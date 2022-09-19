76 greatest NBA players ever: The HoopsHype list

Since the first edition of our HoopsHype 75 list went so well with many people liking it better than the official NBA one, we decided to do another one with the catch being that we’re adding another player to make it a 76-deep list.

(We’re actually turning this into a yearly exercise with a new player after each season).

As far as who that lucky player is, we don’t want to give it away here, but just know that he’s Serbian and likes horses, and has a couple of MVPs on his mantle at home. Though no rings (yet).

The main difference between our list and the NBA75 one is that we give modern-era players their flowers to a larger extent. Egregious omissions from the official list like Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol easily made it onto our ranking.

Like last year, we held a team vote with the opinions of eight HoopsHype staff members, removed the highest and lowest rank for each and awarded points 76-1 for the rest.

Without further ado, let’s jump into it.