The players with biggest hands ever at the draft combine (relative to height)

Much was made about Kawhi Leonard’s hand size when he first measured in at the NBA draft combine when it became known that the future Finals MVP had paws that reached 9.75 inches in length and 11.25 inches in width.
Obviously, since then, the Los Angeles Clippers superstar has put those hands to good use in the NBA.
However, did you know Leonard doesn’t have the biggest hands in NBA draft combine history? Or even the second biggest?
Below, check out the biggest hands ever measured at the NBA Draft Combine.
1. Greg Smith
Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 12 inches
Length x width / height: 1.463
2. Noah Vonleh
Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 11.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.432
3. Kawhi Leonard
Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 11.25 inches
Length x width / height: 1.406
4. Trevor Mbakwe
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.387
5. Royce White
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.383
6. Andrew Nicholson
Hand length: 10 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.335
7. Quincy Acy
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.331
8. Robert Upshaw
Hand length: 10 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.329
9. Craig Brackins
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11.25 inches
Length x width / height: 1.328
10. Terence Davis
Hand length: 9.25 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.326
11. Dexter Pittman
Hand length: 10.25 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.321
12. Larry Sanders
Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.320
13. Jae Crowder
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.300
14. Jarnell Stokes
Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.296
15. Tyler Cook
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.289
16. Thomas Robinson
Hand length: 9.75 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.284
17. DaQuan Jeffries
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.25 inches
Length x width / height: 1.281
18. Keith Benson
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.274
19. Steven Adams
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.263
20. Neemias Queta
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 11 inches
Length x width / height: 1.263
21. Dennis Schroder
Hand length: 8.75 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.259
22. Harry Giles
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.257
23. Malcolm Thomas
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.255
24. Enes Kanter
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Hand width: 10.75 inches
Length x width / height: 1.249
25. Terrico White
Hand length: 9 inches
Hand width: 10.5 inches
Length x width / height: 1.248
Basketball, Draft, NBA, Ranking, Draft Combine, Evergreen, Featured, Top