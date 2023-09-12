Q&A: Baron Davis on untold 1999 NBA draft stories, Hornets, LaMelo Ball, Warriors, players going broke

After spending 13 years in the NBA handing out assists to teammates, two-time All-Star guard Baron Davis is dishing advice to students and young entrepreneurs on investing and financial literacy, along with some fun stories behind the scenes from his career.
In an interview with HoopsHype, Davis discussed untold behind-the-scenes stories from the 1999 NBA draft, a private conversation with the late Paul Silas, his thoughts on LaMelo Ball’s future, bus and plane rides with the Warriors, his successes, failures, and lessons learned as an investor and entrepreneur, how NBA players mismanage their money, educating students on financial literacy with WealthFlix, and more.
How did you get into investing in Vitamin Water and becoming an entrepreneur?
Baron Davis: Similar to a real-life entourage, me and my friends decided that I knew what was best for me and my brand. I knew I wanted to be creating stuff and producing. In my first two or three years, when I got a commercial, I would hang out and stay with the directors. I’d always put myself in these little internships and shadow people.
When my contract came about, I said I was going to take a shot at being my own agent. Me and a couple of my college teammates and two of my best friends started rocking. The Vitamin Water deal came because I have a great relationship with one of the marketing people at Sprite. That person was leaving and gave me an education on startup companies and the potential that Vitamin Water had versus me signing a six-figure deal with Sprite.
I had just signed a max contract and felt like I’d be set for life, so Vitamin Water was our first deal. I just said if you guys don’t have the money to employ me, I’ll take equity. I wanted to be one of the first athletes to start taking equity in deals. Vitamin Water gave me an understanding of what equity looked like because you saw a company over the next five years keep growing rapidly until they got a big investment and got acquired. For me, it was wanting to be understood and wanting to look at agents and see what they were doing.
You spoke at a WealthFlix conference in May to discuss your successes and failures, the lessons learned, and your journey as an entrepreneur. What are some of the details you can share about the event, and why is it important to educate kids on the importance of financial literacy?
BD: We start young because we feel like animation, cartoons and things like that are the best way to learn like we did growing up. Making investments in companies like Kiddie Kredit is to create more holistic family education and inspiration around financial literacy. What WealthFlix is doing is they bring opportunities to the citizens, and it’s important and impactful for me to speak to a room full of investors and entrepreneurs who are seeking funding. How can I tell people what we’re doing? How can we be a greater resource to the community of entrepreneurs as well?
What are the biggest lessons you've learned?
BD: Believe in yourself at the end of the day. If you want something done, you’ve got to do it yourself. Also, don’t do things without doing your research. Due diligence and timing is also the most important thing when you’re trying to be an entrepreneur because things just don’t happen immediately. You need patience and be able to look around the corner and watch the blind spots. When you’re building a business, it’s important to surround yourself with people who can actually uplift you and the idea into execution.
What's the biggest mistake NBA players have made mismanaging their money?
BD: Guys are doing a lot better job now. You have players not that are looking early, and I think that’s a result of athletes in my time that became entrepreneurs who now have become team owners. When I look at the modern athlete, I’d say the way this happens (mismanaging money) is business managers because they’re not holistically concerned with amplifying or protecting. A financial advisor is great because they can advise you on finances. A business manager can’t really advise you on finances, but they do and try to advise you on companies. They’re not supposed to.
There’s been a conversation about why the agency business is changing. I think it’s because athletes want more attention. Why will the business management position change? Anybody can get an accountant and a great bookkeeper and have a team that will help them make the right decision.
When I look at the deterrents, I think one of the main deterrents in the athlete space is the business management firms playing this role of all of everything and all of nothing at the same time. At the end of the day, they’re really just paying your bills.
What advice do you have for younger NBA players about investing and managing their money?
BD: A lot of times, we look at the athletes who get praised and make a lot of money, but where is their money going? You should probably find out where that athlete’s heart is. Instead of being looked at as solutions to problems or thinkers, creators and problem solvers, we’re looked at as a guy who can shoot, dribble, or dunk. That takes away from getting to know someone. Athletes are still misjudged, and that’s what I want to see change.
What we’re building with Business Inside The Game and Wealthflix is building with High School Nation Tour series is it takes a community and village of people building things that are going to help bring us into a more balanced ecosystem of athletes being successful and athletes spurring small businesses and athletes coming together and investing in communities or their sport.
I spent my time, money and resources saying there will be a new generation of L.A. talent, and what can I give back to them? When you start talking like that, no business manager is going to take the time to listen to that or help you strategize and articulate a plan for you to actually solve the problem.
Speaking of your youth, you came into the league at 20 as the third overall pick in 1999. Was there a point where you thought you might go No. 1 or 2 overall in the draft?
BD: I did. I talk to Steve Francis about this all the time. I thought I was going to go No. 2. I believe the trades happening at No. 2 weren’t going down. I was all up in my agent’s office all the way until the draft, so I kind of knew where everyone was going in the draft. Paul Silas, rest in peace. I remember eavesdropping on a call with Arn Tellem, and Paul was like, “Well, f*ck it. He can go overseas. I’m still going to draft him (laughs).” I was like, “I’m not going to be in Charlotte.” He was like, “That’s fine. I’m still drafting your a**. You don’t have to come if you don’t want to, but I’m drafting you. If you’re at No. 3, I’m taking you.” That was one of the best moves of my life. To be coached by Silas and have another father figure and role model. I never saw what that looked like as a father and a coach at that level. It was a blessing to go to the Hornets and live in Charlotte. One of my closest relationships is Senator Marshall Rauch. He turned 100. He was my financial guru. He sat me down and taught me about finances, partners, bonds, and everything you can imagine.
Steve Francis wasn’t trying to go to Vancouver either.
BD: He wasn’t going to Vancouver. Me and Steve (Francis) were talking every day. I was like, “Why don’t you just say you want to go to Charlotte? (laughs).
You recently were part of a jersey collaboration unveiling for the Hornets with LaMelo Ball. What's his ceiling?
BD: He has no ceiling. We don’t know what his ceiling is. He has an intangible that only the greats are given. He has the personality, vision, game, heart, and he’s clutch. He’s highly intelligent. He has an incredible emotional IQ. He’s damn near 6-foot-9 now. I stood next to him. You think about someone who’s basketball is art. The basketball is like a musical instrument to this kid.
What were your best behind-the-scenes stories with coach Don Nelson and your Warriors teammates?
BD: Golden State was fun. We were like the Bad News Bears of the NBA, and Nellie was the coach (laughs). One thing with the Warriors I’ll never forget was we’d be on the bus doing fantasy drafts all day. The whole bus ride and plane ride with guys picking their all-time favorite teams and debating. Things like that brought us together because then you saw Stephen Jackson’s knowledge of the game, Monta Ellis knowing everybody in the league, and Jason Richardson.
If given the chance, what would you have done differently looking back on your career?
BD: Differently on the court, for sure, I would have not played through injuries. There was a time I was hurt, and I was never going to be 100 percent until I took the time to heal. I think that’s what cut my career short. Part of it was I had to play because it was for my mental, but a lot of times, it wasn’t healthy. Something was broken or sprained. Business-wise, if I would’ve done it over, I would’ve tried to find someone like me in this space with no agenda and wanted to help. There are a lot of people with their own agendas. When you’re young, you don’t realize that until you get older.
When you look back on your career, what’s your legacy, and where do you feel you ranked among NBA point guards during your career?
BD: I’ll let them (other players) discuss it. My goal going into the NBA was to walk into rooms with the greats and have them know my name and recognize my game. That’s all I played for, the respect of my peers. I don’t know where I rank. I know what I believe and the confidence I had in my game. For me, I’m an original and one of one, just like a lot of guys in my era. Look at Tony Parker, Steve Nash, Chauncey Billups, Deron Williams, and Chris Paul. Those dudes are one of one.
You can follow Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) on Twitter.