The biggest pay cuts in the NBA this season

Even with NBA salaries at an all-time high, players still sometimes have to accept reality and agree to contracts that will pay them far less than their previous deals, be it due to injuries or diminished impact or whatever else.
Just this year, Victor Oladipo took a deal with the Miami Heat that will pay him $18.6 million less than he made last season. And he’s not even the player who took the biggest payout from last year. Nor is he No. 2.
Below, check out the biggest salary pay cuts in the NBA this season.
1
Andre Drummond (Philadelphia): -$26,350,237
From $28,751,774 in 2020-21 to $2,401,537 in 2021-22 (-91.65 percent)
2
Otto Porter (Golden State): -$26,099,598
From $28,489,239 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22 (-91.61 percent)
3
Victor Oladipo (Miami): -$18,610,359
From $21,000,000 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22 (-88.62 percent)
4
Gorgui Dieng (Atlanta): -$13,587,688
From $17,587,688 in 2020-21 to $4,000,000 in 2021-22 (-77.26 percent)
5
Mike Conley (Utah): -$13,502,132
From $34,502,132 in 2020-21 to $21,000,000 in 2021-22 (-39.13 percent)
6
James Johnson (Brooklyn): -$13,405,409
From $16,047,100 in 2020-21 to $2,641,691 in 2021-22 (-83.54 percent)
7
Cody Zeller (Portland): -$13,026,089
From $15,415,730 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22 (-84.50 percent)
8
Steven Adams (Memphis): -$12,519,524
From $29,592,695 in 2020-21 to $17,073,171 in 2021-22 (-42.31 percent)
9
Andre Iguodala (Golden State): -$12,358,309
From $15,000,000 in 2020-21 to $2,641,691 in 2021-22 (-82.39 percent)
10
Chris Paul (Phoenix): -$10,558,814
From $41,358,814 in 2020-21 to $30,800,000 in 2021-22 (-25.53 percent)
11
Trevor Ariza (LA Lakers): -$10,158,309
From $12,800,000 in 2020-21 to $2,641,691 in 2021-22 (-79.36 percent)
12
Tony Snell (Portland): -$9,788,930
From $12,178,571 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22 (-80.38 percent)
13
Dennis Schroeder (Boston): -$9,610,000
From $15,500,000 in 2020-21 to $5,890,000 in 2021-22 (-62.00 percent)
14
Justise Winslow (LA Clippers): -$9,097,561
From $13,000,000 in 2020-21 to $3,902,439 in 2021-22 (-69.98 percent)
15
Rudy Gay (Utah): -$8,610,000
From $14,500,000 in 2020-21 to $5,890,000 in 2021-22 (-59.38 percent)
16
Rodney Hood (Milwaukee): -$7,807,906
From $10,047,450 in 2020-21 to $2,239,544 in 2021-22 (-77.71 percent)
17
Cory Joseph (Detroit): -$7,690,000
From $12,600,000 in 2020-21 to $4,910,000 in 2021-22 (-61.03 percent)
18
Patty Mills (Brooklyn): -$7,645,714
From $13,535,714 in 2020-21 to $5,890,000 in 2021-22 (-56.49 percent)
19
George Hill (Milwaukee): -$5,590,602
From $9,590,602 in 2020-21 to $4,000,000 in 2021-22 (-58.29 percent)
20
Danny Green (Philadelphia): -$5,365,853
From $15,365,853 in 2020-21 to $10,000,000 in 2021-22 (-34.92 percent)
21
Nemanja Bjelica (Golden State): -$5,060,552
From $7,150,000 in 2020-21 to $2,089,448 in 2021-22 (-70.78 percent)
22
Jabari Parker (Boston): -$4,647,695
From $6,930,729 in 2020-21 to $2,283,034 in 2021-22 (-67.06 percent)
23
Malik Monk (LA Lakers): -$3,556,431
From $5,345,687 in 2020-21 to $1,789,256 in 2021-22 (-66.53 percent)
24
Kyle Lowry (Miami): -$3,515,872
From $30,500,000 in 2020-21 to $26,984,128 in 2021-22 (-11.53 percent)
25
Rodney McGruder (Detroit): -$3,252,957
From $5,192,307 in 2020-21 to $1,939,350 in 2021-22 (-62.65 percent)
