All the NBA players who become eligible for a trade on February 6

February 3, 2021

Due to CBA-established NBA rules, a player signed by a team in any given offseason usually can’t be traded until three months after their signing is official or until Dec. 15, whichever comes second.

Obviously, that wasn’t possible this season due to the delayed start to the campaign because of COVID-19. So this year, the rule was tweaked to make February 6 the date where newly-signed players can finally be traded.

That means Saturday we might see the NBA trade market heat up as a plethora of players will be available to be dealt.

Below, check out the players from each team who become eligible to be traded that day.

Atlanta Hawks

Rajon Rondo, Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari, Solomon Hill and Rajon Rondo.

Boston Celtics

Jeff Teague, Boston Celtics

Jeff Teague and Tristan Thompson.

Brooklyn Nets

Jeff Green and Tyler Johnson.

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets

Bismack Biyombo and Gordon Hayward.

Chicago Bulls

Garrett Temple, Chicago Bulls

Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Damyean Dotson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Matthew Dellavedova and Damyean Dotson.

Dallas Mavericks

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Trey Burke, Willie Cauley-Stein and Wesley Iwundu.

Denver Nuggets

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, JaMychal Green, Isaiah Hartenstein and Paul Millsap.

Detroit Pistons

Wayne Ellington, Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson, Jahlil Okafor and Mason Plumlee.

Golden State Warriors

Kent Bazemore, Golden State Warriors

Kent Bazemore and Brad Wanamaker.

Houston Rockets

DeMarcus Cousins, Houston Rockets

Sterling Brown, DeMarcus Cousins, Jae’Sean Tate and Christian Wood.

Indiana Pacers

Justin Holiday, Indiana Pacers

Justin Holiday, Kelan Martin and JaKarr Sampson.

Los Angeles Clippers

Serge Ibaka, Los Angeles Clippers

Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Patrick Patterson February.

Los Angeles Lakers

Wesley Matthews, Los Angeles Lakers

Marc Gasol, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Markieff Morris.

Memphis Grizzlies

John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies

John Konchar and Jontay Porter.

Miami Heat

Goran Dragic, Miami Heat

Avery Bradley,  Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem and Meyers Leonard

Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

DJ Augustin, Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis.

New Orleans Pelicans

Willy Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans

Wenyen Gabriel, Willy Hernangomez and Sindarius Thornwell.

New York Knicks

Elfrid Payton, New York Knicks

Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Elfrid Payton and Austin Rivers.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kenrich Williams.

Orlando Magic

James Ennis, Orlando Magic

Dwayne Bacon, Gary Clark and James Ennis.

Philadelphia 76ers

Dwight Howard, Philadelphia 76ers

Dwight Howard.

Phoenix Suns

E'Twaun Moore, Phoenix Suns

Jae Crowder, Langston Galloway, Damian Jones and E’Twaun Moore.

Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony, Harry Giles and Derrick Jones Jr.

Sacramento Kings

Hassan Whiteside, Sacramento Kings

DaQuan Jeffries, Glenn Robinson III and Hassan Whiteside.

San Antonio Spurs

Drew Eubanks, San Antonio Spurs

Drew Eubanks.

Toronto Raptors

Aron Baynes, Toronto Raptors

Aron Baynes and DeAndre Bembry.

Utah Jazz

Derrick Favors, Utah Jazz

Derrick Favors and Shaquille Harrison.

Washington Wizards

Raul Neto, Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill, Robin Lopez and Raul Neto.

