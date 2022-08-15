The best free-agent signing in the history of each NBA franchise

Stats with team: 25.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 52.4 FG%

Accolades with team: Three-time All-Star, two championships, two Finals MVPs, 1st Team All-NBA, two-time 2nd Team All-NBA

One of the most unpopular free-agent decisions of all time, Durant makes our list for the second time, this time as the Warriors’ best free-agent signing ever. And that signing panned out in spades for Golden State, as the team added two championships to its mantle in Durant’s three seasons there, both of which Durant took home Finals MVP honors.

With the level James was playing at during that second Cavaliers’ stint, who knows if the Warriors would have had enough firepower to stop him twice without Durant?

Still, Durant’s choice was panned by both fans and the media – probably even by other players behind closed doors – and though he likely doesn’t regret it, the fact he chose to leave after just three seasons is a bit telling.

What made the choice particularly tough to digest was the fact that Durant had just led the Oklahoma City Thunder to within a game of the Finals, going up against those very Warriors in the Western Conference Finals that year before he and his team blew a 3-1 series lead, before opting to join the club that beat his.

Regardless, Durant signed with Golden State on a two-year, $54.3 million deal and announced his decision on July 4 via The Players’ Tribune, stating:

The primary mandate I had for myself in making this decision was to have it based on the potential for my growth as a player — as that has always steered me in the right direction. But I am also at a point in my life where it is of equal importance to find an opportunity that encourages my evolution as a man: moving out of my comfort zone to a new city and community which offers the greatest potential for my contribution and personal growth. With this in mind, I have decided that I am going to join the Golden State Warriors.

Durant continued:

It really pains me to know that I will disappoint so many people with this choice, but I believe I am doing what I feel is the right thing at this point in my life and my playing career. I will miss Oklahoma City, and the role I have had in building this remarkable team. I will forever cherish the relationships within the organization — the friends and teammates that I went to war with on the court for nine years, and all the fans and people of the community. They have always had my back unconditionally, and I cannot be more grateful for what they have meant to my family and to me.

At least Thunder fans were solaced by the fact Durant felt somewhat bad about his decision.

Honorable mentions: Andre Iguodala