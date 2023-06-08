2023 Aggregate NBA Mock Draft: Trade Talks; Dereck Lively, Bilal Coulibaly, Brandin Podziemski rise

Following the NBA draft’s early entry deadline, mock draft boards have shifted, with several players rising, including Dereck Lively, Bilal Coulibaly, and Brandin Podziemski, making major first-round leaps. Julian Phillips, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Ben Sheppard, Jordan Walsh, Emoni Bates, Seth Lundy, and others rose in the second round.

To better project where the top prospects currently stand, we compiled 10 mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, NBADraft.net, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Yahoo, SB Nation, and USA TODAY’s For The Win.

Then, HoopsHype gathered thoughts from multiple NBA executives and scouts for their insight on the projected first-round picks for the sixth edition of the aggregate mock draft to find the answer.

NOTE: These rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for the overall consensus, not our own opinion. For example, if a player was the first pick on a publication’s mock draft, he received 60 points. If a player was second, he received 59 points, and so on. We then tabulated the total number of points for each player’s consensus ranking.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.