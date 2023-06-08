2023 Aggregate NBA Mock Draft: Trade Talks; Dereck Lively, Bilal Coulibaly, Brandin Podziemski rise

Following the NBA draft’s early entry deadline, mock draft boards have shifted, with several players rising, including Dereck Lively, Bilal Coulibaly, and Brandin Podziemski, making major first-round leaps. Julian Phillips, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Ben Sheppard, Jordan Walsh, Emoni Bates, Seth Lundy, and others rose in the second round.
To better project where the top prospects currently stand, we compiled 10 mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, NBADraft.net, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Yahoo, SB Nation, and USA TODAY’s For The Win.
Then, HoopsHype gathered thoughts from multiple NBA executives and scouts for their insight on the projected first-round picks for the sixth edition of the aggregate mock draft to find the answer.
NOTE: These rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for the overall consensus, not our own opinion. For example, if a player was the first pick on a publication’s mock draft, he received 60 points. If a player was second, he received 59 points, and so on. We then tabulated the total number of points for each player’s consensus ranking.
1. Victor Wembanyama
(Boulogne-Levallois: Big, International, 7-2)
Previous rank: 1 (-) / Best rank: 1 / Worst rank: 1
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
Victor Wembanyama has been the unanimous No. 1 overall pick for months. However, it hasn’t stopped him from competing for Boulogne-Levallois through the playoffs, where he’s averaging 17.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Wembanyama will immediately improve San Antonio defensively after the Spurs ranked last in defensive rating (119.6), gave up the most opponent points in the paint allowed (56.7), and had the fifth-lowest blocks per game (3.9) last season.
2. Brandon Miller
(Alabama: Wing, Freshman, 6-9)
Previous rank: 2 (-) / Best rank: 2 / Worst rank: 4
Agent: Wilmer Jackson
The Hornets have their point guard and center of the future in LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. With Kelly Oubre Jr. entering unrestricted free agency, PJ Washington entering restricted free agency, and Gordon Hayward entering the final season of his contract, Charlotte can add a long-term frontcourt piece in Brandon Miller, whose shooting and defense are sorely needed. Charlotte shot the second-lowest three-point percentage last season (33 percent) and ranked 22nd in points allowed (117.2).
3. Scoot Henderson
(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-2)
Previous rank: 3 (-) / Best rank: 2 / Worst rank: 4
Agent: Steve Haney
As explained on a recent Blazers edition of the HoopsHype podcast, the Blazers are listening to offers for the No. 3 pick. On the podcast, Blazers writer Sean Highkin said he believes “it’s more likely than not” that Portland trades the pick instead of keeping it. Whether Portland keeps it or not, Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson is expected to be selected third overall.
“You always want a guy like me, that dog mentality,” Henderson said following his Blazers workout. “Just my personality, the culture I bring to the locker room. I’m a great leader, I’ll tell what’s up, and I can do everything on the floor. I can do everything on the floor. I’m going to go out there and give my 110 percent every day. And that’s the thing about me: I’m very consistent in effort.”
Henderson, who’s drawn comparisons to Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose, will also have a workout with Charlotte. Those are the only two workouts he has scheduled.
MORE: Scoot Henderson: ‘I feel like I can damn near do it all at this point’
4. Amen Thompson
(Elite: Wing, Overtime, 6-6)
Previous rank: 4 (-) / Best rank: 3 / Worst rank: 8
Agent: Troy Thompson
Amen Thompson recently worked out for the Blazers, who hold the No. 3 pick. Among those on hand to watch was Damian Lillard. “You definitely feel like you have to impress (Lillard),” Thompson said following the workout. “He’s basically a part of the front office.”
While it’s unlikely Thompson lands with the Blazers, the Rockets will take a serious look at him with the fourth pick if they keep it. Thompson is considered one of the top defenders in this class, which Houston would welcome after having the second-worst defensive rating in the league last season (118.6).
Houston has a mandate to improve the team going into next season after several rebuilding seasons and significant cap space to spend this summer, including an aggressive pursuit of James Harden. The value of this pick will be gauged in various Rockets trade scenarios.
Orlando also met with Thompson at the combine, and there have been whispers about the Magic trying to move up in the draft, which will be explained further below.
5. Cameron Whitmore
(Villanova: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)
Previous rank: 5 (-) / Best rank: 4 / Worst rank: 8
Agent: Joe Branch and Bill Duffy
Cam Whitmore is projected fifth overall in six of the 10 mock drafts polled and impressed NBA executives with his physique and shooting ability at his WME Pro Day following the combine.
Following a workout with the Pacers, Whitmore compared his game to Miles Bridges, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards. Whitmore also worked out with the Jazz.
6. Ausar Thompson
(Elite: Wing, Overtime, 6-6)
Previous rank: 6 (-) / Best rank: 5 / Worst rank: 8
Agent: Troy Thompson
There’s a belief around the league that Orlando is open to moving the No. 6 and No. 11 picks if the Magic can move into the 3-5 range.
Should Orlando stand pat, there will be several options, including one of the Thompson twins potentially.
Following a recent Blazers workout, Ausar Thompson is out to prove there’s more than a consensus top three players in the draft.
“Everybody says there’s a clear-cut Top 3,” Thompson said. “I feel like that’s kind of doing the draft a disservice. At the same time, I feel like it’s making a lot of underdogs because nobody feels like there are only three people in this draft class. I certainly don’t feel that way. I’m just trying to prove that it’s not only three. If there’s three, I’m one of them.”
Thompson was the No. 6 pick in four of the 10 mock drafts polled.
7. Jarace Walker
(Houston: Big, Freshman, 6-8)
Previous rank: 7 (-) / Best rank: 5 / Worst rank: 10
Agent: Joe Branch and Bill Duffy
Rival NBA executives believe Indiana will conduct due diligence and gauge the market for the No. 7 pick, with upgrades at small forward and power forward as tasks for the Pacers this offseason.
If Indiana keeps this pick and Jarace Walker falls to them, the Pacers could have their power forward of the future. Other candidates for this pick include Cam Whitmore and Taylor Hendricks. The Pacers have scheduled individual workouts with both Walker and Hendricks. Whitmore already worked out for Indiana, as noted above.
Walker, who has upcoming workouts with the Pistons and Jazz, was projected seventh overall in four of the 10 mock drafts polled. Walker met with several lottery teams at the combine, including the Spurs, Blazers, Pistons, Jazz, and Thunder.
8. Taylor Hendricks
(UCF: Big, Freshman, 6-9)
Previous rank: 8 (-) / Best rank: 6 / Worst rank: 10
Agent: Raymond Brothers
Following the additions of Michael Winger, Will Dawkins and Travis Schlenk to Washington’s front office, the Wizards are a bit of a wild card heading into the draft process.
Some executives are torn between Taylor Hendricks and Jarace Walker within the Top 10 range. Should the Wizards draft either frontcourt player, it would be insurance with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma entering free agency as two of the top players on the market.
Washington could also consider taking a guard and recently had a workout, which included projected lottery picks Nick Smith Jr. and Cason Wallace.
9. Anthony Black
(Arkansas: Guard, Freshman, 6-7)
Previous rank: 9 (-) / Best rank: 5 / Worst rank: 12
Agent: Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes
Anthony Black has shuffled between the eighth and ninth picks in the past six aggregate mock drafts. NBA executives are intrigued primarily by his defensive ability to guard on the ball and fight through screens with enough size to guard a small forward.
According to NBA executives, Black is considered a playmaking passer whose shooting could use polishing. He’s predominantly compared to Shaun Livingston before he was injured.
Black is projected No. 8 overall in three mock drafts and No. 9 in three other mocks, with Washington and Utah both candidates to add a point guard.
10. Gradey Dick
(Kansas: Wing, Freshman, 6-7)
Previous rank: 10 (-) / Best rank: 9 / Worst rank: 11
Agent: Bill Duffy and Isiah Turner
The Mavericks have dangled the 10th overall pick with the hope of landing a veteran player who can impact winning immediately, league sources told HoopsHype.
Gradey Dick recently visited Dallas and Utah and is one of the draft’s top shooters and has become a projected Top 10 pick in three straight aggregate mock drafts while profiling similarly to Gordon Hayward physically at the combine.
11. Cason Wallace
(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)
Previous rank: 11 (-) / Best rank: 8 / Worst rank: 17
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Max Lipsett
As noted on a recent HoopsHype podcast episode, many people try to connect logical dots with Orlando and Fred VanVleet because he and executive Jeff Weltman were in Toronto together, but there’s not a consensus Orlando is ready to take the next step immediately with a point guard in his prime.
Markelle Fultz is entering the final year of his contract. Drafting a point guard could signal how Orlando feels about him long-term.
Cason Wallace has shuffled between the 10th and 11th picks in the past six aggregate mock drafts. NBA executives believe Wallace’s defense and playmaking ability should translate relatively quickly to the pro level while he develops as a scorer. One long-time NBA executive compared Wallace, who boasted a 6-foot-9 wingspan at the combine, to Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.
12. Keyonte George
(Baylor: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)
Previous rank: 12 (-) / Best rank: 8 / Worst rank: 18
Agent: Mike Miller
Keyonte George has been projected in the 10-13 range in the past five aggregate mock drafts. While he models his game after Bradley Beal, he’s drawn comparisons from NBA executives to former Sixth Man of the Year and combo guard scorer Eric Gordon.
13. Nick Smith
(Arkansas: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)
Previous rank: 13 (-) / Best rank: 9 / Worst rank: 20
Agent: Rich Paul and Lucas Newton
Nick Smith is on the radar of several teams in the lottery, including the Wizards, Jazz, Magic, Raptors, and Pelicans.
“I feel like I bring everything to the team, whatever the coach needs me to do,” Smith said following his Wizards workout. “My point guard abilities. I feel like I didn’t get a chance to show a lot of that in my college year. My scoring ability. Being able to play defense and being able to make reads.”
Coming into the season, Smith was heavily in the conversation for the third overall pick before injuries limited him this season at Arkansas.
14. Kobe Bufkin
(Michigan: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)
Previous rank: 15 (+1) / Best rank: 12 / Worst rank: 24
Agent: Jelani Floyd, Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith
Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin is a projected lottery pick for the first time, according to the aggregate mock draft following the draft combine, where he measured with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. Bufkin recently worked out with Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and is also a name to keep an eye on with Oklahoma City.
15. Jordan Hawkins
(UConn: Wing, Sophomore, 6-5)
Previous rank: 14 (-1) / Best rank: 11 / Worst rank: 26
Agent: Ty Sullivan
Jordan Hawkins is an NBA-ready shooter who can come off screens and move off the ball in constant motion. He’s hovered on the borderline of the lottery for three straight aggregate mock draft polls.
16. Dereck Lively
(Duke: Big, Freshman, 7-1)
Previous rank: 21 (+5) / Best rank: 10 / Worst rank: 25
Agent: Rich Paul and Josh Hairston
Dereck Lively’s draft stock is as high as it’s been since the end of December in our aggregate mock draft poll.
Entering Duke as the No. 1 recruit placed unrealistic expectations on Lively for those who hadn’t studied his game through high school.
“Of course, everyone is going to look for me to drop 40, 20, and 10 each night, but that was never the player I was,” Lively told HoopsHype. “That was never the reason I got my No. 1 status and why I became such a good player. I became a good player because I try to do everything, no matter if that’s passing, shooting or defending, diving on the floor, rebounding, and being a good teammate. I do whatever it takes to win.”
When asked who he’d compare himself to at the NBA level, Lively gave a diverse list of players. “I’d definitely say Willie Cauley-Stein, and you’ve got aspects of Anthony Davis’ game and Hakeem Olajuwon’s game,” Lively told HoopsHype.
Lively recently worked out for Golden State.
17. Jalen Hood-Schifino
(Indiana: Guard, Freshman, 6-6)
Previous rank: 16 (-1) / Best rank: 9 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Austin Brown
Jalen Hood-Schifino projects in the 16-17 range in three straight aggregate mock drafts. His size 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame, and length 6-foot-10 wingspan offers upside as a defender who can guard up to three positions. Offensively, he’s at his best in pick-and-roll action.
18. Leonard Miller
(Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-10)
Previous rank: 17 (-1) / Best rank: 12 / Worst rank: 22
Agent: Bill Duffy
Leonard Miller handles the ball well for his position and is a solid defender. The biggest knock on Miller, according to NBA talent evaluators, is his inconsistent jump shot. During his Pacers workout, coach Rick Carlisle worked with Miller on his shooting form, ball placement, and release. Miller also worked out for the Lakers and also is expected to work out for the Thunder, according to our HoopsHype workout tracker.
The Canadian forward, who interviewed with the Pacers at the combine, previously compared his upside to Lamar Odom in an interview with HoopsHype.
19. Kris Murray
(Iowa: Wing, Junior, 6-8)
Previous rank: 18 (-1) / Best rank: 14 / Worst rank: 24
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Kyle McAlarney
Kris Murray’s range has settled between just outside the lottery and early 20s since the start of the aggregate mock draft poll this season. It’s worth noting Murray worked out for Atlanta, which has the No. 15 pick. NBA executives project Murray as a 3-and-D wing or stretch four.
20. Bilal Coulibaly
(Boulogne-Levallois: Wing, International, 6-6)
Previous rank: 25 (+5) / Best rank: 12 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
Bilal Coulibaly is one of the top first-round risers in this edition of the aggregate mock draft. In seven playoff games for Boulogne-Levallois, he’s averaging 9.1 points and 1.7 steals per game. Offensively, he can get to the rim with long strides. Defensively, his 7-foot-3 wingspan, athleticism, and size offer the upside to be a lockdown defender.
21. Jett Howard
(Michigan: Guard, Freshman, 6-8)
Previous rank: 19 (-2) / Best rank: 15 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Dave Spahn
Jett Howard’s three-point shooting is his top trait that NBA executives believe will translate immediately. Howard shot 64 percent of his field goal attempts from beyond the arc at Michigan. Teams such as the Rockets and Magic, who are both looking to improve their shooting this offseason, were noted in HoopsHype’s workout tracker for Howard. Defensively, Howard is a below-average rebounder.
22. Brice Sensabaugh
(Ohio State: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)
Previous rank: 20 (-2) / Best rank: 14 / Worst rank: 28
Agent: Jelani Floyd, Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith
Brice Sensabaugh has settled into the 17-22 pick range in the last six aggregate mock drafts. NBA executives are enticed by his ability to score at all three levels efficiently. NBA scouts point to his defense and playmaking ability as areas needing improvement.
23. Dariq Whitehead
(Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)
Previous rank: 24 (+1) / Best rank: 13 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and James Dunleavy
Dariq Whitehead, who turns 19 in August, has landed in the 17-24 range in the past six aggregate mock drafts. His three-point shooting (43 percent) and size intrigue NBA executives. Whitehead underwent a second foot surgery that’s expected to be fully healed for the start of NBA training camp, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
24. Rayan Rupert
(New Zealand Breakers: Wing, International, 6-6)
Previous rank: 23 (-1) / Best rank: 17 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
Rayan Rupert recently worked out for Portland, which owns the 23rd pick. The Blazers and Nets are among the teams expected to consider Rupert with their first-round draft pick.
His 7-foot-3 wingspan and athleticism offer great defensive potential, while his offensive game is rawer as a shooter from the free throw line and beyond the arc. He’s currently most effective in pick-and-roll action and in transition.
25. Maxwell Lewis
(Pepperdine: Wing, Sophomore, 6-7)
Previous rank: 26 (+1) / Best rank: 17 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: N/A
Maxwell Lewis has now been projected in the mid-20s for the third consecutive aggregate mock draft. Lewis recently worked out for the Lakers and Hawks and is scheduled to work out for the Raptors.
His 7-foot wingspan is intriguing to NBA talent evaluators, along with his shooting and hesitation move off the dribble.
26. GG Jackson
(South Carolina: Big, Freshman, 6-10)
Previous rank: 22 (-4) / Best rank: 20 / Worst rank: 33
Agent: Donnell Bruce
GG Jackson – the youngest player in the draft and has a 7-foot wingspan – interviewed with the Lakers, Knicks, Jazz, and Raptors at the combine and has worked out for the Magic and Pacers.
“The sky’s the limit, to be honest,” Jackson said following a Pacers workout about being the youngest player in the class. “There were a lot of players in college, whether they were 21, 22, etc., and were considered elite players. I feel like I definitely matched their level. I imagine where my age will be when I’m that age.”
27. Noah Clowney
(Alabama: Big, Freshman, 6-10)
Previous rank: 27 (-) / Best rank: 20 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Rich Paul
Noah Clowney has been a projected late first-round pick in the past three aggregate mock drafts and has NBA talent evaluators intrigued by his upside since he doesn’t turn 19 until July. His strengths are rebounding, shot blocking, and his defensive switchability in pick-and-roll action with an ability to score around the rim. His shooting consistency will need improvement.
When asked after a Pacers workout what he’s trying to show in the workout process, Clowney replied, “That I’m not a 29 percent three-point shooter like they’ve seen in college. I’m better than that. My defensive versatility. I’m a lot more athletic than people think.”
Clowney and GG Jackson headlined a Pacers workout on June 6th.
28. Brandin Podziemski
(Santa Clara: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)
Previous rank: 33 (+5) / Best rank: 20 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: David Mondress and Bill Duffy
Brandin Podziemski, the WCC Player of the Year, is a three-level scorer who rebounds well for his position and can generate steals.
Podziemski previously compared his game to Manu Ginobili, Luka Doncic, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jalen Brunson and noted Jeremy Sochan reached out to him about playing for the Polish national team during an interview with HoopsHype at the draft combine.
Podziemski worked out for the Warriors and appeared to have a recent workout for the Nets according to his Instagram story.
29. Bobi Klintman
(Wake Forest: Big, Freshman, 6-10)
Previous rank: 31 (+2) / Best rank: 18 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Michael Tellem
At the combine, it was believed that the Pacers are high on Bobi Klintman, as reported in the previous HoopsHype aggregate mock draft. Klintman could be in play for Indiana at picks 26, 29, and 32.
Klintman, who measured in at 6-foot-9 without shoes and a 7-foot wingspan, moves fluidly and has shown an ability to handle the ball well for his size, spread the floor beyond the arc, and pass well for his position.
30. Colby Jones
(Xavier: Guard, Junior, 6-6)
Previous rank: 29 (-1) / Best rank: 25 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Sean Kennedy and Jared Mucha
Colby Jones has maintained a late first-round projection in the past six aggregate mock drafts ranging from pick No. 26-30 after showing an ability to knock down the three-pointer more consistently (37.8 percent) in his junior season at Xavier.
Jones had recent workouts with Portland and Utah, who both have first-round picks in the 20s. He also had recent workouts with Golden State and Charlotte and has an upcoming workout with Brooklyn, per our HoopsHype workout tracker.
31. Jaime Jaquez
(UCLA: Wing, Senior, 6-7)
Previous rank: 30 (-1) / Best rank: 27 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Aaron Mintz
Jaime Jaquez won the Pac-12 Player of the Year award after being one of the top rebounders (8.2 per game) and defenders (1.5 steals per game) in the conference. He’s drawn the attention of NBA talent evaluators for making winning hustle plays and has already worked out for Golden State, Indiana, and Portland, according to our HoopsHype workout tracker.
32. James Nnaji
(Barcelona: Big, International, 6-11)
Previous rank: 32 (-) / Best rank: 23 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Jim Tanner, Deirunas Visockas
James Nnaji has impressive physical tools to be a defensive force at the NBA level, including a 7-foot-5 wingspan at 6-foot-11, 250-pounds. The 18-year-old has quick feet that allow him to switch in pick-and-roll action with the length to be a shot swatter at the rim.
33. Andre Jackson Jr.
(UConn: Guard, Junior, 6-6)
Previous rank: 35 (+2) / Best rank: 30 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Drew Gross
Andre Jackson Jr. was a rising candidate heading into the combine, and his stock has only risen since. His versatility as a facilitator and defender appeals to NBA teams. The knock on his game is his outside shooting.
He’s worked out for the Pacers and Blazers and reportedly has upcoming workouts with the Celtics and Nets, per our HoopsHype workout tracker.
34. Sidy Cissoko
(Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)
Previous rank: 34 (-) / Best rank: 24 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Jim Tanner
Sidy Cissoko’s draft range has consistently hovered in the mid-20s to mid-30s throughout the aggregate mock draft poll all season. Cissoko recently had a workout for the Blazers and will work out for Indiana soon.
35. Julian Phillips
(Tennessee: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)
Previous rank: 49 (-14) / Best rank: 31 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Dave Spahn
Julian Phillips earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors at Tennessee and intrigues NBA executives as an athletic wing who can become a good defender with some untapped upside as a shooter. He’s worked out with the Blazers, Kings, and Hornets.
“I’m a real versatile wing, can defend multiple positions,” Phillips said after a Hornets workout. “Offensively, I can space the floor, shoot it. So, I think I’m a fit in today’s modern positionless basketball.”
36. Trayce Jackson-Davis
(Indiana: Big, Senior, 6-9)
Previous rank: 36 (-) / Best rank: 24 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: James Dunleavy and Max Lipsett
Trayce Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA veteran Dale Davis, has already worked out for Golden State, Portland, Sacramento, and Indiana.
The 23-year-old forward has a 7-foot-1 wingspan and is considered a good rebounder and scorer in the post. He can also operate as a passer from the mid-post and in dribble handoff action after doubling his assist production last season at Indiana University (4.0 per game).
37. Amari Bailey
(UCLA: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)
Previous rank: 38 (+1) / Best rank: 17 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Bernie Lee
Amari Bailey, a notable riser before the combine, continued that momentum and was one of the winners at the combine in Chicago by showing his ball-handling ability and was effective in pick-and-roll sets in scrimmages.
“If I go to a team with lead guards, I don’t have a problem playing on or off the ball,” Bailey said. “I’ve played off LIVE catch all year, so that’s not much of a problem. If I’m given the keys to be a creator, I’ll be more than happy to do that.”
38. Terquavion Smith
(NC State: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)
Previous rank: 28 (-10) / Best rank: 18 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Todd Ramasar
Terquavion Smith told HoopsHype he believes his range is from 19 to 30 at the combine, and he’s already worked out for the Nets, Warriors, Lakers, and Pacers, per our HoopsHype workout tracker.
Smith showed improvement as a playmaker by doubling his assist production (2.1 to 4.1 per game) in his sophomore season.
39. Olivier-Maxence Prosper
(Marquette: Big, Junior, 6-8)
Previous rank: 51 (+12) / Best rank: 18 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Todd Ramasar
Olivier-Maxence Prosper was arguably the biggest winner of the combine by playing well in scrimmages, measuring in with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a 40.5-inch max vertical. His motor and length make him a potential disruptor on the defensive end.
Prosper continues to skyrocket as the draft gets closer and has recently worked out with the Hawks and Hornets. After his Hornets workout, Prosper told reporters he’s worked out for about 10 teams and has another seven lined up over the coming weeks.
40. Marcus Sasser
(Houston: Guard, Senior, 6-2)
Previous rank: 37 (-3) / Best rank: 32 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
Marcus Sasser, the AAC Player of the Year, has displayed his shot-making prowess from every scoring level as a combo guard with an ability to finish through contact and toughness defensively. He can make an immediate impact after playing four years at Houston, which could appeal to a team like the Hornets whom he recently worked out for.
41. Jalen Wilson
(Kansas: Big, Junior, 6-8)
Previous rank: 39 (-2) / Best rank: 29 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Bill Duffy and David Mondress
Jalen Wilson, the Big 12 Player of the Year, has reportedly worked out for the Lakers, Blazers, Kings, and Warriors and has upcoming workouts with the Nets and Pacers.
As a senior at Kansas, Wilson nearly doubled his scoring average (11.1 to 20.1) and improved as a three-point shooter hitting 33.7 percent on 5.8 attempts per game.
42. Julian Strawther
(Gonzaga: Guard, Junior, 6-7)
Previous rank: 40 (-2) / Best rank: 30 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Darren Matsubara
Julian Strawther improved as a three-point shooter (.365 to .408) and rebounded well for his position (6.2 per game) this season at Gonzaga. Thus far, Strawther’s workout list includes the Warriors, Pacers and Hornets.
“I’m an elite shooter,” Strawther told reporters following his workout in Charlotte. “That’s what the NBA is all about nowadays – big shooters and being able to space the floor for the most talented guys.”
43. Tristan Vukcevic
(KK Partizan: Big, International, 7-0)
Previous rank: 44 (+1) / Best rank: 35 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Jason Ranne
Tristan Vukcevic can make an NBA impact immediately as a stretch-five thanks to his quick release that’s nearly unblockable at his size, coming off an impressive showing at the combine in Chicago.
44. Ben Sheppard
(Belmont: Guard, Senior, 6-6)
Previous rank: 50 (+6) / Best rank: 29 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: George Langberg
Ben Sheppard shot 41.5 percent as a senior for Belmont and did so at the combine, impressing NBA talent evaluators. His workout list includes the Hawks, Blazers, Jazz, Pelicans, Kings, and Warriors. Sheppard will also work out for the Pacers.
45. Kobe Brown
(Missouri: Guard, Senior, 6-8)
Previous rank: 41 (-4) / Best rank: 36 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Kieran Piller, Mark Bartelstein
Kobe Brown was one of the most efficient scorers in college basketball, averaging 15.8 points on 55.3 percent shooting and 45.5 percent from downtown. His improved three-point shot made him a viable NBA prospect after shooting 23.7 percent in his first three years at Missouri. Brown has already worked out for the Pacers and Blazers.
46. Keyontae Johnson
(Kansas State: Wing, Senior, 6-6)
Previous rank: 43 (-3) / Best rank: 34 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Kieran Piller, Andy Shiffman
After being recently cleared by the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel, Keyontae Johnson is a potential second-round sleeper in this range, given his production at Kansas State. Johnson averaged 17.4 points on an efficient 51.6 percent shooting from the field and 40.5 percent from downtown with 6.8 rebounds. Thus far, he’s worked out for the Warriors and Blazers.
47. Jordan Walsh
(Arkansas: Wing, Freshman, 6-7)
Previous rank: 58 (+11) / Best rank: 30 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Ramon Sessions
Jordan Walsh is looking to spread his wings after leaving Arkansas.
“Once I got out of Arkansas, I’m now in a position where I don’t have handcuffs on me,” Walsh told ESPN. “I’m able to shoot and make plays for people. I have that flexibility to show that I can do all those things. I was stuck in a role, but now they’ll see the real Jordan. That was a small glimpse of me at the combine.”
Walsh is a versatile defender who can guard four positions. His workout list includes nine teams thus far: Boston, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Orlando, San Antonio, and Utah.
48. Emoni Bates
(Eastern Michigan: Wing, Sophomore, 6-9)
Previous rank: 53 (+5) / Best rank: 23 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Charles Tucker
Emoni Bates has a loaded workout list, including the Nets, Hornets, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Pistons, Thunder, Suns, Blazers, Kings, and Jazz.
“Clearly, out of high school, the predictions of me have changed, but I know who I am,” Bates said of his current pre-draft process. “For me, I’ve got to stay in the gym and keep getting better.”
Bates, who was labeled a 15-year-old prodigy by Sports Illustrated, believes his college experience with Memphis and Eastern Michigan helped him mature for the better.
“My attitude,” Bates explained. “Being receptive to good and bad criticism. I feel like that’s been able to help me out a lot by watching film and seeing what I’m doing wrong. I was young-minded. When you’re young, you think you know everything, but you really don’t.”
49. Ricky Council
(Arkansas: Guard, Junior, 6-6)
Previous rank: 42 (-7) / Best rank: 43 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Adie von Gontard
Ricky Council can guard three positions, given his size. Offensively, his biggest question mark is his ability to hit threes consistently, which he’s worked on since declaring for the draft.
“I used to shoot with a higher release,” Council said after a Wizards workout. “Funky mechanics, I used to hear. After the season, I’ve been focused on bringing the ball lower, and I got my off hand off it as much. It’s a smoother release.”
Council has worked out for the Pacers, Jazz, and Wizards and has six more upcoming workouts.
50. Seth Lundy
(Penn State: Guard, Senior, 6-6)
Previous rank: 64 (+14) / Best rank: 43 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Paolo Zamorano
Seth Lundy projects as a 3-and-D NBA rotation player. Lundy shot 40 percent on 6.4 attempts per game from beyond the arc and rebounded well for his position (6.3 rebounds) in his senior season at Penn State. Now, his stock is as high as it’s been all season.
Lundy has worked out for the Pistons, Rockets, Grizzlies, Bucks, Blazers, and Kings, as noted by our HoopsHype workout tracker.
51. Isaiah Wong
(Miami: Guard, Junior, 6-4)
Previous rank: 61 (+10) / Best rank: 38 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe
Isaiah Wong left Miami as a three-time All-ACC player and the ACC Player of the Year for this season. Wong’s biggest strides came beyond the arc, where he shot 38.4 percent and created off the dribble with step-back threes. Defensively, despite being undersized, Wong was disruptive as an on-ball defender and averaged 1.4 steals per game.
Wong has over 10 workouts lined up and has already worked out for the Nuggets, Pacers and Wizards, according to our HoopsHype workout tracker.
52. Mouhamed Gueye
(Washington State: Big, Sophomore, 6-11)
Previous rank: 57 (+5) / Best rank: 46 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Amandeep Dhesi
Mouhamed Gueye has already worked out for three teams and will have another eight workouts set up over the next two weeks. Gueye’s 7-foot-3 wingspan, rebounding ability, and motor intrigue NBA talent evaluators.
53. Nikola Djurisic
(Mega Basket: Wing, International, 6-8)
Previous rank: 52 (-1) / Best rank: 44 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Jared Mucha
Nikola Djurisic can make plays for his teammates (3.7 assists per game) and guard on the perimeter. Djurisic struggled shooting from three this season (.222) but will have a chance in workouts to show he’s a better shooter. So far, he’s worked out for the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers, per our HoopsHype workout tracker.
54. Adam Flagler
(Baylor: Guard, Senior, 6-3)
Previous rank: 62 (+8) / Best rank: 50 / Worst rank: NR (not ranked)
Agent: Todd Ramasar
Adam Flagler was a knockdown three-point shooter during his three seasons at Baylor, where he shot 40.2 percent on 5.5 attempts per game. Though Flagler is undersized, he’s disruptive defensively with his speed.
When asked what he wants to show following his Pacers workout, Flagler replied, “I can shoot the ball at a high clip, and my versatility is that I can play the one or the two. I’m showing I’m a high-level competitor at the end of the day.”
The 23-year-old guard has worked out for the Pacers, Hornets, Lakers, and Spurs.
55. Jaylen Clark
(UCLA: Guard, Junior, 6-5)
Previous rank: 55 (-) / Best rank: 46 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Greg Lawrence
Jaylen Clark is considered one of the top defenders in this class after being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Clark can defend players bigger than him and is an elite rebounder for his position (6.0).
56. Chris Livingston
(Kentucky: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)
Previous rank: NR / Best rank: 41 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Rich Paul and Brandon Cavanaugh
Chris Livingston plans to cancel all upcoming workouts, with some around the league thinking he has a promise, HoopsHype has learned.
Livingston has an NBA physique for a wing with explosiveness and would be a potential upside swing for any team that selects him.
At the combine in Chicago, Livingston compared his game to Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown. He met with the Jazz and Pistons at the combine. Since then, Livingston has worked out for the Celtics, Hornets, Lakers, and Pacers.
57. Toumani Camara
(Dayton: Wing, Junior, 6-8)
Previous rank: 77 (+20) / Best rank: 49 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: David Putterie
Toumani Camara earned All-A-10 First Team and All-Defensive Team honors at Dayton and played well at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April. Camara can stretch the floor from beyond the arc (36.3 percent) and get past opposing big men on the perimeter while finishing around the rim.
Camara believes he can find his NBA niche as a defender.
“I think that (defense) is my ticket inside the NBA,” Camara said after a Pacers workout. “Be able to play defense at multiple positions and have high energy.”
The 23-year-old Belgian forward has worked out for the Nets, Pacers and Blazers, per our HoopsHype workout tracker.
58. Adama Sanogo
(UConn: Big, Junior, 6-9)
Previous rank: 75 (+17) / Best rank: 44 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: John Noonan
Adama Sanogo dominated the NCAA Tournament averaging 19.7 points on 66.7 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. UConn coach Dan Hurley recently tweeted, saying, “Sanogo can really help someone too… #NBA”
Sanogo is slightly undersized, but his strength and mobility give him a chance to be a small-ball five in the NBA.
Sanogo has worked out for the Nets, Knicks, Thunder, and Hornets, as noted by our HoopsHype workout tracker.
59. Azuolas Tubelis
(Arizona: Big, Junior, 6-11)
Previous rank: 73 (+14) / Best rank: 49 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Greg Lawrence
Azuolas Tubelis averaged nearly a double-double a night at Arizona with 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Offensively, Tubelis showed glimpses as a floor-spacing big man at 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, and he improved his free throw shooting percentage to 76.4 percent. Defensively, he’s not a stout rim protector and can be beaten off the dribble in switches by quicker ball handlers.
Tubelis has worked out for the Blazers and Pacers, according to our HoopsHype workout tracker.
60. Jordan Miller
(Miami: Guard, Senior, 6-7)
Previous rank: 70 (+10) / Best rank: 52 / Worst rank: NR
Agent: Mitch Butler
Jordan Miller earned All-ACC Second Team honors at Miami and has worked out for the Hornets, Pacers, Blazers, Jazz, and Hawks, per our HoopsHype workout tracker.
