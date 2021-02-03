All the NBA players who become eligible for a trade on February 6

Due to CBA-established NBA rules, a player signed by a team in any given offseason usually can’t be traded until three months after their signing is official or until Dec. 15, whichever comes second.
Obviously, that wasn’t possible this season due to the delayed start to the campaign because of COVID-19. So this year, the rule was tweaked to make February 6 the date where newly-signed players can finally be traded.
That means Saturday we might see the NBA trade market heat up as a plethora of players will be available to be dealt.
Below, check out the players from each team who become eligible to be traded that day.
Atlanta Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari, Solomon Hill and Rajon Rondo.
Boston Celtics
Jeff Teague and Tristan Thompson.
Brooklyn Nets
Jeff Green and Tyler Johnson.
Charlotte Hornets
Bismack Biyombo and Gordon Hayward.
Chicago Bulls
Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Matthew Dellavedova and Damyean Dotson.
Dallas Mavericks
Trey Burke, Willie Cauley-Stein and Wesley Iwundu.
Denver Nuggets
Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, JaMychal Green, Isaiah Hartenstein and Paul Millsap.
Detroit Pistons
Wayne Ellington, Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson, Jahlil Okafor and Mason Plumlee.
Golden State Warriors
Kent Bazemore and Brad Wanamaker.
Houston Rockets
Sterling Brown, DeMarcus Cousins, Jae’Sean Tate and Christian Wood.
Indiana Pacers
Justin Holiday, Kelan Martin and JaKarr Sampson.
Los Angeles Clippers
Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Patrick Patterson February.
Los Angeles Lakers
Marc Gasol, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Markieff Morris.
Memphis Grizzlies
John Konchar and Jontay Porter.
Miami Heat
Avery Bradley, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem and Meyers Leonard
Milwaukee Bucks
DJ Augustin, Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis.
New Orleans Pelicans
Wenyen Gabriel, Willy Hernangomez and Sindarius Thornwell.
New York Knicks
Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Elfrid Payton and Austin Rivers.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Kenrich Williams.
Orlando Magic
Dwayne Bacon, Gary Clark and James Ennis.
Philadelphia 76ers
Dwight Howard.
Phoenix Suns
Jae Crowder, Langston Galloway, Damian Jones and E’Twaun Moore.
Portland Trail Blazers
Carmelo Anthony, Harry Giles and Derrick Jones Jr.
Sacramento Kings
DaQuan Jeffries, Glenn Robinson III and Hassan Whiteside.
San Antonio Spurs
Drew Eubanks.
Toronto Raptors
Aron Baynes and DeAndre Bembry.
Utah Jazz
Derrick Favors and Shaquille Harrison.
Washington Wizards
Anthony Gill, Robin Lopez and Raul Neto.
