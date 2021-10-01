USA Today Sports

The biggest pay cuts in the NBA this season

NBA Salaries

October 1, 2021

By |

Even with NBA salaries at an all-time high, players still sometimes have to accept reality and agree to contracts that will pay them far less than their previous deals, be it due to injuries or diminished impact or whatever else.

Just this year, Victor Oladipo took a deal with the Miami Heat that will pay him $18.6 million less than he made last season. And he’s not even the player who took the biggest payout from last year. Nor is he No. 2.

Below, check out the biggest salary pay cuts in the NBA this season.

1
Andre Drummond (Philadelphia): -$26,350,237

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers

From $28,751,774 in 2020-21 to $2,401,537 in 2021-22 (-91.65 percent)

2
Otto Porter (Golden State): -$26,099,598

Otto Porter, Golden State Warriors

From $28,489,239 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22 (-91.61 percent)

3
Victor Oladipo (Miami): -$18,610,359

Victor Oladipo warming up before game

From $21,000,000 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22 (-88.62 percent)

4
Gorgui Dieng (Atlanta): -$13,587,688

Gorgui Dieng, Atlanta Hawks

From $17,587,688 in 2020-21 to $4,000,000 in 2021-22 (-77.26 percent)

5
Mike Conley (Utah): -$13,502,132

Mike Conley passing the ball

From $34,502,132 in 2020-21 to $21,000,000 in 2021-22 (-39.13 percent)

6
James Johnson (Brooklyn): -$13,405,409

James Johnson

From $16,047,100 in 2020-21 to $2,641,691 in 2021-22 (-83.54 percent)

7
Cody Zeller (Portland): -$13,026,089

Cody Zeller, Portland Trail Blazers

From $15,415,730 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22 (-84.50 percent)

8
Steven Adams (Memphis): -$12,519,524

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies

From $29,592,695 in 2020-21 to $17,073,171 in 2021-22 (-42.31 percent)

9
Andre Iguodala (Golden State): -$12,358,309

From $15,000,000 in 2020-21 to $2,641,691 in 2021-22 (-82.39 percent)

10
Chris Paul (Phoenix): -$10,558,814

From $41,358,814 in 2020-21 to $30,800,000 in 2021-22 (-25.53 percent)

11
Trevor Ariza (LA Lakers): -$10,158,309

Trevor Ariza, Los Angeles Lakers

From $12,800,000 in 2020-21 to $2,641,691 in 2021-22 (-79.36 percent)

12
Tony Snell (Portland): -$9,788,930

Tony Snell, Portland Trail Blazers

From $12,178,571 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22 (-80.38 percent)

13
Dennis Schroeder (Boston): -$9,610,000

Dennis Schroeder, Boston Celtics

From $15,500,000 in 2020-21 to $5,890,000 in 2021-22 (-62.00 percent)

14
Justise Winslow (LA Clippers): -$9,097,561

Justise Winslow, Memphis Grizzlies

From $13,000,000 in 2020-21 to $3,902,439 in 2021-22 (-69.98 percent)

15
Rudy Gay (Utah): -$8,610,000

Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs

From $14,500,000 in 2020-21 to $5,890,000 in 2021-22 (-59.38 percent)

16
Rodney Hood (Milwaukee): -$7,807,906

Rodney Hood, Toronto Raptors

From $10,047,450 in 2020-21 to $2,239,544 in 2021-22 (-77.71 percent)

17
Cory Joseph (Detroit): -$7,690,000

Cory Joseph, Detroit Pistons

From $12,600,000 in 2020-21 to $4,910,000 in 2021-22 (-61.03 percent)

18
Patty Mills (Brooklyn): -$7,645,714

Patty Mills, San Antonio Spurs

From $13,535,714 in 2020-21 to $5,890,000 in 2021-22 (-56.49 percent)

19
George Hill (Milwaukee): -$5,590,602

George Hill escapes from Khris Middleton's defense

From $9,590,602 in 2020-21 to $4,000,000 in 2021-22 (-58.29 percent)

20
Danny Green (Philadelphia): -$5,365,853

Danny Green

From $15,365,853 in 2020-21 to $10,000,000 in 2021-22 (-34.92 percent)

21
Nemanja Bjelica (Golden State): -$5,060,552

Nemanja Bjelica driving to the rim

From $7,150,000 in 2020-21 to $2,089,448 in 2021-22 (-70.78 percent)

22
Jabari Parker (Boston): -$4,647,695

From $6,930,729 in 2020-21 to $2,283,034 in 2021-22 (-67.06 percent)

23
Malik Monk (LA Lakers): -$3,556,431

Malik Monk, Los Angeles Lakers

From $5,345,687 in 2020-21 to $1,789,256 in 2021-22 (-66.53 percent)

24
Kyle Lowry (Miami): -$3,515,872

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

From $30,500,000 in 2020-21 to $26,984,128 in 2021-22 (-11.53 percent)

25
Rodney McGruder (Detroit): -$3,252,957

Rodney McGruder, Detroit Pistons

From $5,192,307 in 2020-21 to $1,939,350 in 2021-22 (-62.65 percent)

Main picture credit: Coley Cleary / USA TODAY Sports Media Group

