2023 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available this summer

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /
POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1
Khris Middleton / Milwaukee (Player Option)
Coming off an injury-plagued campaign, which will be of some concern to prospective suitors. When healthy, one of the best swingmen of the game who can score at a high level while also defending, creating and rebounding. Smooth off-the-dribble shooter.
2022/23 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,984,276
Career earnings: $158,332,891
Agent: Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz
2
Josh Hart / New York (Player Option)
He won’t put up the stats of some of the players ahead of him on this list but he is certainly an impactful player, a tough defender and one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Decent spot-up shooting threat from three.
2022/23 stats: 9.8 pg, 7.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 52.9 FG%, 37.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,960,000
Career earnings: $20,474,999
Agent: Aaron Mintz, Dave Spahn, Steve Heumann
3
Dillon Brooks / Memphis
Love him or hate him, there’s no doubt his tactics are effective. Besides his trash-talking, he’s one of the best wing defenders in the league and a confident scorer, though sometimes he goes cold and will take shots you would rather he didn’t. It’s already been established he won’t return to Memphis next season, with reports on the matter coming out quickly – and in a peculiar fashion – after the Grizzlies’ embarrassing round-one defeat to the Lakers. Will teams overlook his horrible playoff performance where he shot 31.2 percent from the floor?
2022/23 stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 39.6 FG%, 32.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,400,000
Career earnings: $27,412,377
Agent: Mike George, Shayaun Saee, Corey Barker
4
Kelly Oubre / Charlotte
Has been around the league for a good amount of time and remains what he is: an explosive athlete with inconsistent shooting ability and poor decision-making.
2022/23 stats: 20.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 43.1 FG%, 31.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,600,000
Career earnings: $51,228,550
Agent: Torrel Harris
5
KJ Martin / Houston
Explosive swingman who is at his best as an off-ball slasher and transition threat. Capable defender though there is potential there for more.
2022/23 stats: 12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 56.9 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Shayaun Saee and Mike George
6
Matisse Thybulle / Portland (Restricted)
A defender first and foremost who can guard a lot of different positions while also racking up steals and blocks. Not much of a threat on offense.
2022/23 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 43.5 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,379,526
Career earnings: $8,133,600
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
7
Talen Horton-Tucker / Utah (Player Option)
Enjoyed some of the best basketball of his career last season, finally showing more of the promise he displayed early on in his Lakers career. Can score, rebound and assist.
2022/23 stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 41.9 FG%, 28.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,260,000
Career earnings: $11,916,291
Agent: Rich Paul and Lucas Newton
8
Torrey Craig / Phoenix
Swingman who specializes in defense, playing with a lot of toughness on that end of the floor. Capable of hitting open threes but won’t give you much else on offense.
2022/23 stats: 7.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 45.6 FG%, 39.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,121,951
Career earnings: $10,634,153
Agent: David Spahn, Austin Brown, Aaron Mintz
9
Joe Ingles / Milwaukee
Outside shooting specialist who can score a bit off the dribble, too, and is a solid wing defender.
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 43.5 FG%, 40.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $65,743,702
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman
10
Yuta Watanabe / Brooklyn
Just had his best season shooting the basketball, though he cooled off as the season progressed. Plays with energy and can do some scoring off of cuts.
2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 44.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $2,657,610
Agent: Joe Smith and Thaddeus Foucher
11
Jeff Green / Denver
Despite his getting older, he still looks very explosive as he had various highlight dunks last season. Also provides some defensive versatility.
2022/23 stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 48.8 FG%, 28.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,500,000
Career earnings: $76,934,810
Agent: Jason Glushon
12
Jae Crowder / Milwaukee
3-and-D weapon who is a winning player, willing to dive for loose balls and draw charges. His veteran experience is also a plus. A brutal playoff showing where he averaged fewer than 11 minutes in four games (of a six-game series) and made zero three-pointers in six attempts will cost him in free agency, although teams should still show interest in him as a backup option.
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.9 FG%, 43.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,183,800
Career earnings: $56,283,506
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman
13
Cam Reddish / Portland (Restricted)
Already on his third team since being a Top 10 pick, time might be running out for him to show why he was drafted so highly. At his best, a three-level scorer but hasn’t been anywhere consistent enough in the NBA yet.
2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.6 FG%, 31.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,954,454
Career earnings: $13,373,880
Agent: Omar Wilkes and Rich Paul
14
Troy Brown / LA Lakers
Wing who can provide some spot-up shooting, defense and scoring off of slashes.
2022/23 stats: 7.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 43.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $14,515,564
Agent: Rich Paul
15
Terrence Ross / Phoenix
Athletic, bouncy swingman who can get hot quickly as a scorer, and has deep range on his jumper.
2022/23 stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 43.0 FG%, 36.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $11,500,000
Career earnings: $81,089,837
Agent: Mitch Nathan and Aaron Mintz.
16
TJ Warren / Phoenix
Not the player he was before the long injury layoff but probably still someone teams will gamble on for next season. An expert in getting smooth buckets off the dribble from the midrange and can also hit threes at a decent clip.
2022/23 stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.9 FG%, 32.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,628,597
Career earnings: $57,026,050
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown
17
Keita Bates-Diop / San Antonio
Versatile defender who can do some scoring as a spot-up shooter and with his face-up game.
2022/23 stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 50.8 FG%, 39.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,878,720
Career earnings: $4,433,648
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz
18
Will Barton / Toronto
Not the athlete he once was, which has caused his impact and production to fall off. When he has it going, he’s a solid scorer who can get hot from three and score off the dribble with a high degree of difficulty.
2022/23 stats: 6.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $15,059,712
Career earnings: $66,809,472
Agent: Rich Beda, Andrew Morrison, Austin Brown
19
Oshae Brissett / Indiana
Versatile swingman who provides energy and defense, as well as scoring off of slashes.
2022/23 stats: 6.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 38.6 FG%, 31.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,846,738
Career earnings: $3,086,654
Agent: Mike George, Shayaun Saee, Corey Barker
20
Justin Holiday / Dallas
3-and-D swingman who is a solid, pesky defender and can knock down threes on the other end.
2022/23 stats: 4.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.7 FG%, 32.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,987,975
Career earnings: $28,349,494
Agent: Bernie Lee
21
Derrick Jones / Chicago (Player Option)
Explosive, long athlete who can still throw down some of the most impressive dunks in the league. At his best in transition and as a slasher.
2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 50.0 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,200,000
Career earnings: $23,143,204
Agent: Aaron Turner
22
Stanley Johnson / San Antonio
2022/23 stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 53.3 FG%, 45.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,022,164
Career earnings: $21,646,189
Agent: Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian
23
Justise Winslow / Portland
Tricky player because he has shown promise as a versatile forward who can create for others and really defend, but he’s way too inconsistent on offense due to his poor low-post finishing and bad shooting marks.
2022/23 stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 40.9 FG%, 31.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,097,561
Career earnings: $41,131,565
Agent: Austin Brown
24
Isaiah Livers / Detroit (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41.7 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $1,057,260
Agent: Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein
25
Rudy Gay / Utah (Player Option)
2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 38.0 FG%, 25.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,184,500
Career earnings: $171,936,165
Agent: Raymond Brothers
26
Ishmail Wainright / Phoenix (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 37.0 FG%, 32.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $980,057
Career earnings: $707,893
Agent: Jim Tanner
27
Kessler Edwards / Sacramento (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 38.7 FG%, 30.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,637,966
Career earnings: $463,211
Agent: Bill Duffy
28
Juan Toscano-Anderson / Utah
2022/23 stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.8 FG%, 18.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,133,278
Career earnings: $2,995,745
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz
29
Kevin Knox / Portland (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 45.8 FG%, 34.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,000,000
Career earnings: $18,559,618
Agent: Aaron Turner
30
Andre Iguodala / Golden State
2022/23 stats: 2.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46.7 FG%, 11.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,905,851
Career earnings: $186,715,950
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
31
James Johnson / Indiana
2022/23 stats: 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.0 FG%, 20.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,841,067
Career earnings: $79,653,106
Agent: Mark Bartelstein, Reggie Brown, Andy Shiffman
32
Dylan Windler / Cleveland (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.7 ppg, 0.3 apg, 66.7 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,037,277
Career earnings: $6,412,440
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman
33
Josh Primo
2022/23 stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,144,320
Career earnings: $3,946,800
Agent: Todd Ramasar
34
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
2022/23 stats: 1.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,878,720
Career earnings: $4,907,394
Agent: Alex Saratsis
35
Theo Pinson / Dallas
2022/23 stats: 2.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 35.6 FG%, 35.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,968,175
Career earnings: $2,765,839
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Steve Heumann
36
Mamadi Diakite / Cleveland (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 2.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 48.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $1,398,419
Agent: Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein
37
Matt Ryan / Minnesota (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $806,097
Career earnings: $111,669
Agent: Eric Fleisher
38
Dominick Barlow / San Antonio ( Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 3.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 53.5 FG%, 72.30 FT%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Todd Ramasar
39
Malcolm Hill
2022/23 stats: 1.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Career earnings: $324,373
Agent: Ben Pensack
40
Lindy Waters / Oklahoma City (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 5.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 39.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,316,876
Career earnings: $159,527
Agent: Herb Rudoy
41
Eugene Omoruyi / Detroit (Team Option)
2022/23 stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 44.3 FG%, 28.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,013,119
Career earnings: $281,831
Agent: Mike George, Shayaun Saee, Corey Barker
42
Terry Taylor / Chicago
2022/23 stats: 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 52.0 FG%, 26.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,703,902
Career earnings: $895,125
Agent: BJ Bass
43
Jamal Cain / Miami (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.7 apg, 56.5 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Shayaun Saee and Mike George
44
Kendall Brown / Indiana (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 57.1 FG%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes
45
Jack White / Denver (Restricted)
2022/23 stats: 1.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.2 apg, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $508,891
Agent: Sammy Wloszczowski
46
Deonte Burton
2022/23 stats: –
2022/23 earnings: $105,522
Career earnings: $1,916,852
Agent: Keith Kreiter
47
Jordan Hall
2022/23 stats: 3.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 32.1 FG%, 20.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $193,027
Agent: John Noonan
48
Justin Minaya
2022/23 stats: 4.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 30.4 FG%, 25.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,096
Agent: Jared Mucha
49
Stanley Umude
2022/23 stats: 2.0 ppg
2022/23 earnings: $58,493
Agent: Eric Fleisher