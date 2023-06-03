2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available this summer

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available this summer

Free Agency

2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available this summer

June 3, 2023- by

By |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /
POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

1
Khris Middleton / Milwaukee (Player Option)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off an injury-plagued campaign, which will be of some concern to prospective suitors. When healthy, one of the best swingmen of the game who can score at a high level while also defending, creating and rebounding. Smooth off-the-dribble shooter.

2022/23 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,984,276
Career earnings: $158,332,891
Agent: Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

2
Josh Hart / New York (Player Option)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

He won’t put up the stats of some of the players ahead of him on this list but he is certainly an impactful player, a tough defender and one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Decent spot-up shooting threat from three.

2022/23 stats: 9.8 pg, 7.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 52.9 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,960,000
Career earnings: $20,474,999
Agent: Aaron MintzDave SpahnSteve Heumann

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

3
Dillon Brooks / Memphis

Dillon Brooks - Warriors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Love him or hate him, there’s no doubt his tactics are effective. Besides his trash-talking, he’s one of the best wing defenders in the league and a confident scorer, though sometimes he goes cold and will take shots you would rather he didn’t. It’s already been established he won’t return to Memphis next season, with reports on the matter coming out quickly – and in a peculiar fashion – after the Grizzlies’ embarrassing round-one defeat to the Lakers. Will teams overlook his horrible playoff performance where he shot 31.2 percent from the floor?

2022/23 stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 39.6 FG%, 32.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,400,000
Career earnings: $27,412,377
Agent: Mike GeorgeShayaun SaeeCorey Barker

4
Kelly Oubre / Charlotte

Kelly Oubre, Charlotte Hornets

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Has been around the league for a good amount of time and remains what he is: an explosive athlete with inconsistent shooting ability and poor decision-making.

2022/23 stats: 20.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 43.1 FG%, 31.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,600,000
Career earnings: $51,228,550
Agent: Torrel Harris

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

5
KJ Martin / Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Explosive swingman who is at his best as an off-ball slasher and transition threat. Capable defender though there is potential there for more.

2022/23 stats: 12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 56.9 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Shayaun Saee and Mike George

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

6
Matisse Thybulle / Portland (Restricted)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

A defender first and foremost who can guard a lot of different positions while also racking up steals and blocks. Not much of a threat on offense.

2022/23 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 43.5 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,379,526
Career earnings: $8,133,600
Agent: Aaron Goodwin

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

7
Talen Horton-Tucker / Utah (Player Option)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Enjoyed some of the best basketball of his career last season, finally showing more of the promise he displayed early on in his Lakers career. Can score, rebound and assist.

2022/23 stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 41.9 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,260,000
Career earnings: $11,916,291
Agent: Rich Paul and Lucas Newton

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

8
Torrey Craig / Phoenix

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Swingman who specializes in defense, playing with a lot of toughness on that end of the floor. Capable of hitting open threes but won’t give you much else on offense.

2022/23 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.6 FG%, 39.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,121,951
Career earnings: $10,634,153
Agent: David Spahn, Austin Brown, Aaron Mintz

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

9
Joe Ingles / Milwaukee

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Outside shooting specialist who can score a bit off the dribble, too, and is a solid wing defender.

2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 43.5 FG%, 40.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $65,743,702
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

10
Yuta Watanabe / Brooklyn

yuta watanabe

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Just had his best season shooting the basketball, though he cooled off as the season progressed. Plays with energy and can do some scoring off of cuts.

2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 44.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $2,657,610
Agent: Joe Smith and Thaddeus Foucher

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

11
Jeff Green / Denver

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his getting older, he still looks very explosive as he had various highlight dunks last season. Also provides some defensive versatility.

2022/23 stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 48.8 FG%, 28.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,500,000
Career earnings: $76,934,810
Agent: Jason Glushon

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

12
Jae Crowder / Milwaukee

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

3-and-D weapon who is a winning player, willing to dive for loose balls and draw charges. His veteran experience is also a plus. A brutal playoff showing where he averaged fewer than 11 minutes in four games (of a six-game series) and made zero three-pointers in six attempts will cost him in free agency, although teams should still show interest in him as a backup option.

2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.9 FG%, 43.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,183,800
Career earnings: $56,283,506
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

13
Cam Reddish / Portland (Restricted)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Already on his third team since being a Top 10 pick, time might be running out for him to show why he was drafted so highly. At his best, a three-level scorer but hasn’t been anywhere consistent enough in the NBA yet.

2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.6 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,954,454
Career earnings: $13,373,880
Agent: Omar Wilkes and Rich Paul

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

14
Troy Brown / LA Lakers

Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wing who can provide some spot-up shooting, defense and scoring off of slashes.

2022/23 stats: 7.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 43.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $14,515,564
Agent: Rich Paul

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

15
Terrence Ross / Phoenix

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Athletic, bouncy swingman who can get hot quickly as a scorer, and has deep range on his jumper.

2022/23 stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 43.0 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,500,000
Career earnings: $81,089,837
Agent: Mitch Nathan and Aaron Mintz.

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

16
TJ Warren / Phoenix

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Not the player he was before the long injury layoff but probably still someone teams will gamble on for next season. An expert in getting smooth buckets off the dribble from the midrange and can also hit threes at a decent clip.

2022/23 stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.9 FG%, 32.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,628,597
Career earnings: $57,026,050
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

17
Keita Bates-Diop / San Antonio

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Versatile defender who can do some scoring as a spot-up shooter and with his face-up game.

2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 50.8 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,878,720
Career earnings: $4,433,648
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

18
Will Barton / Toronto

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Not the athlete he once was, which has caused his impact and production to fall off. When he has it going, he’s a solid scorer who can get hot from three and score off the dribble with a high degree of difficulty.

2022/23 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $15,059,712
Career earnings: $66,809,472
Agent: Rich BedaAndrew MorrisonAustin Brown

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

19
Oshae Brissett / Indiana

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Versatile swingman who provides energy and defense, as well as scoring off of slashes.

2022/23 stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 38.6 FG%, 31.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,846,738
Career earnings: $3,086,654
Agent: Mike GeorgeShayaun SaeeCorey Barker

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

20
Justin Holiday / Dallas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

3-and-D swingman who is a solid, pesky defender and can knock down threes on the other end.

2022/23 stats: 4.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.7 FG%, 32.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,987,975
Career earnings: $28,349,494
Agent: Bernie Lee

21
Derrick Jones / Chicago (Player Option)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Explosive, long athlete who can still throw down some of the most impressive dunks in the league. At his best in transition and as a slasher.

2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,200,000
Career earnings: $23,143,204
Agent: Aaron Turner

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

22
Stanley Johnson / San Antonio

2022/23 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 53.3 FG%, 45.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,022,164
Career earnings: $21,646,189
Agent: Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

23
Justise Winslow / Portland

Tricky player because he has shown promise as a versatile forward who can create for others and really defend, but he’s way too inconsistent on offense due to his poor low-post finishing and bad shooting marks.

2022/23 stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 40.9 FG%, 31.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,097,561
Career earnings: $41,131,565
Agent: Austin Brown

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

24
Isaiah Livers / Detroit (Team Option)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41.7 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $1,057,260
Agent: Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein

25
Rudy Gay / Utah (Player Option)

2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 38.0 FG%, 25.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,184,500
Career earnings: $171,936,165
Agent: Raymond Brothers

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

26
Ishmail Wainright / Phoenix (Team Option)

2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.0 FG%, 32.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $980,057
Career earnings: $707,893
Agent: Jim Tanner

27
Kessler Edwards / Sacramento (Team Option)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 38.7 FG%, 30.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,637,966
Career earnings: $463,211
Agent: Bill Duffy

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

28
Juan Toscano-Anderson / Utah

2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.8 FG%, 18.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $2,995,745
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz

29
Kevin Knox / Portland (Team Option)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 45.8 FG%, 34.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,000,000
Career earnings: $18,559,618
Agent: Aaron Turner

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

30
Andre Iguodala / Golden State

2022/23 stats: 2.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46.7 FG%, 11.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $186,715,950
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

31
James Johnson / Indiana

2022/23 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.0 FG%, 20.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,841,067
Career earnings: $79,653,106
Agent: Mark BartelsteinReggie BrownAndy Shiffman

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

32
Dylan Windler / Cleveland (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 1.7 ppg, 0.3 apg, 66.7 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,037,277
Career earnings: $6,412,440
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

33
Josh Primo

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,144,320
Career earnings: $3,946,800
Agent: Todd Ramasar

34
Thanasis Antetokounmpo

2022/23 stats: 1.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,878,720
Career earnings: $4,907,394
Agent: Alex Saratsis

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

35
Theo Pinson / Dallas

2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 35.6 FG%, 35.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $2,765,839
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Steve Heumann

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

36
Mamadi Diakite / Cleveland (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 2.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 48.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $1,398,419
Agent: Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

37
Matt Ryan / Minnesota (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 3.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $806,097
Career earnings: $111,669
Agent: Eric Fleisher

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

38
Dominick Barlow / San Antonio ( Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 3.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 53.5 FG%, 72.30 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Todd Ramasar

39
Malcolm Hill

2022/23 stats: 1.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $324,373
Agent: Ben Pensack

40
Lindy Waters / Oklahoma City (Team Option)

2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 39.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,316,876
Career earnings: $159,527
Agent: Herb Rudoy

41
Eugene Omoruyi / Detroit (Team Option)

2022/23 stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 44.3 FG%, 28.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,013,119
Career earnings: $281,831
Agent: Mike GeorgeShayaun SaeeCorey Barker

42
Terry Taylor / Chicago

2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 52.0 FG%, 26.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,703,902
Career earnings: $895,125
Agent: BJ Bass

43
Jamal Cain / Miami (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 56.5 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Shayaun Saee and Mike George

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

44
Kendall Brown / Indiana (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 57.1 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes

45
Jack White / Denver (Restricted)

2022/23 stats: 1.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.2 apg, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski

46
Deonte Burton

2022/23 stats:
2022/23 earnings: $105,522
Career earnings: $1,916,852
Agent: Keith Kreiter

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

47
Jordan Hall

2022/23 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 32.1 FG%, 20.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $193,027
Agent: John Noonan

Check his scouting report, career accolades and more here.

48
Justin Minaya

2022/23 stats: 4.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 30.4 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,096
Agent: Jared Mucha

49
Stanley Umude

2022/23 stats: 2.0 ppg
2022/23 earnings: $58,493
Agent: Eric Fleisher

, , Basketball, Free Agency, NBA, Ranking

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home