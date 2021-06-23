Ben Simmons trade scenarios and Spencer Dinwiddie’s free agency with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: Some executives around the league believe Spencer Dinwiddie will not be back with the Brooklyn Nets next year. Specifically, one executive I mentioned in the recent story said, “Dinwiddie seems like he’s leaving. He’ll have a high salary number. I don’t see him staying regardless. I don’t get the sense he wants to be there.” Dinwiddie, in speaking with the executives I polled for the story, gave him an evaluation of earning high teens for an annual salary. I think he can get that and more. Originally, before he got hurt, there was some talk about maybe trying to get over $20 million and try to rival the Fred VanVleet deal of four years ($85 million).

I think pretty much the expectation around the league, and Sean Marks publicly talked about it during his press conference that they’re either going to try and re-sign him or do what they can to help him whether that’s getting a trade exception or getting back an asset for him. It’s pretty clear the writing on the wall appears to be that a sign-and-trade is the most likely outcome for Dinwiddie right now.