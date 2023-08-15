The 2025 class was considered a possibility to be the strongest class of players who could change teams in free agency since 2019. The main reason for that was the long-speculated salary cap spike from the new television rights deal. Although the revenue from the deal could potentially double, the NBA and players association agreed to limit salary cap raises to a maximum of 10 percent per year. This will prevent a significant cap spike like the one we saw in 2016.

Not only that but extension limits have been raised to allow players to receive more money in extensions. For many players, this could bridge the gap between their maximum extension and whatever they could get on the open market. Ever since COVID, players trended toward extending over entering free agency due to uncertainty on the salary cap.

Below is a ranking of every player currently able to become a free agent in 2025.