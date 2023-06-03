2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available this summer

SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS /
POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1
James Harden / Philadelphia (Player Option)
Still one of the best guards in the league. His game has aged very well, as he’s also arguably the best playmaker in the NBA at the moment while still providing fantastic scoring from beyond the arc, near the rim and from the free-throw line. Questions about his playoff prowess continue to linger, however, as he has made it to the conference finals just once since 2014-15.
2022/23 stats: 21.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 10.7 apg, 44.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $33,000,000
Career earnings: $272,039,833
Agent: Michael Silverman, Brandon Grier, Troy Payne
2
Kyrie Irving / Dallas
Off-court drama aside, and in fairness, there was a lot less of it since he joined Dallas, he’s an elite scorer from the point-guard position and a top-notch playmaker. One of the best tough-shot-makers in the NBA with elite ball-handling and very good quickness.
2022/23 stats: 27.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 49.4 FG%, 37.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,328,700
Career earnings: $197,857,092
Agent: Shetellia Riley Irving
3
Fred VanVleet / Toronto (Player Option)
A confident floor general who can get buckets from all over the floor and create for teammates. A hard-nosed defender who gives a lot of effort on that end, too.
2022/23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $21,250,000
Career earnings: $60,782,008
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz
4
D'Angelo Russell / LA Lakers
Questionable shot selection at times but can make difficult shots at a higher clip than most players. Can score from three and the midrange, off the dribble or with his feet set. Not much of a defender. Those issues with shot selection and defense really get exacerbated in the playoffs, too, including just last postseason when he was benched by the end of the playoffs for the second year running.
2022/23 stats: 17.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 46.9 FG%, 39.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,377,750
Career earnings: $108,965,728
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz
5
Russell Westbrook / LA Clippers
Salvaged his reputation with much-improved play on the Clippers as opposed to his time on the Lakers, where he was blamed for ever Laker miscue. Great at attacking the rim and can hit jumpers, though not efficiently.
2022/23 stats: 15.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.5 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $47,063,478
Career earnings: $291,756,333
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
6
Gabe Vincent / Miami
Provides good toughness on defense and can score off the dribble. Enjoyed a brilliant playoff run at the perfect time heading into free agency where he made tough shots, hit threes, attacked the basket and played good defense as Miami made an unexpectedly deep run, a stretch of games that surely will make him some money this offseason.
2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 40.2 FG%, 33.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $2,409,496
Agent: Bill Neff
7
Dennis Schroeder / LA Lakers
Quick point guard who can really put pressure on the basket, force defenses to collapse and either score or hit open shooters spotting up. Can do some scoring with his jumper, too, though not the most consistent at that.
2022/23 stats: 12.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 41.5 FG%, 32.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,641,682
Career earnings: $75,670,502
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis
8
Tre Jones / San Antonio (Restricted)
Underrated point guard who, like his brother, doesn’t take too many risks with the basketball, takes care of it and doesn’t turn it over much. Can also provide some scoring off the dribble.
2022/23 stats: 12.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.6 apg, 45.9 FG%, 28.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
9
Ayo Dosunmu / Chicago (Restricted)
Promising young point guard with two-way potential.
2022/23 stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 49.3 FG%, 31.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman
10
Patrick Beverley / Chicago
3-and-D point guard who can provide leadership and does well to aggravate opponents with his antics.
2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 40.0 FG%, 33.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,801,614
Career earnings: $65,502,839
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
11
Dennis Smith / Charlotte
Another player who had a resurgent season, showing explosiveness off the bounce and scoring off the dribble.
2022/23 stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, 41.2 FG%, 21.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $18,977,813
Agent: John Noonan
12
Jevon Carter / Milwaukee (Player Option)
Defensive-minded point guard who gives a lot of effort on that end but can also have the occasional scoring outburst.
2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 42.3 FG%, 42.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,025,000
Career earnings: $10,287,465
Agent: Zach Kurtin, Reggie Brown, Mark Bartelstein
13
Shake Milton / Philadelphia
Swingman with slashing and cutting scoring abilities who can do some spot-up shooting.
2022/23 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,997,718
Career earnings: $5,071,278
Agent: Andrew Morrison
14
Reggie Jackson / Denver
Supremely confident point guard who is almost always looking for his own shot and isn’t a very efficient scorer.
2022/23 stats: 10.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,215,260
Career earnings: $81,196,658
Agent: Aaron Mintz
15
Derrick Rose / New York (Team Option)
Looking at the tail end of his career now, he might still be able to give teams off-the-dribble scoring and playmaking off the bench, though far from at the MVP level he was once at. Game hasn’t aged all that well once he lost his outrageous explosiveness.
2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 38.4 FG%, 30.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $14,520,730
Career earnings: $150,016,396
Agent: BJ Armstrong
16
John Wall
Started some games this season but didn’t overly impress with those minutes. Still very fast on the open floor and can get to the basket in the halfcourt, but nowhere near the athlete he was at his prime. Still lacks a consistent outside jumper.
2022/23 stats: 11.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.2 apg, 40.8 FG%, 30.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $47,345,760
Career earnings: $229,235,106
Agent: Rich Paul
17
Ty Jerome / Golden State (Restricted)
Showed some of the promise he had as a prospect this season as a backup, so he’ll likely get another shot in the NBA. Good playmaker and shooter.
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,728,948
Career earnings: $6,909,360
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
18
Cory Joseph / Detroit
Veteran point guard who would be an end-of-rotation guy on most teams, though who can still be a backup point guard in the right situation. Gets guys in the right spots, can run an offense, just won’t do much scoring or elite playmaking.
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 42.7 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,155,500
Career earnings: $67,251,153
Agent: Rich Paul
19
Goran Dragic / Milwaukee
Reportedly mulling retirement, he’s lost some of the athleticism that made him special in his prime, when he was an elite transition player and could finish at a high level near the rim, as well as shoot threes. Can still provide a spark of offense from time to time.
2022/23 stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.1 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,523,762
Career earnings: $152,467,157
Agent: Rade Filipovich and Bill Duffy
20
Aaron Holiday / Atlanta
2022/23 stats: 3.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,17
Career earnings: $10,479,871
Agent: Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian
21
George Hill / Indiana
2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,000,000
Career earnings: $109,331,400
Agent: Matt Ward
22
Austin Rivers / Minnesota
2022/23 stats: 4.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.5 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $54,613,256
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn
23
Kemba Walker
2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 42.1 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,281,261
Career earnings: $161,139,725
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips
24
Frank Ntilikina / Dallas
2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.4 FG%, 25.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,036,318
Career earnings: $20,478,474
Agent: Olivier Mazet and Sam Rose
25
Ish Smith / Denver
2022/23 stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 39.7 FG%, 16.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,725,000
Career earnings: $40,522,075
Agent: Andrew Morrison
26
Raul Neto / Cleveland
2022/23 stats: 3.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,463,490
Career earnings: $10,998,642
Agent: Aylton Tesch
27
Kennedy Chandler / PG
2022/23 stats: 2.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.2 FG%, 13.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,200,000
Agent: Ryan Davis
28
Jeff Dowtin / Toronto (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $305,761
Agent: Bill Neff
29
Dalano Banton / Toronto
2022/23 stats: 4.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Daniel Poneman and Mike Naiditch
30
Saben Lee / Phoenix (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 6.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 40.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,266,640
Career earnings: $2,005,901
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
31
David Duke / Brooklyn (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 46.2 FG%, 70.6 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $531,283
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar
32
Duane Washington Jr / New York
2022/23 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $628,802
Career earnings: $1,346,676
Agent: Mike George and Shayaun Saee
33
Ryan Arcidiacono
2022/23 stats: 1.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 24.3 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,836,090
Career earnings: $8,276,360
Agent: Joel Bell
34
Theo Maledon / Charlotte (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 40.2 FG%, 29.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,408,891
Career earnings: $4,000,000
Agent: Doug Neustadt
35
McKinley Wright / Dallas (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.9 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Chris Emens
36
Trent Forrest / Atlanta (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 66.7 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $933,90
Agent: Justin Haynes
37
Michael Carter-Williams / Orlando (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $652,829
Career earnings: $22,880,202
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Sean Kennedy
38
Leandro Bolmaro
2022/23 stats: 0.4 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 15.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $1,709,300
Career earnings: $2,353,320
Agent: Igor Crespo
39
Skylar Mays
2022/23 stats: 15.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 8.3 apg, 50.0 FG%, 46.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,574
Career earnings: $1,043,125
Agent: Kieran Piller
40
Frank Jackson
2022/23 stats: 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg
2022/23 earnings: $113,114
Career earnings: $7,511,492
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
41
Jamaree Bouyea
2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,986
Agent: Jason Glushon
42
JD Davison / Boston (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Mike Miller
43
Scotty Pippen Jr / LA Lakers (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz
44
Devon Dotson
2022/23 stats: 0.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 10.0 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $169,630
Career earnings: $688,406
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
45
Trevor Hudgins
2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.6 apg, 22.2 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: George Langberg
46