The best NBA champions who never won Finals MVP

Stephen Curry’s burden of never winning Finals MVP despite multiple championships has finally been lifted after playing (and prevailing) in his sixth championship series – which really adds to his legacy.

Others were not so lucky. With Curry off the list, who are the best players who won the championship but never received Finals MVP accolades?

We put together a ranking for that… in which we don’t include Bill Russell and others who dominated before the award was created in 1969.