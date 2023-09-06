2024 Aggregate Mock Draft: Ron Holland vs. Matas Buzelis for No. 1 pick? Bronny James Top 20

Before the start of the college basketball season, HoopsHype has projected where the top prospects currently stand for the 2024 NBA Draft by compiling seven mock drafts from ESPN, Bleacher Report, NBADraft.net, Yahoo, CBS Sports, SB Nation, and USA TODAY’s For The Win.
HoopsHype also spoke with multiple NBA executives and scouts for their insight on the prospects for the first edition of the 2024 aggregate mock draft.
An explanation for HoopsHype’s Draft Predictor from colleague Alberto de Roa, who contributed research to this story, can be found here.
NOTE: These rankings reflect the composite score to get a feel for the overall consensus, not our own opinion. For example, if a player was the first pick on a publication’s mock draft, he received 60 points. If a player was second, he received 59 points, and so on. We then tabulated the total number of points for each player’s consensus ranking.
1
Ron Holland
(Ignite: Forward, G League, 6-8)
Best rank: 1 / Worst rank: 8
Ron Holland narrowly beat his G League Ignite teammate Matas Buzelis for the No. 1 pick in the first HoopsHype aggregate mock draft poll. Since the Ignite’s inception ahead of the 2021 draft, 10 different Ignite players have been drafted, which is the most of any program over that span, with Holland and Buzelis headlining this year’s class.
Holland is a high-level athlete with a good physique for his age. Holland has a high motor, can guard up to four positions, and has a good feel for the game. His biggest strength is his ability to attack off the dribble and finish at the rim with either hand, thanks to his size and strength.
“Holland’s shooting is his biggest weakness right now,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Once that gets better, not when, he’s going to be unstoppable. He can score in the paint and mid-range. He’s got a face-up game, and he has counters to his offensive game. His motor is really high. He’ll score because of hustle and get offensive rebounds and rim runs. He can move without the ball and get easy buckets from backdoor cuts and lobs. He’ll be a guy that gets a double-double, and he won’t have to take a jumper. As he adds the jumper and isolation moves, that’s how he’ll get up to 18 or 20 points a night. The game will come easy to him because of the energy he brings.”
Holland was compared to Marvin Williams with a better handle by another NBA executive when he was coming out of North Carolina. “Marvin was always very physical and played hard,” the executive said. “He was always in shape and had a long career. He was versatile and could play alongside multiple players.”
If Holland can improve his shooting, his ceiling will grow exponentially. The Ignite hired a shooting coach to work with him intimately to hasten his development.
“When Holland is at his best, he’s competing his butt off,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “Right now, he’s a T-and-D guy, transition and defense. In the NBA, if you’re a perimeter player, you’re as good as your jump shot.”
2
Matas Buzelis
(Ignite: Forward, G League, 6-11)
Best rank: 1 / Worst rank: 17
Matas Buzelis, the potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, and Cooper Flagg, the potential No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, recently worked out with skills trainer Chris Brickley and had social media buzzing.
“When you watch the film on Buzelis, he looks like the real deal,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He can pass, dribble, and shoot. I think the big thing people are excited about is he played a lot of guard in high school. If you can make decisions and shoot at 6-foot-10, that’s a great player.”
The Lithuanian big man goes at opponents and seeks contact, sees the floor very well for his position, and his mental toughness reminded an NBA executive of Chet Holmgren.
“Buzelis’ ability to handle the ball and finishing ability are intriguing,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s very creative around the rim with both hands and has lots of counter moves as a finisher. He has good footwork and length. He can finish around or over contests at the rim with either hand.”
“Buzelis can be a coast-to-coast guy,” a third NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He can get a defensive rebound, dribble the ball up and get you into your offense. I think you can play him all over the floor offensively. He’s going to be a good shooter. Ignite will be able to run plays for him, and he’ll be able to get them a bucket. He’s going to be a matchup problem.”
Buzelis is a versatile offensive player who can create for himself and shoot off the dribble with a high release that’s tough to block. He’ll look to improve his strength and conditioning with the Ignite. Defensively, Buzelis needs to work on his footwork to stay in front of smaller and quicker opponents.
“I think the appeal of Buzelis is that he can be a big ball handler,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He tries to be a point forward sometimes, but I don’t know if that’s his thing. He’s not a knockdown shooter or moves that well athletically from a quickness or explosiveness perspective. He has athletic limitations defensively. At this point, the idea of him being a big man who’s a playmaker is what’s appealing about him. We’re not talking Josh Giddey or Anthony Black here. You don’t put the ball in his hands from day one. I think he’s more off the ball to start.”
3
Justin Edwards
(Kentucky: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)
Best rank: 1 / Worst rank: 10
Justin Edwards could be in the No. 1 pick conversation as an ideal NBA wing because of his size and skillset.
“Edwards is a well-rounded and fundamentally sound wing who is as good as his aggressiveness and edge on the court,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “There’s nothing he can’t do, but a lot of times he can blend in because he can be passive.”
Edwards can play on or off the ball, create offense for himself in isolation, and hit an open left-handed jumper by stopping on a dime in the mid-range area or pulling up well beyond the arc.
“Edwards is a capable wing scorer,” another NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He reminds me of Rodney Hood, but he can get to the basket more. He’s one of the five best players in this class.”
Defensively, Edwards has the size and length to make an impact, which NBA executives will be monitoring at Kentucky.
“I know why Edwards is considered a Top 3 prospect, but if he doesn’t produce the way he could, I can see him sliding to the mid to late lottery range,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He theoretically fits everything you want in a player. He just always leaves me wanting more.”
4
Zaccharie Risacher
(JL Bourg-en-Bresse: Wing, International, 6-8)
Best rank: 2 / Worst rank: 18
Zaccharie Risacher is the son of Stephane Risacher, one of the best French players at the start of the century who won the silver medal in the 2000 Olympics.
“Risacher has intriguing physical tools,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s athletic, has a pretty-looking shot, and shows flashes off the dribble. He’s got potential on the defensive end, too. A lot of the intrigue with Risacher is his potential more than anything right now.”
Risacher has the size and length of a forward with the movement of a fluid wing player. His physical traits allow him to stay in front of his opponent, contest shots, finish at the rim, and rebound. The question is if he can turn those flashes of versatile talent into consistency and improve his explosiveness and ability to create off the dribble for himself.
5
Isaiah Collier
(USC: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)
Best rank: 3 / Worst rank: 23
Isaiah Collier has a chance to be the first point guard off the board thanks to his NBA size, playmaking in pick-and-roll action, IQ, and energy. Collier attacks his defender off the bounce and draws contact.
“Collier has good size for a point guard and is probably the best passer in this year’s draft class,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “After that, there’s a lot left to be desired.”
Collier’s ability to spread the floor as a shooter and how he fares defensively against other guards will heavily impact his draft stock.
“Collier is a good penetrator who wants to attack the paint at all times,” another NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He doesn’t shoot well, but he’s strong and really fast in transition.”
6
DJ Wagner
(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)
Best rank: 5 / Worst rank: 24
DJ Wagner, the son of former lottery pick Dajuan Wagner, is an aggressive scorer with electric speed and ball handling ability who gets to the rim easily and competes defensively.
“Wagner is an aggressive downhill scorer whose shot will dictate how good of a scorer he can be,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s more of a scorer right now than someone who’s reliable on the ball as a point guard. At the end of the day, you’re looking at a volume scorer who can, hopefully, learn to run some offense and make others better. I think he’s a capable enough passer.”
Wagner’s ability to become a floor general and a more consistent three-point shooter will determine his potential lottery stock in the draft.
“Wagner is a gamer,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He plays hard and can get into the lane, but he’s not an incredible athlete, and he’s not an incredible shooter, which are my biggest concerns with him.”
7
Tyrese Proctor
(Duke: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)
Best rank: 2 / Worst rank: 23
Tyrese Proctor is an Australian combo guard who can get to the rim and has a nice stroke despite his inconsistent shooting percentages. Proctor uses a change of pace as a ball handler when attacking his defender and will look to improve as a finisher and playmaker in his sophomore season. His length suggests he has upside as a defender.
“Proctor is a very good shot maker off the dribble,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s creative and crafty. He’s good at coming off screens and pindown actions. The debate is whether he’s a point guard or a combo two guard. What he does well is his ability to score in a number of tough ways. He can really get you a basket, but the challenge for him last year was for as good of a shooter as his shot may look, the ball didn’t go in enough.”
In Proctor’s last 10 games of his freshman season, he played some of his most efficient basketball, averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range.
“I get why people want to fall in love with Proctor because, in theory he had a good end to last year, but I need to see more of it,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He was pretty bad most of last year, and it’s hard to take that big a leap.”
8
Stephon Castle
(UConn: Guard, Freshman, 6-6)
Best rank: 6 / Worst rank: 20
Stephon Castle is an intriguing guard prospect due to his size, physique, and length. Though he’s not an electric athlete, he can change speeds well with the ball in his hands to keep defenses off balance while finishing with either hand around the rim.
“Castle has great physical tools and athleticism,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He has an ability to attack and get downhill to the basket. He’s probably an underrated passer who still has to learn how to shoot and defend. The beauty of him going to UConn is he’ll get the defensive part drilled into him by coach Hurley.”
Whether Castle can be a lead guard is the intriguing question many NBA talent evaluators wonder about heading into his freshman season. He’s shown an ability to find his teammates off penetration for open threes around the arc.
“Castle has good size, can pass and score,” another NBA scout opined. “He’s not a great shooter, but can make shots. I don’t know if he’s a point guard. They’re going to play him there, but I think he’s more of a combo guard.”
9
Donovan Clingan
(UConn: Center, Sophomore, 7-2)
Best rank: 8 / Worst rank: NR (Not Ranked)
Donovan Clingan returns after winning a national championship with UConn last season, looking to solidify himself as a lottery pick and expand his game.
“Clingan moves pretty well and is able to alter and block shots,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “The question is whether he can move well enough to guard pick-and-rolls. Clingan is somewhere in the middle right now. He’s not a straight drop defender, but I think people see some Walker Kessler in him. I think Kessler opened the door for him. Offensively, will he be allowed to show everything he can do, including his passing and shooting?”
Clingan is an efficient low post scorer and can score after contact while providing elite rim protection with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and 9-foot-6 standing. He’ll need to show he can hit a mid-range jumper and improve his free throw percentage (51.7 percent) if he’s going to position himself as a high lottery pick.
“You know what you’re getting in Clingan,” another scout noted. “He’s a big who runs hard, rebounds the ball, and finishes around the rim. He’s more athletic and built better than you’d think. People will want him to shoot, but why do that when he can just dominate the paint?”
10
Ja'Kobe Walter
(Baylor: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)
Best rank: 9 / Worst rank: NR
Ja’Kobe Walter will carry much of the scoring load for Baylor after Keyonte George left for the NBA and without Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer this season. Walter is up to the task as a shot maker and high flyer. Walker will have a chance to work on his handle and playmaking ability with the ball in his hands often.
“Walter is athletic, talented, and skilled,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He has the ability to take over games and can get after it on the defensive end. I think he could have a pretty good year.”
11
Kyle Filipowski
(Duke: Center, Sophomore, 7-0)
Best rank: 10 / Worst rank: NR
Kyle Filipowski was projected in the early 20s during the aggregate mock draft process last year before deciding to return to Duke for his sophomore season and could go higher this year.
“I think Filipowski is a late lottery pick,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s got a nasty streak to him. He’s got some competitiveness to him on the defensive end. That’ll give him a chance. He’s like Kelly Olynyk, in my opinion.”
The ACC Tournament MVP can pick-and-pop and create off the dribble periodically while getting to the foul line at a good rate (4.8 attempts). Defensively, Filipowski is a good rebounder, and he’s shown he can occasionally create turnovers, given his steal rate (1.3 per game).
Despite Filipowski’s stats on defense, some scouts don’t believe he passes the eye test looking ahead to guarding versatile NBA frontcourt players.
“Kyle plays pretty hard,” another NBA scout observed. “He’s more of a power forward than a center. I think he’ll get exposed defensively. Offensively, he must become a knockdown shooter who can pick-and-pop. He can finish in transition, plays hard, and rebounds well.”
12
Aaron Bradshaw
(Kentucky: Center, Freshman, 7-0)
Best rank: 1 / Worst rank: 32
Aaron Bradshaw has the look of a 7-foot modern day NBA center. Bradshaw can set hard screens and be effective as a lob threat in pick-and-rolls and a shooter who can occasionally stretch the floor in mid-range or from downtown if he pops in screen actions. Bradshaw’s athleticism and long arms make him a strong rim protector and effective in pick-and-roll coverages.
“Bradshaw is as productive as his motor allows him to be,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s a capable floor stretcher who didn’t always get to show that. He has the ability to defend pick-and-rolls and as a shot blocker. He’ll need to develop better habits when it comes to his motor.”
As the scout noted, Bradshaw’s shooting intrigues NBA executives who consider it a swing skill for the McDonald’s All-American.
“I’m always cautious with big men who can theoretically shoot,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Dereck Lively was a guy people thought could shoot, and when I saw him shoot, I said there’s no way. I’m curious if Bradshaw can shoot or not.”
13
Cody Williams
(Colorado: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)
Best rank: 4 / Worst rank: NR
Cody Williams is the younger brother of Thunder swingman Jalen Williams and has a chance to join him in the NBA next season thanks to his point forward skillset and strong wing physique.
“Cody’s a big ball handler with the potential to guard multiple positions and the athleticism and skill where there’s nothing he can’t do,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “Sometimes, he turns it on, and sometimes he doesn’t.”
When Williams is looking to score, he’s at his best attacking the paint – where he can make a floater in the lane – and operate in the mid-range area. If Williams can show NBA executives he’s a capable three-point shooter, expect him to maintain his current lottery projection and possibly move into the Top 10 range. Defensively, Williams covers a lot of space with his length and could guard up to four positions if he gets stronger in the weight room.
Another NBA scout who’s seen Williams twice thinks he has a bright NBA future ahead of him. “Cody can handle the ball, and he’s really long and athletic with great measurables,” another NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s just got to tighten stuff up. He can do a little of everything.”
14
Bobi Klintman
(Cairns Taipans: Forward, International, 6-10)
Best rank: 5 / Worst rank: NR
Bobi Klintman was rumored to have a first-round promise if he remained in the draft last year, and the Pacers were enamored with him, as previously reported on HoopsHype. Klintman, who measures in at 6-foot-9 without shoes and a 7-foot wingspan, moves fluidly and has shown an ability to handle the ball well for his size, spread the floor beyond the arc, and pass well for his position in spurts for Wake Forest last season. Klintman will look to develop and solidify himself as a lottery pick in the NBL overseas, which could be a risky move, according to one NBA executive.
“If Klintman doesn’t produce overseas, he’ll get forgotten about quickly,” the NBA executive told HoopsHype. “If he produces, he’s going to rocket up draft boards. He had two good games at the end of the year. At 6-foot-10, he has all these skills in theory.”
“Klintman is a big ball handler, who has all the physical ability, but also has some skill and athleticism,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He has the potential to be a two-way player, but it’s potential right now more than anything.”
15
Omaha Biliew
(Iowa State: Forward, Freshman, 6-8)
Best rank: 8 / Worst rank: 28
Omaha Biliew has shown improvement as a playmaker with the ball in his hands and shooting from beyond the arc, including a crossover step-back three-point shot and jab step to create separation. He’s a strong finisher around the rim thanks to his spin and drop steps in the post and verticality. Defensively, Biliew can guard three positions.
The McDonald’s All-American can play either forward position and is expected to have a big role with Iowa State to showcase himself for the upcoming draft and work on his game by playing through mistakes.
16
Thierry Darlan
(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-7)
Best rank: 6 / Worst rank: NR
Thierry Darlan is a polarizing prospect for NBA talent evaluators around the league who considered him an NBA Academy Africa standout but drew mixed reviews after playing in Basketball Without Borders.
Darlan has the size, skill, and athleticism to play either guard spot or on the wing. Darlan’s swing skill will be his shooting, which can vault him up draft boards or sink his stock. He’s a capable passer but can be turnover prone and needs to be more secure with the ball in the G League.
“Darlan has the physical tools and ability to play point guard,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “His shooting is going to be a big question. He’s intriguing as far as his ability to play in pick-and-roll action, break down a defense, and get to the cup with his quickness. He’s still figuring it out, as we all are in life.”
Defensively, Darlan is an intriguing prospect because of his length and effort level. One NBA executive compared Darlan’s upside to a former lottery pick if he hits his ceiling.
“I love him,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s long, plays with high energy, and is vocal on the court. For not speaking English as his primary language and as a young player, he’s got a court presence and comfort level being vocal and directive that’s high trajectory. His shot is going to be fine. You can play him on and off the ball. He picks up full court defensively. He’s a big time defensive presence. He reminds me of Kris Dunn. For a minute, Dunn was an elite perimeter defender. Darlan has a better jumper and offensive game with touch than him. That’s how I’d look at him. Dunn, but if he lives up to his potential.”
17
Izan Almansa
(Ignite: Forward, G League, 6-10)
Best rank: 5 / Worst rank: NR
Izan Almansa solidified himself as an NBA prospect last summer when he became the first player to win MVP honors at the FIBA U17 World Cup and FIBA U18 European Championship, guiding Spain to a continental championship before falling to the United States at the World Cup.
“Almansa is interesting because he doesn’t fit the current profile of a big, but he’s been super productive,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m curious if he’s going to be as productive with Ignite. He’s not going to look sexy out there. He’s kind of a touch and skills guy who’s a little undersized but puts up really good numbers. Is it going to translate?”
Almansa has a soft touch around the basket, including floaters, and excels as a rebounder and a solid rim protector. NBA executives hope to see Almansa expand his shooting to the mid-range area and see how he handles guarding on the perimeter when switched onto guards.
“Almansa is a five who’s improved as far as getting in better shape and becoming more athletic,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “I think he’s a very good low post player, but I don’t know what the value of good low post players are these days besides the two guys who have been MVP.”
18
Alex Sarr
(Perth Wildcats: Forward, International, 7-1)
Best rank: 12 / Worst rank: NR
Alex Sarr is headed overseas after spending time with Overtime Elite. He’s the younger brother of Olivier Sarr and has a much higher ceiling than his brother, thanks to his mobility, dribbling, and shooting touch.
“Sarr is a skilled big man who can defer,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “One would hope he can pick-and-pop, but he hasn’t quite found a rhythm yet. Defensively, he’s shown flashes as someone who can protect the rim, get out the perimeter, and move fluidly. He just needs to assert himself more often.”
“Sarr is a guy I’ve heard about for three years who’s skilled, long, and athletic,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s got to produce now.”
19
Trey Alexander
(Creighton: Guard, Junior, 6-4)
Best rank: 7 / Worst rank: NR
Trey Alexander had played well at the NBA Combine before returning to school. Alexander got to the rim and created for himself in scrimmages. At Creighton, he was a knockdown three-point shooter in his sophomore season at a 41 percent clip. His effectiveness in operating out-of-ball screens also appealed to NBA talent evaluators.
“Trey’s a gamer,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “When he’s in a game, he can turn it on in games. He can be a point guard for you, in my opinion. He’s a bit streaky, but he can get going in a hurry.”
20
Bronny James
(USC: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)
Best rank: 13 / Worst rank: NR
Bronny James has a strong frame and athleticism with the ability to hit deep three-pointers. There’s intrigue from NBA executives if he can become more of a point guard looking ahead to the next level, thanks to his fundamentally sound IQ and continuous improvement each season. Defensively, he’s engaged throughout the game and is a physical on-ball defender and creates steals as an off-ball defender.
“I think Bronny will go in the draft because of who he is, and some team will really think LeBron will come if they draft him,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him. He’s solid, not spectacular. He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a three. He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade.”
21
Riley Kugel
(Florida: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)
Best rank: 12 / Worst rank: NR
Riley Kugel has the NBA size for a shooting guard and a scorer’s mentality. Kugel made a case for himself as a legitimate draft prospect over the final 10 games of last season, averaging 17.3 points on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.6 percent beyond the arc.
“Kugel is strong and really explosive off the floor,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “His shot is a little slow mechanically and is a bit of a fling compared to a shot, but he’s got good size and strength with a powerful lower body.”
22
Adem Bona
(UCLA: Forward, Sophomore, 6-10)
Best rank: 11 / Worst rank: 33
Adem Bona has an NBA-ready frame with the size, strength, and high motor to be a frontcourt player. Offensively, he’s mainly a dunker who overpowers defenders at this point with a developing mid-range game and struggles at the foul line (57.3 percent). Last season, Bona didn’t attempt a three. Defensively, Bona has the tools to be a strong defender as a shot blocker (1.7 per game) and a switchable defender on ball screens.
23
Trevon Brazile
(Arkansas: Forward, Sophomore, 6-10)
Best rank: 4 / Worst rank: NR
Trevon Brazile returns to Arkansas after suffering a torn ACL. Before his injury, Brazile showed potential as a shot-blocking big man and the ability to stretch the floor at 37.9 percent from beyond the arc on three attempts per game. When healthy, he’s also a good lob threat around the rim.
One NBA executive viewed Brazile as a potentially early second-round pick. “Brazile would’ve gotten picked this year if he didn’t get hurt,” the NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s an athletic small four man. He doesn’t have a standout skill, but he’s a good athlete.”
24
Elmarko Jackson
(Kansas: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)
Best rank: 14 / Worst rank: NR
Elmarko Jackson has intriguing athleticism and speed with the ability to play on or off the ball. Jackson attacks the rim and is a strong penetrator. Defensively, he’s an aggressive on-ball defender. NBA executives are monitoring his development as a shooter and whether he can be a floor general on a more consistent basis at Kansas.
“Elmarko Jackson is a combo guard who can score and pass,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He reminds me of Eric Gordon. He’s strong but a much better ball handler and passer than Gordon.”
25
Baba Miller
(Florida State: Forward, Sophomore, 6-11)
Best rank: 13 / Worst rank: NR
Baba Miller is a wildcard prospect to monitor this season. Miller was a guard a few years ago before a sizable growth spurt that left him with the size of a big man, the handle of a guard, above-average athleticism for his position, and a slender frame.
Miller will need to hit the weight room aggressively to fill out his frame, which should help him finish around the rim and defend the post better, and continue to work on his shooting mechanics to become a more confident shooter.
26
Dillon Mitchell
(Texas: Forward, Sophomore, 6-8)
Best rank: 18 / Worst rank: NR
Dillon Mitchell is one of the best athletes in college basketball, to the point where his head is at the rim when he throws down a highlight dunk. His athleticism gives him upside as a defender on the wing with the ability to guard several positions.
Mitchell didn’t take a three-point attempt last season, and NBA executives are monitoring his development as a shooter in the mid-range area and the foul line (40.5 percent).
27
Kel'el Ware
(Indiana: Center, Sophomore, 7-0)
Best rank: 11 / Worst rank: NR
Kel’el Ware will look to rehabilitate his draft stock with Indiana following an underwhelming freshman season at Oregon, where he saw inconsistent minutes. During his time at Oregon, Ware showed some flashes as a shot blocker with the ability to catch lobs, a decent touch around the rim, and the ability to make an occasional three. His fluctuating motor was one of the biggest criticisms of his game.
Ware has drawn several comparisons to former lottery pick Willie Cauley-Stein from NBA executives and scouts who spoke with HoopsHype.
28
Trentyn Flowers
(Adelaide 36ers: Wing, International, 6-8)
Best rank: 11 / Worst rank: NR
Trentyn Flowers de-committed from Louisville and signed with the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL in Australia. Flowers told ESPN he was going overseas “to play point guard, to learn how to run a team, and be a player like LaMelo Ball or Josh Giddey.”
Flowers has the size of a small forward, the skills of a guard, thrives in transition, is comfortable shooting beyond the arc, and has defensive upside due to his length and expected growth in the weight room. He’ll look to improve as a halfcourt playmaker for Adelaide.
29
Mark Mitchell
(Duke: Forward, Sophomore, 6-9)
Best rank: 27 / Worst rank: NR
Mark Mitchell has an NBA-ready frame, is explosive finishing near the rim, and showed upside as a shooter from beyond the arc at 35.2 percent last season. He can play either forward spot and guard multiple positions. Last season, Mitchell had more turnovers (46) than assists (42) and will need to improve as a decision-maker.
“Mitchell is explosive athletically, long, and can defend,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “That’s how he’s going to make it in the NBA. He’s got a low left-handed shot from around his eye level. He doesn’t get much air under it.”
30
AJ Johnson
(Illawarra Hawks: Guard, International, 6-5)
Best rank: 11 / Worst rank: NR
AJ Johnson de-committed from Texas to join the NBL’s Next Stars program in Australia with the Illawarra Hawks. Johnson is the top American prospect since LaMelo Ball to do so. He’s an explosive guard with a burst of quickness and has the length to become a good defender. Overseas, he’ll look to become a more reliable caretaker of the basketball and build upon his thin frame.
31
JJ Starling
(Syracuse: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)
Best rank: 26 / Worst rank: NR
JJ Starling is at his best attacking perimeter closeouts, using a quick first step and a scoop shot in the paint to score. He also is a mid-range scorer. NBA executives are monitoring whether he’ll be able to play minutes at point guard and become a more consistent shooter from beyond the arc (29.9 percent) and foul line (63.8 percent) after transferring to Syracuse.
32
Aday Mara
(UCLA: Center, Freshman, 7-3)
Best rank: 9 / Worst rank: NR
Aday Mara played in one of the top European leagues, the Spanish ACB, and has a 7-foot-7 wingspan with good coordination for his size. Mara doesn’t have an elite burst but is athletic enough to impact the paint on both sides. His footwork and touch make him a useful post-up scorer, and he’s a willing passer. Defensively, opponents will try to exploit him in pick-and-roll action on the perimeter.
One opposing overseas coach – Breogan’s head coach Veljko Mrsic – compared Mara to Vlade Divac.
33
Kwame Evans
(Oregon: Forward, Freshman, 6-9)
Best rank: 15 / Worst rank: NR
Kwame Evans is expected to become an immediate contributor at Oregon and has a chance to rise rapidly. Evans is a good athlete with great length who moves fluidly and can grab a rebound and push the break in transition. The McDonald’s All-American forward has the quickness to defend smaller guards on the perimeter and will look to bulk up to defend stronger forwards and become a more efficient shooter as a freshman.
34
Mackenzie Mgbako
(Indiana: Forward, Freshman, 6-8)
Best rank: 14 / Worst rank: NR
Mackenzie Mgbako is a potential riser to monitor looking ahead. The McDonald’s All-American forward can shoot well from mid-range and beyond the arc and finish at the rim. Defensively, he can guard up to four positions and likes to rebound and push the ball in transition.
35
Terrance Arceneaux
(Houston: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6)
Best rank: 19 / Worst rank: NR
Terrance Arceneaux has active hands and has the length and quickness to guard three positions as an on-ball defender. Offensively, he’ll need to work on his handle and consistency as a shooter from beyond the arc.
After playing with 2023 draft picks Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser, Arceneaux will have a chance to shine with an expanded role this season.
“Arceneaux could have a good year and jump in mock drafts,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s a good athlete.”
36
Ugonna Onyenso
(Kentucky: Center, Sophomore, 6-11)
Best rank: 17 / Worst rank: NR
Ugonna Onyenso showed potential as a defender with 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in just 6.9 minutes as a freshman. Onyenso is a good athlete and covers a lot of ground thanks to his long arms and high motor. NBA executives are intrigued to see if he can become a consistent rotation player and show more of his offensive game at Kentucky.
37
Kylan Boswell
(Arizona: Guard, Sophomore, 6-2)
Best rank: 14 / Worst rank: NR
Kylan Boswell is still only 18 years old and has a chance to break out as a sophomore for Arizona. His three-point shot (39 percent) should translate well to the NBA level since he can shoot on the move. As a ball handler, he’s quick and shifty getting to the rim and is a pesky on-ball defender.
Boswell will need to show NBA executives and scouts he can make his teammates around him better as a playmaker and guard wing players on the perimeter.
38
Elliot Cadeau
(North Carolina: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)
Best rank: 14 / Worst rank: NR
Elliot Cadeau has electric speed, which allows him to get to the paint at will. Cadeau can stretch the floor beyond the arc and looks to shoot first. NBA talent evaluators are eager to see how his size translates to the college level in his freshman season at North Carolina.
39
Terrence Shannon
(Illinois: Wing, Senior, 6-6)
Best rank: 19 / Worst rank: NR
Terrence Shannon has an NBA-ready frame, which helps him guard three positions effectively. He has an all-around offensive game but will need to show NBA talent evaluators he can become a consistent shooter beyond the arc. While versatile, he doesn’t have an elite skill.
40
Nae'Qwan Tomlin
(Kansas State: Forward, Senior, 6-10)
Best rank: 30 / Worst rank: NR
Nae’Qwan Tomlin is a unique prospect after not playing organized basketball until high school. After leading Kansas State to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, he put himself on the NBA radar. He can handle the ball well for his position and is a good lob threat. To improve his stock, he has to become a more consistent rebounder and shooter, but his upside is intriguing entering the season.
41
Ryan Dunn
(Virginia: Guard, Sophomore, 6-8)
Best rank: 21 / Worst rank: NR
Ryan Dunn has the size to become a 3-and-D wing at the next level. Dunn was considered a knockdown shooter in high school and should shoot a higher percentage with an expanded role this season at Virginia. Defensively, Dunn has quick feet, length, and instincts as an on-ball or help defender in a team concept. He also averaged 1.1 blocks in just 13 minutes per game.
42
Judah Mintz
(Syracuse: Guard, Sophomore, 6-3)
Best rank: 13 / Worst rank: NR
Judah Mintz is a physical guard who can attack the paint off the dribble, make plays for his teammates, and create turnovers defensively. The next step for Mintz is to improve as a shooter from beyond the arc, where he struggled last season at 30.3 percent.
43
Robert Dillingham
(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-2)
Best rank: 18 / Worst rank: NR
Robert Dillingham is an undersized combo guard who uses his electric speed to create space on offense and generate steals on defense. He can also use his dribbling ability to create separation and has a good jumper. Looking ahead, some NBA talent evaluators believe he’ll have to be more of a facilitator and fit into team defensive concepts as a small guard to have a long career as a pro.
“Dillingham is a bit of a wild card because he’s not a point guard,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s more of a small scorer. He might have good numbers as a scorer and competitor, but I don’t know how he’ll make it in the NBA.”
44
Freddie Dilione
(Tennessee: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)
Best rank: 24 / Worst rank: NR
Freddie Dilione is a combo guard with good vision as a playmaker with good ball-handling ability and feel for the game. Dilione is considered a solid athlete who’s fast in the open court with the ball in his hands and a willing defender. He’s not a volume shooter from beyond the arc, and NBA talent evaluators will keep an eye on whether he’s comfortable expanding his range.
45
Tidjane Salaun
(Cholet Basket: Forward, International, 6-9)
Best rank: 26 / Worst rank: NR
Tidjane Salaun is an athletic forward with long arms, good speed, and leaping ability. Heading into this season, he’ll look to continue steadily improving his three-point shot and needs to improve as a foul shooter. Despite his physical tools, he’s not much of a shot blocker at this point, but he’s a capable rebounder and can defend multiple positions.
46
Tyler Burton
(Villanova: Forward, Senior, 6-7)
Best rank: 28 / Worst rank: NR
Tyler Burton has NBA-ready size and length to play small forward on both sides of the ball. Burton is a capable three-point shooter off the catch, rebounds well for his position (7.5 per game the past three seasons), and had a career-high in steals last season (1.5). After transferring to Villanova, Burton will look to fill the void of Cam Whitmore and show he’s the 36.4 percent three-point shooter from his sophomore and junior seasons at Richmond after his shooting took a dip last season (29.3 percent).
47
Juan Nuñez
(Ratiopharm Ulm: Guard, International, 6-3)
Best rank: 28 / Worst rank: NR
Juan Nuñez was recently featured as one of the top breakout players at the 2023 FIBA World Cup by HoopsHype’s Alberto De Roa and has one of the highest global ratings among younger players in the tournament. He’s an adequate playmaker and a solid defender. He’ll need to improve as a shooter to become a more consistent threat beyond the arc.
48
Reece Beekman
(Virginia: Guard, Senior, 6-3)
Best rank: 30 / Worst rank: NR
Reece Beekman has drawn interest from NBA talent evaluators as a pesky defender guarding the top opposing perimeter scorer and a ball control point guard with a low assist-to-turnover ratio. He’s improved as a three-point shooter each season and finished at 35.1 percent as a junior.
49
Coleman Hawkins
(Illinois: Forward, Senior, 6-10)
Best rank: 31 / Worst rank: NR
Coleman Hawkins is considered a good passer for his position who can facilitate the offense from the high post and filled the stat sheet defensively with 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. Hawkins is primed for a big senior season ahead with Illinois.
50
Berke Buyuktuncel
(UCLA: Forward, International, 6-9)
Best rank: 32 / Worst rank: NR
Berke Buyuktuncel is a Turkish forward who plays hard and moves well for his size. He scores predominantly as a slasher and is working to become a more consistent jump shooter. Defensively, he can rebound adequately and guard multiple positions.
51
Xavier Booker
(Michigan State: Center, Freshman, 6-10)
Best rank: 33 / Worst rank: NR
Xavier Booker has the potential to be a modern NBA big man with the skills of a forward and size of a center. Booker is a mobile big man who can face up in the mid-range area and stretch the floor. The McDonald’s All-American is also a willing passer for his position. Keep an eye on Booker as a potential riser as his freshman season unfolds.
52
Ryan Kalkbrenner
(Creighton: Center, Senior, 7-1)
Best rank: 25 / Worst rank: NR
Ryan Kalkbrenner is a strong rim protector, moves well for his size, and is willing to take an occasional three. He’s an excellent foul shooter for his position (79.5 percent). He’s not a go-to low-post scorer and is more comfortable scoring off rebounds or lobs. At the NBA level, the big question will be whether he can guard on the perimeter on switches and pick-and-pop action.
53
Jevon Porter
(Pepperdine: Forward, Sophomore, 6-11)
Best rank: 35 / Worst rank: NR
Jevon Porter ranked tied for fifth in the WCC with eight double-doubles as a freshman, showed an ability to stretch the floor adequately (35.1 percent), and was a solid rebounder (7.2 per game). It’s also worth noting he’s the brother of Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter.
54
Ousmane Ndiaye
(Baskonia: Forward, International, 6-11)
Best rank: 39 / Worst rank: NR
Ousmane Ndiaye is an intriguing prospect thanks to his size and length. He’s a mobile athlete for his position and a willing shooter from beyond the arc and ball handler on the perimeter. Defensively, he can contest shots but needs to add significant weight to hold his own in the NBA paint.
55
TJ Bamba
(Villanova: Wing, Senior, 6-5)
Best rank: 36 / Worst rank: NR
TJ Bamba ranked eighth in scoring (15.8 points) in the Pac-12 last season at Washington State before transferring to Villanova. Bamba, an effective slasher and three-point shooter (37.2 percent), chose Villanova to compete on the national stage and hopes to be the next guard to make the NBA leap from the program.
56
Henri Veesaar
(Arizona: Forward, Sophomore, 6-11)
Best rank: 37 / Worst rank: NR
Henri Veesaar has a nice shooting touch and can stretch the floor out to three-point line and protect the rim as a shot blocker. After coming to the USA after playing for Real Madrid’s junior club, Veesaar saw limited action as a freshman at Arizona, but is expected to have a more significant role this season.
57
Tristan da Silva
(Colorado: Forward, Senior, 6-9)
Best rank: 37 / Worst rank: NR
Tristan da Silva earned All-Pac-12 honors last season and was an efficient shooter from beyond the arc (39.4 percent) and the field overall (49.6 percent). He can score in the mid-range as well. Defensively, he’s an average rebounder (4.8 per game).
58
Matthew Murrell
(Ole Miss: Guard, Senior, 6-4)
Best rank: 40 / Worst rank: NR (Not included in five mock drafts)
Matthew Murrell has a quick release from beyond the arc, but will need to show more consistency on his shot as he did in his sophomore season from downtown (38.6 percent) versus his junior season (30.4 percent). He’s a capable defender, thanks to his strength and athleticism against opposing guards on the perimeter.
59
Antonio Reeves
(Kentucky: Wing, Senior, 6-5)
Best rank: 38 / Worst rank: NR (Not included in six mock drafts)
Antonio Reeves was the SEC’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year. He enters the collegiate season as a shooter to watch after nailing a combined 39.4 percent of his threes over the past two seasons with Illinois State and Kentucky on 5.9 attempts.
60
Zach Edey
(Purdue: Center, Senior, 7-4)
Best rank: 30 / Worst rank: NR
Zach Edey finished last season as the consensus National Player of the Year before earning a spot on Canada for the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer. Edey is effective around the rim as a shot blocker, thanks to his size, and as a scorer, thanks to a soft shooting touch. He has a tough time defending smaller guards and forwards on the perimeter, and his old school style has some NBA talent evaluators questioning how well his game will translate to the pro level.
You can follow Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) on Twitter.