2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards available this summer

Growing into one of the best young guards in the league who is adept at drawing fouls, especially for his age, and can shoot the ball from three or from the midrange. Smooth feel for the game and gives good effort on defense. One of the Lakers’ best players in their last playoff run, Reaves is about to get paid this offseason after proving his foul-hunting, shot-making style of player also translates so well to the postseason.

2022/23 stats: 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 52.9 FG%, 39.8 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518

Career earnings: $2,488,776

Agent: Aaron Reilly