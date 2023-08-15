The 2025 class was considered a possibility to be the strongest class of players who could change teams in free agency since 2019. The main reason for that was the long-speculated salary cap spike from the new television rights deal. Although the revenue from the deal could potentially double, the NBA and players association agreed to limit salary cap raises to a maximum of 10 percent per year. This will prevent a significant cap spike like the one we saw in 2016.
Not only that but extension limits have been raised to allow players to receive more money in extensions. For many players, this could bridge the gap between their maximum extension and whatever they could get on the open market. Ever since COVID, players trended toward extending over entering free agency due to uncertainty on the salary cap.
Below is a ranking of every player currently able to become a free agent in 2025.
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo / PF / Milwaukee / Player Option
Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently extension-eligible, but he might want to wait and see how the Bucks look over the next two years before making a commitment.
2022/23 stats: 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 55.3 FG%, 27.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $42,492,492
Career earnings: $190,452,532
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2
Jayson Tatum / SF / Boston / Player Option
Jayson Tatum is already eligible to sign a supermax extension next summer that will be north of $300 million in value. He seems likely to sign it as soon as next July.
2022/23 stats: 30.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 46.6 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $30,351,780
Career earnings: $88,528,600
Agent: Jeff Wechsler and Rishi Daulat
3
Donovan Mitchell / SG / Cleveland / Player Option
Donovan Mitchell is extension-eligible, but there are reports that he doesn’t plan on extending with the Cavaliers this year. This could be a situation to monitor as we get closer to his player option in 2025.
2022/23 stats: 28.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.4 apg, 48.4 FG%, 38.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $30,913,750
Career earnings: $73,581,271
Agent: Austin Brown and Ty Sullivan
4
Evan Mobley / C / Cleveland / Restricted
Evan Mobley will likely sign a maximum extension with the Cavaliers as soon as he’s eligible next summer.
2022/23 stats: 16.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 55.4 FG%, 21.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,478,720
Career earnings: $16,553,880
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith
5
Cade Cunningham / PG / Detroit / Restricted
Cade Cunningham will likely extend or re-sign with the Pistons ahead of 2025 free agency.
2022/23 stats: 19.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 6.0 apg, 41.5 FG%, 27.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,552,800
Career earnings: $20,602,920
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and James Dunleavy
6
Jimmy Butler / SF / Miami / Player Option
Jimmy Butler seems likely to extend with the Heat and ultimately retire with them instead of hitting free agency.
2022/23 stats: 22.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.3 apg, 53.9 FG%, 35.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,653,300
Career earnings: $218,700,628
Agent: Bernie Lee
7
Jamal Murray / PG / Denver
Jamal Murray is currently extension-eligible, but he still has another year of supermax eligibility. His contract situation could get resolved ahead of free agency with a new long-term deal in Denver.
2022/23 stats: 20.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 45.4 FG%, 39.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,650,600
Career earnings: $102,914,106
Agent: Mike George and Jeff Schwartz
8
Brandon Ingram / SF / New Orleans
Brandon Ingram has another year of supermax eligibility left. Extension talks with the Pelicans will likely commence next offseason with one year left on his deal.
2022/23 stats: 24.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 48.4 FG%, 39.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,650,600
Career earnings: $112,227,085
Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler
9
Kawhi Leonard / SF / LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard is currently extension-eligible. His contract situation could be resolved as late as 2024 when he could decline his player option and enter free agency.
2022/23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 51.2 FG%, 41.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $42,492,492
Career earnings: $233,625,754
Agent: Mitch Frankel
10
Jalen Brunson / PG / New York / Player Option
Jalen Brunson could receive a significant extension offer by the Knicks in 2024 that would keep him in New York long-term.
2022/23 stats: 24.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.2 apg, 49.1 FG%, 41.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $27,733,332
Career earnings: $33,846,102
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose
11
Scottie Barnes / SF / Toronto / Restricted
Scottie Barnes will likely receive a lucrative extension offer from the Raptors once he becomes extension-eligible next summer.
2022/23 stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 45.6 FG%, 28.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $7,644,600
Career earnings: $14,925,000
Agent: Bill Duffy and David Mondress
12
Paul George / SF / LA Clippers
Paul George will become extension-eligible on September 1. He could seek one last lucrative contract from the Clippers ahead of his player option in 2024.
2022/23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 45.7 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $42,492,492
Career earnings: $261,454,853
Agent: Aaron Mintz
13
Rudy Gobert / C / Minnesota / Player Option
Rudy Gobert has a $46.7 million player option for the 2025-26 season. He seems likely to pick it up and figure out his contract situation later.
2022/23 stats: 13.4 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 65.9 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $38,172,414
Career earnings: $176,520,609
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
14
Lauri Markkanen / PF / Utah
Lauri Markkanen could extend with the Jazz long-term as part of a renegotiation and extension next summer.
2022/23 stats: 25.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 49.9 FG%, 39.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $16,475,454
Career earnings: $52,556,031
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
15
Fred VanVleet / PG / Houston / Team Option
The Rockets could decline Fred VanVleet‘s $44.9 million team option in an attempt to re-sign him on a more team friendly long-term deal.
2022/23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 39.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $21,250,000
Career earnings: $82,032,008
Agent: Rich Paul and Erika Ruiz
16
Jalen Green / SG / Houston / Restricted
Jalen Green will look to have a breakout year so he can secure a bigger contract extension offer from the Rockets next summer.
2022/23 stats: 22.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 41.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,441,840
Career earnings: $18,433,920
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Andrew Morrison
17
Franz Wagner / SF / Orlando / Restricted
Franz Wagner seems set to remain with the Magic long-term to build around him and Paolo Banchero.
2022/23 stats: 18.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 48.5 FG%, 36.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,258,280
Career earnings: $10,266,120
Agent: Jason Glushon
18
LeBron James / SF / LA Lakers
LeBron James‘ status in the league will be taken on a year-by-year basis after he briefly contemplated retirement this summer.
2022/23 stats: 28.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 6.8 apg, 50.0 FG%, 32.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $44,474,988
Career earnings: $434,986,078
Agent: Rich Paul
19
Julius Randle / PF / New York / Player Option
Julius Randle could opt out and become a free agent in 2025, or already have signed an extension as early as 2024.
2022/23 stats: 25.1 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 45.9 FG%, 34.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $23,760,000
Career earnings: $103,591,962
Agent: Aaron Mintz and Steve Heumann
20
Josh Giddey / PG / Oklahoma City / Restricted
Barring a trade, Josh Giddey seems unlikely to move from the Thunder given his restricted free agency status.
2022/23 stats: 16.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 6.2 apg, 48.2 FG%, 32.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,287,400
Career earnings: $12,275,400
Agent: Alex Saratsis
21
Aaron Gordon / PF / Denver / Player Option
Aaron Gordon could decline his $23.8 million player option for 2025 and extend on a deal that gives him a significant raise off that amount.
2022/23 stats: 16.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 56.4 FG%, 34.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $20,690,909
Career earnings: $114,710,368
Agent: Calvin Andrews
22
Kyrie Irving / PG / Dallas / Player Option
Kyrie Irving could be hard pressed to decline his $43 million player option amount in 2025. He could look to opt in and potentially extend off of it that summer instead.
2022/23 stats: 27.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 49.4 FG%, 37.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $38,917,057
Career earnings: $236,774,149
Agent: Shetellia Riley Irving
23
Jrue Holiday / PG / Milwaukee
Jrue Holiday could avoid free agency and aim to get one last big extension ahead of his $39.4 million player option in 2024.
2022/23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 7.4 apg, 47.9 FG%, 38.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $34,319,520
Career earnings: $222,534,244
Agent: Jason Glushon
24
OG Anunoby / SF / Toronto
OG Anunoby will likely have his contract situation resolved ahead of 2025 with an extension or a new deal in 2024 free agency.
2022/23 stats: 16.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 47.6 FG%, 38.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,357,143
Career earnings: $43,180,547
Agent: Austin Brown, Andrew Morrison, Sam Rose
25
Trey Murphy / SF / New Orleans / Restricted
The Pelicans may have to shed salary off their payroll to make room for what is likely a significant extension offer for Trey Murphy III next summer.
2022/23 stats: 14.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 48.4 FG%, 40.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,206,520
Career earnings: $6,260,280
Agent: Sean Kennedy
26
Khris Middleton / SF / Milwaukee / Player Option
Khris Middleton could pick up his $34 million player option and address his next contract in 2026 free agency.
2022/23 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $37,984,276
Career earnings: $196,317,167
Agent: Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz
27
Alperen Sengun / C / Houston / Restricted
Another strong season by Alperen Sengun could guarantee him a lucrative extension offer from the Rockets instead of having to enter restricted free agency.
2022/23 stats: 14.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 55.3 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $3,375,360
Career earnings: $6.590,040
Agent: Sean Kennedy
28
Myles Turner / C / Indiana
Myles Turner will have a short window to extend with the Pacers ahead of free agency. Otherwise, he will enter the market in 2025.
2022/23 stats: 18.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 54.8 FG%, 37.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,096,500
Career earnings: $99,532,934
Agent: Austin Brown
29
Derrick White / PG / Boston
Derrick White has a short window to extend with the Celtics ahead of this season and has already expressed an interest in doing so.
2022/23 stats: 12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 46.2 FG%, 38.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,142,857
Career earnings: $41,357,552
Agent: Mike Lindeman
30
John Colliins / PF / Utah / Player Option
John Collins will look to get back to his old form so he can command a lucrative deal ahead of 2025 free agency.
2022/23 stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.8 FG%, 29.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $23,500,000
Career earnings: $57,559,862
Agent: Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz
31
Malcolm Brogdon / PG / Boston
Malcolm Brogdon seems likely to hit free agency rather than extend with Boston after his trade to the Clippers fell through.
2022/23 stats: 14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 48.4 FG%, 44.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $22,600,000
Career earnings: $88,732,562
Agent: Austin Brown and Ty Sullivan
32
Clint Capela / C / Atlanta
Clint Capela could hit free agency instead of getting extended if Onyeka Okongwu is ready to be Atlanta’s starting center.
2022/23 stats: 12.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 65.3 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,206,896
Career earnings: $92,562,688
Agent: Jason Ranne and Darren Matsubara
33
Bruce Brown / SF / Indiana
The Pacers could decline Bruce Brown’s $23 million team option for next season and re-sign him on a long-term deal at a team-friendlier annual salary.
2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 48.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $15,134,279
Agent: Ty Sullivan and Steve Heumann
34
Ben Simmons / PG / Brooklyn
2022/23 stats: 6.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 6.1 apg, 56.6 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $35,448,672
Career earnings: $125,632,257
Agent: Bernie Lee
35
Ivica Zubac / C / LA Clippers
2022/23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 63.4 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,123,457
Career earnings: $35,015,884
Agent: Mike Lindeman, Jared Mucha, and Jeff Schwartz
36
Caleb Martin / SF / Miami
2022/23 stats: 9.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 46.4 FG%, 35.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $6,479,000
Career earnings: $9,739,302
Agent: Eric Fleisher
37
D'Angelo Russell / PG / LA Lakers
2022/23 stats: 17.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 46.9 FG%, 39.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $31,377,750
Career earnings: $140,343,478
Agent: Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz
38
Brook Lopez / C / Milwaukee
2022/23 stats: 15.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 53.1 FG%, 37.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,906,976
Career earnings: $172,774,768
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
39
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope / SG / Denver
2022/23 stats: 10.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46.2 FG%, 42.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $14,004,703
Career earnings: $88,997,400
Agent: Rich Paul
40
Dorian Finney-Smith / PF / Brooklyn / Player Option
2022/23 stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.1 FG%, 33.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $12,939,848
Career earnings: $28,340,881
Agent: Michael Tellem and Jeff Schwartz
41
Quentin Grimes / SG / New York / Restricted
2022/23 stats: 11.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,277,000
Career earnings: $4,445,640
Agent: David Bauman
42
Naz Reid / C / Minnesota / Player Option
2022/23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 53.7 FG%, 34.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $6,129,593
Agent: Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz
43
Bojan Bogdanovic / SF / Detroit
2022/23 stats: 21.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 48.8 FG%, 41.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $19,550,000
Career earnings: $104,376,530
Agent: Jason Ranne and Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
44
Alex Caruso / SG / Chicago
2022/23 stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 45.5 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,030,000
Career earnings: $23,334,500
Agent: Greg Lawrence
45
Bobby Portis / C / Milwaukee / Player Option
2022/23 stats: 14.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 49.6 FG%, 37.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $10,483,350
Career earnings: $40,573,336
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown
46
Larry Nance Jr. / PF / New Orleans
2022/23 stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 61.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,672,727
Career earnings: $50,907,052
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller
47
Kevon Looney / C / Golden State
2022/23 stats: 7.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 63.0 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $8,000,000
Career earnings: $27,817,476
Agent: Todd Ramasar
48
Chris Paul / PG / Golden State Warriors
2022/23 stats: 13.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 8.9 apg, 44.0 FG%, 37.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $28,400,000
Career earnings: $359,377,385
Agent: Steven Heumann and Ty Sullivan
49
Jose Alvarado / PG / New Orleans
2022/23 stats: 9.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 41.1 FG%, 33.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,563,518
Career earnings: $3,488,924
Agent: Ronald Shade and Alex Saratsis
50
Dennis Schroder / PG / Toronto
2022/23 stats: 12.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 41.5 FG%, 32.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,641,682
Career earnings: $78,312,184
Agent: Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis
51
Steven Adams / C / Memphis
2022/23 stats: 8.6 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 59.7 FG%, 0.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,926,829
Career earnings: $146,760,004
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
52
Russell Westbrook / PG / LA Clippers
2022/23 stats: 15.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.5 apg, 43.6 FG%, 31.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $46,295,265
Career earnings: $338,836,512
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
53
Terance Mann / SG / LA Clippers
2022/23 stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 51.9 FG%, 38.9 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $6,231,283
Agent: David Mondress and Bill Duffy
54
Caris LeVert / SG / Cleveland
2022/23 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.1 FG%, 39.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $18,796,296
Career earnings: $60,023,277
Agent: Austin Brown
55
Al Horford / C / Boston
2022/23 stats: 9.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 47.6 FG%, 44.6 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $26,500,000
Career earnings: $269,728,232
Agent: Jason Glushon
56
Lonzo Ball / PG / Chicago
2021/22 stats: 11.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.2 apg, 40.0 FG%, 36.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $19,534,884
Career earnings: $71,611,157
Agent: Rich Paul
57
Tre Jones / PG / San Antonio
2022/23 stats: 12.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.6 apg, 45.9 FG%, 28.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,782,621
Career earnings: $4,198,912
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
58
Matisse Thybulle / SF / Portland / Player Option
2022/23 stats: 4.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 43.5 FG%, 36.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $4,379,526
Career earnings: $12,513,126
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
59
Tim Hardaway Jr. / SG / Dallas
2022/23 stats: 14.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 40.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $19,602,273
Career earnings: $119,767,741
Agent: Zach Kurtin
60
Jonathan Isaac / PF / Orlando
2022/23 stats: 5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.5 apg, 41.5 FG%, 40.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $17,400,000
Career earnings: $57,124,405
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
61
Luke Kennard / SG / Memphis
2022/23 stats: 9.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 49.2 FG%, 49.4 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $13,745,455
Career earnings: $42,228,728
Agent: Steven Heumann, Dave Spahn andAaron Mintz
62
Bones Hyland / PG / LA Clippers / Restricted
2022/23 stats: 11.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 39.9 FG%, 37.1 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $2,201,520
Career earnings: $4,298,400
Agent: Austin Walton
63
Jalen McDaniels / PF / Toronto
2022/23 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 33.2 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $1,930,681
Career earnings: $6,129,593
Agent: Nima Namakian
64
Jonathan Kuminga / SF / Golden State / Restricted
2022/23 stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 52.5 FG%, 37.0 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $5,739,840
Career earnings: $11,206,200
Agent: Aaron Turner
65
Landry Shamet / SG / Washington / Team Option
2022/23 stats: 8.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 37.7 FG%, 37.7 3P%
2022/23 earnings: $9,500,000
Career earnings: $19,059,422
Agent: George Langberg