All the NBA players who become eligible for a trade on February 6

Due to CBA-established NBA rules, a player signed by a team in any given offseason usually can’t be traded until three months after their signing is official or until Dec. 15, whichever comes second.

Obviously, that wasn’t possible this season due to the delayed start to the campaign because of COVID-19. So this year, the rule was tweaked to make February 6 the date where newly-signed players can finally be traded.

That means Saturday we might see the NBA trade market heat up as a plethora of players will be available to be dealt.

Below, check out the players from each team who become eligible to be traded that day.