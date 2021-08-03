USA Today Sports

The best scoring performances ever against Team USA

Ricky Rubio, Spain

Considering America’s place in the world when it comes to men’s basketball, it should come as no surprise that the United States often receives opponents’ absolute best shots in international competition, be it at the Olympics or World Cup.

Just recently, in an Olympic elimination game between the top-seeded Americans and second-seeded Spaniards, we saw Ricky Rubio, a career 11.0 point per game scorer in the NBA whose career-high scoring-wise as a pro was 34 points, go toe-to-toe with Kevin Durant and drop 38 against Team USA, albeit in a defeat for Spain.

It was the greatest scoring mark against Team USA in the Olympic Games  ever:

Below, check out the 25 best scoring performances that have come against Team USA in the two major FIBA tournaments – a list that, for the most part, isn’t a who’s who of NBA legends.

1. Oscar Schmidt (Brazil): 43 points

1986 Worlds: United States beat Brazil 96-80

2. Ricky Rubio (Spain): 38 points

2020 Olympics: United States beat Spain 95-81
13-20 FG, 4-7 3P, 8-8 FT

2. Aleksandr Salnikov (Soviet Union): 38 points

1974 Worlds: Soviet Union beat United States 105-94

4. Jordi Villacampa (Spain): 35 points

1990 Worlds: United States beat Spain 95-85

4. Butch Lee (Puerto Rico): 35 points

1976 Olympics: United States beat Puerto Rico 95-94

6. Dirk Nowitzki (Germany): 34 points

2002 Worlds: United States beat Germany 104-87
8-20 FG, 1-3 3P, 17-19 FT

7. Hector Campana (Argentina): 33 points

Hector Campana Marcomini, Argentina

1990 Worlds: United States beat Argentina 104-100

8. Carlton Myers (Italy): 32 points

1998 Worlds: United States beat Italy 80-77
7-21 FG, 3-10 3P, 15-15 FT

9. Shane Heal (Australia): 31 points

1998 Worlds: United States beat Australia 96-78
12-18 FG, 5-7 3P, 2-3 FT

9. Drazen Petrovic (Yugoslavia): 31 points

1990 Worlds: Yugoslavia beat United States 99-91

9. Oscar Schmidt (Brazil): 31 points

1988 Olympics: United States beat Brazil 102-87

12. Patrick Mills (Australia): 30 points

2016 Olympics: United States beat Australia 98-88
11-22 FG, 5-11 3P, 3-4 FT

12. Sergei Babkov (Russia): 30 points

1998 Worlds: Russia beat United States 66-64
9-14 FG, 4-6 3P, 8-8 FT

14. Manu Ginobili (Argentina): 29 points

2004 Olympics: Argentina beat United States 89-81
9-13 FG, 4-6 3P, 7-8 FT

14. Pau Gasol (Spain): 29 points

2004 Olympics: United States beat Spain 102-94
9-17 FG, 0-1 3P, 11-11 FT

14. Arturas Karnisovas (Lithuania): 29 points

1998 Worlds: Lithuania beat United States 84-82
10-16 FG, 2-6 3P, 7-11 FT

14. Anatolij Myshkin (Soviet Union): 29 points

1982 Worlds: Soviet Union beat United States 95-94

14. Luis Murillo (Colombia): 29 points

1982 Worlds: United States beat Colombia 100-83

14. Rolando Frazer (Panama): 29 points

1982 Worlds: United States beat Panama 100-79

20. Evan Fournier (France): 28 points

2020 Olympics: France beat United States 83-76
11-22 FG, 4-12 3P, 2-3 FT

20. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 28 points

2019 Worlds: Serbia beat United States 94-89
10-17 FG, 7-14 3P, 1-2 FT

20. Luis Scola (Argentina): 28 points

2008 Olympics: United States beat Argentina 101-81
13-21 FG, 2-2 FT

20. Sarunas Jasikevicius (Lithuania): 28 points

2004 Olympics: Lithuania beat United States 94-90
9-14 FG, 7-12 3P, 3-3 FT

20. Jordi Villacampa (Spain): 28 points

1994 Worlds: United States beat Spain 115-100
6-11 FG, 2-4 3P, 14-15 FT

20. Rimas Kurtinaitis (Soviet Union): 28 points

1988 Olympics: Soviet Union beat United States 82-76

20. Zhang Yongyun (China): 28 points

1986 Worlds: United States beat China 107-81

20. Juan Antonio San Epifanio 'Epi' (Spain): 28 points

Juan Antonio San Epifanio 'Epi', Spain

1982 Worlds: Spain beat United States 109-99

