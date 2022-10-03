76 greatest international players ever: The HoopsHype list

Top accolades: Two NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, one MVP, six All-NBA 1st Team selections, 12 All-Stars, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Defensive 1st Team selections, one Olympic gold medal

NBA rank: 1st in blocks, 9th in steals, 12th in points, 14th in rebounds, 215th in assists

Share of the vote: 100 percent of the maximum amount possible

Though he ended up playing for Team USA and winning an Olympic gold medal with the red, white and blue, Hakeem Olajuwon was born and raised in Nigeria and even played for a Nigerian junior team at the All-Africa Games. Olajuwon was a unanimous pick at No. 1 by HoopsHype voters, who placed him just outside of the Top 10 in our own NBA76 rankings.

He was the complete package as a player, with arguably the most unstoppable post game ever thanks to his quickness and athleticism, to go with his impossible-to-predict moves. He was also an elite defender, with unbelievable shot-blocking prowess.

The international GOAT.