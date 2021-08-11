NBA free agency: Projected starting lineup for Celtics with Dennis Schroeder

The Boston Celtics were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs but have re-tooled and will come back as a different team.

First and foremost, longtime Boston executive Danny Ainge has been replaced in the front office by former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. Meanwhile, Stevens has been replaced as head coach by Ime Udoka.

Kemba Walker is now a member fn the New York Knicks while Al Horford and Enes Kanter have both returned to wear Celtics green.

Dennis Schroeder will go from one legendary franchise to another as he makes the jump from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference all the way to Boston in the East.

As of right now, here is how we project the depth chart will look like for the Celtics once the season begins: