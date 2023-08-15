2025 NBA free agent rankings: Early look at the top potential available players

2025 NBA free agent rankings: Early look at the top potential available players

Ranking

2025 NBA free agent rankings: Early look at the top potential available players

August 15, 2023- by

By |

The 2025 class was considered a possibility to be the strongest class of players who could change teams in free agency since 2019. The main reason for that was the long-speculated salary cap spike from the new television rights deal. Although the revenue from the deal could potentially double, the NBA and players association agreed to limit salary cap raises to a maximum of 10 percent per year. This will prevent a significant cap spike like the one we saw in 2016.

Not only that but extension limits have been raised to allow players to receive more money in extensions. For many players, this could bridge the gap between their maximum extension and whatever they could get on the open market. Ever since COVID, players trended toward extending over entering free agency due to uncertainty on the salary cap.

Below is a ranking of every player currently able to become a free agent in 2025.

1
Giannis Antetokounmpo / PF / Milwaukee / Player Option

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently extension-eligible, but he might want to wait and see how the Bucks look over the next two years before making a commitment.

2022/23 stats: 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 55.3 FG%, 27.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $42,492,492
Career earnings: $190,452,532
Agent: Alex Saratsis

2
Jayson Tatum / SF / Boston / Player Option

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum is already eligible to sign a supermax extension next summer that will be north of $300 million in value. He seems likely to sign it as soon as next July.

2022/23 stats: 30.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 46.6 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $30,351,780
Career earnings: $88,528,600
Agent: Jeff Wechsler and Rishi Daulat

3
Donovan Mitchell / SG / Cleveland / Player Option

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell is extension-eligible, but there are reports that he doesn’t plan on extending with the Cavaliers this year. This could be a situation to monitor as we get closer to his player option in 2025.

2022/23 stats: 28.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.4 apg, 48.4 FG%, 38.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $30,913,750
Career earnings: $73,581,271
Agent: Austin Brown and Ty Sullivan

4
Evan Mobley / C / Cleveland / Restricted

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Mobley will likely sign a maximum extension with the Cavaliers as soon as he’s eligible next summer.

2022/23 stats: 16.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 55.4 FG%, 21.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,478,720
Career earnings: $16,553,880
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith

5
Cade Cunningham / PG / Detroit / Restricted

(Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)

Cade Cunningham will likely extend or re-sign with the Pistons ahead of 2025 free agency.

2022/23 stats: 19.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 6.0 apg, 41.5 FG%, 27.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,552,800
Career earnings: $20,602,920
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and James Dunleavy

6
Jimmy Butler / SF / Miami / Player Option

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler seems likely to extend with the Heat and ultimately retire with them instead of hitting free agency.

2022/23 stats: 22.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.3 apg, 53.9 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,653,300
Career earnings: $218,700,628
Agent: Bernie Lee

7
Jamal Murray / PG / Denver

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Murray is currently extension-eligible, but he still has another year of supermax eligibility. His contract situation could get resolved ahead of free agency with a new long-term deal in Denver.

2022/23 stats: 20.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 45.4 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,650,600
Career earnings: $102,914,106
Agent: Mike George and Jeff Schwartz

8
Brandon Ingram / SF / New Orleans

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Ingram has another year of supermax eligibility left. Extension talks with the Pelicans will likely commence next offseason with one year left on his deal.

2022/23 stats: 24.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 48.4 FG%, 39.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,650,600
Career earnings: $112,227,085
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler

9
Kawhi Leonard / SF / LA Clippers

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard is currently extension-eligible. His contract situation could be resolved as late as 2024 when he could decline his player option and enter free agency.

2022/23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 51.2 FG%, 41.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $42,492,492
Career earnings: $233,625,754
Agent: Mitch Frankel

10
Jalen Brunson / PG / New York / Player Option

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson could receive a significant extension offer by the Knicks in 2024 that would keep him in New York long-term.

2022/23 stats: 24.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.2 apg, 49.1 FG%, 41.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $27,733,332
Career earnings: $33,846,102
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose

11
Scottie Barnes / SF / Toronto / Restricted

Scottie Barnes defended by Kevin Durant

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Scottie Barnes will likely receive a lucrative extension offer from the Raptors once he becomes extension-eligible next summer.

2022/23 stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 45.6 FG%, 28.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $7,644,600
Career earnings: $14,925,000
Agent: Bill Duffy and David Mondress

12
Paul George / SF / LA Clippers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George will become extension-eligible on September 1. He could seek one last lucrative contract from the Clippers ahead of his player option in 2024.

2022/23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 45.7 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $42,492,492
Career earnings: $261,454,853
Agent: Aaron Mintz

13
Rudy Gobert / C / Minnesota / Player Option

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert has a $46.7 million player option for the 2025-26 season. He seems likely to pick it up and figure out his contract situation later.

2022/23 stats: 13.4 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 65.9 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $38,172,414
Career earnings: $176,520,609
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye

14
Lauri Markkanen / PF / Utah

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lauri Markkanen could extend with the Jazz long-term as part of a renegotiation and extension next summer.

2022/23 stats: 25.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 49.9 FG%, 39.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $16,475,454
Career earnings: $52,556,031
Agent: Michael Lelchitski

15
Fred VanVleet / PG / Houston / Team Option

(Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

The Rockets could decline Fred VanVleets $44.9 million team option in an attempt to re-sign him on a more team friendly long-term deal.

2022/23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $21,250,000
Career earnings: $82,032,008
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz

16
Jalen Green / SG / Houston / Restricted

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Green will look to have a breakout year so he can secure a bigger contract extension offer from the Rockets next summer.

2022/23 stats: 22.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 41.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,441,840
Career earnings: $18,433,920
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Andrew Morrison

17
Franz Wagner / SF / Orlando / Restricted

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Franz Wagner seems set to remain with the Magic long-term to build around him and Paolo Banchero.

2022/23 stats: 18.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 48.5 FG%, 36.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,258,280
Career earnings: $10,266,120
Agent: Jason Glushon

18
LeBron James / SF / LA Lakers

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James‘ status in the league will be taken on a year-by-year basis after he briefly contemplated retirement this summer.

2022/23 stats: 28.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 6.8 apg, 50.0 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $44,474,988
Career earnings: $434,986,078
Agent: Rich Paul

19
Julius Randle / PF / New York / Player Option

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle could opt out and become a free agent in 2025, or already have signed an extension as early as 2024.

2022/23 stats: 25.1 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 45.9 FG%, 34.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $23,760,000
Career earnings: $103,591,962
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Steve Heumann

20
Josh Giddey / PG / Oklahoma City / Restricted

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Barring a trade, Josh Giddey seems unlikely to move from the Thunder given his restricted free agency status.

2022/23 stats: 16.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 6.2 apg, 48.2 FG%, 32.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,287,400
Career earnings: $12,275,400
Agent: Alex Saratsis

21
Aaron Gordon / PF / Denver / Player Option

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Gordon could decline his $23.8 million player option for 2025 and extend on a deal that gives him a significant raise off that amount.

2022/23 stats: 16.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 56.4 FG%, 34.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $20,690,909
Career earnings: $114,710,368
Agent: Calvin Andrews

22
Kyrie Irving / PG / Dallas / Player Option

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving could be hard pressed to decline his $43 million player option amount in 2025. He could look to opt in and potentially extend off of it that summer instead.

2022/23 stats: 27.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 49.4 FG%, 37.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $38,917,057
Career earnings: $236,774,149
Agent: Shetellia Riley Irving

23
Jrue Holiday / PG / Milwaukee

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jrue Holiday could avoid free agency and aim to get one last big extension ahead of his $39.4 million player option in 2024.

2022/23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 7.4 apg, 47.9 FG%, 38.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $34,319,520
Career earnings: $222,534,244
Agent: Jason Glushon

24
OG Anunoby / SF / Toronto

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby will likely have his contract situation resolved ahead of 2025 with an extension or a new deal in 2024 free agency.

2022/23 stats: 16.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 47.6 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,357,143
Career earnings: $43,180,547
Agent: Austin Brown, Andrew Morrison, Sam Rose

25
Trey Murphy / SF / New Orleans / Restricted

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Pelicans may have to shed salary off their payroll to make room for what is likely a significant extension offer for Trey Murphy III next summer.

2022/23 stats: 14.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 48.4 FG%, 40.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,206,520
Career earnings: $6,260,280
Agent: Sean Kennedy

26
Khris Middleton / SF / Milwaukee / Player Option

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Khris Middleton could pick up his $34 million player option and address his next contract in 2026 free agency.

2022/23 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,984,276
Career earnings: $196,317,167
Agent: Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz

27
Alperen Sengun / C / Houston / Restricted

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Another strong season by Alperen Sengun could guarantee him a lucrative extension offer from the Rockets instead of having to enter restricted free agency.

2022/23 stats: 14.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 55.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,375,360
Career earnings: $6.590,040
Agent: Sean Kennedy

28
Myles Turner / C / Indiana

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Turner will have a short window to extend with the Pacers ahead of free agency. Otherwise, he will enter the market in 2025.

2022/23 stats: 18.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 54.8 FG%, 37.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,096,500
Career earnings: $99,532,934
Agent: Austin Brown

29
Derrick White / PG / Boston

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Derrick White has a short window to extend with the Celtics ahead of this season and has already expressed an interest in doing so.

2022/23 stats: 12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 46.2 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,142,857
Career earnings: $41,357,552
Agent: Mike Lindeman

30
John Colliins / PF / Utah / Player Option

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

John Collins will look to get back to his old form so he can command a lucrative deal ahead of 2025 free agency.

2022/23 stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.8 FG%, 29.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $23,500,000
Career earnings: $57,559,862
Agent: Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz

31
Malcolm Brogdon / PG / Boston

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Brogdon seems likely to hit free agency rather than extend with Boston after his trade to the Clippers fell through.

2022/23 stats: 14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 48.4 FG%, 44.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $22,600,000
Career earnings: $88,732,562
Agent: Austin Brown and Ty Sullivan

32
Clint Capela / C / Atlanta

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Clint Capela could hit free agency instead of getting extended if Onyeka Okongwu is ready to be Atlanta’s starting center.

2022/23 stats: 12.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 65.3 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,206,896
Career earnings: $92,562,688
Agent: Jason Ranne and Darren Matsubara

33
Bruce Brown / SF / Indiana

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers could decline Bruce Brown’s $23 million team option for next season and re-sign him on a long-term deal at a team-friendlier annual salary.

2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $15,134,279
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Steve Heumann

34
Ben Simmons / PG / Brooklyn

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 6.1 apg, 56.6 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,448,672
Career earnings: $125,632,257
Agent: Bernie Lee

35
Ivica Zubac / C / LA Clippers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 63.4 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,123,457
Career earnings: $35,015,884
Agent: Mike Lindeman, Jared Mucha, and Jeff Schwartz

36
Caleb Martin / SF / Miami

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 9.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.4 FG%, 35.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $9,739,302
Agent: Eric Fleisher

37
D'Angelo Russell / PG / LA Lakers

D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura celebrate a play

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 17.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 46.9 FG%, 39.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,377,750
Career earnings: $140,343,478
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz

38
Brook Lopez / C / Milwaukee

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2022/23 stats: 15.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 53.1 FG%, 37.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,906,976
Career earnings: $172,774,768
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

39
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope / SG / Denver

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46.2 FG%, 42.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $14,004,703
Career earnings: $88,997,400
Agent: Rich Paul

40
Dorian Finney-Smith / PF / Brooklyn / Player Option

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.1 FG%, 33.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,939,848
Career earnings: $28,340,881
Agent: Michael Tellem and Jeff Schwartz

41
Quentin Grimes / SG / New York / Restricted

Paul George drives against Quentin Grimes

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 11.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,277,000
Career earnings: $4,445,640
Agent: David Bauman

42
Naz Reid / C / Minnesota / Player Option

Naz Reid drives against Isaiah Hartenstein

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 53.7 FG%, 34.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $6,129,593
Agent: Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz

43
Bojan Bogdanovic / SF / Detroit

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 21.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 48.8 FG%, 41.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $19,550,000
Career earnings: $104,376,530
Agent: Jason Ranne and Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

44
Alex Caruso / SG / Chicago

(Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)

2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 45.5 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,030,000
Career earnings: $23,334,500
Agent: Greg Lawrence

45
Bobby Portis / C / Milwaukee / Player Option

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 14.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 49.6 FG%, 37.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,483,350
Career earnings: $40,573,336
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown

46
Larry Nance Jr. / PF / New Orleans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 61.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,672,727
Career earnings: $50,907,052
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller

47
Kevon Looney / C / Golden State

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 7.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 63.0 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,000,000
Career earnings: $27,817,476
Agent: Todd Ramasar

48
Chris Paul / PG / Golden State Warriors

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 13.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 8.9 apg, 44.0 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $28,400,000
Career earnings: $359,377,385
Agent: Steven Heumann and Ty Sullivan

49
Jose Alvarado / PG / New Orleans

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

2022/23 stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 41.1 FG%, 33.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $3,488,924
Agent: Ronald Shade and Alex Saratsis

50
Dennis Schroder / PG / Toronto

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 12.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 41.5 FG%, 32.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,641,682
Career earnings: $78,312,184
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis

51
Steven Adams / C / Memphis

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 8.6 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 59.7 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,926,829
Career earnings: $146,760,004
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

52
Russell Westbrook / PG / LA Clippers

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2022/23 stats: 15.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.5 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $46,295,265
Career earnings: $338,836,512
Agent: Jeff Schwartz

53
Terance Mann / SG / LA Clippers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 51.9 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $6,231,283
Agent: David Mondress and Bill Duffy

54
Caris LeVert / SG / Cleveland

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.1 FG%, 39.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,796,296
Career earnings: $60,023,277
Agent: Austin Brown

55
Al Horford / C / Boston

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 9.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 47.6 FG%, 44.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $26,500,000
Career earnings: $269,728,232
Agent: Jason Glushon

56
Lonzo Ball / PG / Chicago

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2021/22 stats: 11.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.2 apg, 40.0 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $19,534,884
Career earnings: $71,611,157
Agent: Rich Paul

57
Tre Jones / PG / San Antonio

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 12.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.6 apg, 45.9 FG%, 28.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Kevin Bradbury

58
Matisse Thybulle / SF / Portland / Player Option

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 43.5 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,379,526
Career earnings: $12,513,126
Agent: Aaron Goodwin

59
Tim Hardaway Jr. / SG / Dallas

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 14.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 40.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $19,602,273
Career earnings: $119,767,741
Agent: Zach Kurtin

60
Jonathan Isaac / PF / Orlando

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 41.5 FG%, 40.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,400,000
Career earnings: $57,124,405
Agent: Jeff Wechsler

61
Luke Kennard / SG / Memphis

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 9.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 49.2 FG%, 49.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,745,455
Career earnings: $42,228,728
Agent: Steven Heumann, Dave Spahn andAaron Mintz

62
Bones Hyland / PG / LA Clippers / Restricted

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 11.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 39.9 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,201,520
Career earnings: $4,298,400
Agent: Austin Walton

63
Jalen McDaniels / PF / Toronto

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 33.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $6,129,593
Agent: Nima Namakian

64
Jonathan Kuminga / SF / Golden State / Restricted

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 52.5 FG%, 37.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,739,840
Career earnings: $11,206,200
Agent: Aaron Turner

65
Landry Shamet / SG / Washington / Team Option

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022/23 stats: 8.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 37.7 FG%, 37.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,500,000
Career earnings: $19,059,422
Agent: George Langberg

, , Basketball, Free Agency, NBA, Ranking

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home