutes. Still very fast on the open floor and can get to the basket in the halfcourt, but nowhere near the athlete he was at his prime. Still lacks a consistent outside jumper.
2022/23 stats: 11.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.2 apg, 40.8 FG%, 30.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $47,345,760
Career earnings: $229,235,106
Agent: Rich Paul
92
Danny Green / SG / Cleveland
Now healthy from his major knee injury, this veteran guard is a 3-and-D type of player, who spots up for threes on one end and fights hard defensively on the other.
2022/23 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 44.9 FG%, 43.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,710,528
Career earnings: $92,693,631
Agent: Raymond Brothers
93
Ty Jerome / PG / Golden State (Restricted)
Showed some of the promise he had as a prospect this season as a backup, so he’ll likely get another shot in the NBA. Good playmaker and shooter.
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,728,948
Career earnings: $6,909,360
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
94
Chimezie Metu / PF / Sacramento
Energetic big man with good screen-setting abilities and who scraps on the glass and defensive end.
2022/23 stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.6 apg, 58.9 FG%, 23.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,910,860
Career earnings: $4,929,007
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
95
Justin Holiday / SF / Dallas
3-and-D swingman who is a solid, pesky defender and can knock down threes on the other end.
2022/23 stats: 4.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.7 FG%, 32.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,987,975
Career earnings: $28,349,494
Agent: Bernie Lee
96
Derrick Jones / SF / Chicago (Player Option)
Explosive, long athlete who can still throw down some of the most impressive dunks in the league. At his best in transition and as a slasher.
2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,200,000
Career earnings: $23,143,204
Agent: Aaron Turner
97
Cory Joseph / PG / Detroit
Veteran point guard who would be an end-of-rotation guy on most teams, though who can still be a backup point guard in the right situation. Gets guys in the right spots, can run an offense, just won’t do much scoring or elite playmaking.
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 42.7 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,155,500
Career earnings: $67,251,153
Agent: Rich Paul
98
Stanley Johnson / SF / San Antonio
2022/23 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 53.3 FG%, 45.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,022,164
Career earnings: $21,646,189
Agent: Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian
99
Justise Winslow / SF / Portland
Tricky player because he has shown promise as a versatile forward who can create for others and really defend, but he’s way too inconsistent on offense due to his poor low-post finishing and bad shooting marks.
2022/23 stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 40.9 FG%, 31.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,097,561
Career earnings: $41,131,565
Agent: Austin Brown
100
Darius Bazley / PF / Phoenix (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.4 FG%, 37.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,264,628
Career earnings: $7,197,000
Agent: Rich Paul
101
Goran Dragic / PG / Milwaukee
Reportedly mulling retirement, he’s lost some of the athleticism that made him special in his prime, when he was an elite transition player and could finish at a high level near the rim, as well as shoot threes. Can still provide a spark of offense from time to time.
2022/23 stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.1 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,523,762
Career earnings: $152,467,157
Agent: Rade Filipovich and Bill Duffy
102
Isaiah Livers / SF / Detroit (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41.7 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $1,057,260
Agent: Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein
103
Blake Griffin / PF / Boston
Seen more as a leader in the locker room than an every-night contributor at this point. No longer the elite athlete he was in his prime. Heady player who draws charges, can finish near the rim and create for others.
2022/23 stats: 4.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 48.5 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $258,432,713
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Sam Goldfeder
104
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / SG / Charlotte
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.5 FG%, 42.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,846,895
Career earnings: $6,297,624
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski and Michael Lelchitski
105
Sandro Mamukelashvili / C / San Antonio
2022/23 stats: 6.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.2 FG%, 30.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $758,395
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: George Roussakis
106
Aaron Holiday / PG / Atlanta
2022/23 stats: 3.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,17
Career earnings: $10,479,871
Agent: Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian
107
Rudy Gay / SF / Utah (Player Option)
2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 38.0 FG%, 25.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,184,500
Career earnings: $171,936,165
Agent: Raymond Brothers
108
George Hill / PG / Indiana
2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,000,000
Career earnings: $109,331,400
Agent: Matt Ward
109
Austin Rivers / PG / Minnesota
2022/23 stats: 4.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.5 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $54,613,256
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn
110
DeAndre Jordan / C / Denver
2022/23 stats: 5.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 76.5 FG%, 45.8 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $10,733,758
Career earnings: $162,940,691
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
111
Ishmail Wainright / SF / Phoenix (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.0 FG%, 32.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $980,057
Career earnings: $707,893
Agent: Jim Tanner
112
Romeo Langford / SG / San Antonio (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 46.7 FG%, 26.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,634,257
Career earnings: $10,893,960
Agent: Austin Brown and Maxwell Saidman
113
Kessler Edwards / SF / Sacramento (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 38.7 FG%, 30.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,637,966
Career earnings: $463,211
Agent: Bill Duffy
114
Wesley Matthews / SG / Milwaukee
2022/23 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.3 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $111,928,177
Agent: Jeff Austin
115
Robin Lopez / C / Cleveland
2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 64.0 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $94,540,945
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
116
Juan Toscano-Anderson / SF / Utah
2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.8 FG%, 18.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $2,995,745
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz
117
Kevin Knox / SF / Portland (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 45.8 FG%, 34.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,000,000
Career earnings: $18,559,618
Agent: Aaron Turner
118
Kemba Walker / PG
2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 42.1 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,281,261
Career earnings: $161,139,725
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips
119
Alex Len / C / Sacramento
2022/23 stats: 1.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 53.3 FG%, 68.8 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $3,918,600
Career earnings: $36,173,628
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
120
Frank Ntilikina / PG / Dallas
2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.4 FG%, 25.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,036,318
Career earnings: $20,478,474
Agent: Olivier Mazet and Sam Rose
121
Juancho Hernangomez / PF
2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 42.1 FG%, 25.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $22,847,859
Agent: Igor Crespo and Aylton Tesch
122
Javonte Green / SG / Chicago
2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 56.5 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $4,085,469
Agent: David Gasman
123
Serge Ibaka / C
2022/23 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.3 apg, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $138,844,561
Agent: Jim Tanner
124
Dewayne Dedmon / C / Philadelphia
2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 51.0 FG%, 30.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,283,688
Career earnings: $40,155,501
Agent: Michael Silverman and Brandon Grier
125
Davon Reed / SG
2022/23 stats: 2.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 33.3 FG%, 37.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,902,133
Career earnings: $2,100,263
Agent: Zach Kurtin
126
Goga Bitadze / C / Orlando
2022/23 stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 55.2 FG%, 23.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,377,520
Career earnings: $8,872,680
Agent: Mike Lindeman, Jeff Schwartz, Jared Mucha
127
Boban Marjanovic / C / Houston
2022/23 stats: 3.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.3 apg, 68.3 FG%, 74.1 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $4,101,478
Career earnings: $32,700,000
Agent: Mike Lindeman
128
Andre Iguodala / SF / Golden State
2022/23 stats: 2.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46.7 FG%, 11.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $186,715,950
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
129
Cody Zeller / C / Miami
2022/23 stats: 6.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 62.7 FG%, 68.6 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $743,922
Career earnings: $75,799,754
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
130
Ish Smith / PG / Denver
2022/23 stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 39.7 FG%, 16.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,725,000
Career earnings: $40,522,075
Agent: Andrew Morrison
131
Nerlens Noel / C
2022/23 stats: 2.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 36.1 FG%, 66.7 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $9,391,069
Career earnings: $35,957,625
Agent: George Langberg
132
Omer Yurtseven / C / Miami
2022/23 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.2 apg, 59.3 FG%, 42.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,752,638
Career earnings: $1,507,523
Agent: Jim Tanner
133
Damian Jones / C / Utah (Player Option)
2022/23 stats: 3.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.4 apg, 64.0 FG%, 58.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $9,798,474
Agent: Austin Brown and Ty Sullivan
134
Taj Gibson / PF / Washington
2022/23 stats: 3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 52.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $83,702,655
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
135
James Johnson / SF / Indiana
2022/23 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.0 FG%, 20.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,841,067
Career earnings: $79,653,106
Agent: Mark Bartelstein, Reggie Brown, Andy Shiffman
136
Markieff Morris / PF / Dallas
2022/23 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.9 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $49,149,565
Agent: Chafie Fields
137
Raul Neto / PG / Cleveland
2022/23 stats: 3.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,463,490
Career earnings: $10,998,642
Agent: Aylton Tesch
138
Frank Kaminsky / PF / Houston
2022/23 stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 49.2 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,463,490
Career earnings: $20,411,555
Agent: Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein
139
Meyers Leonard / C / Milwaukee
2022/23 stats: 4.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.1 apg, 48.3 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $713,558
Career earnings: $60,142,479
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn
140
Kennedy Chandler / PG
2022/23 stats: 2.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.2 FG%, 13.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,200,000
Agent: Ryan Davis
141
Dylan Windler / SF / Cleveland (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.7 ppg, 0.3 apg, 66.7 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,037,277
Career earnings: $6,412,440
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman
142
Josh Primo / SF
2022/23 stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,144,320
Career earnings: $3,946,800
Agent: Todd Ramasar
143
Jeff Dowtin / PG / Toronto (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $305,761
Agent: Bill Neff
144
Julian Champagnie / SG / San Antonio (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.4 FG%, 40.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Kashif Pratt and Nick Blatchford
145
Thanasis Antetokounmpo / SF
2022/23 stats: 1.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,878,720
Career earnings: $4,907,394
Agent: Alex Saratsis
146
Tristan Thompson / C / LA Lakers
2021/22 stats: 6.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 52.8 FG%, 52.6 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $16,700
Career earnings: $118,643,214
Agent: Rich Paul
147
Theo Pinson / SF / Dallas
2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 35.6 FG%, 35.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $2,765,839
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Steve Heumann
148
Udoka Azubuike / C / Utah (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 3.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 81.9 FG%, 35.0 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $2,174,880
Career earnings: $4,052,880
Agent: Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein
149
Mamadi Diakite / SF / Cleveland (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 48.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $1,398,419
Agent: Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein
150
KZ Okpala / PF
2022/23 stats: 1.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.4 apg, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,902,133
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Aaron Mintz
151
Dalano Banton / PG / Toronto
2022/23 stats: 4.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Daniel Poneman and Mike Naiditch
152
Matt Ryan / SF / Minnesota (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $806,097
Career earnings: $111,669
Agent: Eric Fleisher
153
Rodney McGruder / SG / Detroit
2022/23 stats: 5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $15,340,383
Agent: Mike Kneisley and Odell Witherspoon III
154
Saben Lee / PG / Phoenix (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 6.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 40.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,266,640
Career earnings: $2,005,901
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
155
Dominick Barlow / SF / San Antonio ( Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 53.5 FG%, 72.30 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Todd Ramasar
156
Admiral Schofield / SG / Orlando (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 45.1 FG%, 32.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $877,940
Career earnings: $3,241,722
Agent: Zach Kurtin
157
David Duke / PG / Brooklyn (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 46.2 FG%, 70.6 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $531,283
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar
158
Malcolm Hill / SF
2022/23 stats: 1.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $324,373
Agent: Ben Pensack
159
Duane Washington Jr / PG / New York
2022/23 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $628,802
Career earnings: $1,346,676
Agent: Mike George and Shayaun Saee
160
Bryn Forbes / SG
2022/23 stats: 3.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $14,693,227
Agent: Mike Lindeman
161
Lindy Waters / SF / Oklahoma City (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 39.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,316,876
Career earnings: $159,527
Agent: Herb Rudoy
162
Willie Cauley-Stein / C / Houston
2021/22 stats: 1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 45.7 FG%, 50.0 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $155,738
Career earnings: $25,848,040
Agent: Adie von Gontard
163
Ryan Arcidiacono / PG
2022/23 stats: 1.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 24.3 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,836,090
Career earnings: $8,276,360
Agent: Joel Bell
164
Gorgui Dieng / C / San Antonio
2022/23 stats: 3.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 38.5 FG%, 28.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,105,236
Career earnings: $73,689,390
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher and Jason Ranne
165
Keon Ellis / SG / Sacramento (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.4 apg, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Corey Marcum
166
Theo Maledon / PG / Charlotte (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 40.2 FG%, 29.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,408,891
Career earnings: $4,000,000
Agent: Doug Neustadt
167
Eugene Omoruyi / SF / Detroit (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 44.3 FG%, 28.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,013,119
Career earnings: $281,831
Agent: Mike George, Shayaun Saee, Corey Barker
168
McKinley Wright / PG / Dallas (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.9 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Chris Emens
169
Jarrett Culver / SG
2022/23 stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 39.5 FG%, 8.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $260,295
Career earnings: $18,313,080
Agent: Chris Emens
170
Luka Garza / C / Minnesota (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 54.3 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Mike Kneisley and Odell Witherspoon III
171
Justin Jackson / PF
2022/23 stats: 0.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.4 apg, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,836,090
Career earnings: $13,872,490
Agent: Jim Tanner
172
Terry Taylor / SF / Chicago
2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 52.0 FG%, 26.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,703,902
Career earnings: $895,125
Agent: BJ Bass
173
Trent Forrest / PG / Atlanta (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 66.7 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $933,90
Agent: Justin Haynes
174
Noah Vonleh / C
2022/23 stats: 1.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.3 apg, 45.8 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,160,955
Career earnings: $15,993,438
Agent: Jim Tanner and Darrell Comer
175
AJ Green / SG / Milwaukee (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 4.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 42.4 FG%, 41.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Dwayne Washington
176
Michael Carter-Williams / PG / Orlando (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $652,829
Career earnings: $22,880,202
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Sean Kennedy
177
Mfiondu Kabengele / PF / Boston (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 28.6 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $4,428,539
Agent: Alex Saratsis
178
Sterling Brown / SG
2022/23 stats: 2.0 rpg, 0.5 apg
2022/23 earnings: $3,122,602
Career earnings: $8,491,231
Agent: Reggie Brown, Mark Bartelstein, Zach Kurtin
179
Leandro Bolmaro / PG
2022/23 stats: 0.4 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 15.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $1,709,300
Career earnings: $2,353,320
Agent: Igor Crespo
180
Trevelin Queen / SG
2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 24.1 FG%, 13.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $838,891
Career earnings: $303,102
Agent: Daniel Hazan
181
Skylar Mays / PG
2022/23 stats: 15.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 8.3 apg, 50.0 FG%, 46.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,574
Career earnings: $1,043,125
Agent: Kieran Piller
182
Isaiah Mobley / PF
2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.2 apg, 42.9 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher, and Joe Smith
183
Jamal Cain / SF / Miami (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 56.5 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Shayaun Saee and Mike George
184
Johnny Juzang / SG / Utah (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 33.7 FG%, 23.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Jordan Gertler and Sam Goldfeder
185
Tony Bradley / C
2022/23 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.1 apg, 50.0 FG%, 60.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,036,318
Career earnings: $10,388,116
Agent: Bobby Petriella
186
Chris Silva / C
2022/23 stats: 2.0 ppg
2022/23 earnings: $211,045
Career earnings: $2,464,549
Agent: Tony Dutt
187
Alize Johnson / PF
2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 50.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $192,293
Career earnings: $3,880,643
Agent: Bernie Lee
188
Orlando Robinson / C / Miami (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 52.8 FG%, 71.0 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $386,055
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
189
Moses Brown / C
2022/23 stats: 4.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.1 apg, 63.5 FG%, 45.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $824,041
Career earnings: $3,263,477
Agent: Mitchell Butler
Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.
190
Moussa Diabate / PF
2022/23 stats: 2.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.2 apg, 51.1 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Aaron Turner
191
Jarrell Brantley / PF
2022/23 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 57.1 FG%, 44.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $105,522
Career earnings: $590,154
Agent: Keith Kreiter
192
Xavier Moon / SG / LA Clippers
2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,986
Career earnings: $202,069
Agent: Stacey Leawood
193
Neemias Queta / C / Sacramento (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 66.7 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Bill Duffy
194
Jared Butler / SG / Oklahoma City
2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,674,655
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
195
Dru Smith / SG / Brooklyn
2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 26.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $374,357
Agent: Aaron Reilly
196
Jay Huff / C / Washington
2022/23 stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 60.0 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,986
Career earnings: $225,997
Agent: Michael Siegel
197
Frank Jackson / PG
2022/23 stats: 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg
2022/23 earnings: $113,114
Career earnings: $7,511,492
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
198
Buddy Boeheim / SG / Detroit (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 18.5 FG%, 16.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Drew Gross
199
Greg Brown / PF
2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 14.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Bill Duffy
200
Jared Rhoden / SG / Detroit (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.3 apg, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $307,089
Agent: Austin Walton
201
Gabe York / SG / Indiana
2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $32,171
Career earnings: $10,635
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
202
Michael Foster Jr / PF
2022/23 stats: –
2022/23 earnings: $106,288
Agent: David Bauman and Travis King
203
Jamaree Bouyea / PG
2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,986
Agent: Jason Glushon
204
JD Davison / PG / Boston (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Mike Miller
205
Braxton Key / PF
2022/23 stats: 1.3 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 100.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $201,802
Career earnings: $127,622
Agent: Anthony Coleman
206
Darius Days / PF / Houston (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 41.7 FG%, 30.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Corey Marcum
207
Kendall Brown / SF / Indiana (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 57.1 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes
208
John Butler / C / Portland (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 32.1 FG%, 22.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $503,041
Agent: Mike Naiditch
209
Scottie Pippen Jr / PG / LA Lakers (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz
210
Devon Dotson / PG
2022/23 stats: 0.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 10.0 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $169,630
Career earnings: $688,406
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
211
Olivier Sarr / C
2022/23 stats: 4.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 50.0 FG%, 12.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $257,371
Career earnings: $223,339
Agent: Bill Duffy
212
Ron Harper Jr / SG / Toronto (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 04 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Drew Gross
213
Jack White / SF / Denver (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.2 apg, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski
214
Trevor Keels / SG / New York
2022/23 stats: 1.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 25.0 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $520,589
Agent: Mike Kneisley
215
Lester Quinones / SG / Golden State
2022/23 stats: 2.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $129,405
Agent: Scott Nichols
216
Deonte Burton / SF
2022/23 stats: –
2022/23 earnings: $105,522
Career earnings: $1,916,852
Agent: Keith Kreiter
217
Jordan Hall / SF
2022/23 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 32.1 FG%, 20.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $193,027
Agent: John Noonan
218
Trevor Hudgins / PG
2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.6 apg, 22.2 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: George Langberg
219
Jordan Schakel / SG
2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 0.5 apg, 50.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $96,514
Career earnings: $53,176
Agent: Chris Emens
220
Justin Minaya / SF
2022/23 stats: 4.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 30.4 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,096
Agent: Jared Mucha