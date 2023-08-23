The best basketball player in the history of each country

With the World Cup finally here, what better occasion to delve deep into the history of all the countries ever to qualify for the event and choose the pre-eminent star for each nation? (Additionally, we’ve included somewhat notable basketball countries with at least one representative on your beloved HoopsHype international GOATs list).

From heavyweights like USA and France to minnows like Cape Verde and Montenegro, we cover it all.

As always, we weigh in NBA accomplishments far more than FIBA ones when rating players, so prepare for some surprises.