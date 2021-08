The biggest salary raises in the NBA this season

By HoopsHype staff | August 24, 2021 ET

Between various max extensions kicking in for young-and-elite players and high-level free agents signing new contracts this offseason, there are a slew of NBA players receiving huge raises between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.

Below, check out the ranking we put together of the biggest raises being received by players this season, led by Bam Adebayo, who’s making $23.0 million more in 2021-22 than he did last season thanks to the max extension he signed last offseason.

His former Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox also finds his way fairly high up on this list.