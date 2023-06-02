All the players who made the Finals without All-Star teammates

It’s super hard to make it far in the playoffs without star power surrounding you, but it’s not impossible. There are a few instances in NBA history in which big-time players reached the NBA Finals without a single All-Star teammate and you can find all of the cases below.

Just a caveat: Sometimes, players who didn’t get picked for the All-Star team missed out because they were hurt early in the season, not because they weren’t some of the best in the NBA. A good example is Jimmy Butler this year. He didn’t make the All-Star cut but ended up on an All-NBA Team, which is why you’ll see Bam Adebayo‘s name on this list full of basketball legends.