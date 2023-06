2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top centers available this summer

Really developed into a solid scoring big man with an ability to shoot and dribble, as well as finish around the basket. Hard to defend by other big men thanks to his quick first step and high skill level. Got injured at a brutal time last season, suffering a wrist fracture in late March that cost him the end of the regular season and playoffs in a contract year. Still reportedly high on the Timberwolves’ priorities this offseason.

2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 53.7 FG%, 34.6 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681

Career earnings: $4,198,912

Agent: Sean Kennedy

