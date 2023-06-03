2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top power forwards available this summer

Although he may not have ideal size for the position, he is more of a small-ball power forward who has become an elite spot-up shooter from three. Defensively is where he shines, however, as he can guard multiple positions. In and out of the rotation at points in the playoffs but finished on a strong note. In the end, he’s a versatile defender, makes winning plays and can hit three-pointers; he’ll get paid this offseason for that skill set, even if it’s not by Boston.

2022/23 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 45.4 FG%, 39.5 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $4,306,281

Career earnings: $7,496,400

Agent: Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe

