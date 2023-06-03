2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top point guards available this summer

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Free Agency

1
James Harden / Philadelphia (Player Option)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Still one of the best guards in the league. His game has aged very well, as he’s also arguably the best playmaker in the NBA at the moment while still providing fantastic scoring from beyond the arc, near the rim and from the free-throw line. Questions about his playoff prowess continue to linger, however, as he has made it to the conference finals just once since 2014-15. 

2022/23 stats: 21.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 10.7 apg, 44.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $33,000,000
Career earnings: $272,039,833
Agent: Michael SilvermanBrandon GrierTroy Payne

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

2
Kyrie Irving / Dallas

kyrie irving

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Off-court drama aside, and in fairness, there was a lot less of it since he joined Dallas, he’s an elite scorer from the point-guard position and a top-notch playmaker. One of the best tough-shot-makers in the NBA with elite ball-handling and very good quickness.

2022/23 stats: 27.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 49.4 FG%, 37.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,328,700
Career earnings: $197,857,092
Agent: Shetellia Riley Irving

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

3
Fred VanVleet / Toronto (Player Option)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

A confident floor general who can get buckets from all over the floor and create for teammates. A hard-nosed defender who gives a lot of effort on that end, too.

2022/23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $21,250,000
Career earnings: $60,782,008
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

4
D'Angelo Russell / LA Lakers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable shot selection at times but can make difficult shots at a higher clip than most players. Can score from three and the midrange, off the dribble or with his feet set. Not much of a defender. Those issues with shot selection and defense really get exacerbated in the playoffs, too, including just last postseason when he was benched by the end of the playoffs for the second year running. 

2022/23 stats: 17.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 46.9 FG%, 39.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,377,750
Career earnings: $108,965,728
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

5
Russell Westbrook / LA Clippers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Salvaged his reputation with much-improved play on the Clippers as opposed to his time on the Lakers, where he was blamed for ever Laker miscue. Great at attacking the rim and can hit jumpers, though not efficiently.

2022/23 stats: 15.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.5 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $47,063,478
Career earnings: $291,756,333
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

6
Gabe Vincent / Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Provides good toughness on defense and can score off the dribble. Enjoyed a brilliant playoff run at the perfect time heading into free agency where he made tough shots, hit threes, attacked the basket and played good defense as Miami made an unexpectedly deep run, a stretch of games that surely will make him some money this offseason.

2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 40.2 FG%, 33.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $2,409,496
Agent: Bill Neff

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

7
Dennis Schroeder / LA Lakers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Quick point guard who can really put pressure on the basket, force defenses to collapse and either score or hit open shooters spotting up. Can do some scoring with his jumper, too, though not the most consistent at that.

2022/23 stats: 12.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 41.5 FG%, 32.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,641,682
Career earnings: $75,670,502
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

8
Tre Jones / San Antonio (Restricted)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Underrated point guard who, like his brother, doesn’t take too many risks with the basketball, takes care of it and doesn’t turn it over much. Can also provide some scoring off the dribble.

2022/23 stats: 12.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.6 apg, 45.9 FG%, 28.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $2,416,291
Agent: Kevin Bradbury

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

9
Ayo Dosunmu / Chicago (Restricted)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Promising young point guard with two-way potential.

2022/23 stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 49.3 FG%, 31.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

10
Patrick Beverley / Chicago

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

3-and-D point guard who can provide leadership and does well to aggravate opponents with his antics.

2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 40.0 FG%, 33.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,801,614
Career earnings: $65,502,839
Agent: Kevin Bradbury

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

11
Dennis Smith / Charlotte

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Another player who had a resurgent season, showing explosiveness off the bounce and scoring off the dribble.

2022/23 stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, 41.2 FG%, 21.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $18,977,813
Agent: John Noonan

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

12
Jevon Carter / Milwaukee (Player Option)

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive-minded point guard who gives a lot of effort on that end but can also have the occasional scoring outburst.

2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 42.3 FG%, 42.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,025,000
Career earnings: $10,287,465
Agent: Zach KurtinReggie BrownMark Bartelstein

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

13
Shake Milton / Philadelphia

Shake Milton passes the ball

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Swingman with slashing and cutting scoring abilities who can do some spot-up shooting.

2022/23 stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,997,718
Career earnings: $5,071,278
Agent: Andrew Morrison

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

14
Reggie Jackson / Denver

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Supremely confident point guard who is almost always looking for his own shot and isn’t a very efficient scorer.

2022/23 stats: 10.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,215,260
Career earnings: $81,196,658
Agent: Aaron Mintz

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

15
Derrick Rose / New York (Team Option)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at the tail end of his career now, he might still be able to give teams off-the-dribble scoring and playmaking off the bench, though far from at the MVP level he was once at. Game hasn’t aged all that well once he lost his outrageous explosiveness.

2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 38.4 FG%, 30.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $14,520,730
Career earnings: $150,016,396
Agent: BJ Armstrong

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

16
John Wall

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Started some games this season but didn’t overly impress with those minutes. Still very fast on the open floor and can get to the basket in the halfcourt, but nowhere near the athlete he was at his prime. Still lacks a consistent outside jumper.

2022/23 stats: 11.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.2 apg, 40.8 FG%, 30.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $47,345,760
Career earnings: $229,235,106
Agent: Rich Paul

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

17
Ty Jerome / Golden State (Restricted)

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Showed some of the promise he had as a prospect this season as a backup, so he’ll likely get another shot in the NBA. Good playmaker and shooter.

2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,728,948
Career earnings: $6,909,360
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

18
Cory Joseph / Detroit

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran point guard who would be an end-of-rotation guy on most teams, though who can still be a backup point guard in the right situation. Gets guys in the right spots, can run an offense, just won’t do much scoring or elite playmaking.

2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 42.7 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,155,500
Career earnings: $67,251,153
Agent: Rich Paul

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

19
Goran Dragic / Milwaukee

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Reportedly mulling retirement, he’s lost some of the athleticism that made him special in his prime, when he was an elite transition player and could finish at a high level near the rim, as well as shoot threes. Can still provide a spark of offense from time to time.

2022/23 stats: 6.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.1 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,523,762
Career earnings: $152,467,157
Agent: Rade Filipovich and Bill Duffy

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

20
Aaron Holiday / Atlanta

2022/23 stats: 3.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,17
Career earnings: $10,479,871
Agent: Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

21
George Hill / Indiana

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,000,000
Career earnings: $109,331,400
Agent: Matt Ward

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

22
Austin Rivers / Minnesota

2022/23 stats: 4.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.5 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $54,613,256
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

23
Kemba Walker

2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 42.1 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,281,261
Career earnings: $161,139,725
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

24
Frank Ntilikina / Dallas

2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.4 FG%, 25.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,036,318
Career earnings: $20,478,474
Agent: Olivier Mazet and Sam Rose

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

25
Ish Smith / Denver

2022/23 stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 39.7 FG%, 16.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,725,000
Career earnings: $40,522,075
Agent: Andrew Morrison

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

26
Raul Neto / Cleveland

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 3.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,463,490
Career earnings: $10,998,642
Agent: Aylton Tesch

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

27
Kennedy Chandler / PG

2022/23 stats: 2.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.2 FG%, 13.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,200,000
Agent: Ryan Davis

28
Jeff Dowtin / Toronto (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $305,761
Agent: Bill Neff

29
Dalano Banton / Toronto

2022/23 stats: 4.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Daniel Poneman and Mike Naiditch

30
Saben Lee / Phoenix (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 6.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 40.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,266,640
Career earnings: $2,005,901
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

31
David Duke / Brooklyn (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 3.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 46.2 FG%, 70.6 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $531,283
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Todd Ramasar

32
Duane Washington Jr / New York

2022/23 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $628,802
Career earnings: $1,346,676
Agent: Mike George and Shayaun Saee

33
Ryan Arcidiacono

2022/23 stats: 1.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 24.3 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,836,090
Career earnings: $8,276,360
Agent: Joel Bell

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

34
Theo Maledon / Charlotte (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 40.2 FG%, 29.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,408,891
Career earnings: $4,000,000
Agent: Doug Neustadt

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

35
McKinley Wright / Dallas (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.9 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $462,629
Agent: Chris Emens

36
Trent Forrest / Atlanta (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 2.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 66.7 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $933,90
Agent: Justin Haynes

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

37
Michael Carter-Williams / Orlando (Team Option)

2022/23 stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $652,829
Career earnings: $22,880,202
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Sean Kennedy

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

38
Leandro Bolmaro

2022/23 stats: 0.4 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 15.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $1,709,300
Career earnings: $2,353,320
Agent: Igor Crespo

39
Skylar Mays

2022/23 stats: 15.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 8.3 apg, 50.0 FG%, 46.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,574
Career earnings: $1,043,125
Agent: Kieran Piller

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

40
Frank Jackson

2022/23 stats: 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg
2022/23 earnings: $113,114
Career earnings: $7,511,492
Agent: Kevin Bradbury

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

41
Jamaree Bouyea

2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,986
Agent: Jason Glushon

42
JD Davison / Boston (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Mike Miller

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

43
Scotty Pippen Jr / LA Lakers (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 2.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz

44
Devon Dotson

2022/23 stats: 0.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 10.0 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $169,630
Career earnings: $688,406
Agent: Kevin Bradbury

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

45
Trevor Hudgins

2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.6 apg, 22.2 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: George Langberg

46

 

