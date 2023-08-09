Austin Reaves: 'I really just bet on myself and knew that I just needed an opportunity'

Austin Reaves was a revelation for the Lakers, raising his profile as a third option for the purple and gold during their playoff run this past season. His stellar play in his second NBA season landed him a team-friendly four-year extension worth $56 million and a spot on the USA National Team for the 2023 World Cup.

Reaves chopped it up with HoopsHype after Day 4 of camp in Las Vegas in a wide-ranging conversation to talk about everything from his new deal to the current roster construction of the Lakers.