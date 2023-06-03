2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards available this summer

POINT GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS /
POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1
Jordan Clarkson / Utah (Player Option)
At his best as a Sixth Man who can go out there and just look to attack. Unique skill set as a scorer in that he doesn’t have consistent go-to moves. He has a great feel for the game that helps him score in tough-to-predict ways.
2022/23 stats: 20.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 44.4 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,340,000
Career earnings: $75,272,395
Agent: Rich Paul
2
Austin Reaves / LA Lakers (Restricted)
Growing into one of the best young guards in the league who is adept at drawing fouls, especially for his age, and can shoot the ball from three or from the midrange. Smooth feel for the game and gives good effort on defense. One of the Lakers’ best players in their last playoff run, Reaves is about to get paid this offseason after proving his foul-hunting, shot-making style of player also translates so well to the postseason.
2022/23 stats: 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 52.9 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $2,488,776
Agent: Aaron Reilly
3
Gary Trent Jr / Toronto (Player Option)
Shooting specialist who can hit shots off the dribble. He provides little else in the way of playmaking, rebounding or defense, however.
2022/23 stats: 17.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 43.3 FG%, 36.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,505,000
Career earnings: $20,144,177
Agent: Lucas Newton and Rich Paul
4
Bruce Brown / Denver (Player Option)
High-energy guard who has done a bit of everything in his career, including play small-ball center at his size. Will fight for every loose ball, can hit open three-pointers and is an effective slasher and basket-attacker. Tenacious defender who also steps up in the playoffs and proved last postseason that he can make a huge impact when the games really start to matter.
2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $8,655,279
Agent: Ty Sullivan
5
Donte DiVincenzo / Golden State (Player Option)
Good shooter and solid athlete who understands his role as a complementary piece and doesn’t try to do too much.
2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 43.5 FG%, 39.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,500,000
Career earnings: $13,110,150
Agent: Jason Glushon
6
Caris LeVert / Cleveland
Smooth scorer off the bench who also has a unique nose for scoring the basketball in ways that are tough for defenders to predict. Smooth, slippery scorer with an inconsistent outside jumper.
2022/23 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.1 FG%, 39.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,796,296
Career earnings: $41,226,981
Agent: Austin Brown
7
Max Strus / Miami
Had a down season shooting the basketball but does possess a quick, picture-esque release on his three-point shot. Tries on defense, just limited on that end due to athleticism. Enjoyed a solid run as a starter during Miami’s deep run in the playoffs in 2023, although he cooled off towards the end of it back to career averages, so who’s to say if he did enough for a huge payday this summer, as he’s already 27 without much upside or potential left to tap.
2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.0 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $2,395,844
Agent: Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein
8
Malik Beasley / LA Lakers (Team Option)
He can get hold and cold quickly but a confident spot-up shooter from three with some off-the-dribble scoring juice to his game.
2022/23 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 39.6 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $15,558,035
Career earnings: $35,751,372
Agent: Brian Jungreis
9
Lonnie Walker / LA Lakers
Explosive guard that can throw down huge dunks in the halfcourt or in transition and provide some off-the-dribble scoring.
2022/23 stats: 11.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 44.8 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $12,467,976
Agent: Rich Paul and Lucas Newton
10
Coby White / Chicago (Restricted)
Wants to be a starter, which will play into his free agency decision. Has deep shooting range and great quickness, just needs to improve consistency.
2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 44.3 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $7,413,955
Career earnings: $16,717,560
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Steve Heumann
11
Seth Curry / Brooklyn
Three-point shooting specialist who can get hot quickly and score off the dribble.
2022/23 stats: 9.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.3 FG%, 40.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,496,653
Career earnings: $33,286,379
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz
12
Alec Burks / Detroit (Team Option)
Reliable off-ball guard who can handle a nice scoring load, primarily off the bench though can also be trusted as a spot starter.
2022/23 stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 43.6 FG%, 41.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,012,800
Career earnings: $69,072,453
Agent: Alex Saratsis
13
Josh Richardson / New Orleans
A defender on the wing who can defend opposing guards and wings well thanks to foot speed and length. Able to knock down shots from three and off the dribble, though far from at an elite level.
2022/23 stats: 10.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 43.1 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,196,094
Career earnings: $44,836,167
Agent: Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe
14
Jaylen Nowell / Minnesota
2-guard who can do some scoring but unreliable outside shooter to this point, hurting his impact in the modern game.
2022/23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 44.8 FG%, 28.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $4,700,602
Agent: Ryan Davis
15
Josh Okogie / Phoenix
Enjoyed a great career resurgence this season, earning a role on one of the best teams in the league as a 3-and-D wing who provided some off-the-dribble scoring.
2022/23 stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.1 FG%, 33.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $11,433,224
Agent: Calvin Andrews
16
Damion Lee / Phoenix
Confident scorer who can get buckets from three or the midrange, with his feet set or off the dribble.
2022/23 stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.2 FG%, 44.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $4,781,472
Agent: Dave Spahn and Austin Brown
17
Victor Oladipo / Miami (Player Option)
Is he still a surefire every-night rotation player, or a deep bench weapon? Still has some athleticism and speed but not as much as in his prime. Struggles taking care of the ball and not that consistent of a shooter. Yet another season-ending injury all but guarantees he’ll be back in Miami next season, where he’ll have one more chance to prove he can provide at least an impactful bench presence before he hits unrestricted free agency.
2022/23 stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 33.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,750,000
Career earnings: $107,877,081
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips
18
Hamidou Diallo / Detroit
Very athletic guard who can give a team some shooting and defense.
2022/23 stats: 9.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 57.3 FG%, 23.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,200,000
Career earnings: $9,119,177
Agent: Joe Smith and Thaddeus Foucher
19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker / Minnesota (Restricted)
Quick, long guard who can score from all three levels and be a pest on defense.
2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.4 FG%, 38.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,009,633
Career earnings: $9,339,480
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith
20
Anthony Lamb / Golden State (Restricted)
Big man with ball-handling and shooting skills.
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.1 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $694,878
Career earnings: $351,425
Agent: Daniel Curtin, EJ Kusnyer, Jordan Cornish
21
Kendrick Nunn / Washington
Left-handed guard with a quick first step, a solid crossover and a good nose for scoring off the dribble, primarily from the midrange.
2022/23 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 42.4 FG%, 35.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,250,000
Career earnings: $8,128,083
Agent: Adam Pensack and Lucas Newton
22
Terence Davis / Sacramento
Scoring-minded guard who doesn’t provide much in the way of defense but can occasionally get hot with his off-the-dribble bucket-getting.
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 42.3 FG%, 36.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,000,000
Career earnings: $6,416,291
Agent: Joel Bell
23
Danny Green / Cleveland
Now healthy from his major knee injury, this veteran guard is a 3-and-D type of player, who spots up for threes on one end and fights hard defensively on the other.
2022/23 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 44.9 FG%, 43.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,710,528
Career earnings: $92,693,631
Agent: Raymond Brothers
24
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / Charlotte
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.5 FG%, 42.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,846,895
Career earnings: $6,297,624
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski and Michael Lelchitski
25
Romeo Langford / San Antonio (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 46.7 FG%, 26.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,634,257
Career earnings: $10,893,960
Agent: Austin Brown and Maxwell Saidman
26
Wesley Matthews / Milwaukee
2022/23 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.3 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $111,928,177
Agent: Jeff Austin
27
Javonte Green / Chicago
2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 56.5 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $4,085,469
Agent: David Gasman
28
Davon Reed
2022/23 stats: 2.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 33.3 FG%, 37.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,902,133
Career earnings: $2,100,263
Agent: Zach Kurtin
29
Julian Champagnie / San Antonio (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.4 FG%, 40.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Kashif Pratt and Nick Blatchford
30
Rodney McGruder / Detroit
2022/23 stats: 5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $15,340,383
Agent: Mike Kneisley and Odell Witherspoon III
31
Admiral Schofield / Orlando (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 45.1 FG%, 32.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $877,940
Career earnings: $3,241,722
Agent: Zach Kurtin
32
Bryn Forbes
2022/23 stats: 3.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $14,693,227
Agent: Mike Lindeman
33
Keon Ellis / Sacramento (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.4 apg, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Corey Marcum
34
Jarrett Culver
2022/23 stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 39.5 FG%, 8.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $260,295
Career earnings: $18,313,080
Agent: Chris Emens
35
AJ Green / Milwaukee (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 4.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 42.4 FG%, 41.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Dwayne Washington
36
Sterling Brown
2022/23 stats: 2.0 rpg, 0.5 apg
2022/23 earnings: $3,122,602
Career earnings: $8,491,231
Agent: Reggie Brown, Mark Bartelstein, Zach Kurtin
37
Trevelin Queen
2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 24.1 FG%, 13.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $838,891
Career earnings: $303,102
Agent: Daniel Hazan
38
Johnny Juzang / Utah (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 33.7 FG%, 23.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Jordan Gertler and Sam Goldfeder
39
Xavier Moon / LA Clippers
2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,986
Career earnings: $202,069
Agent: Stacey Leawood
40
Jared Butler / Oklahoma City
2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,674,655
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
41
Dru Smith / Brooklyn
2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 26.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $374,357
Agent: Aaron Reilly
42
Buddy Boeheim / Detroit (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 18.5 FG%, 16.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Drew Gross
43
Jared Rhoden / Detroit (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.3 apg, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $307,089
Agent: Austin Walton
44
Gabe York / Indiana
2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $32,171
Career earnings: $10,635
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
45
Ron Harper Jr / Toronto (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 04 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Drew Gross
46
Trevor Keels / New York
2022/23 stats: 1.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 25.0 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $520,589
Agent: Mike Kneisley
47
Lester Quinones / Golden State
2022/23 stats: 2.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $129,405
Agent: Scott Nichols
48
Jordan Schakel
2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 0.5 apg, 50.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $96,514
Career earnings: $53,176
Agent: Chris Emens
49
Alondes Williams
2022/23 stats: 1.0 rpg
2022/23 earnings: $254,446
Agent: Daniel Frank