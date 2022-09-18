Basketball Twitter reacts to Spain winning gold in the Eurobasket: 'Bo Cruz’s sequel just wrapped filming'

Spain managed to win the gold medal in yet another Eurobasket tournament after defeating France in the final.
Willy Hernangomez was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while fellow Spaniard Lorenzo Brown was named to the All-Tournament Team¡.
Here’s how basketball Twitter reacted to Spain winning gold.
Spain beats France once again, wins the gold medal at the Eurobasket for the fourth time.
You just can’t kill them off. pic.twitter.com/pfZmkHm74L
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 18, 2022
SPAIN this century:
2001 EuroBasket 🥉
2003 EuroBasket 🥈
2006 World Cup 🥇
2007 EuroBasket 🥈
2008 Olympics 🥈
2009 EuroBasket🥇
2011 EuroBasket 🥇
2012 Olympics 🥈
2013 EuroBasket 🥉
2015 EuroBasket🥇
2016 Olympics 🥉
2017 EuroBasket 🥉
2019 World Cup 🥇
2022 EuroBasket 🥇
— Antonis Stroggylakis (@AStroggylakis) September 18, 2022
Sergio Scariolo delivers with whatever 🇪🇸 Spain team he has 🔥
🥇 2009 EuroBasket
🥇 2011 EuroBasket
🥈 2012 Olympics
🥇 2015 EuroBasket
🥉 2016 Olympics
🥉 2017 EuroBasket
🥇 2019 World Cup
🥇 2022 EuroBasket#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/e7X0fMWfql
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 18, 2022
The previous time Spain won the EuroBasket, Peter Sagan became World Champion.
— CafeRoubaix (@CafeRoubaix) September 18, 2022
Juancho Hernangomez is the EuroBasket 2022 Final MVP 🏆
27 points
5 rebounds
9-for-11 FG
7-for-9 3PTpic.twitter.com/FgufvF5U0o
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 18, 2022
27 points in the final for juancho hernangomez including 6 straight threes which broke the game wide open for spain. clutch. pic.twitter.com/tQys0qNRRh
— William Lou (@william_lou) September 18, 2022
Bo Cruz’s sequel just wrapped filming.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 18, 2022
Meanwhile Bo Cruz just won eurobasket https://t.co/t3vmcgGWOs
— Dom2K (That Dom Guy) (@Dom_2k) September 18, 2022
Juancho turned into Bo Cruz for this game pic.twitter.com/sHmhjJ8k2W
— Tase ™ (@HoodieTase) September 18, 2022
FIBA teams: Now that Pau Gasol is no longer playing, we have a much better chance to win.
Spain: pic.twitter.com/sPq1DbpLGG
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 18, 2022
France is now 1 of 7 in FIBA tournament finals.
They have 14 medals, but just one gold.
You hate to see it.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 18, 2022
I said Spain had the most depth in all the teams of this Eurobasket and it showed tonight. Congrats to my guys @basquemamba and Alberto!! Cervezas para todos when you guys get back! 😜💚💜
— Kendrick Perry (@kendrick3perry) September 18, 2022
Shout out to coach @sergioscariolo and @BaloncestoESP for a well deserved golden 🏅 and the exemplary focus and implementation of one of the best basketball 🏀 programs in Europe. #basketball #SpanishBasketball #Spain #programming #basketballculture
— Giannis Sfairopoulos (@GSfairopoulos) September 18, 2022
🕺 Bo MVP Cruz esta madrugada en Berlín pic.twitter.com/9pVQCH8Ssn
— Víctor Colmenarejo (@karusito83) September 18, 2022
