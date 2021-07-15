Austin Reaves: 'My whole story is going to be different from the others'

AR: The main thing was just, from a basketball standpoint, I was playing against really good people every day. There were no days off. Going to practice in high school, it was a breeze. You walk in knowing you’re going to be the best player on the court. Even in games. Then you go to college and you have ten other guys who are just as good if not better than you and it just drives you to do better and put in more work. When I got to college, I learned how to be more vocal and how to speak up in certain situations. Even to this day, I’m working on it. I know how valuable it is as I see the things it can do for a team. If you don’t have it, I see how it hurts a team.

Off the court, I remember, vividly, my first two weeks at Wichita State. The lingo that people use now, that I use now, was people saying things like “say less” and “bet” and I had never heard those things in my life. We went out to eat with a teammate and he forgot his wallet and I covered him and he said “good looks” and I’m sitting there, like, what does that even mean? I didn’t say anything. I went to my dorm and he went to his dorm and I just called my friend back home and so I asked what it meant. He had no idea. [Laughs] I started asking what things meant after that otherwise I never would have known. Now, I go back home and I’ll talk the way that I talk now, and all of my friends ask me what the hell I’m talking about.