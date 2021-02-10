22 expiring contracts who could be available for trade

Kyle Lowry (Toronto)

With the Toronto Raptors struggling to meet expectations this season, it’s only natural for Kyle Lowry’s future to come into question. Lowry has a case for being the Raptors’ best player in franchise history, making trading him a sensitive subject. If he is traded, it will likely be a mutual decision that involves a team of his preference.

One factor that could push this decision is their 2021 cap space. They’re currently projected to generate between $22-29 million this summer, but that projection includes the Raptors renouncing Lowry’s cap hold. If they are targeting a top free agent with all their cap space, it may make sense to trade Lowry now since they wouldn’t be able to pay him what he’s worth afterward. It seems more likely that the Raptors will stick with Lowry and re-sign him to a short-term deal this summer if they strike out on top free agents.

DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio)

The Spurs remain good enough for the play-in and that might be a good enough reason for them not to trade DeMar DeRozan. San Antonio has a youth movement going on and DeRozan is having another stellar season leading them. DeRozan is extension-eligible right now and he’s likely looking at one last big contract. The Spurs are projected to generate $50 million in cap space this summer. Without any clear-cut targets to pursue, they could look to re-sign DeRozan to a big dollar, short-term contract.

The Spurs rarely/almost never make big mid-season trades, so it’s unlikely they change that for DeRozan. The market could be down on him since he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. If he is traded, it would most likely be to a team that won’t have cap space next summer and need scoring. A team like the Magic comes to mind, who could offer Evan Fournier and another mid-sized salary like Al-Farouq Aminu or Mo Bamba for DeRozan.

LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio)

The Spurs may have missed the right opportunity to trade LaMarcus Aldridge. Unless his performance is a result of low minutes and low effort, he is slowly showing signs of regression. While several teams should definitely still be interested in trading for him, he might not yield too good of a return for the Spurs. The Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers could package some of their expiring contracts for him, but unless San Antonio is taking back bad salary, they might not get a first-round pick for him. Like DeRozan, the Spurs will most likely see how far they can go this season with Aldridge.