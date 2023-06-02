All the players who made the Finals without All-Star teammates

It’s super hard to make it far in the playoffs without star power surrounding you, but it’s not impossible. There are a few instances in NBA history in which big-time players reached the NBA Finals without a single All-Star teammate and you can find all of the cases below.
Just a caveat: Sometimes, players who didn’t get picked for the All-Star team missed out because they were hurt early in the season, not because they weren’t some of the best in the NBA. A good example is Jimmy Butler this year. He didn’t make the All-Star cut but ended up on an All-NBA Team, which is why you’ll see Bam Adebayo‘s name on this list full of basketball legends.
Nikola Jokic (Denver): 2023
Averaged 24.5 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 9.8 apg in the playoffs and won Western Conference Finals MVP
Bam Adebayo (Miami): 2023
Averaged 20.4 ppg, 9.2 and 3.2 apg in the playoffs
Teammate Jimmy Butler made the All-NBA 2nd Team.
Jayson Tatum (Boston): 2022
Lost in the NBA Finals to Golden State (2-4)
Averaged 25.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 6.2 apg in the playoffs and won Eastern Conference Finals MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 2021
Won in the NBA Finals against Phoenix (4-2)
Averaged 30.2 ppg, 12.8 rpg and 5.1 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
LeBron James (Cleveland): 2016
Won in the NBA Finals against Golden State (4-3)
Averaged 26.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 7.6 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Tony Parker (San Antonio): 2014
Won in the NBA Finals against Miami (4-1)
Averaged 17.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 4.8 apg in the playoffs
Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas): 2011
Won in the NBA Finals against Miami (4-2)
Averaged 27.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 2.5 apg in the playoffs
Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 2008
Lost in the NBA Finals against Boston (2-4)
Averaged 30.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 5.6 apg in the playoffs
LeBron James (Cleveland): 2007
Lost in the NBA Finals against San Antonio (0-4)
Averaged 25.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 8.0 apg in the playoffs
Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas): 2006
Lost in the NBA Finals against Miami (2-4)
Averaged 27.0 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 2.9 apg in the playoffs
Ben Wallace (Detroit): 2005
Lost in the NBA Finals against San Antonio (3-4)
Averaged 10.0 ppg, 11.3 rpg and 2.4 bpg in the playoffs
Ben Wallace (Detroit): 2004
Won in the NBA Finals against Los Angeles (4-1)
Averaged 10.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 2.4 bpg in the playoffs
Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 2003
Won in the NBA Finals against New Jersey (4-2)
Averaged 24.7 ppg, 15.4 rpg and 3.3 bpg in the playoffs and and won Finals MVP
Jason Kidd (New Jersey): 2003
Lost in the NBA Finals against San Antonio (2-4)
Averaged 20.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 8.2 apg in the playoffs
Jason Kidd (New Jersey): 2002
Lost in the NBA Finals against LA Lakers (0-4)
Averaged 19.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 9.1 apg in the playoffs
Karl Malone (Utah): 1998
Lost in the NBA Finals against Chicago (2-4)
Averaged 26.3 ppg, 10.9 rpg and 3.4 apg in the playoffs
Michael Jordan (Chicago): 1998
Won in the NBA Finals against Utah (4-2)
Averaged 32.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 3.5 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Teammate Scottie Pippen made All-NBA 2nd Team
Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston): 1995
Won in the NBA Finals against Orlando (4-0)
Averaged 33.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 2.8 bpg apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Teammate Clyde Drexler made the All-NBA 2nd Team
Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston): 1994
Won in the NBA Finals against New York (4-3)
Averaged 28.9 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 4.0 bpg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Clyde Drexler (Portland): 1992
Lost in the NBA Finals against Chicago (2-4)
Averaged 26.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 7.0 apg in the playoffs
Michael Jordan (Chicago): 1991
Won in the NBA Finals against LA Lakers (4-1)
Averaged 31.1 pg, 6.4 rpg and 8.4 apg in the playoffs
Clyde Drexler (Portland): 1990
Lost in the NBA Finals against Detroit (1-4)
Averaged 21.4 pg, 7.2 rpg and 7.1 apg in the playoffs
Isiah Thomas (Detroit): 1989
Won in the NBA Finals against LA Lakers (4-0)
Averaged 18.2 pg, 4.3 rpg and 8.3 apg in the playoffs
Isiah Thomas (Detroit): 1988
Lost in the NBA Finals against LA Lakers (4-3)
Averaged 21.9 pg, 4.7 rpg and 8.7 apg in the playoffs
Moses Malone (Houston): 1981
Lost in the NBA Finals against Boston (2-4)
Averaged 26.8 pg, 14.5 rpg and 1.6 bpg in the playoffs
Julius Erving (Philadelphia): 1980
Lost in the NBA Finals against Los Angeles (2-4)
Averaged 24.4 pg, 7.6 rpg and 4.4 apg in the playoffs
Seattle SuperSonics: 1978
Lost in the NBA Finals against Washington (3-4)
Elvin Hayes (Washington): 1978
Won in the NBA Finals against Seattle (4-3)
Averaged 21.8 ppg, 13.3 rpg and 2.5 bpg in the playoffs
Alvan Adams (Phoenix): 1976
Lost in the NBA Finals against Boston (2-4)
Averaged 17.9 pg, 10.1 rpg and 5.2 apg in the playoffs
Rick Barry (Golden State): 1975
Won in the NBA Finals against Washington (4-0)
Averaged 28.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 6.1 apg in the playoffs and won Finals MVP
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee): 1974
Lost in the NBA Finals against Boston (3-4)
Averaged 32.2 ppg, 15.8 rpg and 4.9 apg in the playoffs
Bob Davies (Rochester): 1951
Won in the NBA Finals against New York (4-3)
Averaged 15.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 5.4 apg in the playoffs