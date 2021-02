All-Star vote: The players who always do better with fans than peers

For the fifth year in a row, the NBA has disclosed the vote for All-Star starters of fans, media and players. Since we now have the data of where each player ranked in the final results, we decided to look for patterns.

For example, which players do better with fans than with their NBA peers?

Klay Thompson fared way better in the fan vote than in the player vote, which makes some sense this year considering he’s injured and fans can easily cast votes for players they like, not necessarily based on merit.

Other players who did way better with fans than peers are Jordan Clarkson andย Kyle Kuzma, one current and one former L.A. Laker who used their time with the league’s biggest brand to build brands of their own.

For more details, you can check the list below. All rankings based on position and conference.