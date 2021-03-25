USA Today Sports

NBA trade deadline: Projected rotation for Nuggets with Aaron Gordon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

After earning a spot in the 2020 Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets made a huge splash during the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

Hungry to build on the success they had last season, Denver’s front office made a push to land Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic as well as two-time NBA champion JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers. They also acquired Gary Clark, a sneaky good role player, to the mix.

While the organization surrendered longtime starter Gary Harris as well as promising prospect RJ Hampton in the deal, they maintained much of the depth necessary to make another run in the postseason later this year.

Denver came into the season with some excellent star power behind MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and a stellar guard in Jamal Murray. They maintain excellent upside with the firepower of Michael Porter Jr. as well.

With all three on the floor, the Nuggets have outscored opponents by 13.1 points per 100 possessions this year. That ranks as the second-best among three-man groups in the Western Conference that have played at least 600 minutes together thus far in 2020-21.

But they also have Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Monte Morris – all of whom are reliable veterans who play well within their roles. So when you add Gordon and McGee to that already strong core, you suddenly have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA.

As such, below, we have broken down the new group for the Nuggets as they prepare to make a playoff push.

The league is moving more and more towards positionless basketball. Note that we define “guards” as the playmakers and primary initiators, “wings” as the versatile athletes who can typically play somewhere between two through four and “bigs” as the main frontcourt threat.

Guard

Mar 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Amalie Arena.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

STARTER:

Jamal Murray

ROTATION:

Monte Morris

Facundo Campazzo

LIMITED PLAYING TIME:

Markus Howard (Two-way)

Wing

Mar 18, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) looks to pass between New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and center Nerlens Noel (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York.

Adam Hunger/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

STARTERS:

Aaron Gordon

Will Barton

Michael Porter Jr.

ROTATION:

PJ Dozier

Gary Clark

LIMITED PLAYING TIME:

Greg Whittington (Two-way)

Big

Mar 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA;Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Amalie Arena.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

STARTER

Nikola Jokic 

ROTATION

Paul Millsap

JaVale McGee 

JaMychal Green

LIMITED PLAYING TIME

Zeke Nnaji

Vlatko Cancar

Bol Bol

