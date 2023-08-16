Bobby Portis: 'I just come in every day and be Bobby Portis'

You pretty much bet on yourself. Speaking about Milwaukee, you signed short-term deals with them, and finally got a bit of a longer deal last season (four-year, $49 million). Do you feel that sort of validates what you’ve been through the years?

BP: I mean, yeah, but every year is a prove-it year, man. Just because you got a deal doesn’t mean you got to stop working and keep building brick by brick. Keep chopping wood and carrying water, that’s the motto. Can’t get complacent, can’t get comfortable in the league.

There are 40, 50, 60 guys that want to have a guaranteed spot every year on a new team. And there’s gonna be 40, 50, 60 guys that are going to get pushed out. So gotta keep getting better each and every year. Can’t be satisfied with whatever you need to be. Whether it is $20 million, $100 million, $200 million. Gotta keep going. Gotta keep chopping wood and getting better. So with me, all I know how to do is work. Let the dominoes fall where they fall.