Awards of the playoffs (so far), including MVP Kawhi

As we approach the conference finals and the participants dwindle from 16 to four, we thought it’d be a good time to hand out some individual awards for the 2019-20 playoffs.

There have been spectacular performances put on by various players, some established stars and some younger guys just coming into their own, so this task was not a simple one.

Regardless, we did our best to decide on Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Postseason, Rookie of the Playoffs, Sixth Man, Most Improved Player (from the regular season) and Coach of the Postseason.

Check out the results below.