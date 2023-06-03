2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards available this summer

2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards available this summer

2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top shooting guards available this summer

1
Jordan Clarkson / Utah (Player Option)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

At his best as a Sixth Man who can go out there and just look to attack. Unique skill set as a scorer in that he doesn’t have consistent go-to moves. He has a great feel for the game that helps him score in tough-to-predict ways.

2022/23 stats: 20.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 44.4 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,340,000
Career earnings: $75,272,395
Agent: Rich Paul

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

2
Austin Reaves / LA Lakers (Restricted)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Growing into one of the best young guards in the league who is adept at drawing fouls, especially for his age, and can shoot the ball from three or from the midrange. Smooth feel for the game and gives good effort on defense. One of the Lakers’ best players in their last playoff run, Reaves is about to get paid this offseason after proving his foul-hunting, shot-making style of player also translates so well to the postseason.

2022/23 stats: 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 52.9 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $2,488,776
Agent: Aaron Reilly

3
Gary Trent Jr / Toronto (Player Option)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Shooting specialist who can hit shots off the dribble. He provides little else in the way of playmaking, rebounding or defense, however.

2022/23 stats: 17.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 43.3 FG%, 36.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,505,000
Career earnings: $20,144,177
Agent: Lucas Newton and Rich Paul

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

4
Bruce Brown / Denver (Player Option)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

High-energy guard who has done a bit of everything in his career, including play small-ball center at his size. Will fight for every loose ball, can hit open three-pointers and is an effective slasher and basket-attacker. Tenacious defender who also steps up in the playoffs and proved last postseason that he can make a huge impact when the games really start to matter. 

2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $8,655,279
Agent: Ty Sullivan

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

5
Donte DiVincenzo / Golden State (Player Option)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Good shooter and solid athlete who understands his role as a complementary piece and doesn’t try to do too much.

2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 43.5 FG%, 39.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,500,000
Career earnings: $13,110,150
Agent: Jason Glushon

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

6
Caris LeVert / Cleveland

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Smooth scorer off the bench who also has a unique nose for scoring the basketball in ways that are tough for defenders to predict. Smooth, slippery scorer with an inconsistent outside jumper.

2022/23 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.1 FG%, 39.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,796,296
Career earnings: $41,226,981
Agent: Austin Brown

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

7
Max Strus / Miami

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Had a down season shooting the basketball but does possess a quick, picture-esque release on his three-point shot. Tries on defense, just limited on that end due to athleticism. Enjoyed a solid run as a starter during Miami’s deep run in the playoffs in 2023, although he cooled off towards the end of it back to career averages, so who’s to say if he did enough for a huge payday this summer, as he’s already 27 without much upside or potential left to tap.

2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.0 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $2,395,844
Agent: Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

8
Malik Beasley / LA Lakers (Team Option)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

He can get hold and cold quickly but a confident spot-up shooter from three with some off-the-dribble scoring juice to his game.

2022/23 stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 39.6 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $15,558,035
Career earnings: $35,751,372
Agent: Brian Jungreis

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

9
Lonnie Walker / LA Lakers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Explosive guard that can throw down huge dunks in the halfcourt or in transition and provide some off-the-dribble scoring.

2022/23 stats: 11.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 44.8 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $12,467,976
Agent: Rich Paul and Lucas Newton

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

10
Coby White / Chicago (Restricted)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Wants to be a starter, which will play into his free agency decision. Has deep shooting range and great quickness, just needs to improve consistency.

2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 44.3 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $7,413,955
Career earnings: $16,717,560
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Steve Heumann

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

11
Seth Curry / Brooklyn

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Three-point shooting specialist who can get hot quickly and score off the dribble.

2022/23 stats: 9.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.3 FG%, 40.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,496,653
Career earnings: $33,286,379
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

12
Alec Burks / Detroit (Team Option)

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Reliable off-ball guard who can handle a nice scoring load, primarily off the bench though can also be trusted as a spot starter.

2022/23 stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 43.6 FG%, 41.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,012,800
Career earnings: $69,072,453
Agent: Alex Saratsis

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

13
Josh Richardson / New Orleans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A defender on the wing who can defend opposing guards and wings well thanks to foot speed and length. Able to knock down shots from three and off the dribble, though far from at an elite level.

2022/23 stats: 10.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 43.1 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,196,094
Career earnings: $44,836,167
Agent: Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

14
Jaylen Nowell / Minnesota

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2-guard who can do some scoring but unreliable outside shooter to this point, hurting his impact in the modern game.

2022/23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 44.8 FG%, 28.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $4,700,602
Agent: Ryan Davis

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

15
Josh Okogie / Phoenix

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Enjoyed a great career resurgence this season, earning a role on one of the best teams in the league as a 3-and-D wing who provided some off-the-dribble scoring.

2022/23 stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.1 FG%, 33.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $11,433,224
Agent: Calvin Andrews

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

16
Damion Lee / Phoenix

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Confident scorer who can get buckets from three or the midrange, with his feet set or off the dribble.

2022/23 stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.2 FG%, 44.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $4,781,472
Agent: Dave Spahn and Austin Brown

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

17
Victor Oladipo / Miami (Player Option)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Is he still a surefire every-night rotation player, or a deep bench weapon? Still has some athleticism and speed but not as much as in his prime. Struggles taking care of the ball and not that consistent of a shooter. Yet another season-ending injury all but guarantees he’ll be back in Miami next season, where he’ll have one more chance to prove he can provide at least an impactful bench presence before he hits unrestricted free agency.

2022/23 stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 39.7 FG%, 33.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,750,000
Career earnings: $107,877,081
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

18
Hamidou Diallo / Detroit

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Very athletic guard who can give a team some shooting and defense.

2022/23 stats: 9.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 57.3 FG%, 23.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,200,000
Career earnings: $9,119,177
Agent: Joe Smith and Thaddeus Foucher

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker / Minnesota (Restricted)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Quick, long guard who can score from all three levels and be a pest on defense.

2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.4 FG%, 38.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,009,633
Career earnings: $9,339,480
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

20
Anthony Lamb / Golden State (Restricted)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Big man with ball-handling and shooting skills.

2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.1 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $694,878
Career earnings: $351,425
Agent: Daniel CurtinEJ KusnyerJordan Cornish

21
Kendrick Nunn / Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Left-handed guard with a quick first step, a solid crossover and a good nose for scoring off the dribble, primarily from the midrange.

2022/23 stats: 7.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 42.4 FG%, 35.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,250,000
Career earnings: $8,128,083
Agent: Adam Pensack and Lucas Newton

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

22
Terence Davis / Sacramento

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring-minded guard who doesn’t provide much in the way of defense but can occasionally get hot with his off-the-dribble bucket-getting.

2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 42.3 FG%, 36.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,000,000
Career earnings: $6,416,291
Agent: Joel Bell

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

23
Danny Green / Cleveland

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Now healthy from his major knee injury, this veteran guard is a 3-and-D type of player, who spots up for threes on one end and fights hard defensively on the other.

2022/23 stats: 5.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 44.9 FG%, 43.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,710,528
Career earnings: $92,693,631
Agent: Raymond Brothers

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

24
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk / Charlotte

2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.5 FG%, 42.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,846,895
Career earnings: $6,297,624
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski and Michael Lelchitski

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

25
Romeo Langford / San Antonio (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 46.7 FG%, 26.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,634,257
Career earnings: $10,893,960
Agent: Austin Brown and Maxwell Saidman

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

26
Wesley Matthews / Milwaukee

2022/23 stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.3 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $111,928,177
Agent: Jeff Austin

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

27
Javonte Green / Chicago

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 56.5 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,815,677
Career earnings: $4,085,469
Agent: David Gasman

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

28
Davon Reed

2022/23 stats: 2.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 33.3 FG%, 37.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,902,133
Career earnings: $2,100,263
Agent: Zach Kurtin

29
Julian Champagnie / San Antonio (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.4 FG%, 40.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Kashif Pratt and Nick Blatchford

30
Rodney McGruder / Detroit

2022/23 stats: 5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $15,340,383
Agent: Mike Kneisley and Odell Witherspoon III

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

31
Admiral Schofield / Orlando (Team Option)

2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 45.1 FG%, 32.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $877,940
Career earnings: $3,241,722
Agent: Zach Kurtin

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

32
Bryn Forbes

2022/23 stats: 3.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,298,385
Career earnings: $14,693,227
Agent: Mike Lindeman

33
Keon Ellis / Sacramento (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.4 apg, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Corey Marcum

34
Jarrett Culver

2022/23 stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 39.5 FG%, 8.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $260,295
Career earnings: $18,313,080
Agent: Chris Emens

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

35
AJ Green / Milwaukee (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 4.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 42.4 FG%, 41.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Dwayne Washington

36
Sterling Brown

2022/23 stats: 2.0 rpg, 0.5 apg
2022/23 earnings: $3,122,602
Career earnings: $8,491,231
Agent: Reggie BrownMark BartelsteinZach Kurtin

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

37
Trevelin Queen

2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 24.1 FG%, 13.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $838,891
Career earnings: $303,102
Agent: Daniel Hazan

38
Johnny Juzang / Utah (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 33.7 FG%, 23.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Jordan Gertler and Sam Goldfeder

39
Xavier Moon / LA Clippers

2022/23 stats: 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $116,986
Career earnings: $202,069
Agent: Stacey Leawood

40
Jared Butler / Oklahoma City

2022/23 stats: 6.2 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,674,655
Career earnings: $925,258
Agent: Mark Bartelstein

41
Dru Smith / Brooklyn

2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 26.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $374,357
Agent: Aaron Reilly

42
Buddy Boeheim / Detroit (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 1.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 18.5 FG%, 16.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Drew Gross

43
Jared Rhoden / Detroit (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.3 apg, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $307,089
Agent: Austin Walton

44
Gabe York / Indiana

2022/23 stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $32,171
Career earnings: $10,635
Agent: Sam Goldfeder

45
Ron Harper Jr / Toronto (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 04 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Drew Gross

46
Trevor Keels / New York

2022/23 stats: 1.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 25.0 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $520,589
Agent: Mike Kneisley

47
Lester Quinones / Golden State

2022/23 stats: 2.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $129,405
Agent: Scott Nichols

48
Jordan Schakel

2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 0.5 apg, 50.0 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $96,514
Career earnings: $53,176
Agent: Chris Emens

49
Alondes Williams

2022/23 stats: 1.0 rpg
2022/23 earnings: $254,446
Agent: Daniel Frank

