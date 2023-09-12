Q&A: Baron Davis on untold 1999 NBA draft stories, Hornets, LaMelo Ball, Warriors, players going broke

Baron Davis: Similar to a real-life entourage, me and my friends decided that I knew what was best for me and my brand. I knew I wanted to be creating stuff and producing. In my first two or three years, when I got a commercial, I would hang out and stay with the directors. I’d always put myself in these little internships and shadow people.

When my contract came about, I said I was going to take a shot at being my own agent. Me and a couple of my college teammates and two of my best friends started rocking. The Vitamin Water deal came because I have a great relationship with one of the marketing people at Sprite. That person was leaving and gave me an education on startup companies and the potential that Vitamin Water had versus me signing a six-figure deal with Sprite.

I had just signed a max contract and felt like I’d be set for life, so Vitamin Water was our first deal. I just said if you guys don’t have the money to employ me, I’ll take equity. I wanted to be one of the first athletes to start taking equity in deals. Vitamin Water gave me an understanding of what equity looked like because you saw a company over the next five years keep growing rapidly until they got a big investment and got acquired. For me, it was wanting to be understood and wanting to look at agents and see what they were doing.