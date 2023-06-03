2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available this summer

Love him or hate him, there’s no doubt his tactics are effective. Besides his trash-talking, he’s one of the best wing defenders in the league and a confident scorer, though sometimes he goes cold and will take shots you would rather he didn’t. It’s already been established he won’t return to Memphis next season, with reports on the matter coming out quickly – and in a peculiar fashion – after the Grizzlies’ embarrassing round-one defeat to the Lakers. Will teams overlook his horrible playoff performance where he shot 31.2 percent from the floor?

2022/23 stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 39.6 FG%, 32.6 3P%

2022/23 earnings: $11,400,000

Career earnings: $27,412,377

Agent: Mike George, Shayaun Saee, Corey Barker