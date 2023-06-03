2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available this summer

Still one of the best guards in the league. His game has aged very well, as he’s also arguably the best playmaker in the NBA at the moment while still providing fantastic scoring from beyond the arc, near the rim and from the free-throw line. Questions about his playoff prowess continue to linger, however, as he has made it to the conference finals just once since 2014-15.

2022/23 stats: 21.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 10.7 apg, 44.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $33,000,000

Career earnings: $272,039,833

Agent: Michael Silverman, Brandon Grier, Troy Payne

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

