The players with biggest hands ever at the draft combine (relative to height)

Kawhi Leonard

Draft

Much was made about Kawhi Leonard’s hand size when he first measured in at the NBA draft combine when it became known that the future Finals MVP had paws that reached 9.75 inches in length and 11.25 inches in width.

Obviously, since then, the Los Angeles Clippers superstar has put those hands to good use in the NBA.

However, did you know Leonard doesn’t have the biggest hands in NBA draft combine history? Or even the second biggest?

Below, check out the biggest hands ever measured at the NBA Draft Combine.

1. Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 12 inches
Length x width / height: 1.463

2. Noah Vonleh

Noah Vonleh

Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 11.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.432

3. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 11.25 inches
Length x width / height: 1.406

4. Trevor Mbakwe

Trevor Mbakwe

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.387

5. Royce White

Royce White

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.383

6. Andrew Nicholson

Andrew Nicholson

Hand length: 10 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.335

7. Quincy Acy

Quincy Acy

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.331

8. Robert Upshaw

Robert Upshaw

Hand length: 10 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.329

9. Craig Brackins

Craig Brackins

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11.25 inches
Length x width / height: 1.328

10. Terence Davis

Terence Davis

Hand length: 9.25 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.326

11. Dexter Pittman

Dexter Pittman

Hand length: 10.25 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.321

12. Larry Sanders

Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.320

13. Jae Crowder

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.300

14. Jarnell Stokes

Jarnell Stokes

Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.296

15. Tyler Cook

Tyler Cook

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.289

 

16. Thomas Robinson

Thomas Robinson

Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.284

17. DaQuan Jeffries

DaQuan Jeffries

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.25 inches
Length x width / height: 1.281

18. Keith Benson

Keith Benson

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.274

19. Steven Adams

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.263

20. Neemias Queta

Neemias Queta

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.263

21. Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroeder, Oklahoma City Thunder

Hand length: 8.75 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.259

22. Harry Giles

Harry Giles

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.257

23. Malcolm Thomas

Malcolm Thomas

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.255

24. Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter, Boston Celtics

Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.249

25. Terrico White

Terrico White

Hand length: 9 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.248

