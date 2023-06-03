2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available this summer

2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available this summer

2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available this summer

1
Kristaps Porzingis / Washington (Player Option)

Just enjoyed his best season in years, in part thanks to his staying healthy but mostly because of his on-court contributions, where he was able to score a lot of face-up buckets, space the floor from deep three and protect the rim at a high level.

2022/23 stats: 23.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 49.8 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $33,833,400
Career earnings: $107,053,494
Agent: Janis PorzingisJeff SchwartzSam Goldfeder

2
Draymond Green / Golden State (Player Option)

Getting up there in age but still one of the best defenders in the entire NBA. Can hit open shots, is an elite playmaker for his position and guard multiple poisitions on the other end.

2022/23 stats: 8.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.8 apg, 52.7 FG%, 30.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $25,806,468
Career earnings: $130,914,411
Agent: Rich Paul

3
Jerami Grant / Portland

Scoring numbers are way up recently but it hasn’t translated to team success. Teams have to decide: Is he a good-stats-on-a-bad team player? Does provide versatile defense as he can guard multiple positions.

2022/23 stats: 20.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.5 FG%, 40.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $20,955,000
Career earnings: $60,966,660
Agent: Rich Paul

4
Kyle Kuzma / Washington (Player Option)

Coming off a career season but it was for a bad Wizards team. Is he another player who can only put up good stats on bad teams, providing empty numbers? Modern power forward in that he can shoot and dribble.

2022/23 stats: 21.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 44.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,000,000
Career earnings: $21,650,178
Agent: Austin Brown

5
Cameron Johnson / Brooklyn (Restricted)

Maybe not as young as you would hope a player eligible for their rookie-scale extension would be but still one of the best free agents in his class thanks to his elite shooting ability and versatile defending.

2022/23 stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.0 FG%, 40.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,887,899
Career earnings: $12,705,600
Agent: Ty SullivanSteve HeumannMelvin Booker

6
Harrison Barnes / Sacramento

Veteran swingman who can play small forward or small-ball power forward. Capable outside shooter and provides defensive versatility, as well as leadership in the locker room.

2022/23 stats: 150 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 47.3 FG%, 37.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,352,273
Career earnings: $148,629,017
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Sam Goldfeder.

7
Christian Wood / Dallas

Yet another player that teams have to decide if he’s an impactful piece on winning teams, or if he’s just out there looking for his own stats. Can score from three and off the dribble, a solid skill set for a modern big man.

2022/23 stats: 16.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 51.5 FG%, 37.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $14,317,459
Career earnings: $31,054,897
Agent: Adam Pensack

8
Rui Hachimura / LA Lakers (Restricted)

Athletic forward with good size who really shines on defense, where he provides versatility, as well as an old-school scorer on offense. Along with Austin Reaves, also had an excellent postseason that will get him paid this summer with his midrange game shining in the playoffs, as well as his ability to attack the basket and defend multiple positions.

2022/23 stats: 11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.6 FG%, 31.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,263,188
Career earnings: $14,078,16
Agent: Jason Ranne and Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

9
PJ Washington / Charlotte (Restricted)

Pick-and-pop type big man with some skill as a ball-handler. Floor-spacing forward and can provide some versatility on defense and he can guard wings in certain matchups, as well as big men.

2022/23 stats: 15.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,808,435
Career earnings: $12,070,560
Agent: Kevin Bradbury and Paul Washington

10
Grant Williams / Boston (Restricted)

Although he may not have ideal size for the position, he is more of a small-ball power forward who has become an elite spot-up shooter from three. Defensively is where he shines, however, as he can guard multiple positions. In and out of the rotation at points in the playoffs but finished on a strong note. In the end, he’s a versatile defender, makes winning plays and can hit three-pointers; he’ll get paid this offseason for that skill set, even if it’s not by Boston.

2022/23 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 45.4 FG%, 39.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,306,281
Career earnings: $7,496,400
Agent: Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe

11
Jalen McDaniels / Philadelphia

2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 33.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Nima Namakian

12
Georges Niang / Philadelphia

Not afraid to shoot as soon as he catches it, almost to a fault. Does space the floor well from beyond the arc for a big man.

2022/23 stats: 8.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 44.2 FG%, 40.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,465,000
Career earnings: $9,068,765
Agent: Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein

13
Dwight Powell / Dallas

Pick-and-roll big man who can finish with athletic lobs around the rim. Not a threat from outside of five feet from the basket.

2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 73.0 FG%, 66.7 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $11,080,125
Career earnings: $60,781,395
Agent: Mike George and Jeff Schwartz.

14
Drew Eubanks / Portland

Rim-protecting big man who can finish around the bucket a bit. Perhaps not an every-night player on a great team.

2022/23 stats: 6.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 64.1 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $4,017,202
Agent: James Dunleavy

15
Moritz Wagner / Orlando

Big man with guard skills who can shoot and do some ball-handling, though still hasn’t truly found a role in the NBA.

2022/23 stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, 41.2 FG%, 21.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $18,977,813
Agent: Jason Glushon

16
Trey Lyles / Sacramento

The numbers may not have been huge but he’s had a very solid season off the bench, showing some of the skills that made him so enticing as a prospect, primarily as a shooter and ball-handler out of the frontcourt.

2022/23 stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.8 FG%, 36.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,625,000
Career earnings: $23,886,049
Agent: Rich Paul

17
JaMychal Green / Golden State

On the donwturn of his career but can still provide some spot-up shooting and face-up scoring as a big man in the right situation.

2022/23 stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 54.0 FG%, 37.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,200,000
Career earnings: $38,836,962
Agent: Mike Hodges

18
Paul Reed / Philadelphia

Energy big man who really attacks the offensive glass, can finish around the rim and set good screens.

2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.4 apg, 59.3 FG%, 16.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $2,127,109
Agent: Ronald Shade

19
Dario Saric / Oklahoma City

Looks healed up from his major knee injury. A versatile forward who can do a bit of scoring, playmaking, rebounding, and guard multiple positions.

2022/23 stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 45.8 FG%, 39.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,240,000
Career earnings: $28,509,665
Agent: Jeff SchwartzMike LindemanJared Mucha

20
Wenyen Gabriel / LA Lakers

Floor-spacer who can split time between small forward and power forward and provide some defensive versatility.

2022/23 stats: 5.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.5 apg, 59.6 FG%, 27.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,878,720
Career earnings: $3,663,276
Agent: Gary Durrant

21
Lamar Stevens / Cleveland (Team Option)

Energy power forward who has improved his outside shooting this season.

2022/23 stats: 5.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 44.8 FG%, 31.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $2,517,981
Agent: Scott Nichols

22
Chimezie Metu / Sacramento

Energetic big man with good screen-setting abilities and who scraps on the glass and defensive end.

2022/23 stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.6 apg, 58.9 FG%, 23.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,910,860
Career earnings: $4,929,007
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

23
Darius Bazley / Phoenix (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45.4 FG%, 37.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,264,628
Career earnings: $7,197,000
Agent: Rich Paul

24
Blake Griffin / Boston

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Seen more as a leader in the locker room than an every-night contributor at this point. No longer the elite athlete he was in his prime. Heady player who draws charges, can finish near the rim and create for others.

2022/23 stats: 4.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 48.5 FG%, 34.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $258,432,713
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Sam Goldfeder

25
Juancho Hernangomez

2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 42.1 FG%, 25.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $22,847,859
Agent: Igor Crespo and Aylton Tesch

26
Taj Gibson / Washington

2022/23 stats: 3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 52.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $83,702,655
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

27
Markieff Morris / Dallas

2022/23 stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.9 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $49,149,565
Agent: Chafie Fields

28
Frank Kaminsky / Houston

2022/23 stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 49.2 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,463,490
Career earnings: $20,411,555
Agent: Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein

29
KZ Okpala

2022/23 stats: 1.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.4 apg, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,902,133
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Aaron Mintz

30
Justin Jackson

2022/23 stats: 0.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.4 apg, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,836,090
Career earnings: $13,872,490
Agent: Jim Tanner

31
Mfiondu Kabengele / Boston (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 28.6 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $4,428,539
Agent: Alex Saratsis

32
Isaiah Mobley

2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.2 apg, 42.9 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher, and Joe Smith

33
Alize Johnson

2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 50.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $192,293
Career earnings: $3,880,643
Agent: Bernie Lee

34
Moussa Diabate

2022/23 stats: 2.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.2 apg, 51.1 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Aaron Turner

35
Jarrell Brantley

2022/23 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 57.1 FG%, 44.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $105,522
Career earnings: $590,154
Agent: Keith Kreiter

36
Greg Brown

2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 14.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Bill Duffy

37
Michael Foster Jr

2022/23 stats:
2022/23 earnings: $106,288
Agent: David Bauman and Travis King

38
Braxton Key

2022/23 stats: 1.3 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 100.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $201,802
Career earnings: $127,622
Agent: Anthony Coleman

39
Darius Days / Houston (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 41.7 FG%, 30.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Corey Marcum

