We have all forgotten who Ben Simmons actually is as an NBA player

Ben Simmons is a remarkable facilitator, especially in transition.

Many expect the No. 1 overall pick to operate first and foremost as a scorer. But at his core, Simmons is best when he is facilitating for others.

He is more than just casually good at this skill as he has been one of the most willing passers in the NBA in each of the past four seasons. He led the league in passes as a rookie in 2017-18 (74.1) and then finished with the second-most passes in both 2018-19 (66.5) and then again in 2019-20 (70.6).

In fact, last season marked his only professional campaign thus far in which he didn’t lead the Eastern Conference in passes made per game.

His passes have been most effective when he is playing in a full-court offense. Simmons averaged 2.7 assists per game in transition this past season, per Synergy, the second-best among all players in the NBA.

Since his first active season in 2017, according to our research, he leads all players with 743 assists recorded while in the open floor. For comparison: Only Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, James Harden and Kyle Lowry have even recorded 500 transition assists during this span.

Meanwhile, though he has his well-documented shortcomings as a shooter, Simmons is still someone who can help his team hit the outside shot.

Overall, Simmons has recorded 996 assists to three-pointers since coming into the league, per PBP Stats. That ranks as the second-best mark among all players in this span. Only Westbrook and Chris Paul have also assisted at least 900 three-pointers over the course of the last four seasons.

Further, no one has assisted on non-corner three-pointers more often. Since turning pro, according to PBP Stats, Simmons has assisted on a league-best 4.07 above the arc three-pointers per 100 possessions.

Philadelphia was 4.3 percentage points better from beyond the arc when Simmons was on the floor compared to when he was off in 2020-21. That differential ranked Simmons in the 92nd percentile, via Cleaning the Glass.

With significant credit to his vast skill set as a facilitator, his teams have played at a faster pace and have scored more points per possession when he is on the floor compared to when he is not.

Simmons is undeniably one of the most willing and able playmakers in the NBA. He is someone who can make a difference even when he is not the one scoring the ball himself.