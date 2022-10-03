76 greatest international players ever: The HoopsHype list

We’re back with another all-time basketball players list, this time ranking the 76 greatest international players in basketball history.
Like in last’s year’s edition, we factored in FIBA accomplishments to an extent but put way more stock on what players did while competing against the very best (that is, in the NBA). And, of course, the focus is on what they achieved and not what they could have done if A, B or C had happened – facts over speculation.
As with our NBA76 list, we compiled votes from our staff, removed the highest and lowest rank for each player and awarded points 76-1 for the rest.
1
Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria) 🇳🇬
Top accolades: Two NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, one MVP, six All-NBA 1st Team selections, 12 All-Stars, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Defensive 1st Team selections, one Olympic gold medal
NBA rank: 1st in blocks, 9th in steals, 12th in points, 14th in rebounds, 215th in assists
Share of the vote: 100 percent of the maximum amount possible
Though he ended up playing for Team USA and winning an Olympic gold medal with the red, white and blue, Hakeem Olajuwon was born and raised in Nigeria and even played for a Nigerian junior team at the All-Africa Games. Olajuwon was a unanimous pick at No. 1 by HoopsHype voters, who placed him just outside of the Top 10 in our own NBA76 rankings.
He was the complete package as a player, with arguably the most unstoppable post game ever thanks to his quickness and athleticism, to go with his impossible-to-predict moves. He was also an elite defender, with unbelievable shot-blocking prowess.
The international GOAT.
2
Dirk Nowitzki (Germany) 🇩🇪
Top accolades: One NBA title, one Finals MVP, one MVP, 12 All-NBA selections, 14 All-Stars, one World Cup bronze medal, one Eurobasket silver medal
NBA rank: 6th in scoring, 26th in rebounds, 53rd in blocks, 92nd in steals, 152nd in assists
Share of the vote: 98.24 percent of the maximum amount possible
One of the finest offensive forwards in basketball history, Dirk Nowitzki is also widely considered the top European player of all time. Nowitzki didn’t just carry those Mavs teams to multiple deep playoff runs and ultimately a championship, he did so without star companions. Nowitzki did similarly with Germany, winning a couple of medals with teams pretty much devoid of top-notch talent. Nowitzki’s shooting ability from all angles and ranges, off the dribble or with his feet set, was truly unmatched, especially among 7-footers.
3
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) 🇬🇷
Top accolades: One NBA title, one Finals MVP, two MVPs, four All-NBA 1st Team selections, six All-Stars, one Defensive Player of the Year award, four All-Defensive 1st Team selections
NBA rank: 136th in blocks, 167th in scoring, 170th in rebounds, 218th in assists, 319th in steals
Share of the vote: 97.80 percent of the maximum amount possible
Third on our list already at age 27, there’s a good chance Giannis Antetokounmpo may end up being considered the top foreign talent when all is said and done. No small feat for a player who didn’t even have Greek citizenship growing up. Antetokounmpo makes up for his lone shortcoming – his shooting – with unreal length, tenacity and scoring down low. He’s legitimately unstoppable once he gets in the paint. Not much success team-wise in FIBA tourneys so far, surprisingly, but that could change in the future too.
4
Steve Nash (Canada) 🇨🇦
Top accolades: Two MVP awards, seven All-NBA selections, eight All-Stars, one FIBA Americas silver medal
NBA rank: 4th in assists, 90th in scoring, 231st in steals, 455th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 95.61 percent of the maximum amount possible
South Africa-born Canadian Steve Nash was a superstar in his prime, as attested by his two MVP awards. Nash was very much a late bloomer, winning those in his 30s, an age in which most point guards (especially during his time) had declined a big deal. Nash would have been even more devastating in today’s NBA running the pick-and-roll and shooting more threes than he did during his heyday, but as is, he’s an all-timer, with unreal passing vision and a jump shot that was as pretty as any, ever.
5
Pau Gasol (Spain) 🇪🇸
Top accolades: Two NBA titles, four All-NBA selections, six All-Stars, three Olympic medals, one World Cup gold medal, seven Eurobasket medals, one World Cup MVP award, two Eurobasket MVP awards
NBA rank: 21st in blocks, 28th in rebounds, 40th in scoring, 125th in assists, 449th in steals
Share of the vote: 95.17 percent of the maximum amount possible
Pau Gasol had a terrific NBA career to go with perhaps the best National Team career of any player ever, having won 11 medals and multiple MVPs in summer FIBA tournaments. A two-time NBA champion, some of the analytics actually rated Gasol as the most important Laker on those two title teams. Gasol was extremely skilled for a big man, with a length that helped him finish over just about anyone down low.
6
Nikola Jokic (Serbia) 🇷🇸
Top accolades: Two MVP awards, three All-NBA 1st Team selections, four All-Stars, one Olympic silver medal
NBA rank: 186th in assists, 227th in rebounds, 365th in scoring, 374th in blocks, 432nd in steals
Share of the vote: 93.42 percent
A team can build an elite NBA offense around Nikola Jokic thanks to his super passing and scoring skills. Only the third international player to win multiple MVP awards and the first center to do so this century, Jokic should age well considering his game doesn’t rely at all on athleticism or explosiveness. Truly one of the best passers in the game today, not just among centers, but among anyone.
7
Tony Parker (France) 🇫🇷
Top accolades: Four NBA titles, one Finals MVP, three All-NBA 2nd Team selections, six All-Stars, four Eurobasket medals, one Eurobasket MVP
NBA rank: 19th in assists, 56th in scoring, 150th in steals
Share of the vote: 92.10 percent of the maximum amount possible
A super quick point guard with elite change-of-direction skills, Tony Parker made a living getting into the paint and finishing among the trees because of his unstoppable tear-drop floater. Didn’t have much range as a shooter and wasn’t an elite defender by any stretch, but he’s an all-time great guard anyway, which speaks to just how solid he was at lead guard, no easy accomplishment for guys out of Europe.
8
Manu Ginobili (Argentina) 🇦🇷
Top accolades: Four NBA titles, two All-NBA 3rd Team selections, two All-Stars, one-time Sixth Man of the Year, one Olympic gold medal, one World Cup silver medal, four FIBA Americas medals, one Olympic tournament MVP, one FIBA Americas MVP, one Euroleague title, one Euroleague Finals MVP
NBA rank: 60th steals, 120th in assists, 180th in points, 442nd in blocks, 443rd in rebounds
Share of the vote: 90.78 percent
Manu Ginobili is one of only two players to win NBA, Olympic and Euroleague titles, the other one being Bill Bradley. Ginobili performed well throughout his career no matter which role he was given. The exciting Argentinian popularized the Euro-step in the NBA and had a propensity for hitting clutch shots while never giving less than 100 percent effort during his time on the floor.
9
Luka Doncic (Slovenia) 🇸🇮
Top accolades: Three All-NBA 1st Team selections, three All-Stars, one Eurobasket gold medal, one Euroleague title, one Euroleague MVP award, one Euroleague Final Four MVP award
NBA rank: 407th in assists
Share of the vote: 87.71 percent
It goes without saying, but simply put, Luka Doncic is a special talent with a chance to enter GOAT conversations down the road thanks to his unbelievable mix of scoring and playmaking as well as rebounding from the lead-guard spot at his size. Doncic has already won pretty much everything at the international level. He has not been able to duplicate that success in the NBA, but that’s mostly because he’s never been surrounded by top talent in Dallas.
10
Dikembe Mutombo (DR of Congo) 🇨🇩
Top accolades: Three All-NBA Team selections, eight All-Stars, four Defensive Player of the Year awards, six All-Defensive Team selections
NBA rank: 2nd in blocks, 20th in rebounds, 288th in scoring
Share of the vote: 86.40 percent
Dikembe Mutombo entered the NBA at the grand age of 25 and became of the most accomplished defensive players in NBA history with his ability to alter shots. Didn’t have much of an offensive game, yet still managed an 18-year career in the league thanks to his all-time shot-blocking ability and finishing prowess down low.
11
Joel Embiid (Cameroon) 🇨🇲
Top accolades: Four All-NBA 2nd Team selections, five All-Stars, three All-Defensive 2nd Team selections
NBA rank: 245th in blocks, 438th in rebounds, 486th in points
Share of the vote: 85.96 percent
One of the top centers in basketball at the moment, the only concern surrounding Joel Embiid is his propensity for getting injured. Besides that, he’s dominant in every facet on both ends of the floor, with a post game that’s hard to stop, perimeter shooting touch that keeps defenses honest and unreal defensive playmaking abilities thanks to his fantastic size, athleticism and instincts.
12
Al Horford (Dominican Republic) 🇩🇴
Top accolades: One All-NBA 3rd Team selection, five All-Stars, one All-Defensive 2nd Team selection, one FIBA Americas bronze medal
NBA rank: 73rd in blocks, 77th in rebounds, 202nd in assists, 215th in scoring, 321st in steals
Share of the vote: 85.08 percent
Though Al Horford may not have the accolades or numbers of some of the other players this high on this list, his longevity has helped him stand out anyway. Horford has enjoyed a long career as a high-quality starter or low-level All-Star mostly playing at center, which was never his favorite position.
13
Marc Gasol (Spain) 🇪🇸
Top accolades: One NBA title, one All-NBA 1st Team selection, three All-Stars, one Defensive Player of the Year award, one All-Defensive 2nd Team selection, two Olympic silver medals, two World Cup gold medals, five Eurobasket medals
NBA rank: 57th in blocks, 142nd in rebounds, 225th in assists, 239th in scoring, 298th in steals
Share of the vote: 85.08 percent
The leader on various fine Grizzlies teams, Marc Gasol eventually became a champion anchoring the defense of the Raptors while contributing plenty as a playmaker and floor-spacer. Gasol was also a key component to very successful Spanish squads in FIBA tournaments.
14
Rudy Gobert (France) 🇫🇷
Top accolades: Three All-NBA Team selections, three All-Stars, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, six All-Defensive 1st Team selections, one Olympic silver medal, two World Cup bronze medals, two Eurobasket bronze medals
NBA rank: 47th in blocks, 108th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 82.89 percent
Rudy Gobert’s combination of length, mobility and smarts make him one of the most devastating defensive players in NBA history. Without much of an offensive game, Gobert can still do a lot of damage on that end on screen-and-rolls and finishing lobs. Despite a great NBA career, he has many doubters mostly because of perceived shortcomings in the playoffs. That may change in the future with a deep postseason run with the Timberwolves. Gobert has had quite a bit of success with the French National Team already, but to this point, has fallen short of gold.
15
Drazen Petrovic (Croatia) 🇭🇷
Top accolades: One All-NBA 3rd Team selection, two Olympic medals, one World Cup gold medal, one Eurobasket gold medal, one World Cup MVP award, one Eurobasket MVP award, two Euroleague titles
Share of the vote: 82.45 percent
Quite possibly the best European player in the 20th century thanks to amazing shooting prowess and will to win, Drazen Petrovic was the first Euro player to make an All-NBA Team and to this day just one of a handful to do it so as a guard. Didn’t bring much to the table aside from scoring. His tragic car accident robbed us of a great player way too early, and he’d likely be higher here had he been able to have a long career. Petrovic remains absolutely iconic overseas to this day.
16
Yao Ming (China) 🇨🇳
Top accolades: Five All-NBA Team selections, eight All-Stars, three FIBA Asia Cup gold medals, three FIBA Asia Cup MVP awards
NBA rank: 118th in blocks, 324th in rebounds, 432nd in scoring
Share of the vote: 81.57 percent
In his short NBA career, Yao Ming made eight All-Star rosters, although some were mostly on the back of the Chinese vote. Still, Yao was an excellent center when healthy thanks in large part to his monstrous size at 7-foot-6 and unbelievably soft touch for a man of his size. He had a turnaround jumper that was impossible to defend when he had it going. Had his career cut short by constant foot problems after going through multiple seasons with almost no rest because of offseason duties with the Chinese National Team in the summer.
17
Predrag Stojakovic (Serbia) 🇷🇸
Top accolades: One NBA title, one All-NBA 2nd Team, three All-Stars, one World Cup gold medal, one Eurobasket gold medal, one Eurobasket MVP
NBA rank: 193rd in scoring, 335th in steals, 434th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 79.38 percent
Generally remembered as the second wheel on those fun Chris Webber-led Sacramento King teams of the early 00’s, Predrag Stojakovic was among the best shooters in the NBA during his time. He had phenomenal size for a small forward and a jumper that would so often hit nothing but net. Stojakovic led the league in free-throw shooting accuracy twice and shot over 40 percent from three for his career.
18
Arvydas Sabonis (Lithuania) 🇱🇹
Top accolades: One Olympic gold medal, one World Cup gold medal, four Eurobasket medals, one Eurobasket MVP award, one Euroleague title, one Euroleague MVP award, one Euroleague Final Four MVP award
NBA rank: 280th in blocks, 492nd in rebounds
Share of the vote: 76.75 percent
A do-it-all giant, Arvydas Sabonis was one of the game’s first unicorns. Unfortunately, his super dominant time in Europe that’s so often glossed over didn’t last very long. He was very limited physically by age 24 due to major leg injuries, and it was around that time when he signed with an average Valladolid squad in Spain’s first division. Despite physical limitations, he still managed a sensational career in FIBA basketball and eventually enjoyed seven solid seasons as a center for the Trail Blazers.
Sabonis will always be known as one of the biggest what-ifs in basketball, although major injury problems for players of his size are hardly uncommon. He displayed magnificent vision of the court and outside shooting when centers were not really doing those things. It was a joy to watch.
19
Detlef Schrempf (Germany) 🇩🇪
Top accolades: One All-NBA 3rd Team, three All-Stars, two Sixth Man of the Year awards
NBA rank: 113th in rebounds, 120th in scoring, 136th in assists, 261st in steals, 454th in blocks
Share of the vote: 75.43 percent
Known by this generation for his cameo appearances on Parks and Rec, Detlef Schrempf was far from a slouch during his time in the Association, making one All-NBA team and three All-Star appearances in his heyday thanks to his outside shooting touch and fantastic size for a forward at 6-foot-10.
20
Rolando Blackman (Panama) 🇵🇦
Top accolades: Four All-Stars
NBA rank: 85th in scoring, 228th in assists, 367th in steals
Share of the vote: 75.0 percent
A 2-guard who could fill up the scoring column without a problem, Rolando Blackman was a top player for the Mavericks throughout the 1980s, averaging over 19 points per game seven times in that decade, although Dallas at the time wasn’t doing much winning.
21
Vlade Divac (Serbia) 🇷🇸
Top accolades: One All-Star, one Olympic gold medal, two World Cup gold medals, three Eurobasket gold medals
NBA rank: 30th in blocks, 51st in rebounds, 76th in steals, 163rd in assists, 202nd in scoring
Share of the vote: 75.0 percent
Best known for his time with the Kings, Vlade Divac was a charismatic figure in the game for many years. Divac was perhaps the best passing center in the game during his time in the league, and though he didn’t really work on his body a lot, he still had a phenomenal career both in the league and FIBA competitions with Yugoslavia.
22
Toni Kukoc (Croatia) 🇭🇷
Top accolades: Three NBA titles, one Sixth Man of the Year award, two Olympic silver medals, one World Championship gold medal, two Eurobasket gold medals, one World Championship MVP award, one Eurobasket MVP award, three Euroleague titles, three Euroleague Final Four MVP awards
NBA rank: 206th in assists, 284th in steals, 399th in scoring, 469th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 74.12 percent
Toni Kukoc was a terrific all-around player, so crafty and smooth with the ball in his hands yet tenacious when he needed to be. Kukoc played a big role in three championship teams for the Bulls, though things didn’t go so well when he was tasked with being the No. 1 guy post-Last Dance. You don’t often see winning runs like the one he had between 1989 and 1998.
23
Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic) 🇩🇴
Top accolades: Two All-NBA 3rd Team, three All-Stars, one Centrobasket gold medal
NBA rank: 191st in blocks, 225th in rebounds, 316th in scoring
Share of the vote: 72.36 percent
Despite the accolades he’s already amassed, Karl-Anthony Towns still has much more to give as he’s one of the most skilled and efficient scoring centers ever. Towns has a pristine jumper from beyond the arc and a ball-handling ability to get to the basket when facing up, as well as the post-game to dominate smaller foes.
24
Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro) 🇲🇪
Top accolades: Two All-Stars
NBA rank: 78th in rebounds, 185th in blocks, 236th in scoring, 413th in steals, 433rd in assists
Share of the vote: 68.42 percent
A highly skilled center who can pull down double-doubles in his sleep, Nikola Vucevic is very difficult to defend because he can do so many things with the basketball. Vucevic can shoot, pass and post up, and you don’t want to foul him because of his shooting touch from the foul stripe.
25
Joakim Noah (France) 🇫🇷
Top accolades: One All-NBA 1st Team selection, two All-Stars, one Defensive Player of the Year award, two All-Defensive 1st Team selections, one Eurobasket silver medal
NBA rank: 131st in blocks, 180th in rebounds, 469th in assists
Share of the vote: 67.54 percent
One of the most energetic players ever, Joakim Noah was considered one of the best centers in the league at his peak. Even though his jumper didn’t have much range on it, Noah was still quite skilled thanks to his ball-handling and playmaking out of the high post/short midrange areas. Also an elite defender in his prime mostly thanks to effort and instincts.
26
Andrei Kirilenko (Russia) 🇷🇺
Top accolades: One All-Star, three All-Defensive Team selections, one Olympic bronze medal, one Eurobasket, gold medal, one Eurobasket MVP award, one Euroleague MVP award
NBA rank: 40th in blocks, 131st in steals, 344th in rebounds, 391st in assists, 415th in scoring
Share of the vote: 64.91 percent
Long and athletic, the Russian forward was adept at filling the stat sheet from top to bottom. Andre Kirilenko was a Swiss Army knife on both ends of the floor, capable of filling multiple roles, though he particularly shined defensively thanks to his fantastic instincts, quick feet and great length.
27
Rik Smits (Netherlands) 🇳🇱
Top accolades: One All-Star
NBA rank: 77th in blocks, 221st in scoring, 242nd in rebounds
Share of the vote: 64.03 percent
A skilled but lean big man with fantastic size at 7-foot-4, Rik Smits had soft touch around the basket that helped him knock down turnaround jumpers with aplomb. He did struggle some as a rebounder, though, due to his slender frame.
28
Goran Dragic (Slovenia) 🇸🇮
Top accolades: One All-NBA 3rd Team selection, one All-Star, one Most Improved Player award, one Eurobasket gold medal, one Eurobasket MVP award
NBA rank: 99th in assists, 256th in steals, 259th in scoring
Share of the vote: 63.15 percent
A point guard with a lot of tenacity and energy on offense, Goran Dragic could often create a fast break out of nothing. He has also been an adept halfcourt scorer who could use screens to get to the basket, where he was one of the best finishers in the paint thanks to his iron-clad shoulders. Dragic was also a fine outside shooter, making him the whole package offensively.
29
Ben Simmons (Australia) 🇦🇺
Top accolades: One All-NBA 3rd Team, three All-Stars, two All-Defensive 1st Team selections
NBA rank: 397th in assists
Share of the vote: 63.15 percent
Shooting woes aside, Ben Simmons is a freakish talent at lead guard, with the size of some centers and the athleticism of a swingman, but with the ball-handling and vision necessary to play point guard at a very high level. Also an unreal defender thanks to his effort on that end along with his excellent physical tools. He missed a full season of basketball, however, leaving us with little clue about how he’ll look when he returns. Will he finally start shooting the ball? Will he play a more off-ball role? Talent-wise, he has the ability to soar up these rankings.
30
Luis Scola (Argentina) 🇦🇷
Top accolades: One Olympic gold medal, two World Cup silver medals, nine FIBA Americas medals
NBA rank: 277th in rebounds, 461st in scoring
Share of the vote: 63.15 percent
Few people were more devoted to their National Team than Luis Scola, who put up big numbers for Argentina on a regular basis and carved himself a nice career in the NBA
Scola will go down as one of the best international competitors ever, but that doesn’t mean his NBA career wasn’t memorable, as the Argentinian big man lasted 10 years in the Association and was an effective scorer and passer, especially during his time with the Rockets.
31
Luol Deng (South Sudan) 🇸🇸
Top accolades: Two All-Stars, one All-Defensive 2nd Team selection
NBA rank: 204th in scoring, 224th in rebounds, 240th in steals, 306th in blocks, 431st in assists
Share of the vote: 59.64 percent
Born in South Sudan, Luol Deng eventually moved to the UK and represented its short-lived program at the Olympics. He could do a bit of everything in his heyday, including score, shoot, create and rebound at his swingman spot while defending at a pretty high level. Great motor too. Shined in Chicago as a Thibs favorite.
32
Zydrunas Ilgauskas (Lithuania) 🇱🇹
Top accolades: Two All-Stars
NBA rank: 50th in blocks, 166th in rebounds, 326th in scoring
Share of the vote: 56.14 percent
Zydrunas Ilgauskas was a unique big man thanks to his size and slender frame, but he was productive and effective in his role as a floor-spacing center who could block some shots on the defensive end.
33
Ricky Rubio (Spain) 🇪🇸
Top accolades: Two Olympic medals, one World Cup gold medal, two Eurobasket gold medals, one World Cup MVP award, one Euroleague title
NBA rank: 69th in assists, 94th in steals
Share of the vote: 55.26 percent
Although he may have not fully lived up to the hype created by his legendary Euro YouTube highlight videos before getting to the NBA, Ricky Rubio has still enjoyed a fantastic NBA as well as international career thanks to his wizardry as a passer and solid ball-handling.
34
Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) 🇱🇹
Top accolades: Two All-Stars
NBA rank: 430th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 54.82 percent
Southpaw big man with playmaking, rebounding and scoring chops down low, Domantas Sabonis has developed into a very well-rounded, All-Star-level big man, already posting a more impressive NBA career than his father did.
35
Andrew Bogut (Australia) 🇦🇺
Top accolades: One NBA title, one All-NBA 3rd Team selection, one All-Defensive 2nd Team selection
NBA rank: 84th in blocks, 175th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 53.50 percent
Injuries prevented Andrew Bogut from posting the career many expected from the No. 1 overall pick, but even so, he enjoyed a solid span of time in the NBA as one of the better centers in the league, even winning a title as a pivotal role player for the Warriors. In his prime, great screen-setter and playmaker for a center.
36
Mychal Thompson (Bahamas) 🇧🇸
Top accolades: Two NBA titles
NBA rank: 87th in blocks, 117th in rebounds, 222nd in scoring, 376th in steals, 394th in assists
Share of the vote: 53.07 percent
Known by the current generation for being Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson was a center who could do plenty of scoring in the paint and spent the early part of his career putting up solid numbers with the Blazers before becoming more of a role player on the Showtime Lakers.
37
Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) 🇨🇲
Top accolades: One NBA title, two All-NBA Teams, one All-Star, one Most Improved Player award
Share of the vote: 51.75 percent
Pascal Siakam, still in the middle of his prime, started off as a very raw prospect and developed into an energetic swingman who can guard multiple positions and terrorize opponents in transition. A much-improved halfcourt scorer, too, Siakam makes a huge nightly impact on both ends of the floor.
38
Dino Radja (Croatia) 🇭🇷
Top accolades: Two Olympic silver medals, one World Championship bronze medal, two Eurobasket gold medals, two Euroleague titles, one Euroleague Final Four MVP
Share of the vote: 50.43 percent
Dino Radja formed a beyond dominant duo in Europe along with Kukoc in legendary Jugosplastika Split. One of the few bright spots for the lowly 90’s Celtics, Radja averaged nearly 20 points nightly in his third NBA season, before returning to Europe a couple of seasons later to finish out his career.
39
Danilo Gallinari (Italy) 🇮🇹
Top accolades: One Euroleague Rising Star award, one Italian League MVP
NBA rank: 304th in scoring, 479th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 49.56 percent
A sharpshooting wing with great size, Danilo Gallinari can do more than just shoot from beyond the arc with his feet set, as he’s got an underrated face-up and post-up game… though his defense leaves a bit to be desired.
40
Sarunas Marciulionis (Lithuania) 🇱🇹
Top accolades: Three Olympic medals, three Eurobasket medals, one Eurobasket MVP
Share of the vote: 45.61 percent
There’s an ongoing narrative that Euro pioneers didn’t get any confidence from coaches in the NBA, but Sarunas Marciulionis proved that’s wrong by receiving playing time early on in his NBA career. For a guard, he was super strong which allowed him to score around the paint regularly.
41
Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia) 🇱🇻
Top accolades: One All-Star
NBA rank: 205th in blocks
Share of the vote: 45.17 percent
A shot-blocking, three-point shooting big man in a freakish 7-foot-3 package, Kristaps Porzingis appeared headed to a perennial All-Star career until injuries began to affect him. Still young, there’s a chance Porzingis can regain that form down the road but at worst, he’s still an effective, above-average starter.
42
Serge Ibaka (Republic of Congo) 🇨🇬
Top accolades: One NBA title, three All-Defensive 1st Team selections, one Olympic silver medal, one Eurobasket silver medal
NBA rank: 25th in blocks, 152nd in rebounds, 329th in scoring
Share of the vote: 44.73 percent
Serge Ibaka broke onto the basketball scene early on in his NBA career, reaching the 2012 Finals as a member of the Thunder and making a huge impact on that team with his ridiculous shot-blocking prowess. Later on in his career, once his athleticism dwindled, he even extended his range to the three-point line.
43
Nicolas Batum (France) 🇫🇷
Top accolades: One Olympic silver medal, two World Cup bronze medals, one Eurobasket gold medal
NBA rank: 193rd in assists, 229th in blocks, 245th in steals, 301st in rebounds, 376th in scoring
Share of the vote: 42.98 percent
A beyond serviceable role player throughout his entire career, Nicolas Batum was one of the original 3-and-D swingmen that became so popular in the 2010s, capable of locking down multiple positions on one end and knocking down open threes on the other. Underrated playmaker, too.
44
Hidayet Turkoglu (Turkey) 🇹🇷
Top accolades: One Most Improved Player award, one World Cup silver medal, one Eurobasket silver medal
NBA rank: 254th in assists, 322nd in scoring, 332nd in steals, 404th in rebounds, 485th in blocks
Share of the vote: 42.54 percent
A supersized swingman who could do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and pass, Hidayet Turkoglu would have been even more effective in the modern era shooting more three-pointers, but even for his time, he was an underrated small forward.
45
Andrew Wiggins (Canada) 🇨🇦
Top accolades: Rookie of the Year award, All-Rookie 1st Team, one FIBA Americas bronze medal
NBA rank: 296th in scoring, 349th in blocks, 463rd in steals
Share of the vote: 39.47 percent
Much of the talk throughout his career has been about his impact being inconsistent for a No. 1 overall pick, but recently Andrew Wiggins has been playing the best basketball of his career, making his presence felt as both a scorer and defender. Up-and-down accuracy with his jumper, but Wiggins is an elite leaper who could put anyone on a poster. He’s also focused much more on rebounding and defense lately, which has made him far more impactful. Now a champion, a title run in which he played a major role, Wiggins has finally found his niche in the NBA.
46
Jamal Murray (Canada) 🇨🇦
Top accolades: All-Rookie 2nd Team
Share of the vote: 38.15 percent
A confident bucket-getter at lead guard, Jamal Murray has the shooting ability and quick release to get hot at moment’s notice and absolutely take over a game, but at a star level, which has even been proven in the playoffs. His issue has been with consistency.
47
Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) 🇱🇹
Top accolades: All-Rookie 2nd Team, two Eurobasket silver medals
NBA rank: 145th in rebounds, 187th in blocks, 425th in scoring
Share of the vote: 36.84 percent
The further along he gets in his career, the more Jonas Valanciunas’ play improves, as he’s gone from a role player early on into a solid, above-average starter now. The big Lithuanian is a double-double machine with a strong post game thanks to having boulders for shoulders. He’s even hitting threes now.
48
Mehmet Okur (Turkey) 🇹🇷
Top accolades: One NBA title, one All-Star, one Eurobasket silver medal
NBA rank: 304th in blocks, 331st in rebounds, 483rd in scoring
Share of the vote: 36.40 percent
One of the original stretch Euro big men in the NBA, at least one that would willingly bomb away from three, Mehmet Okur was a player ahead of his time. In today’s NBA, he’d fire even more threes up and have a more impressive scoring average. Regardless, Okur enjoyed a solid 10-year NBA career.
49
Patrick Mills (Australia) 🇦🇺
Top accolades: One NBA title, one Olympic bronze medal
NBA rank: 471st in assists
Share of the vote: 35.52 percent
Patrick Mills, more commonly referred to as Patty, helped guide Australia to its first medal in men’s basketball at the last Olympics, a deserved reward to his super-strong play with the National Team for a decade. He’s limited athletically and physically but makes up for it with feisty play and a lightning-quick jumper, one with range and that he can hit off the dribble.
50
Dejan Bodiroga (Serbia) 🇷🇸
Top accolades: One Olympic silver medal, two World Championship gold medals, three Eurobasket gold medals, three Euroleague titles, one Euroleague MVP, two Euroleague Final Four MVP awards
Share of the vote: 35.52 percent
Perhaps the most accomplished FIBA player never to give the NBA a try, Dejan Bodiroga was a dominant offensive player in Europe in his heyday. There are always questions about how well his pretty peculiar game would have adjusted to the NBA, considering his limited athleticism, slow movement skills and high-usage rate. Even so, Bodiroga boasts a spectacular FIBA resume.
51
Nenê (Brazil) 🇧🇷
Top accolades: All-Rookie 1st Team, one FIBA Americas silver medal
NBA rank: 158th in steals, 171st in blocks, 195th in rebounds, 334th in scoring
Share of the vote: 35.08 percent
Nenê had a face-up game that was difficult to defend out of the midrange to low post, as he had the quickness to blow by slow-footed opponents and the moves to outcraft even more athletic foes.
52
Steven Adams (New Zealand) 🇳🇿
Top accolades: All-Rookie 2nd Team
NBA rank: 210th in blocks, 237th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 33.77 percent
Steven Adams does shine in one area: as a screen-setter. Besides that, Adams can do some scoring down low when he’s set up by teammates and rebounds well enough, though he’s better at boxing out than actually securing the ricochets off the glass.
53
Clint Capela (Switzerland) 🇨🇭
Top accolades: One-time rebounding champion
NBA rank: 174th in blocks, 270th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 31.14 percent
Clint Capela went from skinny big man with little endurance early in his career into an above-average starter in the league, one who makes a high-level impact as a shot-blocker and rebounder. Capela has led the NBA in rebounding already once in his career.
54
Leandro Barbosa (Brazil) 🇧🇷
Top accolades: One NBA title, one Sixth Man of the Year award, two FIBA Americas gold medals
NBA rank: 380th in steals, 451st in scoring
Share of the vote: 28.94 percent
A lightning-quick guard who could get from one end of the floor to the other in a flash, Leandro Barbosa was a one-man fast break in his prime. Despite an unorthodox release on his jumper, the Brazilian could also shoot the three-ball at a respectable level, making him a well-rounded scorer in his peak.
55
Jose Manuel Calderon (Spain) 🇪🇸
Top accolades: Two Olympic silver medals, one World Championship gold medal, one Eurobasket gold medal
NBA rank: 66th in assists, 366th in steals
Share of the vote: 28.94 percent
A floor general in every sense of the term, Jose Manuel Calderon could always be counted upon to run an offense at a solid level. He was usually thinking more about creating for teammates than trying to score himself, which is a bit of a shame since the Spaniard could really shoot the basketball. Calderon hit nearly 41 percent of his threes for his career.
56
Boris Diaw (France) 🇫🇷
Top accolades: One NBA title, one Most Improved Player award, one World Cup bronze medal, one Eurobasket gold medal
NBA rank: 149th in assists, 268th in blocks, 308th in rebounds, 414th in steals, 444th in scoring
Share of the vote: 25.87 percent
French forward Boris Diaw was a do-everything forward who could score a bit but also rebound. His most impressive skill, however, was as a playmaker, where he had elite vision as a creator, especially for a man of his size. Had he stayed in better shape, there’s a chance he could have been something more in the Association.
57
Juan Carlos Navarro (Spain) 🇪🇸
Top accolades: All-Rookie 2nd Team, three Olympic medals, one World Cup gold medal, two Eurobasket gold medals, one Eurobasket MVP award, two Euroleague titles, one Euroleague MVP award, one Euroleague Final Four MVP award
Share of the vote: 25.0 percent
A pure scorer with his own patented floater (“La Bomba”), Juan Carlos Navarro had a terrific career with FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team but only had a cup of coffee with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. Could probably have been a solid role player in the league for many years, but preferred to be the man for his hometown club.
58
Tristan Thompson (Canada) 🇨🇦
Top accolades: One NBA title, All-Rookie 2nd Team
NBA rank: 172nd in rebounds, 245th in blocks
Share of the vote: 24.56 percent
At his best, Tristan Thompson was a ferocious offensive rebounder and a fantastic screen-setter who could finish out of the pick-and-roll. He played a vital role in LeBron James’ lone title with the Cavaliers, playing with a ton of energy and defending well, even at times against switches.
59
Rick Fox (Canada) 🇨🇦
Top accolades: Three NBA titles, All-Rookie 2nd Team
NBA rank: 192nd in steals, 285th in assists, 402nd in blocks, 455th in scoring, 476th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 21.92 percent
A reliable role player at the swingman spot during the Shaq and Kobe dynasty of the Lakers, Rick Fox was the glue that helped keep the team together, never trying to do too much but coming through when he was needed. Fox always kept the ball moving, could hit an open shot and defended well enough for his position.
60
Oscar Schmidt (Brazil) 🇧🇷
Top accolades: One World Championship bronze medal, one FIBA Americas bronze medal
Share of the vote: 21.49 percent
A scoring machine, Oscar Schmidt was all offense but with literally no defense to go with it. Even so, Schmidt is considered the all-time leading scorer in basketball history… though mostly playing for not-so-great teams.
61
Bojan Bogdanovic (Croatia) 🇭🇷
Top accolades: All-Rookie 2nd Team
NBA rank: 449th in scoring
Share of the vote: 20.17 percent
A swingman with great size and a quick shooting touch, Bojan Bogdanovic has made a solid career in the NBA out of providing instant scoring, first as a reserve but mostly as a starter. Can get hot and take over games with his shooting quickly.
62
Evan Fournier (France) 🇫🇷
Top accolades: One Olympic silver medal, two World Cup bronze medals, two Eurobasket bronze medals
NBA rank: 434th in scoring
Share of the vote: 17.54 percent
Evan Fournier may not thrive in any one area on offense, but he’s a reliable three-level scorer who can get hot at a moment’s notice and doubles as a solid playmaker. His defense may not be much to write home about, but he can do some scoring off the dribble with his soft shooting touch.
63
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada) 🇨🇦
Top accolades: All-Rookie 2nd Team
Share of the vote: 15.35 percent
Unquestioned talent. Has a reached level many players above him in the list could never touch. It’s just that it’s early and played and precious few meaningful games and that won’t change this season, as the Thunder project to be in the Western Conference’s cellar yet again. His creativity and craftiness as a scorer and playmaker make him a special talent, however.
64
Joe Ingles (Australia) 🇦🇺
Top accolades: One Olympic bronze medal, one Euroleague title
NBA rank: 376th in assists
Share of the vote: 15.35 percent
Joe Ingles didn’t make it to the NBA until his age-27 season and once he did make it over, it took him a while to become the player he is now. An absolutely outstanding shooter, Ingles is also an underrated defender and playmaker out of the pick-and-roll.
65
Marcin Gortat (Poland) 🇵🇱
Top accolades: One German League title, three German Cup titles
NBA rank: 128th in blocks, 155th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 14.91 percent
Affectionately called the Polish Hammer, Marcin Gortat was a deadly scorer out of the pick-and-roll, particularly later on in his career once he got out from under Dwight Howard’s shadow. Gortat had excellent hands and used his strength well when setting screens and attacking the glass.
66
Dennis Schroeder (Germany) 🇩🇪
Top accolades: One Eurobasket bronze medal
NBA rank: 241st in assists, 467th in scoring
Share of the vote: 14.91 percent
His accolades won’t jump off the page, but either way Dennis Schroeder is already one of the best international point guards ever thanks to his confident scoring prowess out of the backcourt. He may be a bit inconsistent, but overall, he’s been a positive-impact player on the floor.
67
Nikos Galis (Greece) 🇬🇷
Top accolades: One Eurobasket gold medal, one Eurobasket MVP
Share of the vote: 14.91 percent
Nikos Galis became one of the best scorers in FIBA basketball history and put Greece in the basketball map after four years of college basketball at Seton Hall. A solid playmaker and a ferocious competitor, he was also a strong player for Euro standards back in the day, often playing bigger than his actual size.
68
Predrag Danilovic (Serbia) 🇷🇸
Top accolades: One Olympic silver medal, four Eurobasket gold medals, two Euroleague titles, one Euroleague Final Four MVP
Share of the vote: 13.59 percent
Predrag Danilovic was an elite scorer in Europe who did a whole lot of winning overseas. Had a lethal shooting touch which he paired with stingy defensive chops. Did not shy away in big moments.
69
Swen Nater (Netherlands) 🇳🇱
Top accolades: Two All-ABA 2nd Team selections, two ABA All-Star selections
NBA rank: 239th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 9.64 percent
One of the best players in Clippers franchise history until recent years, Swen Nater was a big man with little range but who was a monster rebounder, leading the NBA and the ABA in nightly rebounds one time apiece. Also a very reliable finisher down low.
70
Jose Juan Barea (Puerto Rico) 🇵🇷
Top accolades: One NBA title, two FIBA Americas medals, three Centrobasket gold medals, two Centrobasket MVP awards
NBA rank: 188th in assists
Share of the vote: 8.33 percent
An absolute pest on both ends of the floor in his career, Jose Juan Barea was never afraid of taking a huge shot and could knock them down from all over the floor, even off the dribble. Could also finish around the basket thanks to a pretty tear-drop floater. Although vertically limited, he was able to use his body well on post-up attempts (ask LeBron James about that) and was always willing to take charges.
71
Vassilis Spanoulis (Greece) 🇬🇷
Top accolades: One World Cup silver medal, one Eurobasket gold medal, three Euroleague titles, one Euroleague MVP award, three Euroleague Final Four MVPs
Share of the vote: 5.26 percent
Jeff Van Gundy was no fan of his, as the ball-handling, bombastic shooting guard Vassilis Spanoulis played just 272 minutes in his lone NBA season with the Rockets. But in Europe, he’s an absolute legend. He’ll go down as one of the most clutch players in FIBA basketball. Leads the modern-era Euroleague in scoring.
72
Samuel Dalembert (Canada) 🇨🇦
NBA rank: 34th in blocks, 118th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 5.26 percent
A very solid role player at center for many years, Samuel Dalembert averaged a double-double just once in his career but was a high-level shot-blocker for a long time. Limited offensively, but could finish around the basket.
73
Rudy Fernandez (Spain) 🇪🇸
Top accolades: All-Rookie 2nd Team, three Olympic medals, two World Cup gold medals, four Eurobasket gold medals, two Euroleague titles
Share of the vote: 4.38 percent
Memorable Spanish 2-guard Rudy Fernandez could finish around the rim at a high level thanks to phenomenal athleticism (he beat Russell Westbrook for a spot in the NBA dunk contest) and could bomb away with deft shooting. His on-court antics made him one of the most hated players among European fans.
74
Deandre Ayton (Bahamas) 🇧🇸
Top accolades: All-Rookie 1st Team
Share of the vote: 3.07 percent
A still-blossoming center gifted with many important tools, including prototypical size and length, good athleticism and great hands, the best is ahead for Deandre Ayton, who played a vital part in the Suns reaching the 2021 Finals.
75
Jusuf Nurkic (Bosnia-Herzegovina) 🇧🇦
Top accolades: All-Rookie 2nd Team
NBA rank: 288th in blocks, 477th in rebounds
Share of the vote: 3.07 percent
Jusuf Nurkic may still be in the midst of his prime, though a devastating leg injury did set him back some. Even so, he’s a well-rounded big man with great size who bullies opponents down low and can do some playmaking out of the short midrange. He bounced back well last season, posting a huge season. He could make his way up this list if he continues on this level for another few years.
76
Tiago Splitter (Brazil) 🇧🇷
Top accolades: One NBA title, two FIBA Americas gold medals, three All-Euroleague Team selections
Share of the vote: 3.07 percent
A solid big man in the NBA who could set sturdy screens and score out of the pick-and-roll, Tiago Splitter won an NBA championship as a member of the Spurs, playing his role at the 5-spot at a capable level.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
Sergei Belov, Andrew Gaze, Sarunas Jasikevicius, Dino Meneghin, Dimitris Diamantidis, Dragan Kicanovic, Marco Belinelli, Radivoj Korac, Ersan Ilyasova, Jamaal Magloire, Nemanja Bjelica, Milos Teodosic, Nando De Colo, Andres Nocioni, Kresimir Cosic, Enes Freedom, Theodoros Papaloukas, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Aleksandar Djordjevic, Buddy Hield and Zaza Pachulia.
WHO WAS ELIGIBLE FOR THIS LIST?
There are occasionally grey areas when it comes to the nationality of some players since many have multiple passports. For this exercise, we kept it simple with two basic rules: 1. If you only represented USA internationally, you’re not eligible for this list. 2. If you didn’t have a passport from a foreign country by age 18, you’re not eligible either.
By doing that, we filter out players who had few links with a foreign country aside from representing their National Team (say Chris Kaman with Germany).
